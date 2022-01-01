Main picView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Georgia's Lounge 1500 Aviation Blvd

116 Reviews

$$

1500 Aviation Blvd

Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Food

Caprese Skewers

$12.00

Fennel Salt Fries

$7.00

Fennel fries, harissa aioli

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Truffle fries, lemon aioli

Sea Salt Fries

$7.00

Sea salt fries, ketchup

Caprese Sandwich

$12.00

Heirloom tomatoes, burrata, micro basil, sourdough

Hot Ham & Cheese

$13.00

Rosemary ham, cherry onions, white cheddar, havarti

Emma's Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy Chicken, candied jalapeno mayo, peppadew slaw, Hawaiian Bun

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$15.00

Forbidden rice, masago, cucumber, edamame, avocado, nori, micro cilantro

Crispy Chicken Street Tacos

$8.00

Crispy Chicken, sriracha mayo, pickled red onions, avocado cilantro coleslaw

Ancient Grain Street Tacos (Vegan)

$8.00

ancient grain diced patty, sriracha veganaise, pickled red onions, cilantro lime coleslaw

Lounge Burger

$11.00

6oz Patty, bourbon ketchup, carmelized onions, pickles, white cheddar, brioche bun

Hanger Steak

$14.00

5oz hanger steak, medium rare, chimichurri

To Go

Cheese & Charcuterie

$18.00

Caprese Skewers Platter

$39.00

Charcuterie Platter

$67.00

Emma's Chicken Slider's Platter

$65.00

Lounge Sliders

$60.00

House Salad Bowl

$39.50

Veggie Slider Platter

$65.00

Spicy Tuna Platter

$72.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Catering

Ahi Tuna Platter

$68.00

Hummus Platter

$45.00

Caprese Platter

$45.00

Chicken Skewars

$70.00

Brisket Sliders

$78.00

Lounge Sliders

$70.00

Veg N Out Sliders

$70.00

Sea Salt Fries

$40.00

Spicy Roasted Penna

$115.00

Bistro Salad

$95.00

Dessert Tray

$45.00

Chicken Slider Platter

$65.00

Charcuterie Platter

$68.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1500 Aviation Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Directions

Main pic

