Georgia Street Taphouse

Popular Items
Apps/Snacks
Boneless Wings
Queso
Cheese Fries
Chips & Salsa
Dip Trio
Chips served with Salsa, Queso Blanco, and Fresh Guacamole
SW Eggrolls
French Fries
Fried Green Beans
Fried Jalapenos
Fried Mozzarella
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Frito Pie
Topped with Chili, Pulled Pork, Queso, Sour Cream, Green Onions, and BBQ
Buffalo Nachos
Wonton Chips topped with Alfredo, Mozzarella, Buffalo Chicken, and Red Onions
Italian Nachos
Wonton Chips Topped with Alfredo, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, and Banana Peppers
Taphouse Nachos
Blanco Queso, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Jalapenos, Spicy Ranch, Guacamole and Choice of Ground Beef, Chicken, Fajita Steak, or Pulled Pork
Pulled Pork Cheese Fries
Crispy Golden Fries Topped with Pulled Pork and Cheese. Served with Ranch.
Chicken Quesadilla
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Served with Warm Tortilla Chips
Stuffed Mushrooms
Baked Mushrooms with an Italian Sausage Stuffing topped with Mozzarella and Marinara
Sweet Potato Fries
Served with Honey Mustard
Pizza Rolls
Bacon Gouda Roll
Bacon, Gouda, Green Chiles, and Mozzarella. Served with Poblano Aioli
BBQ Roll
Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella. Served with BBQ
Texican Roll
Ground Beef, Pico & Cheddar Cheese. Served with Queso
Buffalo Chicken Roll
Buffalo Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella. Served with Ranch
Cordon Bleu Roll
Chicken, Canadian Bacon & Swiss Cheese. Served with Alfredo
Fajita Roll
Fajita Beef, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, and Mozzarella. Served with Blanco Queso
Meat Me Roll
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, and Mozzarella. Served with Marinara and Ranch
Pepperoni Roll
Pepperoni and Mozzarella. Served with Ranch and Marinara
Philly Roll
Philly Meat, Jalapenos, Grilled Onions, and Mozzarella. Served with Spicy Ranch
Taphouse Roll
Ground Beef, Green Chiles, and Mozzarella. Served with Poblano Aioli
Veggie Roll
Spinach, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, and Mozzarella. Served with Alfredo
Wraps
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Cheese, and Ranch
Buffalo Wrap
Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Cheese, and Ranch
Cobb Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Guacamole, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Corn Pico, and Ranch
Turkey Jack Wrap
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Cheese, and Ranch
Fajita Wrap
Fajita Beef, Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, and Queso
Philly Wrap
Beef Philly, Queso, Lettuce, and Ranch
Salads
House Salad
Salad Mix, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, and Croutons
Classic Salad
Salad Mix, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, and Croutons
Side Caesar Salad
Salad mix, Caesar Dressing, Croutons, and Parmesan Cheese
Large Caesar Salad
Salad mix, Caesar Dressing, Croutons, and Parmesan Cheese
1/2 Berry Salad
Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Strawberries, Sliced Almond, and Feta. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Berry Salad
Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Strawberries, Sliced Almond, and Feta. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette
1/2 Chef Salad
Lettuce Mix, Ham, Bacon, Mixed Cheese, Onion, Tomato, and Egg
Chef Salad
Lettuce Mix, Ham, Bacon, Mixed Cheese, Onion, Tomato, and Egg
1/2 Cobb Salad
Salad Mix, Mixed Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Corn Pico, Sliced Avocados, and Grilled Chicken
Cobb Salad
Salad Mix, Mixed Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Corn Pico, Sliced Avocados, and Grilled Chicken
1/2 Apple Walnut Salad
Spring Mix, Red Onion, Feta, Walnuts, and Apples. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Apple Walnut Salad
Spring Mix, Red Onion, Feta, Walnuts, and Apples. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Salmon Caesar Salad
Salad Mix, Caesar Dressing, Grilled Salmon, Croutons and Parmesan Cheese
Flatbread
Beef & Feta FB
Marinara, Mozzarella, Spinach, Ground Beef, and Feta
Cajun Shrimp Flatbread
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Shrimp, Spinach, and Tomatoes
Italian FB
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Banana Peppers, and Black Olives
Margherita FB
Marinara, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Garlic, Parmesan, and Basil
Pulled Pork FB
BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Mozzarella and Cheddar
Cherry Pepper FB
Pasta
1/2 Cajun Chicken
Bowtie Pasta, Chicken, Bell Peppers, Onions, Cajun Sauce, and Parmesan Cheese
1/2 Chicken Alfredo
Linguine, Chicken, Alfredo, Spinach, and Mushroom
3 Chz Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli, Alfredo, Mushroom, Garlic, and Spinach
Beef Parm Pasta
Beef Stroganoff
Ziti Pasta tossed in our Stroganoff Gravy, Beef, Mushrooms, and Sauteed Onions
Buffalo Mac & Chz
Mac & Cheese topped with Fried Chicken and Tossed in Choice of Sauce
Cajun Chicken
Bowtie Pasta, Chicken, Bell Peppers, Onions, Cajun Sauce, and Parmesan Cheese
Chicken Alfredo
Linguine, Chicken, Alfredo, Spinach, and Mushroom
Chicken Parm Pasta
Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Marinara on a bed of Linguine
Chicken Spaghetti
Grilled Chicken, Spaghetti, Onion, Bell Pepper, Vodka Sauce and Mozzarella
Salmon Alfredo
Spinach, Mushrooms, and Linguine tossed in Alfredo and Topped with Grilled Salmon
Shrimp Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli topped with Shrimp and Cajun Cream Sauce
Shrimp Alfredo
Linguine, Shrimp, Alfredo, Spinach, and Mushroom
Shrimp Mac & Cheese
Shrimp and Mac & Chz
Spaghetti & Meat
Spaghetti topped with Meat Sauce, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Mozzarella.
Three Chz Ziti
Cheddar, Mozzarella, Romano Cheese on Top of Baked Pasta with Marinara
Cherry Pepper Pasta
Burgers/Sandwiches
Bacon & Egg Burger
Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, and Sriracha
BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger
Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce
Texican Burger
Blanco Queso, Pico de Gallo, Ranch
Classic Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Cheddar, Mustard, Mayo
Frito Burger
Chili, Cheese, Fritos
Guacamole Burger
Bacon, Monterey Jack, Guacamole, Mayo
Jalapeno Jack Burger
Sauteed Onions, Bacon, Jalapenos, Pepper Jack, Spicy Ranch
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, Swiss, Mayo
Taphouse Burger
Monterey Jack Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Roasted Green Chile, Poblano Aioli
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Hand-Breaded Chicken topped with Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce and Ranch
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Hand-Breaded Chicken, Mozzarella, Topped with Marinara
Fried Steak Sandwich
Hand-Breaded Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Hand-Breaded Chicken tossed in Nashville Seasoning and topped with Pickles and Mayo
Smoked Pork GC
Pulled Pork, Cheddar, and BBQ
Taphouse Philly
Philly Meat, Grilled Onions, Green Chile, Monterey Jack, and Poblano Aioli
Triple Hog Sandwich
Ham, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Cheddar, Red Onions, Pickles, and BBQ
Turkey Bacon Melt
Turkey, Bacon, Three Cheese Blend, Mayo, and Russian Dressing
Turkey Jack Sandwich
Turkey, Bacon, Guacamole, Tomato, Cheese, and Ranch
House Favorites
Blackened Salmon
Blackened Cajun Seasoned Salmon. Served with Two Side Choices
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand-Breaded Steak topped with Gravy. Served with Two Sides
Chicken Tenders
Hand-Breaded Tenders. Served with Two Sides
Chop Steak
Angus Beef Patties served over a Bed of Mashed Potatoes. Topped with Grilled Onions and Mushrooms with Brown Gravy
Coconut Shrimp Plate
Coconut Shrimp served with Two Sides and Pineapple Aioli
Fried Catfish
Hand Breaded Catfish served Fries and Tartar Sauce
Fried Shrimp Plate
Fried Shrimp served with Choice of Two Sides and Cocktail Sauce
Margarita Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast served over Sliced Avocados and Topped with Monterey Jack Cheese and Pico. Served with Two Sides
Monterey Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Sauteed Onions, Bell Peppers, and Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Two Sides
Nashville Chicken
Prepared with a Spicy Nashville Rub. Served with Pickles and Two Sides
Shrimp Quesadilla
Shrimp, Spinach, Mushrooms, and Monterey Jack Cheese in a Grilled Tortilla. Served with Pico and Sour Cream
Smothered Skirt Steak
Skirt Steak smothered with Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, and Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Two Sides
Steak Fingers
Hand-Breaded Steak served with Fries and Gravy
Pizza
Small Cheese
Marinara, Mozzarella
Small Supreme
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Italian Sausage
Small Meat Me
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon
Small Tuscan
Marinara, Spinach, Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Mozzarella
Small Bacon Gouda
Alfredo, Gouda, Mozzarella, Bacon, Green Chiles
Small Margherita
Marinara, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Garlic, Parmesan, Basil
Small Fajita
Blanco Queso, Fajita Meat, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mozzarella
Small Texican
Blanco Queso, Ground Beef, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar, Mozzarella
Small White Spinach
Alfredo, Spinach, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Parmesan, Mozzarella
Small Pepperoni Mushroom
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mushrooms
Small 4 Chz & Tom
Marinara, Mozzarella, Monterey Jack, Cheddar, Feta, Tomatoes
Small BBQ Chicken
BBQ, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onions
Small Hawaiian
Marinara, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapples
Small Philly
Marinara, Mozzarella, Philly Meat, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos, Drizzled with Spicy Ranch
Small Taphouse
Marinara, Mozzarella, Ground Beef, Roasted Green Chile, Grilled Onions, Drizzled with Poblano Aioli
Small Triple Hog
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Canadian Bacon, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Red Onion, Pickles
Small Smoked Pork
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Pork, Cheddar
Small Cordon Bleu
Alfredo, Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella
Small Buffalo Chicken
Marinara, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onions, Choice of Buffalo Sauce, Drizzled with Ranch
Small Cherry Pepper
Large Cheese
Marinara, Mozzarella
Large Supreme
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Italian Sausage
Large Meat Me
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon
Large Tuscan
Marinara, Spinach, Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Mozzarella
Large Bacon Gouda
Alfredo, Gouda, Mozzarella, Bacon, Green Chiles
Large Margherita
Marinara, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Garlic, Parmesan, Basil
Large Fajita
Blanco Queso, Fajita Meat, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mozzarella
Large Texican
Blanco Queso, Ground Beef, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar, Mozzarella
Large White Spinach
Alfredo, Spinach, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Parmesan, Mozzarella
Large Pepperoni Mushroom
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mushrooms
Large 4 Chz & Tom
Marinara, Mozzarella, Monterey Jack, Cheddar, Feta, Tomatoes
Large BBQ Chicken
BBQ, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onions
Large Hawaiian
Marinara, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapples
Large Philly
Marinara, Mozzarella, Philly Meat, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos, Drizzled with Spicy Ranch
Large Taphouse
Marinara, Mozzarella, Ground Beef, Roasted Green Chile, Grilled Onions, Drizzled with Poblano Aioli
Large Triple Hog
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Canadian Bacon, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Red Onion, Pickles
Large Smoked Pork
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Pork, Cheddar
Large Cordon Bleu
Alfredo, Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella
Large Buffalo Chicken
Marinara, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onions, Choice of Buffalo Sauce, Drizzled with Ranch
Large Cherry Pepper
Kid's Menu
Kid's Ham & Chz Sandwich
Ham, American Cheese, Bun. Served with Fries
Kid's Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Kid's Dilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Kid's Chicken Strip
2 Chicken Strips served with Fries and Gravy
Kid's Burger
with American Cheese. Served with Fries
Kid's Nachos
Chips and Queso
Kid's Noodles
Kid's Spaghetti
Spaghetti with Our House Made Meat Sauce
Kid's Mac & Chz
Kids Grilled Cheese
Made with American Cheese on Buttered Toast. Served with Fries
Sides
SD Mashed Pot
SD Black Beans
SD Ruffles
SD Broccoli
Baked Potato
Loaded Baked Potato
Cup of Chili
Extra Roll
Extra Chips
Mushroom Bread
Soft Tortilla
Sm SD of Sour Cream
SD of Alfredo
SD of Queso
SD of Salsa
SD of Ranch
SD of Mild
SD of Hot
SD of Guac
SD of Pickles
SD of Celery
SD of Cheese
SD of Jalapenos
SD of Pickled Jalapenos
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
