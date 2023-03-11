Restaurant header imageView gallery

Georgie V

1139 Cherry Ln

Northbrook, IL 60062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

BREAKFAST

CREPES

CREPES

$10.50

CREPES w/ STRAWBERRIES

$13.00

CREPES w/ BLUEBERRIES

$13.00

CREPES w/ BANANA

$13.50

CREPES w/ CARAMEL APPLE

$11.50

CREPES w/ CHOCOLATE CHIP

$10.50

NUTELLA CREPES

$11.50

NTLA w/ BANANAS

$12.50

NTLA w/ STRAWBERRY

$13.00

NTLA w/ STRAW BANANA

$14.50

CREPES SUZETTE

$13.00

Orange Butter Grand Marnier sauce

SUGAR FREE CREPES

$12.50

SGR FR C w/ BANANA

$13.00

SGR FR C w/ MIX BERRY

$14.00

BERRY CRAZY CREPES

$14.00

Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry in Strawberry sauce

EGGS

EGGS

$9.50

BACON & EGGS

$12.00

LINKS & EGGS

$12.00

HAM & EGGS

$12.50

TURKEY SAUS & EGGS

$12.50

STEAK & EGGS

$22.00

CRN BF HASH & EGGS

$13.00

CANADIAN & EGG

$12.50

PATTIES & EGGS

$12.50

MINCED HAM & EGGS

$13.00

LOX & EGG SCRAMBLE

$14.00

Lox, onion, and cream cheese

TWOx2x2

$11.00

2 eggs any style, 2 pancakes, and a choice of 2 strips of bacon or 2 sausage links

The GRAND

$10.00

(FOR SENIORS ONLY) For our grand customers. 3 buttermilk pancakes or slice of french toast, 1 sausage patty or 1 sausage link or 2 strips of bacon and 1 egg

OMELETTES

BREAKFAST WRAP

$14.00

CALIFORNIA Omelette

$14.00

Avocado, sun-dried tomato, bacon and Swiss cheese

MY Omelette

$10.00

DENVER Omelette

$14.00

Ham, mixed peppers, onions, and choice of cheese

EGGADILLA

$14.00

Breakfast quesadilla: Mixed bell peppers, onion, jalapeño pepper, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, served with mild salsa.

EILEEN'S Omelette

$19.00

G's MONSTER Omelette

$21.00

Mushroom, tomato, onion, spinach, broccoli, pea pods and artichokes

GREEK SHEPHERD OMELETT

$14.00

VEGGIE Omelette

$14.00

Includes Mushroom, onion, tomato, broccoli, pea pods, and choice of cheese

SPINACH & FETA Omelette

$14.00

KAYIANA Omelette

$14.00

Tomato, onion, and feta cheese

Pancho Villa Omellette

$14.00

Chorizo sausage, jalapeño pepper, onion, avocado and pepper jack cheese

RICK'S PITA

$14.00

SABROSO BURRITO

$14.00

Homemade chorizo, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeño pepper, black beans, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, rolled in a flour tortilla, served with mild salsa and sour cream

FETA FRITTATA

$14.00

Sun-dried tomato, kalamata olives, herbs, and feta cheese. Served with hash browns and toast or pancakes

HARVEST FRITTATA

$14.00

Mushroom, onion, tomato, spinach, broccoli, pea pod, mixed bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, choice of mild or homemade hot salsa verde. Served with hash browns and toast or pancakes

SKILLETS

HASH SKILLET

$14.00

GARDEN SKILLET

$14.00

Mushroom, onion, tomato, spinach, broccoli, and pea pods

ROCKY SKILLET

$14.00

Ham, onion, mixed bell peppers, and mushrooms

GREEK SKILLET

$14.00

Spinach, onion, tomato, and feta cheese

CALIENTE SKILLET

$14.00

Homemade chorizo, onion, tomato, jalapeño pepper, cilantro and jack cheese. Served with mild salsa

MY SKILLET (custom)

$10.00

FRENCH TOAST

OLD FASHION FRENCH TOAST

$10.50

Thick cut french bread soaked in our special batter and then finished in the oven that gives it a bread pudding like consistency

CHALLAH FRENCH TOAST

$11.50

Thick cut challah dipped in our special batter and served with whipped butter and warm syrup

CHALLAH FT w/ STRAWBERRY

$13.50

Thick cut challah dipped in our special batter and served with whipped butter and warm syrup

CHALLAH FT w/ BLUEBERRY

$13.50

Thick cut challah dipped in our special batter and served with whipped butter and warm syrup

CHALLAH FT w/ CARAMEL APP

$13.50

Thick cut challah dipped in our special batter and served with whipped butter and warm syrup

CHALLAH FT w/ BANANA

$13.50

Thick cut challah dipped in our special batter and served with whipped butter and warm syrup

BANANA BREAD FRENCH TOAST

$14.00

Homemade Banana Bread dipped in our special batter and garnished with fresh slices of banana

CINNAMON RAISIN FT

$12.50

Cinnamon Raisin Bread dipped in our special batter and dusted with cinnamon sugar

CINN RSN FT w/ BANANA

$13.50

CINN RSN FT w/PECANS

$13.50

CINN RSN FT w/WALNUTS

$13.50

CHURRO FRENCH TOAST

$12.50

Thick cut french bread sticks dipped in our special batter lightly fried, coated in cinnamon sugar and served with caramel sauce

CHURRO FT w/ BANANA

$14.00

CRUNCHY FRENCH TOAST

$13.00

Thick cut challah bread dipped in our special batter coated in corn flakes and served with caramel sauce

STUFFED FRENCH TOAST

$14.00

Thick cut challah bread stuffed with strawberry or blueberry mascarpone cheese filling dipped in our special batter and served with strawberry or blueberry sauce

BENEDICTS

EGGS BENEDICT

$13.00

Canadian bacon, two poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce

FARMERS MARKET BENEDICT

$13.00

Sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes and spinach, english muffin with chipotle hollandaise

CORNED BEEF BENNY

$13.00

Homemade corned beef hash, two poached eggs, english muffin and chipotle hollandaise

TIAJUNA BENEDICT

$14.00

Homemade chorizo, onion, tomato, jalapeño pepper, cilantro and jack cheese. Served with mild salsa

EGGS FLORENTINE

$13.00

Two poached eggs, sautéed spinach, english muffin, and hollandaise sauce

WAFFLES

BELGIUM WAFFLE

$11.00

WAFFLE w/ BLUEBERRIES

$13.00

WAFFLE w/ BANANAS

$12.00

WAFFLE w/ CHOCOLATE CHIPS

$12.00

WAFFLE w/ PECANS

$12.00

STRAWBERRY WAFFLE

$13.50

3B WAFFLE

$14.00

Buckwheat waffle, banana, and berries.

BERRY WAFFLE

$14.00

Fresh strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry in a strawberry sauce topped with whipped cream.

ASSORTED WAFFLE

$14.00

Four mini waffles one with strawberry, one with blueberry, one with pecans, and one with chocolate chips. $14

PANCAKES

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$10.50

BUTTERMILK w/ CHOC CHIPS

$11.50

BUTTERMILK w/ PECANS

$11.50

BUTTERMILK w/ BLUEBERRIES

$11.50

BUTTERMILK w/ BANANAS

$11.50

BUTTERMIL w/ STRAWBERRIES

$13.00

BERRY BLAST CAKES

$14.00

Blueberries, strawberries and raspberries, in a strawberry glaze, topped with whipped cream

CRANBERRY PECAN CAKES

$12.50

BUCKWHEAT CAKES

$11.50

BUCKWHEAT w/ BANANA

$12.50

BUCKWHEAT w/ MIX BERRIES

$14.00

BERRY BLAST CAKES

$14.00

SILVER DOLLARS

$9.50

GLUTEN FR CAKES

$12.00

GLUTEN FR w/ BANANA

$12.50

GLUTEN FR w/ CHOC CHIP

$12.50

GLUTEN FR w/ MIX BERRIES

$14.00

POTATO PANCAKES

$12.50

OUR SPECIALTIES

SM APPLE PANCAKE

$15.50

Lots of fresh apples baked in the batter with caramel-cinnamon-sugar glaze (Allow 35-45 minutes)

DUTCH FRITTATA

$14.00

A Dutch Baby filled with fresh veggies, herbs and topped with melted cheddar and monterey jack cheese

GERMAN PANCAKE

$12.50

Oven baked pancake, dusted with powdered sugar and served with lemon wedges

DUTCH BABY

$11.50

Small German Pancake, dusted with powered sugar and served with lemon wedges

MED APPLE PANCAKE

$17.50

Lots of fresh apples baked in the batter with caramel-cinnamon-sugar glaze (Allow 35-45 minutes)

LARG APPLE PANCAKE

$18.50

Lots of fresh apples baked in the batter with caramel-cinnamon-sugar glaze (Allow 35-45 minutes)

LOX PLATE

$17.00

Tomato, onions, kalamata olives, whipped cream cheese and bagel

OATMEAL & FRUITS

Oatmeal

$8.00

Served with brown sugar and milk

Oatmeal W/Raisins

$9.00

Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal

$8.50

Hot bowl of oatmeal topped with Georgian pecans and cranberries

Oatmeal W/Raisin & Banana

$10.00

Oatmeal W/Banana

$9.00

Apple Raisin Oatmeal

$8.50

Apple, walnuts, and raisins, garnished with a dusting of cinnamon

Breakfast Parfait

$11.50

Low fat yogurt, banana, strawberries, blueberries and granola

Sliced SM Strawberries

$5.75

Sliced LG Strawberries

$7.00

Sliced Banana

$4.50

Sliced Melon

$5.00

Fruit Bowl

$9.00

SIDE ORDERS

side Bacon

$6.00

side Cakes

$6.00

side Buckwheat Cakes

$7.00

side Gluten-Free Cakes

$7.00

side Sausage Patties

$6.00

side Hash Browns

$4.95

side Sausage Links

$6.00

side Turkey Sausage

$6.00

side Toast

side Avocade

$4.50

side Cakes w/Banana

$7.00

side Cakes w/Blueberry

$7.00

side Cakes w/Choc. Chip

$7.00

side Ham

$6.00

side One Egg

$2.00

side Two Eggs

$4.00

side Cakes w/Strawberry

$7.00

side Canadian Bacon

$6.00

side Corned Beef Hash

$7.00

side Cottage Chees

$5.00

side Fruit Cup

$4.00

side Fries

$4.95

side Cucumbers

$3.00

side Hash Browns w/Cheese

$6.15

side Hot Salsa Verde

$1.50

side Mild Salsa

$1.50

side Pico de Gallo

$1.50

side Small Spinach

$4.00

side Tomatoes

$3.00

side LG Spinach

$6.00

side Pickles

$4.00

side Apple Sauce

$1.50

LUNCH

PANINI

TURKEY PANINI

$14.50

Turkey, mozzarella cheese, field greens, tomatoes, and balsamic vinaigrette pressed between russell bread

CHICKEN PANINI

$14.50

Grilled chicken breast, red onion, mushroom, mozzarella cheese, and tomato-basil vinaigrette pressed between russell bread

BAYOU PANINI

$14.50

Blackened chicken breast, bacon, monterey jack cheese, tomato and creole mayo pressed between russell bread

WRAPS

SOUTHWEST WRAP

$13.50

Blackened chicken, lettuce, tomato, black beans, monterey jack cheese and ranch dressing rolled in a flour tortilla

GRECIAN WRAP

$13.50

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, feta, and tzatziki sauce, semi-rolled in a whole wheat pita

CALIFORNIA WRAP

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, avocado, lettuce, bacon, tomato, Swiss, herb-mayo rolled in a flour tortilla

CAESAR WRAP

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, romano cheese, and Caesar dressing rolled in a flour tortilla

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$8.25

BREAKFAST WRAP

$10.25

TUNA SALAD WRAP

$8.25

SIGNATURE SANDWICHES

TUNA SALAD MELT

$13.50

English muffin, topped with tuna salad, and choice of Swiss or cheddar

CHICKEN SALAD MELT

$13.50

English muffin, topped with chicken salad, and choice of Swiss or cheddar

BRUSCHETTA STEAK SANDWICH

$21.00

Steak, mozzarella, red onions, and tomato basil vinaigrette. Served on a hoagie roll

CUBANO SANDWICH

$14.00

Chicken, ham, Swiss, mustard, and sliced pickles. Served on a hoagie roll with mayo on the side

AUTUMN HARVEST SANDWICH

$13.00

Turkey breast, cheddar, sliced green apples, and field greens. Served on cin-namon raisin toast with mayo on the side

SANTA MONICA STEAK SANDWI

$21.00

Steak, monterey jack, and avocado. Served on a hoagie roll and pico de gallo on the side

CHICKEN AVOCADO SANDWICH

$13.50

Chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese and herb-mayo served on panini bread

BURGERS

BURGER

$12.50

BLACKJACK BURGER

$13.50

MESA BURGER

$14.00

Burger, jalapeño cheese, avocado, and pico de gallo. Served on a toasted bun

BLACKJACK BURGER

$9.00

Blackened burger, grilled onions, and monterey jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun with creole mayo

BISTRO BURGER

$9.00

COWBOY BURGER

$10.25

SPICY JALAPENO BURGER

$13.50

Burger, cheddar cheese, bacon, fresh jalapenos, red onion and BBQ sauce served on a toasted bun

MUSHRM BURGER

$9.00

CHEESE BURGER

$8.95

CAESAR BURGER

$9.00

FAMOUS BURGER

$7.95

SANDWICH SHOP

TURKEY CLUB

$15.00

BLT

$14.00

HAM SAND

$13.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$9.50

SLICE TURKEY SAND

$13.00

CHICKEN SAL SAND

$13.00

TUNA SALAD SAND

$13.00

SALADS

CHOPPED SALAD

$12.00

Chopped lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, red bell pepper, and feta cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette

TUSCAN SALAD

$12.00

Field greens, tomato, artichoke, kalamata and green olives, romano and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic pita and tomato basi vinaigrette

CRUNCHY APPLE SALAD

$12.50

Field greens, dried cranberries, granny smith apples, walnuts, and bleu cheese. Served with apple cider vinaigrette

COBB SALAD

$15.00

Chopped lettuce, chicken, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese, tomato, and egg. Served with balsamic vinaigrette

TACO SALAD

$12.00

Baked tortilla bowl filled with chopped lettuce, tomato, black beans, cheddar cheese and avocado. Served with southwest caesar dressing

STEAK SALAD

$20.50

Steak, chopped lettuce, red onion, tomato, mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic pita and balsamic vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, romano cheese. Served with caesar dressing

SUMMER SALAD

$12.50

Strawberries, pecans, feta cheese, and watermelon tossed with field greens. Served with raspberry vinaigrette

TUNA SALAD PLATE

$14.00

Fresh fruit in season and cottage cheese. Served with cinnamon raisin toast

CHICKEN SALAD PLATE

$14.00

Fresh fruit in season and cottage cheese. Served with cinnamon raisin toast

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$14.50

BEVERAGES

SOFT-DRINKS

Caffeine Free Diet Coke

$3.10

Coke

$3.10

Coke ZERO

$3.10

Diet Coke

$3.10

HI-C Lemonade

$3.10

Sprite

$3.10

SMOOTHIES

VANILLA SMOOTHIE

$7.00

CHOCOLATE SMOOTHIE

$7.00

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$7.00

BANANA SMOOTHIE

$7.00

STRAWBERRY/BANANA SMOOTHIE

$7.00

BLUEBERRY SMOOTHIE

$7.00

BLUEBERRY/BANANA SMOOTHIE

$7.00

BLUEBERRY/STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$7.00

BLUEBERRY/STRAWBERRY/BANANA SMOOTHIE

$7.00

VANILLA SHAKE

$7.00

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$7.00

JUICES

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$4.00

OJ CARAFE

$14.50

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

TOMATO JUICE

$4.00

COFFEE'S

COFFEE - REGULAR

$3.10

COFFEE - DECAF

$3.10

ESPRESSO - SINGLE

$2.00

ESPRESSO - DOUBLE

$3.50

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

ICED CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

HOT AMERICANO

$4.50

ICED AMERICANO

$4.50

HOT LATTE

$4.50

ICED LATTE

$4.50

MILK/TEA/HOT

2% MILK

$2.60

2%MILK - CHOCOLATE

$2.60

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.10

HOT TEA

$3.10

HOT WATER

$1.45

ICED TEA

$3.10

SKIM MILK

$2.60

SKIM MILK - CHOCOLATE

$2.60

LIQUOR

WINES

PINOT GRIGIO

$8.00

CHARDONNAY

$8.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$8.00

ROSE

$8.00

PROSECCO

$8.00

RED BLEND

$8.00

MIXED DRINKS

MIMOSA

$9.00

BELLINI

$10.00

BLODDY MARY

$12.00

MARGARITAS

BAJA LIME MARGARITA

$9.00

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$9.00

PINEAPPLE COCONUT MARGARITA

$9.00

RETAIL

Coffee Roasted

Georgie V's Coffee

$12.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast & lunch classics including omelets, waffles, burgers & sandwiches in a strip-mall setting.

Website

Location

1139 Cherry Ln, Northbrook, IL 60062

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

