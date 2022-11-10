Soul Food
Southern
Georgia Peach
359 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! No refunds on Online Orders. Please ensure that your order is correct before submitting payment. Thank you for your support!
Location
7165 Security Blvd, Windsor Mill, MD 21244
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Southern Blues Soul Food - Parkville
No Reviews
8406 Harford Rd, Parkville, MD 21234 Parkville, MD 21234
View restaurant
Fry Guy Southern Homestyle Cuisine - 7601 Airpark rd. Unit B Gaithersburg, MD 240-912-5136
No Reviews
7601 Airpark rd. Unit B Gaithersburg, MD 20879
View restaurant