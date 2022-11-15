A map showing the location of Georgio'sView gallery
Italian

Georgio's

171 Reviews

204 Public Square

Berryville, AR 72616

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fettuccini Afredo
Cheese Garlic Bread
Pesto Veggie - Sandwich

Fountain Drinks

Small Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Small Sierra Mist

$1.50

Small Rt Beer

$1.50

Small Mt. Dew

$1.50

Small Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Small Pepsi

$1.50

Medium Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Medium Sierra Mist

$2.00

Medium Rt Beer

$2.00

Medium Mt. Dew

$2.00

Medium Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Medium Pepsi

$2.00

Large Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Large Sierra Mist

$2.50

Large Rt Beer

$2.50

Large Mt. Dew

$2.50

Large Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Large Pepsi

$2.50

Tea

Sweet Tea

$1.50+

Un-Sweet Tea

$1.50+

Italian Soda's

Peach

$3.50

Raspberry

$3.50

Antipasti

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.50

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Cheese Garlic Bread

$6.50

Pizza Bread

$5.50

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.50

A luxurious blend of spinach, artichoke, and cheese. Served with Garlic Bread

Pasta

Lasagna

$12.50

Homemade with ricotta and mozzarella cheese; layered with beef and our marinara sauce; serviced with garlic bread

Spaghetti

$8.00+

Imported Italian Spaghetti, served with our homemade marinara sauce and garlic bread

Creamy Pesto Spaghetti

$12.00+

Mediterranean Pasta

$12.00+

Fettuccini Afredo

$9.00+

Spicy Alfredo

$9.00+

Lunch Special Spicy Alfredo

$5.50

Lunch Special Alfrado

$5.50

Insalada

Mama Gerogio's Garden Salad

$10.50+

Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, onions, artichoke hearts, black olives, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressing, served with garlic bread

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.50+

An Italian classic topped with grilled chicken; served with garlic bread

Dinner Salad

$4.50

Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, black olives and feta cheese

Antipasto

$6.50+

Provolone, Genoa salami, ham, black olives, onions, tomatoes and pepperoncini served on a bed of mixed greens, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressings; served with garlic bread

Wedge Salad

$8.50

Pizza

10" Basic Cheese

$8.50

Perfect as is, or make your own combination, adding any of our ingredients

10" Classic Pepperoni

$9.50

The Classic Pepperoni

10" Sausage & Mushroom

$9.50

Sweet Italian sausage and mushroom

10" Meat Lover's Pizza

$14.50

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, bacon, ham and meatballs

10" Georgio's "Mama Mia" Supremo

$14.50

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and onions

10" Polynesian

$10.50

Ham and Pineapple

10" Very Veggie

$13.50

Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, onion and bell peppers

10" Pesto Veggie

$15.50

Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onion

10" White Pizza

$10.50

Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan

10" Garlic Georgio's

$12.50

Our white pizza topped with garlic and roma tomatoes

10" Margherita Pizza

$10.50

Our fresh homemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, over a garlic olive oil base

10" Chicken Bacon Rach Pizza

$14.50

10" Lyndee's Mediterranean Shrimp Pizza

$14.50

14" Basic Cheese

$12.50

Perfect as is, or make your own combination, adding any of our ingredients

14" Classic Pepperoni

$13.50

The Classic Pepperoni

14" Sausage & Mushroom

$13.50

Sweet Italian sausage and mushroom

14" Meat Lover's Pizza

$19.50

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, bacon, ham and meatballs

14" Georgio's "Mama Mia" Supremo

$18.50

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and onions

14" Polynesian

$14.50

Ham and Pineapple

14" Very Veggie

$17.50

Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, onion and bell peppers

14" Pesto Veggie

$19.50

Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onion

14" White Pizza

$12.50

Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan

14" Garlic Georgio's

$16.50

Our white pizza topped with garlic and roma tomatoes

14" Margherita Pizza

$14.50

Our fresh homemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, over a garlic olive oil base

14" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza

$18.50

14" Lyndee's Mediterranean Shrimp Pizza

$18.50

16" Basic Cheese

$14.50

Perfect as is, or make your own combination, adding any of our ingredients

16" Classic Pepperoni

$15.50

The Classic Pepperoni

16" Sausage & Mushroom

$15.50

Sweet Italian sausage and mushroom

16" Meat Lover's Pizza

$21.50

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, bacon, ham and meatballs

16" Georgio's "Mama Mia" Supremo

$21.50

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and onions

16" Polynesian

$16.50

Ham and Pineapple

16" Very Veggie

$19.50

Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, onion and bell peppers

16" Pesto Veggie

$21.50

Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onion

16" White Pizza

$17.50

Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan

16" Garlic Georgio's

$18.50

Our white pizza topped with garlic and roma tomatoes

16" Margherita Pizza

$16.50

Our fresh homemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, over a garlic olive oil base

16" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza

$18.50

16" Lyndee's Mediterranean Shrimp

$21.50

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch-GF

$16.50

10" Mediterranean Pizza-GF

$16.50

10" Basic Cheese-GF

$10.50

10" Basic Pepperoni-GF

$11.50

10" Sausage & Mushroom-GF

$11.50

10" Meat Lovers-GF

$16.50

10" Georgio's "Mama Mia" Supremo-GF

$16.50

10" Polynesian-GF

$12.50

10" Very Veggie-GF

$15.50

10" Pesto Veggie-GF

$17.50

10" White Pizza-GF

$12.50

10" Garlic Georgio's-GF

$14.50

10" Margherita Pizza-GF

$12.50

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$8.50+

Pepperoni & Sausage Calzone

$11.50+

Ham Calzone

$10.50+

Tomato, Garlic & Basil Calzone

$11.50+

Sandwiches

NY Meatball - Sandwich

$10.00

Homemade Italian Meatballs with mozzarella and marinara sauce

Italian Sausage - Sandwich

$10.00

Italian sausage (mild or spicy), cooked onions and sweet peppers, a touch of marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Pesto Veggie - Sandwich

$9.00

Pesto Sauce, Artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onions, toasted then topped with tomato, lettuce and dressing

Italian Georgio's - Sandwich

$10.00

Ham, Pepperoni, and Salami

The Godfather

$10.00

Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onion, Mozzarella, and Pizza Sauce

Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mozzarella and Provolone, Onions, served with choice of Mustard and Mayo or Pizza Sauce

Side Items

Side Caesar

$4.50

An Italian classic

Dinner Salad

$4.50

Garlic Bread w/Marinara Dipping Sauce

$4.50

Side of Spaghetti with Marinara

$4.50

Side of Meatballs (2) with Marinara

$5.50

Side of Pesto

$2.50

Side of Alfredo

$2.50

Side of Ranch

$1.50

Side of Marinara

$1.50

Meatball

$2.50

Cake

New York Cheese Cake

$5.50

Chocolate

$5.50

Tiramisu

$5.50

Carrot Cake

$5.50

Daily Special

Cajun chicken Alfredo

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Salad & Drink Lunch Only Special

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$10.00

Large Greek Pizza

$20.00

Greek Salad

$9.00

Small Calzone

$11.00

Antipasta Salad

$9.00

One Topping Medium Pizza

$10.95

Lunch Special

Mini Antipasto Salad

$6.99

Mini Georgio's Garden Salad

$6.99

Mini Chicken Caeser Salad

$6.99

Mini Creamy Pesto

$6.99

Mini Spaghetti

$6.99

Mini Fettuccini Alfredo

$6.99

Mini Spicy Alfredo

$6.99

Catering

Catering

$252.00

Tuesday Special

Spaghetti w Garlic Bread & Drink

$6.95

Dinner Special

Lasagna w side salad & garlic bread

$14.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

We have been serving fine folks in Berryville, Arkansas for over 20 years! We just have a new name and new owners. We have a piping hot pizza pie and some amazing pasta with your name on it, all made to order with fresh ingredients.

Location

204 Public Square, Berryville, AR 72616

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mr. Gilberti's Place - Hollister, MO
orange star4.5 • 948
1451 Acacia Club Rd Hollister, MT 65672
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Berryville
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston