Geraci's Slice Shop Downtown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
603 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44115
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Cleveland
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurant