Geraldine's Kitchen

Popular Items

Yogurt
Breakfast Sandwich On Croissant
Hash Browns

BREAKFAST

TAKEOUT SILVERWARE

Add this item to your cart if you do not need disposable silverware.

NO SILVERWARE

Add this item to your cart if you do NOT need disposable silverware.

NEED SILVERWARE

Add this item to your cart if you need disposable silverware. Type the quantity you need in the instruction box below.

NEED CONDIMENTS

Add this item to your cart and describe what you need from the following in the Instruction Box below: Grape, Strawberry, or Orange Marmalade jelly; ketchup, mustard, mayo, hot sauce, or honey packet; or extra syrup or butter. NOTE: Sugar-free syrup, Sugar-free jelly, Apple Butter & Salsa MUST be ordered from the Ala Carte section.

Egg Platters

Big Daddy

Big Daddy

$11.99

Full breakfast with 3 eggs your way plus choice of double order of meat, choice of potato, and choice of biscuit, buttered toast, or pancake.

Traditional

Traditional

$7.09

Filling breakfast with 2 eggs your way plus choice of meat and choice of biscuit, toast, or pancake.

Country Ham & Eggs

Country Ham & Eggs

$10.99

Slice of country ham & 2 eggs cooked your way. Includes choice of biscuit, pancake, or 2 pcs. of buttered toast.

Eggs Your Way

Eggs Your Way

$4.49

Lighter breakfast with 2 eggs your way and choice of biscuit or buttered toast.

Loaded Hash Browns

Loaded Hash Browns

$9.89

A breakfast favorite with hash browns (cooked with onions), bacon, and cheddar cheese as the base and 2 eggs your way on top. Comes with 1 biscuit with options for gravy and more.

Omelets

Western

Western

$9.09+

Hearty omelet with ham, multi-colored peppers, red onions, and pepper jack cheese and seasoned with thyme. Choose your size and choice of bread or buttered toast. Egg white option also available. Use Special Instructions box to delete or substitute ingredients.

Greek

Greek

$8.19+

Mediterranean omelet with spinach, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, garlic, and feta cheese. Choose your size and choice of bread or buttered toast. Egg white option also available. Use special request to delete ingredients.

Rosie's Choice

Rosie's Choice

$7.49+

Vegetable omelet featuring spinach, mushroom, and white cheddar cheese. Choose your size and choice of bread or buttered toast. Egg white option also available.

Three Cheese

Three Cheese

$7.19+

Cheese omelet with Sharp Cheddar, Swiss, and Mozzarella. Choose your size and choice of biscuit or buttered toast. Egg white option and Add Meat option also available.

I Want It AII

I Want It AII

$12.19+

The name says it - Includes ham, bacon & sausage plus onions, mushrooms, spinach, peppers, tomatoes, olives & jalapenos plus choice of 1 cheese. Choose your size and choice of bread or buttered toast. Egg white option also available. Use Special Instructions box to delete an ingredient.

Meat & Cheese

Meat & Cheese

$9.49+

This meat-lover's omelet is stuffed with your choice of a double portion of meat and 1 cheese! Includes choice of toast or biscuit as well as options to add vegetables or make it an Egg White omelet.

Build Your Own (base price)

Build Your Own (base price)

$6.99+

The Build Your Own Omelet starts at a base price that includes 1 cheese. Add as many vegetables as you like for 29 cents each and as many meats as you like starting at $1.39 each. Includes choice of biscuit or toast with options to substitute pancake or other premium breads.

Pancakes, French Toast, Biscuits

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$2.99+

Two open-faced biscuits with enough sausage gravy (served separately for to-go orders) to smother them. Half-size order available.

French Toast

French Toast

$5.19+

Thick, sweet caramelized toast with a hint of vanilla and topped with a sprinkling of powered sugar and cinnamon. Comes in 2- or 3-piece serving. Includes butter & syrup.

2 Stack Pancakes

2 Stack Pancakes

$4.89

Two fluffy pancakes with options to add chocolate chips or M&Ms. Served with butter & syrup.

3 Stack Pancakes

3 Stack Pancakes

$6.19

Three fluffy pancakes with options to add chocolate chips, M&Ms, fruit, or whipped cream. Served with butter & syrup.

Breakfast Burrito & Sandwiches

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$7.69

Large tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon pieces, hash browns (cooked with onions), and served with small side of salsa.

Breakfast Sandwich on Biscuit or Toast

Breakfast Sandwich on Biscuit or Toast

$4.39

Fried egg on a biscuit or toast with choice of meat and cheese. Use Special Instructions box to modify egg style (default is over hard). Includes gluten free bread option.

Breakfast Sandwich On English Muffin

Breakfast Sandwich On English Muffin

$4.79

Fried egg on an English muffin with choice of meat and cheese. Use Special Instructions box to modify egg style (default is over hard).

Breakfast Sandwich On Croissant

Breakfast Sandwich On Croissant

$5.09

Fried egg on a grilled croissant with choice of meat and cheese. Use Special Instructions box to modify egg style (default is over hard).

Double Fried Egg Sandwich

Double Fried Egg Sandwich

$6.59

Two fried eggs, American cheese, two bacon slices, and a tomato slice. A hearty breakfast served on toast.

Bologna & Tomato Breakfast Sandwich

Bologna & Tomato Breakfast Sandwich

$3.49

Classic sandwich with fried bologna and tomato slice on toast. Please choose your bread.

Chicken on a Biscuit

Chicken on a Biscuit

$3.29

Fried chicken tender on a biscuit. Includes option to include honey or pickles.

Oatmeal & Yogurt

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$2.89

Bowl of hot oatmeal served with brown sugar and/or cinnamon plus choice of one topping. Additional toppings 49 cents each.

Yogurt

Yogurt

$3.79

Bowl of creamy vanilla yogurt topped with your choice of one topping. Additional toppings 49 cents each.

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$3.29

Seasonal fruit medley. May include strawberries, blueberries, grapes, and/or bananas. Use special request to modify your selection.

Ala Carte

2 Strips Of Bacon

$2.59

2 Strips Of Turkey Bacon

$2.79

Sausage Patty

$2.59

Smoked Sausage

$2.59

Piece Of Ham

$2.59

Fried Bologna

$2.59

Half Slice Of Country Ham

$4.59

Side of Gravy

$1.99

Hash Browns

$1.89+

1 Egg

$1.79

Tots

$1.75+

Biscuit

$1.29

2 Pieces Of Toast

$1.09

1 piece of Toast

$0.55

English Muffin

$1.49

Croissant

$1.79

Pancake

$2.59

1 piece of French Toast

$2.79

Sugar free syrup

$0.49

2 Tomato Slices Side

$1.09

Small Mild Salsa

$0.59

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.69

Apple Butter

$0.49

Sugar free jelly (strawberry)

$0.49

Side Of Jalapenos

$0.59

Side Of Peanut Butter

$0.49

Gluten Free Bread (1 pc)

$1.64

Gluten Free Bread (2 pc)

$3.27

Gluten Free Toast (1 pc)

$1.64

Gluten Free Toast (2 pc)

$3.27

Kids Breakfast

Jr Breakfast 1 Egg

$2.19

Jr Breakfast 1 Pancake

$2.19

Jr Breakfast 1/2 Cup Fruit

$2.19

LUNCH

Salads

Kasey's Chef Salad

Kasey's Chef Salad

$9.49

Large salad featuring spring mix topped with diced turkey, ham, bacon, bell peppers, and tomatoes plus hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese, and choice of dressing. Use Special Instructions box to delete ingredients only.

Apple Walnut Salad

Apple Walnut Salad

$8.79

Large salad featuring a bed of greens topped with diced Fuji apples, dried cranberries, crumbled walnuts, grape tomatoes, and crumbled feta cheese, all drizzled with poppyseed dressing. Use Special Instructions box to eliminate ingredients.

Kim's Spinach Bacon Salad

Kim's Spinach Bacon Salad

$7.69

Like a BLT in a salad, this medium salad features a bed of fresh spinach topped with crispy bacon, sliced egg, and tomato. Served with choice of dressing. Use Special Instructions box to eliminate ingredients.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$3.69

Small salad topped with tomatoes and shredded sharp cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing. Includes option to add chicken, bacon, or egg. To substitute cheese, use Special Instruction box (white cheddar, mozzarella, or pepper jack).

Doug's Chicken Salad

Doug's Chicken Salad

$7.99

Shredded chicken mixed with mayo, dried cranberries, almonds, and green onions served on a lettuce leaf. Includes option to enjoy as a sandwich on bread, toast, or croissant.

Soup of the Day

We offer one soup of the day, made from scratch in our kitchen. The day's selection is posted to Facebook by 10:30 a.m.
Choose your Size

Choose your Size

$4.59+

Select a bowl or cup of our homemade Soup of the Day. Soup offering posted daily to our Facebook page by 10:30 a.m.

Soup & Sandwich Combo

Soup & Sandwich Combo

$7.59

Cup of soup of the day paired with your choice of a half-size deli sandwich or half grilled cheese. Sandwiches come with specified sauce and dressed with lettuce and tomato; request to remove lettuce or tomato in the Special Instructions box.

Soup & Salad Combo

Soup & Salad Combo

$7.09

Cup of our house-made soup of the day plus a Garden Salad or small Kim's Spinach Bacon Salad. Or choose a small premium salad for just $2.69 more.

Burgers & More

Just A Burger

Just A Burger

$9.89

A 1/3 pound ground beef, hand pattied and lightly seasoned. Dressed with lettuce, onion, tomato, and dill pickle slices. Served with fries or tots. Includes options to add cheese, make it a double, and more. Use Special Instructions box to modify Dressed options.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$9.89

A 1/3 pound smashburger topped with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with choice of fries or tots. Use Special Instructions box to remove items.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Lightly seasoned chicken breast dressed with lettuce, tomato, and Honey Mustard. Served with fries or tots. Use Special Instructions for modifications to the dressed options.

2 Piece Chicken Tender Basket

2 Piece Chicken Tender Basket

$6.29

Two-piece chicken tender basket served with fries or tots. Sauce options available.

4 Piece Chicken Tender Basket

4 Piece Chicken Tender Basket

$8.49

Four-piece chicken tender basket served with fries or tots. Sauce options available.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.69

Grilled tortilla filled with chicken, caramelized onion, and melted sharp cheddar. Served with sour cream and salsa. Use Special Instructions to write cheese substitution (American, White Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Swiss or Provolone) or to omit sour cream or salsa.

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$9.49

A bed of crispy tots topped with shredded pork & mozzarella cheese, drizzled with our Ranch Sauce and Barbecue Sauce, and finished with a sprinkle of green onions.

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$5.99+

Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich served with our Basil Mayo on your choice of toasted bread. Comes with chips & pickle on the side. XL (double the bacon) option available. Includes option to sub Fries or Tots. Use Special Instructions for any other changes, including non-toasted bread.

BBQ

BBQ

$7.99

Slow-cooked shredded pork topped with Rosie's Barbecue Sauce. Served with chips, onion, and dill pickle slices on the side. Use Special Instructions box to remove onion or pickle.

Fried Bologna & Tomato

Fried Bologna & Tomato

$3.99

This small throwback sandwich features fried bologna and tomato on your choice of toasted bread. Served with chips and mini pickle. Includes options to add cheese, fried egg, or fries.

Grilled Cheese

Two slices of American cheese on your choice of bread. Served with chips and mini pickle.
Granddaddy's Apple Pie

Granddaddy's Apple Pie

$7.29

Taste of an apple pie in a grilled cheese! This Geraldine's specialty features sliced Fuji apples, Sharp Cheddar cheese, and a sprinkle of cinnamon on your choice of bread. Served with chips and mini pickle.

Triple Threat

Triple Threat

$6.49

A layering of 1 piece each of American, Provolone, and Sharp Cheddar Cheeses served on your choice of bread. If you prefer our previous sandwich with twice the cheese, select Double Cheese. Comes with chips and a mini pickle. Use Special Instructions box to request a change to one of the cheeses.

Ham It Up

Ham It Up

$7.49

Thinly sliced ham and Swiss cheese with our Brown Mustard Mayo on your choice of bread. Served with chips and mini pickle.

Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$5.99

Triple layer of American cheese on your choice of bread. Served with chips and mini pickle.

Specialty Sandwiches

Trifecta Melt

Trifecta Melt

$10.39

Grilled turkey, ham & bacon, Pepper Jack cheese and Brown Mustard Mayo on grilled ciabatta bread. Served with chips.

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.69

Hot sandwich featuring sliced roast beef, caramelized red onions, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and horseradish mayo on ciabatta bread. Served with chips. Use Special Instructions box to eliminate onions, lettuce or tomato, please.

Veggie Melt

Veggie Melt

$8.69

Grilled spinach, sweet red peppers, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes with melted Pepper Jack cheese and our Roasted Red Pepper Aioli on ciabatta bread. Served with chips. Use Special Instructions box to eliminate ingredients.

Deli Sandwiches

Roast Beef & Swiss

Roast Beef & Swiss

$7.49

Thinly sliced roast beef, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish sauce. Served with chips and mini pickle. Choose your bread. Includes option for Fries or Tots. Use Special Instructions box to eliminate lettuce or tomato -- or to request toasted bread.

Ham & Swiss

Ham & Swiss

$6.79

Thinly sliced ham with slice of Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Honey Mustard. Comes with chips and mini pickle. Choose your bread. Includes option for Fries or Tots. Use Special Instructions box to eliminate lettuce or tomato -- or to request toasted bread.

Turkey & Cheddar

Turkey & Cheddar

$6.79

Thinly sliced oven-roasted turkey with slice of sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce tomato, and our Roasted Red Pepper Aioli. Served with chips and mini pickle. Choose your bread. Includes option for Fries or Tots. Use Special Instructions to eliminate lettuce or tomato -- or request toasted bread.

Classic Club

Classic Club

$9.49

Double-decker sandwich with thinly sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toasted bread. Comes with chips & mini pickle. Includes option to add Cheese, Fries or Tots. Use Special Instructions to eliminate ingredients or request non-toasted bread.

Ala Carte

Fries

$2.99

Tots

$3.29

Fruit Cup

$3.29

Apple Sauce

$0.99

Chips

$0.50

Small Mild Salsa

$0.59

Side of Sauce or Jelly

Kids Menu

Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$3.29

Small grilled cheese with American cheese, for children 12 and younger with purchase of adult meal. Includes choice of 1 kids' side.

Kid Ham Sandwich

Kid Ham Sandwich

$3.29

Small ham sandwich, for children 12 and younger with purchase of adult meal. Includes choice of 1 kids' side and option to add cheese.

Kid Turkey Sandwich

Kid Turkey Sandwich

$3.29

Small turkey sandwich, for children 12 and younger with purchase of adult meal. Includes choice of 1 kids' side and option to add cheese.

1 Chicken Tender

$3.29
PB & J

PB & J

$3.29

ONLINE DRINKS

Drinks

Coffee

$2.19

Sweet Tea

$2.19

Unsweet Tea

$2.19

Hot Chocolate

$2.19

Hot Tea

$2.19

Use Special Request to request Black, Green, English Breakfast, or Decaf. Note: availability may change and other options will be offered at pick up.

Apple Juice

$2.39+

Orange Juice

$2.39+

Tomato Juice

$2.39+

Cranberry Juice

$2.39+

Milk

$2.39+

Chocolate Milk

$2.39+

Coke

$2.19

Diet Coke

$2.19

Sprite

$2.19

Mr. Pibb

$2.19

Mellow Yellow

$2.19

Lemonade

$2.19

Water

BOX LUNCH MENU - For Businesses by Preorder Only

Box Lunches - $9.75 each

Box Lunch includes Sandwich, Bag of Chips, and Cookie or Brownie. Please select sandwich and dessert.

Roast Beef & Swiss

$9.75

Thinly sliced roast beef, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish sauce on choice of bread. Use Special Instructions to modify lettuce or tomato; to have sauce on the side; and/or to indicate allergy. Box Lunch includes bag of potato chips and choice of dessert.

Ham & Swiss

$9.75

Thinly sliced ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard on choice of bread. Use Special Instructions to modify lettuce or tomato; to have sauce on the side; and/or to indicate allergy. Box Lunch includes bag of potato chips and choice of dessert.

Turkey & Cheddar

$9.75

Thinly sliced turkey, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Roasted Red Pepper Aioli on choice of bread. Use Special Instructions to modify lettuce or tomato; to have sauce on the side; and/or to indicate allergy. Box Lunch includes bag of potato chips and choice of dessert.

Half Club

$9.75

Thinly sliced turkey and ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on choice of toasted bread. Use Special Instructions to modify lettuce or tomato; to have sauce on the side; to have bread untoasted; and/or to indicate allergy. Box Lunch includes bag of potato chips and choice of dessert.

BLT

$9.75

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Basil Mayo on choice of toasted bread. Use Special Instructions to modify lettuce or tomato; to have sauce on the side; to choose untoasted bread; and/or to indicate allergy. Box Lunch includes bag of potato chips and choice of dessert.

Combo Box Lunches

Sandwich & Salad Combo

$9.75

Box Lunch Combo with half-sandwich of your choice, side salad (featuring spring mix, tomato, shredded cheddar, and choice of dressing), bag of chips, and brownie or cookie. Use Special Instructions to modify side salad ingredients; to request toasted/untoasted bread on sandwich; to modify lettuce or tomato on sandwich; and/or to indicate any allergies.

Soup & Sandwich Combo

$9.75

Box Lunch Combo featuring choice of half sandwich, choice of cup of soup, bag of chips, and choice of cookies or brownie.

Soup Box Lunch

$9.75

Box Lunch Combo with you choice of cup of soup and full-size sandwich. Use Special Instructions to request toasted/untoasted bread on sandwich; to modify lettuce or tomato on sandwich; and to indicate any allergies.

Side Salad Box Lunch

$9.75

Box Lunch Combo with side salad (spring mix, tomato, shredded cheddar, and choice of dressing plus choice of full-size sandwich. Use Special Instructions to modify side salad ingredients; to request toasted/untoasted bread on sandwich; to modify lettuce or tomato on sandwich; and to indicate any allergies.

Bowl of Soup Ala Carte

$4.59

Full bowl of soup of your choice - Vegetable or Chili.

Large Salads

Apple Walnut Salad

$8.79

Large salad with spring mix, Fuji apples, dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, walnuts, feta cheese and choice of dressing. Gluten Free with Raspberry or Balsamic Vinaigrette or Italian dressing. Use Special Instruction box to modify ingredients or indicate allergy.

Large BLT Salad

$8.25

Large spinach salad with bacon, tomato, egg slices, and choice of dressing. Gluten Free with Raspberry or Balsamic Vinaigrette or Italian dressing. Use Special Instruction box to modify ingredients or indicate allergy.

Large Garden Salad with Chicken

$8.99

Large salad with spring mix, red onion, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and choice of protein and choice of dressing. Gluten Free without fried chicken and Balsamic or Raspberry Vinaigrette or Italian Dressing. Use Special Instruction box to modify ingredients or indicate allergy.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.49

Large salad featuring spring mix topped with diced turkey, ham, bacon, bell peppers, and tomatoes plus hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese, and choice of dressing. Use special request to delete ingredients.

Add Ons FOR PREORDER BOX LUNCH

BOX LUNCH Side Salad

$3.00

Small Side Salad with spring mix, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, and choice of dressing. Gluten Free with Raspberry or Balsamic Vinaigrette or Italian dressing. Use Special Instruction Box to modify ingredients.

BOX LUNCH Cup of Soup

$3.49

Add a cup of soup of your choice - Vegetable or Chili.

BOX LUNCH Dessert

$1.00

Add a Brownie, Chocolate Chip Cookie, or Gluten-Free Cookie.

BOX LUNCH Bag of Potato Chips

$1.00

DELIVERY FEE

5 miles or less

$10.00

6-10 miles

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Geraldine's Kitchen offers breakfast and lunch every day of the week. Our online ordering module allows you to schedule your pickup when you're ready for it, at least a half h our in advance. Note: Online ordering may not be available during our busy times on the weekends.

Website

Location

402 Wall St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Directions

Gallery
Geraldine's Kitchen image
Geraldine's Kitchen image

