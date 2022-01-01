Restaurant header imageView gallery

Geraldine's Counter

review star

No reviews yet

4872 Rainier Ave S

Seattle, WA 98118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

french toast w/ blueberry compont
emerald city scramble
slammin'

Breakfast

counter special

$11.00

Two eggs any style with hash browns.

slammin'

slammin'

$16.00

Your choice of sausage patty, chicken sausage or bacon. Any style of eggs and pancakes of the day.

biscuits and gravy

biscuits and gravy

$15.00

Homemade Biscuit topped with meaty pork sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style and hash browns.

chx fried steak

chx fried steak

$16.00

Served with our meaty pork sausage gravy, hash browns and eggs any style.

corned beef hash

corned beef hash

$16.00

Two eggs poached over corned beef, butternut squash, bell peppers, potatoes, onions and celery.

french toast w/ blueberry compont

french toast w/ blueberry compont

$14.00

Topped with powdered sugar. Syrup and fruit topping served on the side

lemon ricotta pancakes w/ lemon butter

$10.50

Topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and topping of the day on the side.

half order of french toast

$9.50

Topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and topping of the day on the side.

half order pancakes

$8.00

Topped with powdered sugar. Syrup and daily topping are on the side.

bacon, egg n arugula

bacon, egg n arugula

$15.50

with tomato, aioli and scrambled eggs on sour batard. Served with hash browns. sub bacon for avocado for no charge.

avocado pepperjack omelette

avocado pepperjack omelette

$16.00

Topped with pico de gallo and sour cream. served with hash browns.

eggs a la mexicana

eggs a la mexicana

$14.00

Eggs scrambled with pepperjack and chilies and served with black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and corn tortillas.

emerald city scramble

emerald city scramble

$15.00

Pork sausage, hash browns, spinach, sweet bell peppers, onions, eggs and pepperjack all cooked together for one good scramble.

egg casserole

egg casserole

$16.00

Eggs, pork sausage, cream, hash browns, pepperjack and cheddar cheeses, layered and baked. Topped with house made pico de gallo.

herbed omelet

$15.00

Made with fresh herbs, goat cheese and caramalized onions. Served with hash browns and toast.

spinach omelet

$14.50

Spinach, feta, basil, tomato. Served with hash browns and toast

white corn scramble

white corn scramble

$14.00

White corn, Havarti and herb scrambled. served with hash browns and toast.

granola

$11.00

oatmeal

$10.00

1/2 order of Biscuits and Gravy

$7.00
pesto scramble

pesto scramble

$14.00

Eggs scrambled with house made pesto, zucchini, cherry tomatoes and parmesan. Served with hash browns and toast.

strawberry blueberry coffeecake

$5.00

Sandwiches 'n More

all-natural burger

all-natural burger

$15.00

Hand formed all natural , 1/3lb flame grilled burger, on a potato bun with tomato, lettuce and aioli and topped with our housemade balsamic onion relish. Served with fries and pickle

beyond burger

$14.00

Plant based patty topped with red onion, tomato and lettuce and served on a Macrina Potato bun. Served with fries and a pickle.

blt

blt

$14.00

Bacon, vine ripe tomatoes, arugula and aioli layered on toasted sour batard bread. sub avocado for bacon if you like.

corned beef sandwich

corned beef sandwich

$16.00

corned beef, coleslaw, gruyere and thousand island on Jewish Rye. Served with fries and pickle.

chicken sandwich

chicken sandwich

$15.00

A grilled chicken breast topped with pepperjack, avocado, pico de gallo and aioli on a ciabatta bun. Served with fries and pickle.

grilled cheese

grilled cheese

$11.00

Cheddar, Havarti and Gruyere on sour batard bread, grilled golden brown in butter. Served with fries and pickle

meatloaf sandwich

meatloaf sandwich

$16.00

Served on Sourdough and topped with Marinara and Mozzarella. Served with fries and pickle

grilled vegetarian

grilled vegetarian

$14.00

Grilled red pepper, zucchini, caramalized onion and goat cheese on sourdough, with aioli. Served with fries.

mac n cheese

mac n cheese

$13.00

We blend five cheeses, garlic, chopped tomatoes, a few jalepenos, cream and spices.

chicken pot pie

$13.00

Chicken, peas, carrots, garlic, onion, mushrooms and bell peppers. Topped with a biscuit. There is no cream here, its a lighter version of a typical pot pie.

bowl of kick butt chili

bowl of kick butt chili

$10.00

Loaded with three meats, red beans and enough spice to perk you up but not burn you out. Topped with sour cream, chives and cheddar cheese.. contains pork

cup of kick butt chili

cup of kick butt chili

$6.00

Loaded with three meats, red beans and enough spice to perk you up but not burn you out. Topped with sour cream, chives and cheddar cheese.. (contains pork)

Soup 'n Salads

geraldine's greens

$6.00

Arugula, mixed greens tossed in a lemon honey vinaigrette. Topped with Parmesan crisps and pears

small ceasar

small ceasar

$7.00

Tossed with croutons and parmesan.

lg ceasar

lg ceasar

$10.50

Tossed with croutons and parmesan.

cobb salad

cobb salad

$15.00

Assorted greens tossed with chicken, blue cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, avocado, bacon and chives in our cool dill ranch . Dressing is served on the side

chop chop

chop chop

$15.00

Assorted greens tossed with salami, chicken, garbanzo beans, tomato, mozzarella, basil and scallions in an Italian herb vinaigrette. Dressing is on the side

southwest salad

southwest salad

$15.00

Assorted greens, chicken, tomato, corn, avocado, black beans, tortillas, pepperjack, chives and chipotle ranch dressing.

bread salad

bread salad

$14.00

Mixed greens tossed with grilled sourdough, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil in our balsamic dressing.

cup of tomato soup

cup of tomato soup

$5.00
bowl of tomato Soup

bowl of tomato Soup

$9.00

Sides

side bacon

$6.00

side chx sausage

$5.00

side sausage patty

$5.00

side eggs

$4.00

one egg

$2.00

one pancake

$4.00

One pancake topped with powdered sugar, and topping of the day and syrup are on the side.

side biscuit

$2.00

side english muffin

$2.50

side gluten free

$4.00

side sourdough

$2.50

side wheat

$2.50

side rye

$2.50

side avocado

$3.50

side gravy

$5.00

side hash browns

$4.50

side pico

$1.50

side sour cream

$0.75

side dipping sauce

$0.75

side coleslaw

$2.50

Side black beans

$2.50

side burger patty

$5.50

side chicken breast

$5.50

Side Syrup

$1.25

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.50

side jalapeno

$1.00

side corn tortillas

$1.00

Appetizers

side fries

$4.50

side of sweet potato fries

$5.25

chilli cheese fries

$9.50

mozzarella sticks

$8.00

tator tots

$5.50

truffle tator tots

$6.00

Kids

kids counter

$8.00

Kids chicken fingers

$8.00

kids pancakes

$8.00

kids p & j

$8.00

kids quesadilla with fruit

$8.00

kids juice

$3.25

kids milk

$2.75

beverages

coffee

$3.50

hot tea

$4.00

iced tea

$3.50

Seasonal kombucha

$5.00

apple juice

$4.50

cranberry juice

$4.00

grapefruit juice

$4.50

OJ

$4.50

lemonade

$4.25

strawberry lemonade

$4.75

huckleberry soda

$4.50

ginger ale

$4.50

kiss soda

$4.50

root beer

$4.50

ginger beer

$4.25

coke

$3.25

diet coke

$3.25

sprite

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.50

chocolate milk

$4.25

milk

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

cocktails

bloody mary

$11.00

bloody caesar

$11.00

amaretto and coffee

$10.00

baileys 'n coffee

$10.00

irish coffee

$10.00

ameretto sunrise

$10.00

autumn bubbles

$10.00

berry crush

$10.00

crantastic

$10.00

geraldine's ginger

$10.00

honey bee

$10.00

marga-rah-rah

$10.00

new fuzz

$10.00

new west

$10.00

salty dog

$10.00

seattle sunset

$10.00

greyhound

$10.00

screwdriver

$10.00

Gin N Tonic

$10.00

Gin Fizz

$10.00

Flatliner

$10.00

vodka cran

$10.00

wines

mimosa your way

$8.00

mimosa of the month

$9.00

btl rosé

$28.00

Mimosa Kit

$35.00

Lila Sparkle

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4872 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118

Directions

Gallery
Geraldine's Counter image

Similar restaurants in your area

Super Six
orange starNo Reviews
3714 South Hudson Street Seattle, WA 98118
View restaurantnext
Zeeks Pizza - Seward Park
orange starNo Reviews
4920 South Genesee Street Seattle, WA 98118
View restaurantnext
Oak
orange star4.3 • 553
3019 Beacon Ave S Seattle, WA 98144
View restaurantnext
Milk Drunk - 2805 Beacon Avenue South
orange star4.0 • 162
2805 Beacon Avenue South Seattle, WA 98144
View restaurantnext
Jack's BBQ
orange star4.3 • 1,945
3924 Airport Way S Seattle, WA 98108
View restaurantnext
Burb's Burgers - Georgetown - 5825 Airport Way S
orange starNo Reviews
5825 Airport Way S Seattle, WA 98108
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria - Columbia City
orange star4.4 • 3,716
4918 Rainier Ave S Seattle, WA 98118
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Chinatown International District
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Denny Triangle
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Central District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Industrial District
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Greenlake
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Ballard
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
University District
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston