Georgia Street Taphouse

660 Reviews

$$

2001 S. Georgia St

Amarillo, TX 79109

Popular Items

Pepperoni Roll
Taphouse Roll
Taphouse Nachos

Apps/Snacks

Boneless Wings

$9.99

Queso

$9.99

Cheese Fries

$8.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Dip Trio

$9.99

Chips served with Salsa, Queso Blanco, and Fresh Guacamole

SW Eggrolls

$9.99

French Fries

$5.99

Fried Green Beans

$10.99

Fried Jalapenos

$8.99

Fried Mozzarella

$9.99

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Frito Pie

$12.99

Topped with Chili, Pulled Pork, Queso, Sour Cream, Green Onions, and BBQ

Buffalo Nachos

$12.99

Wonton Chips topped with Alfredo, Mozzarella, Buffalo Chicken, and Red Onions

Italian Nachos

$12.99

Wonton Chips Topped with Alfredo, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, and Banana Peppers

Taphouse Nachos

$13.99

Blanco Queso, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Jalapenos, Spicy Ranch, Guacamole and Choice of Ground Beef, Chicken, Fajita Steak, or Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork Cheese Fries

$11.99

Crispy Golden Fries Topped with Pulled Pork and Cheese. Served with Ranch.

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.99

Served with Warm Tortilla Chips

Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.99

Baked Mushrooms with an Italian Sausage Stuffing topped with Mozzarella and Marinara

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.99

Served with Honey Mustard

Pizza Rolls

Bacon Gouda Roll

$11.99

Bacon, Gouda, Green Chiles, and Mozzarella. Served with Poblano Aioli

BBQ Roll

$11.99

Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella. Served with BBQ

Texican Roll

$11.99

Ground Beef, Pico & Cheddar Cheese. Served with Queso

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella. Served with Ranch

Cordon Bleu Roll

$12.99

Chicken, Canadian Bacon & Swiss Cheese. Served with Alfredo

Fajita Roll

$12.99

Fajita Beef, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, and Mozzarella. Served with Blanco Queso

Meat Me Roll

$12.99

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, and Mozzarella. Served with Marinara and Ranch

Pepperoni Roll

$11.99

Pepperoni and Mozzarella. Served with Ranch and Marinara

Philly Roll

$12.99

Philly Meat, Jalapenos, Grilled Onions, and Mozzarella. Served with Spicy Ranch

Taphouse Roll

$11.99

Ground Beef, Green Chiles, and Mozzarella. Served with Poblano Aioli

Veggie Roll

$10.99

Spinach, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, and Mozzarella. Served with Alfredo

Wraps

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Cheese, and Ranch

Buffalo Wrap

$11.99

Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Cheese, and Ranch

Cobb Wrap

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Guacamole, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Corn Pico, and Ranch

Turkey Jack Wrap

$11.99

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Cheese, and Ranch

Fajita Wrap

$11.99

Fajita Beef, Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, and Queso

Philly Wrap

$11.99

Beef Philly, Queso, Lettuce, and Ranch

Salads

House Salad

$4.99

Salad Mix, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, and Croutons

Classic Salad

$9.99

Salad Mix, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, and Croutons

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Salad mix, Caesar Dressing, Croutons, and Parmesan Cheese

Large Caesar Salad

$9.99

Salad mix, Caesar Dressing, Croutons, and Parmesan Cheese

1/2 Berry Salad

$8.99

Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Strawberries, Sliced Almond, and Feta. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Berry Salad

$11.99

Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Strawberries, Sliced Almond, and Feta. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette

1/2 Chef Salad

$10.99

Lettuce Mix, Ham, Bacon, Mixed Cheese, Onion, Tomato, and Egg

Chef Salad

$13.99

Lettuce Mix, Ham, Bacon, Mixed Cheese, Onion, Tomato, and Egg

1/2 Cobb Salad

$10.99

Salad Mix, Mixed Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Corn Pico, Sliced Avocados, and Grilled Chicken

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Salad Mix, Mixed Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Corn Pico, Sliced Avocados, and Grilled Chicken

1/2 Apple Walnut Salad

$8.99

Spring Mix, Red Onion, Feta, Walnuts, and Apples. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Apple Walnut Salad

$11.99

Spring Mix, Red Onion, Feta, Walnuts, and Apples. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Salmon Caesar Salad

$18.99

Salad Mix, Caesar Dressing, Grilled Salmon, Croutons and Parmesan Cheese

Flatbread

Beef & Feta FB

$11.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Spinach, Ground Beef, and Feta

Cajun Shrimp Flatbread

$14.99

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Shrimp, Spinach, and Tomatoes

Italian FB

$11.99

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Banana Peppers, and Black Olives

Margherita FB

$11.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Garlic, Parmesan, and Basil

Pulled Pork FB

$11.99

BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Mozzarella and Cheddar

Cherry Pepper FB

$11.99

Pasta

1/2 Cajun Chicken

$10.99

Bowtie Pasta, Chicken, Bell Peppers, Onions, Cajun Sauce, and Parmesan Cheese

1/2 Chicken Alfredo

$10.99

Linguine, Chicken, Alfredo, Spinach, and Mushroom

3 Chz Ravioli

$15.99

Cheese Ravioli, Alfredo, Mushroom, Garlic, and Spinach

Beef Parm Pasta

$19.99

Beef Stroganoff

$17.99

Ziti Pasta tossed in our Stroganoff Gravy, Beef, Mushrooms, and Sauteed Onions

Buffalo Mac & Chz

$17.99

Mac & Cheese topped with Fried Chicken and Tossed in Choice of Sauce

Cajun Chicken

$17.99

Bowtie Pasta, Chicken, Bell Peppers, Onions, Cajun Sauce, and Parmesan Cheese

Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

Linguine, Chicken, Alfredo, Spinach, and Mushroom

Chicken Parm Pasta

$17.99

Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Marinara on a bed of Linguine

Chicken Spaghetti

$17.99

Grilled Chicken, Spaghetti, Onion, Bell Pepper, Vodka Sauce and Mozzarella

Salmon Alfredo

$19.99

Spinach, Mushrooms, and Linguine tossed in Alfredo and Topped with Grilled Salmon

Shrimp Ravioli

$17.99

Cheese Ravioli topped with Shrimp and Cajun Cream Sauce

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.99

Linguine, Shrimp, Alfredo, Spinach, and Mushroom

Shrimp Mac & Cheese

$19.99

Shrimp and Mac & Chz

Spaghetti & Meat

$15.99

Spaghetti topped with Meat Sauce, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Mozzarella.

Three Chz Ziti

$15.99

Cheddar, Mozzarella, Romano Cheese on Top of Baked Pasta with Marinara

Cherry Pepper Pasta

$17.99

Burgers/Sandwiches

Served with Fries (substitutions may be extra)

Bacon & Egg Burger

$16.99

Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, and Sriracha

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$14.99

Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce

Texican Burger

$14.99

Blanco Queso, Pico de Gallo, Ranch

Classic Burger

$13.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Cheddar, Mustard, Mayo

Frito Burger

$15.99

Chili, Cheese, Fritos

Guacamole Burger

$14.99

Bacon, Monterey Jack, Guacamole, Mayo

Jalapeno Jack Burger

$14.99

Sauteed Onions, Bacon, Jalapenos, Pepper Jack, Spicy Ranch

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, Swiss, Mayo

Taphouse Burger

$13.99

Monterey Jack Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Roasted Green Chile, Poblano Aioli

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Hand-Breaded Chicken topped with Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce and Ranch

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$15.99

Hand-Breaded Chicken, Mozzarella, Topped with Marinara

Fried Steak Sandwich

$14.99

Hand-Breaded Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Hand-Breaded Chicken tossed in Nashville Seasoning and topped with Pickles and Mayo

Smoked Pork GC

$13.99

Pulled Pork, Cheddar, and BBQ

Taphouse Philly

$13.99

Philly Meat, Grilled Onions, Green Chile, Monterey Jack, and Poblano Aioli

Triple Hog Sandwich

$14.99

Ham, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Cheddar, Red Onions, Pickles, and BBQ

Turkey Bacon Melt

$13.99

Turkey, Bacon, Three Cheese Blend, Mayo, and Russian Dressing

Turkey Jack Sandwich

$14.99

Turkey, Bacon, Guacamole, Tomato, Cheese, and Ranch

House Favorites

Blackened Salmon

$18.99

Blackened Cajun Seasoned Salmon. Served with Two Side Choices

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.99

Hand-Breaded Steak topped with Gravy. Served with Two Sides

Chicken Tenders

$15.99

Hand-Breaded Tenders. Served with Two Sides

Chop Steak

$16.99

Angus Beef Patties served over a Bed of Mashed Potatoes. Topped with Grilled Onions and Mushrooms with Brown Gravy

Coconut Shrimp Plate

$18.99

Coconut Shrimp served with Two Sides and Pineapple Aioli

Fried Catfish

$15.99

Hand Breaded Catfish served Fries and Tartar Sauce

Fried Shrimp Plate

$17.99

Fried Shrimp served with Choice of Two Sides and Cocktail Sauce

Margarita Chicken

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Breast served over Sliced Avocados and Topped with Monterey Jack Cheese and Pico. Served with Two Sides

Monterey Chicken

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Sauteed Onions, Bell Peppers, and Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Two Sides

Nashville Chicken

$16.99

Prepared with a Spicy Nashville Rub. Served with Pickles and Two Sides

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.99

Shrimp, Spinach, Mushrooms, and Monterey Jack Cheese in a Grilled Tortilla. Served with Pico and Sour Cream

Smothered Skirt Steak

$19.99

Skirt Steak smothered with Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, and Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Two Sides

Steak Fingers

$16.99

Hand-Breaded Steak served with Fries and Gravy

Pizza

Small Cheese

$7.99

Marinara, Mozzarella

Small Supreme

$12.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Italian Sausage

Small Meat Me

$12.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon

Small Tuscan

$12.99

Marinara, Spinach, Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Mozzarella

Small Bacon Gouda

$10.99

Alfredo, Gouda, Mozzarella, Bacon, Green Chiles

Small Margherita

$11.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Garlic, Parmesan, Basil

Small Fajita

$12.99

Blanco Queso, Fajita Meat, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mozzarella

Small Texican

$11.99

Blanco Queso, Ground Beef, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar, Mozzarella

Small White Spinach

$12.99

Alfredo, Spinach, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Parmesan, Mozzarella

Small Pepperoni Mushroom

$9.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mushrooms

Small 4 Chz & Tom

$11.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Monterey Jack, Cheddar, Feta, Tomatoes

Small BBQ Chicken

$9.99

BBQ, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onions

Small Hawaiian

$9.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapples

Small Philly

$12.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Philly Meat, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos, Drizzled with Spicy Ranch

Small Taphouse

$10.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Ground Beef, Roasted Green Chile, Grilled Onions, Drizzled with Poblano Aioli

Small Triple Hog

$12.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Canadian Bacon, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Red Onion, Pickles

Small Smoked Pork

$9.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Pork, Cheddar

Small Cordon Bleu

$10.99

Alfredo, Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella

Small Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onions, Choice of Buffalo Sauce, Drizzled with Ranch

Small Cherry Pepper

$12.99

Large Cheese

$11.99

Marinara, Mozzarella

Large Supreme

$19.49

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Italian Sausage

Large Meat Me

$19.49

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon

Large Tuscan

$19.49

Marinara, Spinach, Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Mozzarella

Large Bacon Gouda

$16.49

Alfredo, Gouda, Mozzarella, Bacon, Green Chiles

Large Margherita

$17.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Garlic, Parmesan, Basil

Large Fajita

$19.49

Blanco Queso, Fajita Meat, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mozzarella

Large Texican

$17.99

Blanco Queso, Ground Beef, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar, Mozzarella

Large White Spinach

$19.49

Alfredo, Spinach, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Parmesan, Mozzarella

Large Pepperoni Mushroom

$14.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mushrooms

Large 4 Chz & Tom

$17.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Monterey Jack, Cheddar, Feta, Tomatoes

Large BBQ Chicken

$14.99

BBQ, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onions

Large Hawaiian

$14.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapples

Large Philly

$19.49

Marinara, Mozzarella, Philly Meat, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos, Drizzled with Spicy Ranch

Large Taphouse

$16.49

Marinara, Mozzarella, Ground Beef, Roasted Green Chile, Grilled Onions, Drizzled with Poblano Aioli

Large Triple Hog

$19.49

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Canadian Bacon, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Red Onion, Pickles

Large Smoked Pork

$14.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Pork, Cheddar

Large Cordon Bleu

$16.49

Alfredo, Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella

Large Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onions, Choice of Buffalo Sauce, Drizzled with Ranch

Large Cherry Pepper

$19.49

Dessert

Brownie

$7.99

Chocolate Chip Blondie

$7.99

Strawberry Nutella

$7.99

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Ham & Chz Sandwich

$4.99

Ham, American Cheese, Bun. Served with Fries

Kid's Pizza

$5.99

Cheese Pizza

Kid's Dilla

$4.99

Cheese Quesadilla

Kid's Chicken Strip

$6.99

2 Chicken Strips served with Fries and Gravy

Kid's Burger

$5.99

with American Cheese. Served with Fries

Kid's Nachos

$4.99

Chips and Queso

Kid's Noodles

$4.99

Kid's Spaghetti

$4.99

Spaghetti with Our House Made Meat Sauce

Kid's Mac & Chz

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Made with American Cheese on Buttered Toast. Served with Fries

Sides

SD Mashed Pot

$3.99

SD Black Beans

$3.99

SD Ruffles

$2.00

SD Broccoli

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.25

Cup of Chili

$3.99

Extra Roll

$1.00

Extra Chips

$1.00

Mushroom Bread

$1.00

Soft Tortilla

$1.00

Sm SD of Sour Cream

$0.75

SD of Alfredo

$1.00

SD of Queso

$1.00

SD of Salsa

$0.75

SD of Ranch

SD of Mild

SD of Hot

SD of Guac

$1.00

SD of Pickles

$0.50

SD of Celery

$1.50

SD of Cheese

$1.00

SD of Jalapenos

$1.00

SD of Pickled Jalapenos

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2001 S. Georgia St, Amarillo, TX 79109

Directions

Gallery
Georgia Street Taphouse image

