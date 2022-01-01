Bars & Lounges
Georgia's Lounge 1500 Aviation Blvd
116 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1500 Aviation Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Perfect Storm - 1611 S. Catalina Ave Ste #150
No Reviews
1611 S. Catalina Ave #150 Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Redondo Beach
W's China Bistro - Redondo Beach
4.7 • 3,720
1410 S Pacific Coast Hwy Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurant
More near Redondo Beach