Geraci's Slice Shop Downtown

603 Prospect Ave E

Cleveland, OH 44115

PIZZA

Legends (Whole Pie)

8 slices

The OG

$25.00

The Pep

$28.00

A Spicy Vegan

$35.00

The Pink Hawaiian

$34.00

Hot Tito

$34.00

Bianco

$25.00

Grandma G's (1/2 Sheet)

$25.00

Sicilian Square (1/2 Sheet)

$25.00Out of stock

BYO Pizza (Whole Pie)

18" Large Round

$26.00

18" Large Home Plate Pie

$26.00

NOT PIZZA

Other 'Not Pizzas'

Personal Pan Lasagna

$14.00Out of stock

Mama's Meatball

$8.00

Mama's Meatball Flight

$10.00

Mama's Baked Meatball Hero

$13.00

Gabadrool

$13.00

Garlic Pillows

$5.00+

Buffalo Pillows

$6.00+

Dunks

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Salads

Caesar Marie

$10.00

Mixed greens w. carrot, cabbage, tomato & mozzarella & Italian vinaigrette dressing

Big Gus

$12.00

Mixed greens w. carrot, cabbage, tomato & mozzarella & Italian vinaigrette dressing

Geraci's House

$6.00+

Romaine lettuce, homemade crouton, grated Pecorino Romano, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano & Caesar dressing

Caprese

$10.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

Large House Salad

$10.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.00

Ice Pops

$5.00

DRINKS

Iced Tea (Canned)

Iced Tea Can

$3.00

Others

Cold Brew

$3.00

Cranberry

$1.00

Pineapple

$1.00

Redbull

$3.00

CATERING

Catering Pizza

Half Sheet

$25.00

The OG

$25.00

The Pep

$28.00

A Spicy Vegan

$35.00

The Pink Hawaiian

$34.00

Hot Tito

$34.00

Blanco

$25.00

Grandma G's (1/2 Sheet)

$25.00

Sicilian Square (1/2 Sheet)

$25.00

Catering Not Pizzas

Catering Pan Lasagna

$50.00+

Catering Garlic Pillows

$50.00+

Catering Cold Italian Tray - 20 count

$100.00

Catering Mini cannoli Tray - 20 count

$60.00

Catering Tiramisu

$35.00

Catering Salads

Catering House Salad

$25.00+

Catering Caesar Salad

$25.00+

Catering Big Gus

$25.00+

APPAREL

Items

Hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

603 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44115

