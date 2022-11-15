Georgi's Pizzeria 5910 Reagan Lane Suite 105
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5910 Reagan Lane Suite 105, Ooltewah, TN 37363
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Spek Artisan Meats - Butcher Shop & Deli
No Reviews
9469 Bradmore Lane Ooltewah, TN 37363
View restaurant