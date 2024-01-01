- Home
Pizza Navona
60 E Main St
Farmington, AR 72730
Food
Antipasti
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.50
A luxurious blend of spinach, artichoke, and cheese. Served with garlic bread
- Fried Ravioli$10.50
Served with parmesan and our homemade marinara
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.50
Our homemade Italian classic. Six hand-battered pieces served with marinara sauce
- Calamari$10.50
Served with a homemade garlic basil aioli sauce
- Caprese Salad$8.40
Our homemade fresh mozzarella with heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic vinegar glaze
- Stuffed Mushrooms$10.50
Baked mushroom caps stuffed with cream cheese, fresh parsley, dried onions, garlic and a dash of cayenne
- Pizza Bread$8.40
Insalada
- Full Antipasto$12.60
Provolone, Genoa salami, ham, black olives, onions, tomatoes and pepperoncini served on a bed of mixed greens, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressing; served with garlic bread
- Half Antipasto$7.00
Provolone, Genoa salami, ham, black olives, onions, tomatoes and pepperoncini served on a bed of mixed greens, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressing; served with garlic bread
- Full Garden Salad$12.60
Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, artichoke hearts, black olives, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressing; served with garlic bread
- Half Garden Salad$7.00
Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, artichoke hearts, black olives, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressing; served with garlic bread
- Full Chicken Caesar Salad$12.60
An Italian classic topped with grilled chicken; served with garlic bread -
- Half Chicken Caesar Salad$7.00
An Italian classic topped with grilled chicken; served with garlic bread -
- Full Caesar Salad$10.60
- Half Caesar Salad$5.00
Sides & More
Specialty Sandwiches
- Meatball Parmesan Sandwich$11.55
Homemade Italian meatballs with mozzarella and marinara sauce
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.55
Breaded chicken breast patty with mozzarella and marinara sauce -
- Italian Sausage Sandwich$11.55
Italian sausage (mild or spicy), a touch of marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Pesto Veggie Sandwich$11.55
Pesto Sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onions, toasted then topped with tomato, lettuce and Italian dressing
- Chicken Navona Sandwich$11.55
Breaded chicken breast with ham, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and Italian dressing
- Italian Navona Sandwich$11.55
Ham, Pepperoni, and Salami, comes with mayo, mustard, onion, provolone, tomatoes, lettuce, and Italian dressing
- Italian Beef Sandwich$11.55
Thinly sliced roast beef, dipped in Au Jus with onions, peppers and mozzarella cheese
10" Personal Pizzas
- 10" Basic Cheese$10.50
Perfect as is, or make your own combination, adding any of our ingredients
- 10" Classic Pepperoni$11.55
The classic pepperoni pizza
- 10" Sausage & Mushroom$12.60
Sweet Italian sausage and mushroom
- 10" Meat Lover’s$16.80
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, bacon, ham and meatballs
- 10" Navona Supremo$16.80
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and onions
- 10" Hawaiian$12.60
Ham and Pineapple
- 10" Very Veggie$15.75
Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, onion and bell peppers
- 10" Pesto Veggie$17.85
Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onion
- 10" Piazza Bianca$12.60
Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan
- 10" Garlic Navona$14.70
Our white pizza topped with garlic and roma tomatoes
- 10" Margherita$12.60
Our fresh homemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, over a garlic olive oil base
14" Medium Pizzas
- 14" Basic Cheese$14.70
Perfect as is, or make your own combination, adding any of our ingredients
- 14" Classic Pepperoni$16.80
The classic pepperoni pizza
- 14" Sausage & Mushroom$17.85
Sweet Italian sausage and mushroom
- 14" Meat Lover’s$24.15
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, bacon, ham and meatballs
- 14" Navona Supremo$24.15
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and onions
- 14" Hawaiian$17.85
Ham and Pineapple
- 14" Very Veggie$22.05
Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, onion and bell peppers
- 14" Pesto Veggie$24.15
Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onion
- 14" Piazza Bianca$17.85
Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan
- 14" Garlic Navona$19.95
Our white pizza topped with garlic and roma tomatoes
- 14" Margherita$17.85
Our fresh homemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, over a garlic olive oil base
- 14" Half/Half Pizza$1.00
16" Large Pizzas
- 16" Basic Cheese$16.80
Perfect as is, or make your own combination, adding any of our ingredients
- 16" Classic Pepperoni$18.90
The classic pepperoni pizza
- 16" Sausage & Mushroom$21.00
Sweet Italian sausage and mushroom
- 16" Meat Lover’s$28.35
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, bacon, ham and meatballs
- 16" Navona Supremo$28.35
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and onions
- 16" Hawaiian$21.00
Ham and Pineapple
- 16" Very Veggie$24.15
Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, onion and bell peppers
- 16" Pesto Veggie$28.35
Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onion
- 16" Piazza Bianca$19.95
Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan
- 16" Garlic Navona$22.05
Our white pizza topped with garlic and roma tomatoes
- 16" Margherita$21.00
Our fresh homemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, over a garlic olive oil base
- 16" Half/Half Pizza$1.00
Calzones
Pastas
- Lasagna$14.70
Homemade with ricotta and mozzarella cheese; layered with beef and our marinara sauce; served with garlic bread
- Spaghetti With Meatballs$13.65
Imported Italian spaghetti, served with our homemade marinara sauce, meatballs and garlic bread
- Spaghetti With Marinara$9.45
Imported Italian spaghetti, served with our homemade marinara sauce and garlic bread
- Chicken Parmesan Dinner$14.70
Breaded chicken breast served over a bed of pasta and topped with mozzarella and marinara
- Creamy Pesto Spaghetti$13.65
Spaghetti topped with creamy basil pesto, heirloom tomato, fresh chopped basil and olive oil; served with garlic bread
- Mediterranean Pasta$14.70
Pesto spaghetti topped with fresh tomato, garlic, black olives, feta and artichokes; served with garlic bread
- Chicken Alfredo$15.75
Our homemade sauce over fettuccine, topped w/ grilled chicken and fresh parmesan; served with garlic bread
- “Spicy” Shrimp Alfredo$15.75
Using smoked paprika, ancho chile and cayenne, this dish is smoking hot! Available with grilled chicken instead
- "Spicy" Chicken Alfredo$15.75
Using smoked paprika, ancho chile and cayenne, this dish is smoking hot!
- Fettuccine Alfredo$12.60
Our homemade sauce over fettuccine, topped with fresh parmesan; served with garlic bread
- Butter Noodles$8.40
Half Pastas
- Half Spaghetti With Meatballs$6.85
- Half Spaghetti With Marinara$5.25
- Half Chicken Parmesan Dinner$7.35
- Half Creamy Pesto Spaghetti$6.85
- Half Mediterranean Pasta$7.35
- Half Chicken Alfredo$7.85
- Half “Spicy” Shrimp Alfredo$7.85
- Half Fettuccine Alfredo$6.30
- Half Butter Noodles$5.25
- Half "Spicy" Chicken Alfredo$7.85
Drinks
Soda Machine
