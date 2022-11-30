Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad
Italian

Georgia's Subs Salads More 915 Main St Lynchburg VA 24504 434 846 3622

915 Main St

Lynchburg, VA 24505

#3 Italian
Famous Chicken Salad Sandwich
#5 Steak Philly

SUBS

#1 Italian Beef Dip

#1 Italian Beef Dip

$5.95+

Thinly sliced roast beef slow cooked in our restaurant, dipped in and served with a side of homemade Italian Au Jus on a warm sub roll

#2 Homemade Meatball

#2 Homemade Meatball

$5.95+

Made from scratch meatballs and marinara with melted provolone cheese on a toasted Italian roll.

#3 Italian

#3 Italian

$5.95+

Hand cut, thinly sliced ham, salami, capicola and provolone cheese with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oregano, red wine vinegar oil blend on a toasted sub roll

#4 Shrimp Po'Boy

#4 Shrimp Po'Boy

$5.95+

Golden fried shrimp with lettuce, tomato, onion and our special creamy remoulade sauce on a warm sub roll.

#4 Chicken Po'Boy

#4 Chicken Po'Boy

$5.95+

Golden fried chicken strips with lettuce, tomato, onion and our special creamy remoulade sauce on a warm sub roll.

#5 Steak Philly

#5 Steak Philly

$5.95+

Thinly sliced roast beef grilled with provolone chees, onions and peppers with lettuce tomato and mayo on a grilled sub roll

#5 Chicken Philly

#5 Chicken Philly

$5.95+

Thinly sliced chicken breast grilled with cheese, onion & peppers then topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted Italian sub roll

#6 Chicken Parm

#6 Chicken Parm

$5.95+

Fried chicken tenders topped with our made from scratch marinara, provolone cheese, and served on a toasted Italian garlic sub roll

#7 Club on a Sub

#7 Club on a Sub

$5.95+

Oven roasted turkey, pit ham, smoked bacon, American cheese served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & our special oil/vinegar mixture on a toasted sub roll

#8 Vege Sub

#8 Vege Sub

$5.95+

Your choice of 2 cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, green peppers, banana peppers, mayo, oil/vinegar mixture on a toasted sub roll

#9 Chicken Bacon BBQ

#9 Chicken Bacon BBQ

$5.95+

Oven roasted chicken breast, smoked bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, BBQ/ranch dressing served on a toasted sub roll

#10 Turkey Provolone

$5.95+

Oven roasted turkey, provolone cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and our own oil/vinegar dressing. on a toasted sub roll.

#11 Roast Beef and Swiss

#11 Roast Beef and Swiss

$5.95+

Thinly sliced roast beef slow cooked in our kitchen, baby swiss cheese served with lettuce, tomato, onion, our house made creamy remoulade sauce on a toasted sub roll,

#12 Make Your Own

#12 Make Your Own

$5.95+

Choose your own Bread, Meat and Cheese and we will make it up for you. Includes lettuce tomato, onion and mayo.

#13 Sausage Special

$8.49Out of stock

Sandwiches 6-10

Famous Chicken Salad Sandwich

Famous Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Your choice of homemade chicken salad "Traditional" or "Fancy" (cranberry/almond) served with lettuce, tomato on toasted Sourdough or Wheat Berry bread, Wrap or Butter croissant

The Club Sandwich

The Club Sandwich

$7.99

Oven roasted turkey, pit ham, tasty smoked bacon , American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sourdough white , wheat berry bread or butter croissant

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$7.99

Tender corned beef grilled with sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing, served on grilled rye bread.

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$6.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted white or wheat. add cheese $.50

Crunchy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Fried Chicken Breast, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle, onion served on a brioche roll. Add cheese .50 add bacon $1.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

American or Cheddar cheese served on grilled sourdough white or wheatberry bread. ------ Add Bacon .50 or add Ham for 1.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Our homemade tuna salad, lettuce, tomato served on toasted Sourdough or Wheat Berry bread, Wrap or Butter croissant

Make Your Own

Make Your Own

$7.49

Choose your meat and cheese (Double meat $2.00 more) we'll finish it with lettuce, tomato, mayo, served on toasted Sourdough , Wheat Berry or Rye bread, Wrap or Butter croissant

Jerk Chicken

$7.99

WRAPS

Your favorite sandwich or Sub wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Turkey Bacon Swiss

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$7.29

Oven roasted turkey, smoked bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce tomato, honey mustard

Chicken Bacon Cheddar Wrap

$7.29

Oven roasted chicken breast, smoked bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, ranch

Chicken Caesar Asiago Wrap

Chicken Caesar Asiago Wrap

$7.29

Oven roasted Chicken, Romaine lettuce, asiago /parmesan and Caesar dressing

Buffalo Fried Chicken

$7.29

Fried chicken tenders, Franks Red hot, lettuce, tomato , shredded cheese & ranch

Pick 2 Combo

Your choice of 1/2 Sandwich, 1/2 Wrap or Bowl of Soup/Chili AND any side.
Pick 2 Combo

Pick 2 Combo

$7.99

Half Sandwich and side of your choice.

SALADS

Chopped Ham, Capicola, Salami, provolone cheese, spring mix, onions, tomatoes, oregano and croutons
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$8.49

Oven roasted turkey, pit ham, warm smoked bacon , spring lettuce mix, cheddar cheese wedge, egg, onions, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and our homemade croutons

Chicken Salad Salad

Chicken Salad Salad

$7.99

Your choice of homemade chicken salad "Traditional" or "Fancy" (cranberry/almond) spring lettuce mix, cheddar cheese wedge, egg, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and our homemade croutons

Caesar Chicken Salad

Caesar Chicken Salad

$7.99

Fresh cut Romain tossed with our oven roasted chicken breast, Caesar dressing, Asiago/Parmesan shreds and our homemade croutons

BLT Salad

BLT Salad

$7.99

The name says it all. A double portion of our tasty smoked bacon, fresh sliced tomatoes spring lettuce mix, cheddar cheese wedge, egg, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and our homemade croutons

U Pick Chicken Salad

U Pick Chicken Salad

$7.99

Our tasty fried chicken breast tenders, or oven roasted chicken breast, spring lettuce mix, cheddar cheese wedge, egg, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and our homemade croutons

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$7.99

Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onion, Frito's, our homemade chili topped with shredded cheese, sour cream and salsa

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$7.99
Tuna Salad Salad

Tuna Salad Salad

$7.99

Homemade Tuna Salad spring lettuce mix, cheddar cheese wedge, egg, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and our homemade croutons

Summer Salad

Summer Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Meals and More

Backyard Cheeseburger

Backyard Cheeseburger

$8.49

1/4 pound chargrilled Cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard, mayo, ketchup served on a toasted brioche roll with your choice of side

Chicken Tenders and Side

Chicken Tenders and Side

$7.99

Generous portion of chicken breast tenders served with your choice of side.

Fried Mini Shrimp w/side

Fried Mini Shrimp w/side

$8.99

Golden fried mini shrimp served with lemon, cocktail sauce and your choice of any side.

Loaded French Fries

Loaded French Fries

$4.99

Double Portion of fries! Choose from Chili/Cheese or Bacon/Cheddar

Open Face RB Sand W/Side

Open Face RB Sand W/Side

$8.99Out of stock

Thinly sliced roast beef slow cooked in our kitchen, layered on top of our sourdough bread then slathered in made from scratch beef gravy served with real mashed potatoes or any side

Soups / Chili

All of our soups are made from scratch in our kitchen.

Chili

$3.49+

Our chili is made from scratch in our kitchen.

Tomato

$3.49+

Potato Soup

$3.49+

Hearty Chicken Noodle

$3.29+Out of stock

Chicken & Rice

$3.49+
Chicken Pot Pie Soup

Chicken Pot Pie Soup

$3.49+Out of stock

Roasted Corn Ham Chowder

$3.49+Out of stock

Broccoli Cheddar

$3.49+Out of stock

Beefy Noodle

$3.49+Out of stock

Sides

Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$1.79
French Fries

French Fries

$2.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$2.49

Hot and fresh battered onion rings

Broccoli Salad

Broccoli Salad

$2.49

Fresh broccoli, red onion, bacon, cranberries tossed in a made from scratch dressing!

Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$2.49

All of our salads are made here in our kitchen. Colorful rotini, green peppers, red onions, salami all tossed together in a light olive oil dressing.

Fresh Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit Cup

$2.49
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$3.99

Loaded French Fries

$4.99

Large portion of our crinkle fries topped with your choice of cheddar and bacon or chili and cheese.

Yogurt

$2.49
Cucumber Tomato Salad

Cucumber Tomato Salad

$2.49Out of stock

A"la Carte

Chicken Salad

$2.99+

Fried Chicken Tenders

$2.99+

Meatballs

$3.99+

Tuna Salad

$2.99+

Fried Mini Shrimp

$3.29+

SWEETS

Made from scratch! Yummy!
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.79
3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.99
Snicker Doodle Cookie

Snicker Doodle Cookie

$0.79
3 Snicker Doodle Cookies

3 Snicker Doodle Cookies

$1.99

Chocolate Toffee

$0.79Out of stock

Reeses

$1.99

3 Variety Cookies

$1.99

Twix Bar

$1.99

Lemon Drop

$0.79Out of stock

3 Lemon Drop Cookies

$1.99Out of stock

Kit Kat

$1.99

Snickers

$1.99

Peantbutter Choc Chip

$0.79Out of stock

Molasses Cookie

$0.79

3 Molasses Cookies

$1.99

Oatmeal Cookie

$0.79

3 Oatmeal Cookies

$1.99

3 PB Chocolate Chip

$1.99Out of stock

Chocolate Toffee

$0.79Out of stock

3 Chocolate Fudge Toffee

$1.99Out of stock

3 Butter Frosted

$1.99Out of stock

Butter Frosted

$0.79Out of stock

3 Chocolate Toffee Cookies

$1.99Out of stock

Specials

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap W/Chips

$7.99Out of stock

Fancy Chicken Salad Croissant W/Fruit Cup

$8.49

Fancy Chicken Salad Croissant W/soup

$7.99

Fancy Chicken Salad Wrap W/ Side

$8.99Out of stock

Ham Swiss Wrap W/ Chips

$7.99Out of stock

Hot Ham And Cheese Croissant W/Soup Cup

$8.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich W/ Side

$7.99Out of stock

Roast Beef Turkey Swiss w/chips

$7.99Out of stock

Trad Chicken Salad Wrap W/side

$8.99Out of stock

Traditional Chicken Salad Croiss W/Fruit Cup

$8.49

Traditional Chicken Salaf Croissant W/soup

$7.99Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids 1/2 Grilled Cheese and side

$4.99

Kids Tender and Side

$4.99

Kids Make Your Own 1\2 Sandwich and Side

$4.99

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$1.99

Sweet Iced Tea

$1.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$1.99

Bottled Drinks

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.59

Can Of Soda

$1.25

Starbucks Double Expresso W/cream

$2.99Out of stock

Red Bull

$2.99

Bang NRG

$2.99

Premium Coffee

$1.99+

Organic Columbian (reg) or Peruvian Blend (dark)

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Beverages

Premium Coffee

$1.99+

Organic Columbian (reg) or Peruvian Blend (dark)

Iced Tea

$1.99

Bang Energy Drink

$2.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Jimmy Dean Breakfast Sandwiches

Ham Egg Cheese

$5.99

Bacon Egg Cheese

$5.99

Sausage Egg Cheese

$5.99

Egg and Cheese

$3.99

Sourghdough White

Wheatberry

Croissant

Bagels

Plain

$1.99

Cinnamon Raisin

$1.99

Blueberry

$1.99

Everything

$1.99

Muffins

Blueberry

$2.49

Cinnamon Crunch

$2.49

Pumpkin Streusel

$2.49

Chocolate Muffin

$2.49

Apple Turnover

$2.49

Fruit

Fresh Fruit Cup

$2.99

Bars

Cliff Bar

$1.99

Kind Bar

$1.99

Specials

Muffin and Coffee

$3.99

Bagel and Coffee

$3.49

Breakfast Sandwich and Coffee

$7.49

Breakfast Platter

$7.99

Pancakes

$3.99

Pancake and sausage

$5.49

Certificates

15.00

$15.00

25.00

$25.00

50.00 Gift Certficate

$50.00
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Your place to eat in downtown Lynchburg. Made from scratch soups, salads and sandwiches. Take your food to go or enjoy it in our 3 story atrium dining room. Our hours are 7:45 - 2:30 Mon - Friday.

915 Main St, Lynchburg, VA 24505

