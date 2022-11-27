Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Geraci's Restaurant - Mayfield Village

review star

No reviews yet

6687 Wilson Mills Rd

Mayfield Village, OH 44040

Popular Items

Large Pizza
House Salad
Small Pizza

Soda

Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Cherry Coke

$1.95Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$1.95Out of stock

2L Coke

$2.75Out of stock

2L Diet Coke

$2.75

2l Ginger Ale

$2.75Out of stock

1L Diet Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Bottle Water

16.9 oz. bottles

Dasani

$1.00

Other

Powerade

$1.50

Juice

$1.75Out of stock

Monster

$2.85

Body Armor

$1.95

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$6.50+

Geraci's Salad Bowl

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Soups

Wedding

Wedding

$8.50+

Appetizers

Breaded Artichoke Hearts

$10.00

Artichoke hearts tossed in homemade breadcrumbs, fried & served w. a side of dipping sauce

Fried Mozzarella (2 Ct)

$8.00

Garlic Toast (4ct.)

$7.00

Garlic Toast w. Cheese (4ct.)

$8.00
Stuffed Peppers (2ct)

Stuffed Peppers (2ct)

$11.00

Baked w. Italian sausage, mozzarella & marinara sauce

Toasted Ravioli (6ct.)

Toasted Ravioli (6ct.)

$9.00

Choice of meat ravioli served w. a side of Geraci's sauce or cheese ravioli served w. a side of marinara sauce

Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries

$11.00

Served w. a side of marinara sauce

Chicken Wings (8ct.)

Chicken Wings (8ct.)

$12.00

Handhelds

Geraci's Cold Italian Sub

$11.00

Hot Italian Beef Sub

$12.00

Meatball Sub

$13.00

Sausage Sub

$12.00

Parm Sub

$13.00

Pastas

Sm Spaghetti

Sm Penne

Sm Cavatelli

$1.00

Sm Spaghetti Geraci 1 Meatball,1 Garlic Toast,12 oz Soda

$9.00Out of stock

Lg Spaghetti

Lg Penne

Lg Cavatelli

$1.00

Sauces

Small Sauce

Large Sauce

Sides

Meatball

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Side Sauce

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00
Extra Dressing

Extra Dressing

$1.00
Bread

Bread

$1.00+

Bag Of Chips

$0.75

French Fries

$3.50

Hot Honey Jar

$6.50

Mac N cheese Half Pint

$2.50Out of stock

Specialty Dishes

Baked Penne

$11.00

Chicken Parm

$13.00Out of stock

Eggplant Parm

$11.00

Fish Fry Dinner (Friday only)

$15.95Out of stock

3 pieces of fish served w/ an onion ring, a roll, side coleslaw, side mac n cheese and a cookie

Fish Sandwich & Fries (Every Day)

$10.00Out of stock

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

NY Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Cupcake

$3.00Out of stock

Cookies 2/$1

$1.00

Traditional Pizza

Make it how YOU want it!

Small Pizza

$12.00

Large Pizza

$18.00

Call For Superbowl Special

$55.00Out of stock

Gourmet Pizza

Sm Deluxe

Sm Deluxe

$16.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, mozzarella

Sm Veggie Deluxe

Sm Veggie Deluxe

$16.00

Sliced tomato, eggplant, mushroom, onion, green pepper, mozzarella

Sm Tri Cheese

$15.00

Provolone, romano, mozzarella

Sm Margherita Pizza

Sm Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Sliced tomato, basil, provolone

Sm Meat Lovers

$18.00

Ground beef, ham, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, mozzarella

Sm Polpetta Pie

$17.00

Meatball, pepperoncini pepper, ricotta, mozzarella

Sm BBQ Chix Pizza

$17.00

BBQ chicken, red onion, pineapple, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Sm Buffalo Chix Pizza

Sm Buffalo Chix Pizza

$17.00

Buffalo chicken, pesto, crumbled bleu, mozzarella, ranch

Sm Pesto Chix Pizza

Sm Pesto Chix Pizza

$17.00

Chicken, roasted red pepper, artichoke heart, pesto, mozzarella

Sm Mediterranean Pizza

Sm Mediterranean Pizza

$17.00

Kalamata olive, mushroom, artichoke heart, sun-dried tomato, garlic, oil, pesto, feta, mozzarella

Sm Sicilian

$12.00

Sm Honey Pie

$16.00
Lg Deluxe

Lg Deluxe

$25.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, mozzarella

Lg Veggie Deluxe

Lg Veggie Deluxe

$25.00

Sliced tomato, eggplant, mushroom, onion, green pepper, mozzarella

Lg Tri Cheese

$24.00

Provolone, romano, mozzarella

Lg Margherita Pizza

Lg Margherita Pizza

$24.00

Sliced tomato, basil, provolone

Lg Meat Lovers

$26.00

Ground beef, ham, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, mozzarella

Lg Polpetta Pie

$25.00

Meatball, pepperoncini pepper, ricotta, mozzarella

Lg BBQ Chix Pizza

$25.00

BBQ chicken, red onion, pineapple, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Lg Buffalo Chix Pizza

Lg Buffalo Chix Pizza

$25.00

Buffalo chicken, pesto, crumbled bleu, mozzarella, ranch

Lg Pesto Chix Pizza

Lg Pesto Chix Pizza

$25.00

Chicken, roasted red pepper, artichoke heart, pesto, mozzarella

Lg Mediterranean Pizza

Lg Mediterranean Pizza

$26.00

Kalamata olive, mushroom, artichoke heart, sun-dried tomato, garlic, oil, pesto, feta, mozzarella

Lg Sicilian

$18.00

Lg Honey Pie

$25.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Serving traditional Italian food for over 60 years!

6687 Wilson Mills Rd, Mayfield Village, OH 44040

Geraci's Restaurant image
Geraci's Restaurant image
Geraci's Restaurant image
Geraci's Restaurant image

