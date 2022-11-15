  • Home
  Ooltewah
  Georgi's Pizzeria - 5910 Reagan Lane Suite 105
Georgi's Pizzeria 5910 Reagan Lane Suite 105

No reviews yet

5910 Reagan Lane Suite 105

Ooltewah, TN 37363

Popular Items

16" Build your Own 1 meat Pizza
Dough Balls
16" Cheese Pizza

Appetizers

Dough Balls

$6.50

Warm Soft Puffy Bread Bites Tossed In Garlic Butter Dusted with Parmesan Cheese Served With Our Famous Marinara Pizzeria Sauce

Cheese Bread

$10.50

Warm Gooey 100% Mozzarella Cheese Over Savory Garlic Butter Toasted to Perfection served with Our Famous Pizza Sauce.

Sicilian Nachos

$10.50

A Bead of Corn Chips topped with Bolognese Sauce Sauce. Topped with Tomatoes, Jalapeno Peppers, Topped with 100% Mozzarella Toasted to Perfection.

Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$19.00

16" Build your Own 1 meat Pizza

$23.50

16" build your own 2 meat pizza

$28.00

16" Build Your Own 3-Meat Pizza

$32.50

16" Build Your Own 4-Meat Pizza

$37.00

16" Supreme 3 Meat/ Veggie.

$36.00

16" Supreme 4 Meat/ Veggie.

$42.00

12" Cheese

$12.50

12" Build your Own 1-Meat Pizza

$16.00

12" Build Your Own 2-Meat Pizza

$19.75

12" Build Your Own 3-Meat Pizza

$23.00

12" Build Your Own 4-Meat Pizza

$26.50

12" Supreme 3-Meat/Veggie. Pizza

$27.50

12" Supreme 4-Meat /Veggie, Pizza

$32.50

10" Cheese Pizza

$6.00

10" Build Your Own 1-Meat

$9.00

10" Build Your Own 2-Meat

$12.00

10" Build Your Own 3-Meat Pizza

$15.00

10" Build Your Own 4-Meat Pizza

$18.00

10" Supreme 3-Meat / Veggie. Pizza

$18.25

10" Supreme 4-Meat / Veggie. Pizza

$21.75

Specialty Pizza's

Specialty 16" Bar-B-Q Chicken Pizza

$24.75

Specialty 16" Margarita Pizza

$25.25

Fresh Tomatoes & Basil, Topped with Olive Oil, our Homemade Pizza Sauce & 100% Mozzarella Cheese.

Specialty 16" Chicken Cheese Tortellini Pizza

$29.25

Grilled Chicken with 3-Cheese Tortellini Over an authentic Sicilian white Sauce Topped with 100% Mozzarella Cheese.

Specialty 12" Bar-B-Q Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Specialty 12" Margarita Pizza

$18.50

Fresh Tomatoes & Basil, Topped with Olive Oil, our Homemade Pizza Sauce & 100% Mozzarella Cheese.

Specialty 12" Chicken / Cheese Tortellini Pizza

$19.75

Fresh Tomatoes & Basil, Topped with Olive Oil, our Homemade Pizza Sauce & 100% Mozzarella Cheese.

Specialty 10" Bar-B-Q Chicken

$8.50

Specialty 10" Margarita Pizza

$8.50

Specialty 10" Chicken / Tortellini

$11.50

Fresh Tomatoes & Basil, Topped with Olive Oil, our Homemade Pizza Sauce & 100% Mozzarella Cheese.

Pizza Bowls

The Sicilian 3-Meat Bowl

$12.75

Comes with your choice of 3-Meats, Our homemade Pizzeria Sauce & 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Add-On Veggies For $0.75 Each.

Fresh Garden Pizza Bowl

$10.00

Comes with your choice of 4-Veggies., Our homemade Pizzeria Sauce & 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Add-On Veggies For $0.75 Each.

Supreme Pizza Bowl 3 Meat/veggie Bowl

$13.75

Comes with your choice of 3-Meats 3-Veggies, Our homemade Pizzeria Sauce & 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Add-On Extra Meat Toppings for $2.00 Each or Veggies Toppings For $0.75 Each.

Salads

Fresh Caesar Salad

$8.00

The Sunshine Salad

$14.00

Fresh Garden Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Beverages

Bud Light

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.25

Michelob Light

$4.75

Craft ?

$4.75

White Claw

$4.25

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mt Dew

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Half & Half Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer (1/2 Tea 1/2 Lemonade )

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Water

GiGi'S Sweet Treats

BANANA PUDDING ONLY BAKED ON SATURDAY FIRST COME FIRST SERVE..CALL EARLY IF YOU WANT A BOWL!!!

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$7.50Out of stock

Derby Pie

$7.25Out of stock

CHERRY Cheese Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$7.00

ONLY MADE ON SATURDAY

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.00

Amaretto Cream Cheese Pie

$7.50

New York Cheesecake

$8.50Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$8.00

GIGI'S GOURMET DROP COOKIES

$4.00

Gourmet Sugar Cookie

$4.00

Gourmet Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Apple/Oat Spice Maple glaze cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Glazed Cheesecake Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Orange Glazed Shortbread Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Cobbler (served cold)

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5910 Reagan Lane Suite 105, Ooltewah, TN 37363

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

