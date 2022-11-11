Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food
American

Georgia's Restaurant Anaheim Packing House

review star

No reviews yet

440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A

ANAHEIM, CA 92805

Popular Items

3 Cornbread
Fried Catfish
Chicken & Waffle

Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$1.50

Corn Bread (dozen)

$14.00

3 Cornbread

$3.45

Side Of Chumichuri

$2.45

Small Bites

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$5.45

All cajun seasened french fires

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$6.45

Fresh mince garlic, herb seasend french fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.45

Freshly seasoed sweet potato fries

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.95

Freshly sliced green tomatoes, deep fried to order, served with side of lemon aioli

Pulled Pork Slider (single)

Pulled Pork Slider (single)

$3.65

Organic brioche, slow roasted pork,signature BBQ sauce

Pulled Pork Sliders (trio)

Pulled Pork Sliders (trio)

$10.95

Organic brioche, slow roasted pork,signature BBQ sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.95

Hearb seasoned party wings, deep fried, glazed with spicy, mild, bbq, lemong pepper or no sauce

Half & Half Wings

Half & Half Wings

$11.90

Hearb seasoned party wings, deep fried, glazed with spicy, mild, bbq, lemong pepper or no sauce

Crispy Wings (breaded)

Crispy Wings (breaded)

$9.95

Herb seasoned party wings, coated with signature cornmeal crust, served traditionally, or tossed over spicy, mild, bbq, or lemon pepper sauce

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

White meat chicken tenders coated with all seasoned cornmeal crust, served with side of fries

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.95

Crispy fries loaded with slow simmered house made chili covered in cheese.

Piggy Cheese Fries

Piggy Cheese Fries

$10.95

Crispy fries loaded served under slow roasted BBQ pork covered in cheese.

Southern Yam Chicken Tenders

Southern Yam Chicken Tenders

$11.95Out of stock

White meat chicken tenders coated with all seasoned cornmeal crust, served with side of fries

Plate-up

Plate up served with choice of two soulful sides
Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$13.95

Herb seasoned dark meat, buttermilk, coated on all seasoned cornmeal crust

Grilled Chicken

$15.95

Grilled to order, herb seasoned, boneless chicken breast

Grilled Tilapia

Grilled Tilapia

$14.95

Blackened seasned Tilapia, 8-9oz, grilled to order, topped w/ citrus mango salsa

Smothered Pork Chops

Smothered Pork Chops

$16.95

Hand tossed and seasoned, pan fried, covered in bacon gravy

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$17.95

Farm raised, 8-9oz, creole seasoned cornmeal crust

Blackend Catfish

$18.95

Blackened seasned Farmed Raised Catfish, 8-9oz, pan fried to order

Hanger Steak

Hanger Steak

$19.95

USDA choice, lean 6oz, grilled to order, topped w/ chimmichurri sauce

Tri-Tip

Tri-Tip

$21.95

Black Angus Choice, lean 8oz, hand seasoned, grilled to order

St. Louis BBQ. Ribs (half rack)

St. Louis BBQ. Ribs (half rack)

$21.95

Half rack of slow roasted St. Louis cut pork ribs, glazed in signature bbq sauce

St. Louis BBQ. Ribs (full rack)

St. Louis BBQ. Ribs (full rack)

$32.95

Full rack of slow roasted st. louis cut pork ribs, glazed in signature bbq sauce

Specialties

Fish & Grits

$13.95
Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$14.95

Signature fried chicken, belgian waffle, maple syrup, creaming honey butter

Shrimp & Grits

$15.95
Blackend Chicken Pasta

Blackend Chicken Pasta

$16.95

Grilled blackened chicken, served with white creole sauce, bell peppers and onions, over linguini noodles

Gretchen's Jambalaya

Gretchen's Jambalaya

$17.95

Cooked to order with shrimp, andouille sausage, chicken, over pasta or rice

Louisiana Tilapia & Shrimp

Louisiana Tilapia & Shrimp

$18.95

Creole seasoned grilled tilapia and shrimp, tomato creole sauce, over rice

Gumbo

Gumbo

$19.95

Traditional savory roux broth, cooked with shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage. Served with garlic rice.

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Organic brioche, herb seasoned chicken, garlic mayo, spring mix, sliced tomatoes

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Organic brioche, house bbq, onion straws, spring mix, sliced tomatoes

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Organic brioche, slow roasted, gently pulled pork, signature BBQ sauce

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Organic brioche, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, garlic mayo, spicy sauce

Tri-Tip Sandwich

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$15.95

Ciabatta bread, Black Angus Choice, arugula, sliced tomatoes, garlic mayo, pesto sauce (contains nuts)

Cajun Shrimp Sandwich

Cajun Shrimp Sandwich

$14.95

Po’Boy

Spicy Andouille Po'Boy

Spicy Andouille Po'Boy

$10.95

French roll, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, garlic mayo, dejon mustard

Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.95

French roll, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, garlic mayo, lemon aoli

Fried Catfish Po' Boy

Fried Catfish Po' Boy

$15.95

French roll, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, garlic mayo, tarter sauce

Salads

Georgia's House

Georgia's House

$9.95

Spring mix, red onions, tomatoes, candied pecans (contains nuts), Add grilled chicken + $4.95

Georgia's Blue

Georgia's Blue

$14.95

Grilled blackened chicken, blue cheese crumbles, romaine lettuce, tomatoes

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$15.95

Sauteed Blackend Shrimp, Spring mix, roasted corn, red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, mango sauce

Tri-Tip Salad

Tri-Tip Salad

$16.95

Grilled to order Black Angus tri-tip, blue cheese, spring mix, red onions, tomatoes, red peppers, mandarin oranges

Soulful Sides

3 Cornbread

$3.45

Corn Bread

$1.50

Corn Bread (dozen)

$14.00

French Fries

$4.45

Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Collard Greens

$4.95

Yams

$4.95

Red Beans & Rice

$4.95

Seasonal Veggies

$4.95

Cole Slaw

$3.95

Baked Beans

$3.95

Black Eyed Peas

$4.95

Rice (Garlic)

$3.95

Corn On The Cobb

$4.95

Potato Salad

$4.45

Mashed-Potatoes

$4.45

Mashed-potatoes w/ Gravy

$4.95

Chili

$4.95

Bacon Gravy

$3.45

House Gravy

$2.45

Small House Salad

$6.45

One Waffle

$9.95

Garlic Bread

$1.65

Onions Straws

$4.95

Andouille

$3.45

Chili Mac Side

$6.95

Chili & Rice

$4.45

Red Beans

$4.45

Cajun Rice

$4.45

Gumbo (cup)

$7.95

Small Chili Cheese Fries

$6.45

Small Piggy Cheese Fries

$7.45

Grits

$3.95

Bowls

Hoppin' John Bowl

Hoppin' John Bowl

$10.45

Slow simmered black eye peas, deboned smoked turkey neck, served with garlic rice

Red Beans & Rice Bowl

Red Beans & Rice Bowl

$11.45

slow simmered red beans, andouille and mild italian sauce, served with garlic rice

Chili Mac Bowl

Chili Mac Bowl

$12.45

Golden creamy mac and cheese, served over homemade chili

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$8.95Out of stock

Lemon Cake

$3.95Out of stock

Homemade lemon cake

Pound Cake

$3.95Out of stock

Homemade pound cake

Sweet Potato Pie (slice)

$4.45

homeamde style sweet potato pie

Ice Cream

$3.45

Chicken Buckets

Breast Bucket (6 boneless breast)

$35.00

Bucket of fried chicken (6 bonesless breast), plus two soulful sides

Fried Chicken Bucket (4 legs & 4 Thighs)

$30.00

Bucket of fried chicken (4 legs & 4 thighs), plus two large soulful sides

Chicken Tenders Bucket (10 tenders)

$20.00

Bucket of fried chicken (10 chiccken tenders), plus two large soulful sides

Beverages

Coca-Cola

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Minute Made Lemonade

$2.75Out of stock

Unsweetened Tea

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Original Lemonade--No Refills

$3.45

Water Cup

Strawberry Lemonade-No Refills

$3.45

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.75

Bottled Drinks

Coke in a Bottle

$3.95Out of stock

Fanta in a Bottle

$4.95

Pellegrino

$3.45Out of stock

Fiji Water Bottle

$3.45

Catering Feast

Family Feast (up to 5)

$75.00

Cooked to order bundle, includues fired chicken bucket and half dozen of catfish, house salad, and half dozen of corn bread, plus two large soulful sides.

Georgia's Intimate (up to 10)

$225.00

Cooked to order bundle, inckudes 3 full racks, fried chicken (dark meat), pulled pork, and hotlink, house salad and corn bread, plus five soulful sides.

Georgia's Glamorous (up to 20)

$440.00

Georgia's Glamorous Plus (up to 20)

$540.00

Soulful Sides

Soulful Side (half pan)

Soulful Side (full pan)

Specialties

Gumbo

$95.00+

Jambalaya

$90.00+

Blacken Chicken Pasta

$85.00+

Meats

Fried Chicken (dark meat only) (20ea)

$60.00

Fried Catfish (20ea)

$85.00

Party Wings Plater (40ea)

$90.00

Pound of Pulled Pork (pound)

$17.00

BBQ. St. Louis Ribs (full rack)

$35.00

Merchandise

Georgia's T-Shirt

$16.00

Georgia's Hoodie

$34.00

Georgia's Beanie

$18.00

Georgia's Hat

$18.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A, ANAHEIM, CA 92805

Directions

