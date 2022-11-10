Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food
Southern

Georgia Peach

359 Reviews

$$

7165 Security Blvd

Windsor Mill, MD 21244

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

**Catfish Fried
*Fried Chicken Wings
**Grilled Salmon (With Steam Rice

Pork Chops/Ribs

Ribs

$16.99

Plain Baked Pork Chops

$15.89

Smothered Pork Chop

$15.89

Individual Pork Chops (No Sides)

$7.49

Poultry

*Fried Chicken Wings

$16.49

*Baked Chicken Wings

$16.99

*Smothered Chicken Wings

$16.49

*Fried Leg & Thigh

$14.49

*Baked Leg & Thigh

$14.99

*Smothered Leg & Thigh

$14.99

*Baked Chicken Breast

$16.99

*Smothered Chicken Breast

$15.49

*Smothered Turkey Wings

$16.99

*Plain Turkey Wings

$16.99

Veggie

Veggie Platter

$12.99

Fish

**Tilapia

$15.49

**Whiting

$16.99

**Catfish Fried

$16.99

**Grilled Tilapia (With Steamed Rice)

$15.49

**Grilled Salmon (With Steam Rice

$19.99

Individual Catfish

$8.99

Individual Salmon

$14.99

Individual Tilapia

$7.49

Individual Whiting

$7.99

Chicken Combos

Single Wing

$1.99

Single Breast

$5.99

Single Leg Quarter

$5.29

Single Turkey Wing

$6.99

Side

Collard Greens

Mac & Cheese

Mashed Potatoes

Out of stock

Rice

String Beans

Gravy

$1.99

Potato Salad

Cornbread

Cornbread

$0.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! No refunds on Online Orders. Please ensure that your order is correct before submitting payment. Thank you for your support!

Location

7165 Security Blvd, Windsor Mill, MD 21244

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Georgia Peach image
Georgia Peach image

Similar restaurants in your area

Soul Kuisine Cafe
orange star4.6 • 2,291
203 E North Ave Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Southern Blues Soul Food - Parkville
orange starNo Reviews
8406 Harford Rd, Parkville, MD 21234 Parkville, MD 21234
View restaurantnext
Rock & Toss
orange star4.5 • 663
15500 Annapolis Rd Bowie, MD 20715
View restaurantnext
Fry Guy Southern Homestyle Cuisine - 7601 Airpark rd. Unit B Gaithersburg, MD 240-912-5136
orange starNo Reviews
7601 Airpark rd. Unit B Gaithersburg, MD 20879
View restaurantnext
Ruby's Southern Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
14207 Old Anapolis Road Bowie, MD 20720
View restaurantnext
Horace & Dickies Seafood of Glenarden
orange starNo Reviews
7905 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway Glenarden, MD 20706
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Windsor Mill

Island Quizine - Liberty Road
orange star4.3 • 3,844
8128 Liberty Rd Windsor Mill, MD 21244
View restaurantnext
Global Grill - 2301 N Rolling Rd
orange star5.0 • 1
2301 N Rolling Rd Windsor Mill, MD 21244
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Windsor Mill
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Ellicott City
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Owings Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Reisterstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Elkridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Baltimore
review star
Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston