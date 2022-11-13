Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food
Southern

Georgia Peach

1,014 Reviews

$$

9223 Lakeside Blvd

Owings Mills, MD 21117

Popular Items

**Catfish Fried
*Fried Chicken Wings
**Grilled Salmon (With Steamed Rice)

Pork Chops/Ribs

Ribs

$16.99

Plain Baked Pork Chops

$15.89

Individual Pork Chops (No Sides)

$7.49

Smothered Pork Chop

$15.89

Single Turkey Wing

$7.99

Poultry

*Fried Chicken Wings

$16.49

*Baked Chicken Wings

$16.99

*Smothered Chicken Wings

$16.49

*Fried Leg & Thigh

$14.49

*Baked Leg & Thigh

$14.99

*Smothered Leg & Thigh

$14.99

*Fried Chicken Breast

$14.99

*Baked Chicken Breast

$16.99

*Smothered Chicken Breast

$15.49

*Smothered Turkey Wings

$16.99

*Plain Turkey Wings

$16.99

Veggie

Veggie Platter

$12.99

seafood

**Tilapia

$15.49

**Whiting

$16.99

**Catfish Fried

$16.99

**Grilled Tilapia (With Steamed Rice)

$15.49

**Grilled Salmon (With Steamed Rice)

$19.99

Individual Catfish

$8.99

Individual Salmon

$14.99

Individual Tilapia

$7.49

Individual Whiting

$7.99

Chicken Combos

Single Breast

$5.99

Single Wing

$1.99

Sides

Cabbage

Collard Greens

Mac & Cheese

Mashed Potatoes

Potato Salad

Rice

String Beans

Yams

Gravy

$1.99

Cornbread

Cornbread

$0.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:59 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:59 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:59 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:59 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:59 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:59 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:59 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! No refunds on Online Orders. Please ensure that your order is correct before submitting payment. Thank you for your support!

Location

9223 Lakeside Blvd, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Directions

