Georgio's
171 Reviews
204 Public Square
Berryville, AR 72616
Fountain Drinks
Small Dr. Pepper
Small Sierra Mist
Small Rt Beer
Small Mt. Dew
Small Diet Pepsi
Small Pepsi
Medium Dr. Pepper
Medium Sierra Mist
Medium Rt Beer
Medium Mt. Dew
Medium Diet Pepsi
Medium Pepsi
Large Dr. Pepper
Large Sierra Mist
Large Rt Beer
Large Mt. Dew
Large Diet Pepsi
Large Pepsi
Italian Soda's
Antipasti
Pasta
Lasagna
Homemade with ricotta and mozzarella cheese; layered with beef and our marinara sauce; serviced with garlic bread
Spaghetti
Imported Italian Spaghetti, served with our homemade marinara sauce and garlic bread
Creamy Pesto Spaghetti
Mediterranean Pasta
Fettuccini Afredo
Spicy Alfredo
Lunch Special Spicy Alfredo
Lunch Special Alfrado
Insalada
Mama Gerogio's Garden Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, onions, artichoke hearts, black olives, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressing, served with garlic bread
Chicken Caesar Salad
An Italian classic topped with grilled chicken; served with garlic bread
Dinner Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, black olives and feta cheese
Antipasto
Provolone, Genoa salami, ham, black olives, onions, tomatoes and pepperoncini served on a bed of mixed greens, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressings; served with garlic bread
Wedge Salad
Pizza
10" Basic Cheese
Perfect as is, or make your own combination, adding any of our ingredients
10" Classic Pepperoni
The Classic Pepperoni
10" Sausage & Mushroom
Sweet Italian sausage and mushroom
10" Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, bacon, ham and meatballs
10" Georgio's "Mama Mia" Supremo
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and onions
10" Polynesian
Ham and Pineapple
10" Very Veggie
Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, onion and bell peppers
10" Pesto Veggie
Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onion
10" White Pizza
Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan
10" Garlic Georgio's
Our white pizza topped with garlic and roma tomatoes
10" Margherita Pizza
Our fresh homemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, over a garlic olive oil base
10" Chicken Bacon Rach Pizza
10" Lyndee's Mediterranean Shrimp Pizza
14" Basic Cheese
Perfect as is, or make your own combination, adding any of our ingredients
14" Classic Pepperoni
The Classic Pepperoni
14" Sausage & Mushroom
Sweet Italian sausage and mushroom
14" Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, bacon, ham and meatballs
14" Georgio's "Mama Mia" Supremo
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and onions
14" Polynesian
Ham and Pineapple
14" Very Veggie
Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, onion and bell peppers
14" Pesto Veggie
Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onion
14" White Pizza
Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan
14" Garlic Georgio's
Our white pizza topped with garlic and roma tomatoes
14" Margherita Pizza
Our fresh homemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, over a garlic olive oil base
14" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza
14" Lyndee's Mediterranean Shrimp Pizza
16" Basic Cheese
Perfect as is, or make your own combination, adding any of our ingredients
16" Classic Pepperoni
The Classic Pepperoni
16" Sausage & Mushroom
Sweet Italian sausage and mushroom
16" Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, bacon, ham and meatballs
16" Georgio's "Mama Mia" Supremo
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and onions
16" Polynesian
Ham and Pineapple
16" Very Veggie
Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, onion and bell peppers
16" Pesto Veggie
Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onion
16" White Pizza
Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan
16" Garlic Georgio's
Our white pizza topped with garlic and roma tomatoes
16" Margherita Pizza
Our fresh homemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, over a garlic olive oil base
16" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza
16" Lyndee's Mediterranean Shrimp
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch-GF
10" Mediterranean Pizza-GF
10" Basic Cheese-GF
10" Basic Pepperoni-GF
10" Sausage & Mushroom-GF
10" Meat Lovers-GF
10" Georgio's "Mama Mia" Supremo-GF
10" Polynesian-GF
10" Very Veggie-GF
10" Pesto Veggie-GF
10" White Pizza-GF
10" Garlic Georgio's-GF
10" Margherita Pizza-GF
Calzone
Sandwiches
NY Meatball - Sandwich
Homemade Italian Meatballs with mozzarella and marinara sauce
Italian Sausage - Sandwich
Italian sausage (mild or spicy), cooked onions and sweet peppers, a touch of marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Pesto Veggie - Sandwich
Pesto Sauce, Artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onions, toasted then topped with tomato, lettuce and dressing
Italian Georgio's - Sandwich
Ham, Pepperoni, and Salami
The Godfather
Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onion, Mozzarella, and Pizza Sauce
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mozzarella and Provolone, Onions, served with choice of Mustard and Mayo or Pizza Sauce
Side Items
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
We have been serving fine folks in Berryville, Arkansas for over 20 years! We just have a new name and new owners. We have a piping hot pizza pie and some amazing pasta with your name on it, all made to order with fresh ingredients.
204 Public Square, Berryville, AR 72616
Photos coming soon!