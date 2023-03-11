- Home
Georgie V
1139 Cherry Ln
Northbrook, IL 60062
BREAKFAST
CREPES
CREPES w/ STRAWBERRIES
CREPES w/ BLUEBERRIES
CREPES w/ BANANA
CREPES w/ CARAMEL APPLE
CREPES w/ CHOCOLATE CHIP
NUTELLA CREPES
NTLA w/ BANANAS
NTLA w/ STRAWBERRY
NTLA w/ STRAW BANANA
CREPES SUZETTE
Orange Butter Grand Marnier sauce
SUGAR FREE CREPES
SGR FR C w/ BANANA
SGR FR C w/ MIX BERRY
BERRY CRAZY CREPES
Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry in Strawberry sauce
EGGS
BACON & EGGS
LINKS & EGGS
HAM & EGGS
TURKEY SAUS & EGGS
STEAK & EGGS
CRN BF HASH & EGGS
CANADIAN & EGG
PATTIES & EGGS
MINCED HAM & EGGS
LOX & EGG SCRAMBLE
Lox, onion, and cream cheese
TWOx2x2
2 eggs any style, 2 pancakes, and a choice of 2 strips of bacon or 2 sausage links
The GRAND
(FOR SENIORS ONLY) For our grand customers. 3 buttermilk pancakes or slice of french toast, 1 sausage patty or 1 sausage link or 2 strips of bacon and 1 egg
OMELETTES
BREAKFAST WRAP
CALIFORNIA Omelette
Avocado, sun-dried tomato, bacon and Swiss cheese
MY Omelette
DENVER Omelette
Ham, mixed peppers, onions, and choice of cheese
EGGADILLA
Breakfast quesadilla: Mixed bell peppers, onion, jalapeño pepper, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, served with mild salsa.
EILEEN'S Omelette
G's MONSTER Omelette
Mushroom, tomato, onion, spinach, broccoli, pea pods and artichokes
GREEK SHEPHERD OMELETT
VEGGIE Omelette
Includes Mushroom, onion, tomato, broccoli, pea pods, and choice of cheese
SPINACH & FETA Omelette
KAYIANA Omelette
Tomato, onion, and feta cheese
Pancho Villa Omellette
Chorizo sausage, jalapeño pepper, onion, avocado and pepper jack cheese
RICK'S PITA
SABROSO BURRITO
Homemade chorizo, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeño pepper, black beans, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, rolled in a flour tortilla, served with mild salsa and sour cream
FETA FRITTATA
Sun-dried tomato, kalamata olives, herbs, and feta cheese. Served with hash browns and toast or pancakes
HARVEST FRITTATA
Mushroom, onion, tomato, spinach, broccoli, pea pod, mixed bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, choice of mild or homemade hot salsa verde. Served with hash browns and toast or pancakes
SKILLETS
HASH SKILLET
GARDEN SKILLET
Mushroom, onion, tomato, spinach, broccoli, and pea pods
ROCKY SKILLET
Ham, onion, mixed bell peppers, and mushrooms
GREEK SKILLET
Spinach, onion, tomato, and feta cheese
CALIENTE SKILLET
Homemade chorizo, onion, tomato, jalapeño pepper, cilantro and jack cheese. Served with mild salsa
MY SKILLET (custom)
FRENCH TOAST
OLD FASHION FRENCH TOAST
Thick cut french bread soaked in our special batter and then finished in the oven that gives it a bread pudding like consistency
CHALLAH FRENCH TOAST
Thick cut challah dipped in our special batter and served with whipped butter and warm syrup
CHALLAH FT w/ STRAWBERRY
Thick cut challah dipped in our special batter and served with whipped butter and warm syrup
CHALLAH FT w/ BLUEBERRY
Thick cut challah dipped in our special batter and served with whipped butter and warm syrup
CHALLAH FT w/ CARAMEL APP
Thick cut challah dipped in our special batter and served with whipped butter and warm syrup
CHALLAH FT w/ BANANA
Thick cut challah dipped in our special batter and served with whipped butter and warm syrup
BANANA BREAD FRENCH TOAST
Homemade Banana Bread dipped in our special batter and garnished with fresh slices of banana
CINNAMON RAISIN FT
Cinnamon Raisin Bread dipped in our special batter and dusted with cinnamon sugar
CINN RSN FT w/ BANANA
CINN RSN FT w/PECANS
CINN RSN FT w/WALNUTS
CHURRO FRENCH TOAST
Thick cut french bread sticks dipped in our special batter lightly fried, coated in cinnamon sugar and served with caramel sauce
CHURRO FT w/ BANANA
CRUNCHY FRENCH TOAST
Thick cut challah bread dipped in our special batter coated in corn flakes and served with caramel sauce
STUFFED FRENCH TOAST
Thick cut challah bread stuffed with strawberry or blueberry mascarpone cheese filling dipped in our special batter and served with strawberry or blueberry sauce
BENEDICTS
EGGS BENEDICT
Canadian bacon, two poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce
FARMERS MARKET BENEDICT
Sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes and spinach, english muffin with chipotle hollandaise
CORNED BEEF BENNY
Homemade corned beef hash, two poached eggs, english muffin and chipotle hollandaise
TIAJUNA BENEDICT
Homemade chorizo, onion, tomato, jalapeño pepper, cilantro and jack cheese. Served with mild salsa
EGGS FLORENTINE
Two poached eggs, sautéed spinach, english muffin, and hollandaise sauce
WAFFLES
BELGIUM WAFFLE
WAFFLE w/ BLUEBERRIES
WAFFLE w/ BANANAS
WAFFLE w/ CHOCOLATE CHIPS
WAFFLE w/ PECANS
STRAWBERRY WAFFLE
3B WAFFLE
Buckwheat waffle, banana, and berries.
BERRY WAFFLE
Fresh strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry in a strawberry sauce topped with whipped cream.
ASSORTED WAFFLE
Four mini waffles one with strawberry, one with blueberry, one with pecans, and one with chocolate chips. $14
PANCAKES
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
BUTTERMILK w/ CHOC CHIPS
BUTTERMILK w/ PECANS
BUTTERMILK w/ BLUEBERRIES
BUTTERMILK w/ BANANAS
BUTTERMIL w/ STRAWBERRIES
BERRY BLAST CAKES
Blueberries, strawberries and raspberries, in a strawberry glaze, topped with whipped cream
CRANBERRY PECAN CAKES
BUCKWHEAT CAKES
BUCKWHEAT w/ BANANA
BUCKWHEAT w/ MIX BERRIES
BERRY BLAST CAKES
SILVER DOLLARS
GLUTEN FR CAKES
GLUTEN FR w/ BANANA
GLUTEN FR w/ CHOC CHIP
GLUTEN FR w/ MIX BERRIES
POTATO PANCAKES
OUR SPECIALTIES
SM APPLE PANCAKE
Lots of fresh apples baked in the batter with caramel-cinnamon-sugar glaze (Allow 35-45 minutes)
DUTCH FRITTATA
A Dutch Baby filled with fresh veggies, herbs and topped with melted cheddar and monterey jack cheese
GERMAN PANCAKE
Oven baked pancake, dusted with powdered sugar and served with lemon wedges
DUTCH BABY
Small German Pancake, dusted with powered sugar and served with lemon wedges
MED APPLE PANCAKE
Lots of fresh apples baked in the batter with caramel-cinnamon-sugar glaze (Allow 35-45 minutes)
LARG APPLE PANCAKE
Lots of fresh apples baked in the batter with caramel-cinnamon-sugar glaze (Allow 35-45 minutes)
LOX PLATE
Tomato, onions, kalamata olives, whipped cream cheese and bagel
OATMEAL & FRUITS
Oatmeal
Served with brown sugar and milk
Oatmeal W/Raisins
Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal
Hot bowl of oatmeal topped with Georgian pecans and cranberries
Oatmeal W/Raisin & Banana
Oatmeal W/Banana
Apple Raisin Oatmeal
Apple, walnuts, and raisins, garnished with a dusting of cinnamon
Breakfast Parfait
Low fat yogurt, banana, strawberries, blueberries and granola
Sliced SM Strawberries
Sliced LG Strawberries
Sliced Banana
Sliced Melon
Fruit Bowl
SIDE ORDERS
side Bacon
side Cakes
side Buckwheat Cakes
side Gluten-Free Cakes
side Sausage Patties
side Hash Browns
side Sausage Links
side Turkey Sausage
side Toast
side Avocade
side Cakes w/Banana
side Cakes w/Blueberry
side Cakes w/Choc. Chip
side Ham
side One Egg
side Two Eggs
side Cakes w/Strawberry
side Canadian Bacon
side Corned Beef Hash
side Cottage Chees
side Fruit Cup
side Fries
side Cucumbers
side Hash Browns w/Cheese
side Hot Salsa Verde
side Mild Salsa
side Pico de Gallo
side Small Spinach
side Tomatoes
side LG Spinach
side Pickles
side Apple Sauce
LUNCH
PANINI
TURKEY PANINI
Turkey, mozzarella cheese, field greens, tomatoes, and balsamic vinaigrette pressed between russell bread
CHICKEN PANINI
Grilled chicken breast, red onion, mushroom, mozzarella cheese, and tomato-basil vinaigrette pressed between russell bread
BAYOU PANINI
Blackened chicken breast, bacon, monterey jack cheese, tomato and creole mayo pressed between russell bread
WRAPS
SOUTHWEST WRAP
Blackened chicken, lettuce, tomato, black beans, monterey jack cheese and ranch dressing rolled in a flour tortilla
GRECIAN WRAP
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, feta, and tzatziki sauce, semi-rolled in a whole wheat pita
CALIFORNIA WRAP
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, lettuce, bacon, tomato, Swiss, herb-mayo rolled in a flour tortilla
CAESAR WRAP
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, romano cheese, and Caesar dressing rolled in a flour tortilla
CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
BREAKFAST WRAP
TUNA SALAD WRAP
SIGNATURE SANDWICHES
TUNA SALAD MELT
English muffin, topped with tuna salad, and choice of Swiss or cheddar
CHICKEN SALAD MELT
English muffin, topped with chicken salad, and choice of Swiss or cheddar
BRUSCHETTA STEAK SANDWICH
Steak, mozzarella, red onions, and tomato basil vinaigrette. Served on a hoagie roll
CUBANO SANDWICH
Chicken, ham, Swiss, mustard, and sliced pickles. Served on a hoagie roll with mayo on the side
AUTUMN HARVEST SANDWICH
Turkey breast, cheddar, sliced green apples, and field greens. Served on cin-namon raisin toast with mayo on the side
SANTA MONICA STEAK SANDWI
Steak, monterey jack, and avocado. Served on a hoagie roll and pico de gallo on the side
CHICKEN AVOCADO SANDWICH
Chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese and herb-mayo served on panini bread
BURGERS
BURGER
BLACKJACK BURGER
MESA BURGER
Burger, jalapeño cheese, avocado, and pico de gallo. Served on a toasted bun
Blackened burger, grilled onions, and monterey jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun with creole mayo
BISTRO BURGER
COWBOY BURGER
SPICY JALAPENO BURGER
Burger, cheddar cheese, bacon, fresh jalapenos, red onion and BBQ sauce served on a toasted bun
MUSHRM BURGER
CHEESE BURGER
CAESAR BURGER
FAMOUS BURGER
SANDWICH SHOP
SALADS
CHOPPED SALAD
Chopped lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, red bell pepper, and feta cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
TUSCAN SALAD
Field greens, tomato, artichoke, kalamata and green olives, romano and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic pita and tomato basi vinaigrette
CRUNCHY APPLE SALAD
Field greens, dried cranberries, granny smith apples, walnuts, and bleu cheese. Served with apple cider vinaigrette
COBB SALAD
Chopped lettuce, chicken, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese, tomato, and egg. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
TACO SALAD
Baked tortilla bowl filled with chopped lettuce, tomato, black beans, cheddar cheese and avocado. Served with southwest caesar dressing
STEAK SALAD
Steak, chopped lettuce, red onion, tomato, mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic pita and balsamic vinaigrette
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, croutons, romano cheese. Served with caesar dressing
SUMMER SALAD
Strawberries, pecans, feta cheese, and watermelon tossed with field greens. Served with raspberry vinaigrette
TUNA SALAD PLATE
Fresh fruit in season and cottage cheese. Served with cinnamon raisin toast
CHICKEN SALAD PLATE
Fresh fruit in season and cottage cheese. Served with cinnamon raisin toast
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
BEVERAGES
SOFT-DRINKS
SMOOTHIES
JUICES
COFFEE'S
MILK/TEA/HOT
RETAIL
Coffee Roasted
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Breakfast & lunch classics including omelets, waffles, burgers & sandwiches in a strip-mall setting.
1139 Cherry Ln, Northbrook, IL 60062