OLD Geraci's Mayfield

review star

No reviews yet

6687 Wilson Mills Rd.

Mayfield Village, OH 44040

Traditional

Small Pizza

$9.00

Large Pizza

$15.00

Gourmet

Small Gourmet Pizza

Large Gourmet Pizza

Pizza by the Slice

Traditional

$2.00+

Gourmet

$2.50+

Soda

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Cherry Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Fanta

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Iced Tea

San Benedetto

$2.00

Gold Peak

$2.25

San Pellegrino

Grapefruit

$2.00

Pomegranate

$2.00

Blood Orange

$2.00

Clementine

$2.00

Prickly Pear

$2.00

Bottle Water

Dasani

$1.50

Vitamin Water

$1.50

Salads

House Salad

$5.00+

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Geraci's Salad Bowl

$12.00

Soups

Minestrone

$4.00+

Wedding

$4.00+

Appetizers

Stuffed Peppers (3ct.)

$11.00

Garlic Toast (4ct.)

$6.00

Handhelds

Geraci's Cold Italian Sub

$8.00

Hot Beef Sub

$8.00

Meatball Sub

$8.00

Sausage Sub

$8.00

Parmigiana Sub

Cutlet Sub

Pastas

Sm Spaghetti

Sm Penne

Sm Cavatelli

Sm Gluten Free Penne

$2.00

Sm Whole Wheat Spaghetti

$2.00

Lg Spaghetti

Lg Penne

Lg Cavatelli

Lg Gluten Free Penne

$2.00

Lg Whole Wheat Spaghetti

$2.00

Baked Penne

$8.00

Sauces

Small Sauce

Large Sauce

Sides

Meatball

$2.00

Sausage

$3.00

Side Sauce

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Bread

$1.00+

Daily Specials

Chicken Cutlet (1ct.)

$8.00

Veal Cultet (1ct.)

$10.00

Eggplant Rollatini (2ct.)

$5.00

Eggplant Melanzana (Sm)

$4.00

Bow-Tie w. Eggplant Tapanade

$4.00+

Med Tri-Color Pasta Salad

$4.00+

Penne Pesto + Tomato

$4.00+

Stuffed Peppers (1ct.)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving traditional Italian food for over 60 years!

Website

Location

6687 Wilson Mills Rd., Mayfield Village, OH 44040

Directions

Gallery
OLD image
OLD image
OLD image

