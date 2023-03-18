- Home
- /
- Jeffersonville
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Geraldine's Kitchen
Geraldine's Kitchen
56 Reviews
$
402 Wall St
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
BREAKFAST
TAKEOUT SILVERWARE
NO SILVERWARE
Add this item to your cart if you do NOT need disposable silverware.
NEED SILVERWARE
Add this item to your cart if you need disposable silverware. Type the quantity you need in the instruction box below.
NEED CONDIMENTS
Add this item to your cart and describe what you need from the following in the Instruction Box below: Grape, Strawberry, or Orange Marmalade jelly; ketchup, mustard, mayo, hot sauce, or honey packet; or extra syrup or butter. NOTE: Sugar-free syrup, Sugar-free jelly, Apple Butter & Salsa MUST be ordered from the Ala Carte section.
Egg Platters
Big Daddy
Full breakfast with 3 eggs your way plus choice of double order of meat, choice of potato, and choice of biscuit, buttered toast, or pancake.
Traditional
Filling breakfast with 2 eggs your way plus choice of meat and choice of biscuit, toast, or pancake.
Country Ham & Eggs
Slice of country ham & 2 eggs cooked your way. Includes choice of biscuit, pancake, or 2 pcs. of buttered toast.
Eggs Your Way
Lighter breakfast with 2 eggs your way and choice of biscuit or buttered toast.
Loaded Hash Browns
A breakfast favorite with hash browns (cooked with onions), bacon, and cheddar cheese as the base and 2 eggs your way on top. Comes with 1 biscuit with options for gravy and more.
Omelets
Western
Hearty omelet with ham, multi-colored peppers, red onions, and pepper jack cheese and seasoned with thyme. Choose your size and choice of bread or buttered toast. Egg white option also available. Use Special Instructions box to delete or substitute ingredients.
Greek
Mediterranean omelet with spinach, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, garlic, and feta cheese. Choose your size and choice of bread or buttered toast. Egg white option also available. Use special request to delete ingredients.
Rosie's Choice
Vegetable omelet featuring spinach, mushroom, and white cheddar cheese. Choose your size and choice of bread or buttered toast. Egg white option also available.
Three Cheese
Cheese omelet with Sharp Cheddar, Swiss, and Mozzarella. Choose your size and choice of biscuit or buttered toast. Egg white option and Add Meat option also available.
I Want It AII
The name says it - Includes ham, bacon & sausage plus onions, mushrooms, spinach, peppers, tomatoes, olives & jalapenos plus choice of 1 cheese. Choose your size and choice of bread or buttered toast. Egg white option also available. Use Special Instructions box to delete an ingredient.
Meat & Cheese
This meat-lover's omelet is stuffed with your choice of a double portion of meat and 1 cheese! Includes choice of toast or biscuit as well as options to add vegetables or make it an Egg White omelet.
Build Your Own (base price)
The Build Your Own Omelet starts at a base price that includes 1 cheese. Add as many vegetables as you like for 29 cents each and as many meats as you like starting at $1.39 each. Includes choice of biscuit or toast with options to substitute pancake or other premium breads.
Pancakes, French Toast, Biscuits
Biscuits & Gravy
Two open-faced biscuits with enough sausage gravy (served separately for to-go orders) to smother them. Half-size order available.
French Toast
Thick, sweet caramelized toast with a hint of vanilla and topped with a sprinkling of powered sugar and cinnamon. Comes in 2- or 3-piece serving. Includes butter & syrup.
2 Stack Pancakes
Two fluffy pancakes with options to add chocolate chips or M&Ms. Served with butter & syrup.
3 Stack Pancakes
Three fluffy pancakes with options to add chocolate chips, M&Ms, fruit, or whipped cream. Served with butter & syrup.
Breakfast Burrito & Sandwiches
Breakfast Burrito
Large tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon pieces, hash browns (cooked with onions), and served with small side of salsa.
Breakfast Sandwich on Biscuit or Toast
Fried egg on a biscuit or toast with choice of meat and cheese. Use Special Instructions box to modify egg style (default is over hard). Includes gluten free bread option.
Breakfast Sandwich On English Muffin
Fried egg on an English muffin with choice of meat and cheese. Use Special Instructions box to modify egg style (default is over hard).
Breakfast Sandwich On Croissant
Fried egg on a grilled croissant with choice of meat and cheese. Use Special Instructions box to modify egg style (default is over hard).
Double Fried Egg Sandwich
Two fried eggs, American cheese, two bacon slices, and a tomato slice. A hearty breakfast served on toast.
Bologna & Tomato Breakfast Sandwich
Classic sandwich with fried bologna and tomato slice on toast. Please choose your bread.
Chicken on a Biscuit
Fried chicken tender on a biscuit. Includes option to include honey or pickles.
Oatmeal & Yogurt
Oatmeal
Bowl of hot oatmeal served with brown sugar and/or cinnamon plus choice of one topping. Additional toppings 49 cents each.
Yogurt
Bowl of creamy vanilla yogurt topped with your choice of one topping. Additional toppings 49 cents each.
Fruit Cup
Seasonal fruit medley. May include strawberries, blueberries, grapes, and/or bananas. Use special request to modify your selection.
Ala Carte
2 Strips Of Bacon
2 Strips Of Turkey Bacon
Sausage Patty
Smoked Sausage
Piece Of Ham
Fried Bologna
Half Slice Of Country Ham
Side of Gravy
Hash Browns
1 Egg
Tots
Biscuit
2 Pieces Of Toast
1 piece of Toast
English Muffin
Croissant
Pancake
1 piece of French Toast
Sugar free syrup
2 Tomato Slices Side
Small Mild Salsa
Side Of Sour Cream
Apple Butter
Sugar free jelly (strawberry)
Side Of Jalapenos
Side Of Peanut Butter
Gluten Free Bread (1 pc)
Gluten Free Bread (2 pc)
Gluten Free Toast (1 pc)
Gluten Free Toast (2 pc)
LUNCH
TAKEOUT SILVERWARE
NO SILVERWARE
Add this item to your cart if you do NOT need disposable silverware.
NEED SILVERWARE
Add this item to your cart if you need disposable silverware. Type the quantity you need in the instruction box below.
NEED CONDIMENTS
Add this item to your cart and describe what you need from the following in the Instruction Box below: ketchup, mustard, mayo, hot sauce, or honey packet. NOTE: Sauces, dressings, and salsa will be ordered or requested with specific menu item or Ala Carte.
Salads
Kasey's Chef Salad
Large salad featuring spring mix topped with diced turkey, ham, bacon, bell peppers, and tomatoes plus hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese, and choice of dressing. Use Special Instructions box to delete ingredients only.
Apple Walnut Salad
Large salad featuring a bed of greens topped with diced Fuji apples, dried cranberries, crumbled walnuts, grape tomatoes, and crumbled feta cheese, all drizzled with poppyseed dressing. Use Special Instructions box to eliminate ingredients.
Kim's Spinach Bacon Salad
Like a BLT in a salad, this medium salad features a bed of fresh spinach topped with crispy bacon, sliced egg, and tomato. Served with choice of dressing. Use Special Instructions box to eliminate ingredients.
Garden Salad
Small salad topped with tomatoes and shredded sharp cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing. Includes option to add chicken, bacon, or egg. To substitute cheese, use Special Instruction box (white cheddar, mozzarella, or pepper jack).
Doug's Chicken Salad
Shredded chicken mixed with mayo, dried cranberries, almonds, and green onions served on a lettuce leaf. Includes option to enjoy as a sandwich on bread, toast, or croissant.
Soup of the Day
Choose your Size
Select a bowl or cup of our homemade Soup of the Day. Soup offering posted daily to our Facebook page by 10:30 a.m.
Soup & Sandwich Combo
Cup of soup of the day paired with your choice of a half-size deli sandwich or half grilled cheese. Sandwiches come with specified sauce and dressed with lettuce and tomato; request to remove lettuce or tomato in the Special Instructions box.
Soup & Salad Combo
Cup of our house-made soup of the day plus a Garden Salad or small Kim's Spinach Bacon Salad. Or choose a small premium salad for just $2.69 more.
Burgers & More
Just A Burger
A 1/3 pound ground beef, hand pattied and lightly seasoned. Dressed with lettuce, onion, tomato, and dill pickle slices. Served with fries or tots. Includes options to add cheese, make it a double, and more. Use Special Instructions box to modify Dressed options.
Patty Melt
A 1/3 pound smashburger topped with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with choice of fries or tots. Use Special Instructions box to remove items.
Grilled Chicken
Lightly seasoned chicken breast dressed with lettuce, tomato, and Honey Mustard. Served with fries or tots. Use Special Instructions for modifications to the dressed options.
2 Piece Chicken Tender Basket
Two-piece chicken tender basket served with fries or tots. Sauce options available.
4 Piece Chicken Tender Basket
Four-piece chicken tender basket served with fries or tots. Sauce options available.
Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla filled with chicken, caramelized onion, and melted sharp cheddar. Served with sour cream and salsa. Use Special Instructions to write cheese substitution (American, White Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Swiss or Provolone) or to omit sour cream or salsa.
Loaded Tots
A bed of crispy tots topped with shredded pork & mozzarella cheese, drizzled with our Ranch Sauce and Barbecue Sauce, and finished with a sprinkle of green onions.
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich served with our Basil Mayo on your choice of toasted bread. Comes with chips & pickle on the side. XL (double the bacon) option available. Includes option to sub Fries or Tots. Use Special Instructions for any other changes, including non-toasted bread.
BBQ
Slow-cooked shredded pork topped with Rosie's Barbecue Sauce. Served with chips, onion, and dill pickle slices on the side. Use Special Instructions box to remove onion or pickle.
Fried Bologna & Tomato
This small throwback sandwich features fried bologna and tomato on your choice of toasted bread. Served with chips and mini pickle. Includes options to add cheese, fried egg, or fries.
Grilled Cheese
Granddaddy's Apple Pie
Taste of an apple pie in a grilled cheese! This Geraldine's specialty features sliced Fuji apples, Sharp Cheddar cheese, and a sprinkle of cinnamon on your choice of bread. Served with chips and mini pickle.
Triple Threat
A layering of 1 piece each of American, Provolone, and Sharp Cheddar Cheeses served on your choice of bread. If you prefer our previous sandwich with twice the cheese, select Double Cheese. Comes with chips and a mini pickle. Use Special Instructions box to request a change to one of the cheeses.
Ham It Up
Thinly sliced ham and Swiss cheese with our Brown Mustard Mayo on your choice of bread. Served with chips and mini pickle.
Plain Jane
Triple layer of American cheese on your choice of bread. Served with chips and mini pickle.
Specialty Sandwiches
Trifecta Melt
Grilled turkey, ham & bacon, Pepper Jack cheese and Brown Mustard Mayo on grilled ciabatta bread. Served with chips.
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Hot sandwich featuring sliced roast beef, caramelized red onions, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and horseradish mayo on ciabatta bread. Served with chips. Use Special Instructions box to eliminate onions, lettuce or tomato, please.
Veggie Melt
Grilled spinach, sweet red peppers, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes with melted Pepper Jack cheese and our Roasted Red Pepper Aioli on ciabatta bread. Served with chips. Use Special Instructions box to eliminate ingredients.
Deli Sandwiches
Roast Beef & Swiss
Thinly sliced roast beef, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish sauce. Served with chips and mini pickle. Choose your bread. Includes option for Fries or Tots. Use Special Instructions box to eliminate lettuce or tomato -- or to request toasted bread.
Ham & Swiss
Thinly sliced ham with slice of Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Honey Mustard. Comes with chips and mini pickle. Choose your bread. Includes option for Fries or Tots. Use Special Instructions box to eliminate lettuce or tomato -- or to request toasted bread.
Turkey & Cheddar
Thinly sliced oven-roasted turkey with slice of sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce tomato, and our Roasted Red Pepper Aioli. Served with chips and mini pickle. Choose your bread. Includes option for Fries or Tots. Use Special Instructions to eliminate lettuce or tomato -- or request toasted bread.
Classic Club
Double-decker sandwich with thinly sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toasted bread. Comes with chips & mini pickle. Includes option to add Cheese, Fries or Tots. Use Special Instructions to eliminate ingredients or request non-toasted bread.
Ala Carte
Kids Menu
Kid Grilled Cheese
Small grilled cheese with American cheese, for children 12 and younger with purchase of adult meal. Includes choice of 1 kids' side.
Kid Ham Sandwich
Small ham sandwich, for children 12 and younger with purchase of adult meal. Includes choice of 1 kids' side and option to add cheese.
Kid Turkey Sandwich
Small turkey sandwich, for children 12 and younger with purchase of adult meal. Includes choice of 1 kids' side and option to add cheese.
1 Chicken Tender
PB & J
ONLINE DRINKS
Drinks
Coffee
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Use Special Request to request Black, Green, English Breakfast, or Decaf. Note: availability may change and other options will be offered at pick up.
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Tomato Juice
Cranberry Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Mr. Pibb
Mellow Yellow
Lemonade
Water
BOX LUNCH MENU - For Businesses by Preorder Only
Box Lunches - $9.75 each
Roast Beef & Swiss
Thinly sliced roast beef, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish sauce on choice of bread. Use Special Instructions to modify lettuce or tomato; to have sauce on the side; and/or to indicate allergy. Box Lunch includes bag of potato chips and choice of dessert.
Ham & Swiss
Thinly sliced ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard on choice of bread. Use Special Instructions to modify lettuce or tomato; to have sauce on the side; and/or to indicate allergy. Box Lunch includes bag of potato chips and choice of dessert.
Turkey & Cheddar
Thinly sliced turkey, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Roasted Red Pepper Aioli on choice of bread. Use Special Instructions to modify lettuce or tomato; to have sauce on the side; and/or to indicate allergy. Box Lunch includes bag of potato chips and choice of dessert.
Half Club
Thinly sliced turkey and ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on choice of toasted bread. Use Special Instructions to modify lettuce or tomato; to have sauce on the side; to have bread untoasted; and/or to indicate allergy. Box Lunch includes bag of potato chips and choice of dessert.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Basil Mayo on choice of toasted bread. Use Special Instructions to modify lettuce or tomato; to have sauce on the side; to choose untoasted bread; and/or to indicate allergy. Box Lunch includes bag of potato chips and choice of dessert.
Combo Box Lunches
Sandwich & Salad Combo
Box Lunch Combo with half-sandwich of your choice, side salad (featuring spring mix, tomato, shredded cheddar, and choice of dressing), bag of chips, and brownie or cookie. Use Special Instructions to modify side salad ingredients; to request toasted/untoasted bread on sandwich; to modify lettuce or tomato on sandwich; and/or to indicate any allergies.
Soup & Sandwich Combo
Box Lunch Combo featuring choice of half sandwich, choice of cup of soup, bag of chips, and choice of cookies or brownie.
Soup Box Lunch
Box Lunch Combo with you choice of cup of soup and full-size sandwich. Use Special Instructions to request toasted/untoasted bread on sandwich; to modify lettuce or tomato on sandwich; and to indicate any allergies.
Side Salad Box Lunch
Box Lunch Combo with side salad (spring mix, tomato, shredded cheddar, and choice of dressing plus choice of full-size sandwich. Use Special Instructions to modify side salad ingredients; to request toasted/untoasted bread on sandwich; to modify lettuce or tomato on sandwich; and to indicate any allergies.
Bowl of Soup Ala Carte
Full bowl of soup of your choice - Vegetable or Chili.
Large Salads
Apple Walnut Salad
Large salad with spring mix, Fuji apples, dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, walnuts, feta cheese and choice of dressing. Gluten Free with Raspberry or Balsamic Vinaigrette or Italian dressing. Use Special Instruction box to modify ingredients or indicate allergy.
Large BLT Salad
Large spinach salad with bacon, tomato, egg slices, and choice of dressing. Gluten Free with Raspberry or Balsamic Vinaigrette or Italian dressing. Use Special Instruction box to modify ingredients or indicate allergy.
Large Garden Salad with Chicken
Large salad with spring mix, red onion, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and choice of protein and choice of dressing. Gluten Free without fried chicken and Balsamic or Raspberry Vinaigrette or Italian Dressing. Use Special Instruction box to modify ingredients or indicate allergy.
Chef Salad
Large salad featuring spring mix topped with diced turkey, ham, bacon, bell peppers, and tomatoes plus hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese, and choice of dressing. Use special request to delete ingredients.
Add Ons FOR PREORDER BOX LUNCH
BOX LUNCH Side Salad
Small Side Salad with spring mix, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, and choice of dressing. Gluten Free with Raspberry or Balsamic Vinaigrette or Italian dressing. Use Special Instruction Box to modify ingredients.
BOX LUNCH Cup of Soup
Add a cup of soup of your choice - Vegetable or Chili.
BOX LUNCH Dessert
Add a Brownie, Chocolate Chip Cookie, or Gluten-Free Cookie.
BOX LUNCH Bag of Potato Chips
TAKEOUT SILVERWARE
DELIVERY FEE
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Geraldine's Kitchen offers breakfast and lunch every day of the week. Our online ordering module allows you to schedule your pickup when you're ready for it, at least a half h our in advance. Note: Online ordering may not be available during our busy times on the weekends.
402 Wall St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130