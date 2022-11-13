Restaurant header imageView gallery

Geraci's Slice Shop

38040 3rd. St.

Willoughby, OH 44094

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Traditional Pizza
Small Traditional Pizza
Small House Salad

Traditional Pizza

Make it how YOU want it!
Small Traditional Pizza

Small Traditional Pizza

$12.00

Homemade Crust 6 Slices - Make it how you want!

Large Traditional Pizza

Large Traditional Pizza

$18.00

8 slices - Make it how you want!

Gourmet Pizza

Sm BBQ Chix Pizza

Sm BBQ Chix Pizza

$17.00

BBQ chicken, red onion, pineapple, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Sm Buffalo Chix Pizza

Sm Buffalo Chix Pizza

$17.00

Buffalo chicken, pesto, crumbled bleu, mozzarella, ranch

Sm Deluxe

Sm Deluxe

$16.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, mozzarella

Sm Honey Pie

Sm Honey Pie

$16.00

Pepperoni, sausage, hot habanero honey, mozzarella, Romano

Sm Margherita Pizza

Sm Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Sliced tomato, basil, provolone

Sm Meat Lovers

Sm Meat Lovers

$18.00

Ground beef, ham, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, mozzarella

Sm Mediterranean Pizza

Sm Mediterranean Pizza

$17.00

Kalamata olive, mushroom, artichoke heart, sun-dried tomato, garlic, oil, pesto, feta, mozzarella

Sm Pesto Chix Pizza

Sm Pesto Chix Pizza

$16.00

Chicken, roasted red pepper, artichoke heart, pesto, mozzarella

Sm Polpetta Pie

Sm Polpetta Pie

$17.00

Meatball, pepperoncini pepper, ricotta, mozzarella

Sm Sicilian

Sm Sicilian

$12.00

Tomato sauce, oregano, lightly cheesed w. grated Romano only

Sm Tri Cheese

Sm Tri Cheese

$15.00

Provolone, romano, mozzarella

Sm Veggie Deluxe

Sm Veggie Deluxe

$16.00

Sliced tomato, eggplant, mushroom, onion, green pepper, mozzarella

Sm Brendan's Specialty Pizza

$16.00

Pizza of the Month

$16.00
Lg BBQ Chix Pizza

Lg BBQ Chix Pizza

$26.00

BBQ chicken, red onion, pineapple, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Lg Buffalo Chix Pizza

Lg Buffalo Chix Pizza

$26.00

Buffalo chicken, pesto, crumbled bleu, mozzarella, ranch

Lg Deluxe

Lg Deluxe

$25.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, mozzarella

Lg Honey Pie

Lg Honey Pie

$25.00

Pepperoni, sausage, hot habanero honey, mozzarella, Romano

Lg Margherita Pizza

Lg Margherita Pizza

$24.00

Sliced tomato, basil, provolone

Lg Meat Lovers

Lg Meat Lovers

$27.00

Ground beef, ham, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, mozzarella

Lg Mediterranean Pizza

Lg Mediterranean Pizza

$26.00

Kalamata olive, mushroom, artichoke heart, sun-dried tomato, garlic, oil, pesto, feta, mozzarella

Lg Pesto Chix Pizza

Lg Pesto Chix Pizza

$26.00

Chicken, roasted red pepper, artichoke heart, pesto, mozzarella

Lg Polpetta Pie

Lg Polpetta Pie

$26.00

Meatball, pepperoncini pepper, ricotta, mozzarella

Lg Sicilian

Lg Sicilian

$18.00

Tomato sauce, oregano, lightly cheesed w. grated Romano only

Lg Tri Cheese

Lg Tri Cheese

$24.00

Provolone, romano, mozzarella

Lg Veggie Deluxe

Lg Veggie Deluxe

$25.00

Sliced tomato, eggplant, mushroom, onion, green pepper, mozzarella

Lg Football Pizza

$24.00

Lg Brendan's Specialty Pizza

$26.00

Pizza of the Month

$25.00

Gluten Free Traditional Pizza

Make it how YOU want it! Large & Small.
Gluten Free Traditional Pizza

Gluten Free Traditional Pizza

$17.50

Homemade Gluten-Free Crust 6 Slices - Make it how you want!

Gluten Free Gourmet Pizza

Classic combinations. Large & Small.
Gluten Free Gourmet Pizza

Gluten Free Gourmet Pizza

Salads

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens w. carrot, cabbage, tomato & mozzarella & Italian vinaigrette dressing

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens w. carrot, cabbage, tomato & mozzarella & Italian vinaigrette dressing

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, homemade crouton, grated Pecorino Romano, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano & Caesar dressing

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

Pasta

Small Cavatelli

$6.00

Large Cavatelli

$12.00

Sides

Extra Cheese

Extra Cheese

$1.00
Extra Dressing

Extra Dressing

$1.00
Meatball

Meatball

$3.00
Side Sauce

Side Sauce

$2.00

Desserts

Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.00
Lemon Ice

Lemon Ice

$4.00

Bomb Pop

$2.00

Juice

Apple Juice Box

$0.75

Fruit Punch Juice Box

$0.75

Slice & PIzza

Gourmet Slice & Salad

$8.50

Traditional Slice & Salad

$7.50

Free Salad

Caesar Salad

House Salad

Val Pac Coupons

Lg Single Topping Pizza

$16.99

Pizza Week

Small Hot Honey

$8.00

Catering Handhelds

Catering Sub Tray (18 Pcs)

$50.00

Catering Apps + Sides

Catering Meatballs (20ct.)

$60.00

Catering Salads

Catering House Salad

$25.00+

CateringCaesar Salad

$30.00+

Catering Pastas

Catering Cavatelli

$35.00+

Catering Packages

The Tailgate

$125.00

The Office Party

$160.00

The Big Bash

$275.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Celebrating 65 Years of Geraci's Restaurant. Come check out our 1st Slice Shop in Downtown Willoughby!

Website

Location

38040 3rd. St., Willoughby, OH 44094

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

