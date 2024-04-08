Geraldi's Cassville
397 Sale Barn Road
Cassville, MO 65625
Menu - CSV
Appetizers
- Toasted Ravioli's$10.00
- Toasted Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
- Wings$12.00
Seven meaty, juicy wings broiled and tossed with your choice of sauce & served with a side of ranch
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.00
Served with frresh garlic bread for dipping
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
Served with garlic bread for dipping
- Loaded Waffle Fries$12.00
Seasoned waffle fries topped with cheddar cheese, bacon & green onion
- Stuffed Mushrooms$12.00
5 large mushrooms stuffed with a fresh herb, garlic, bread crumb and parmesan cheese mixture, baked and drizzled with our homemade garlic butter.
- Not Yo Mama's Cheese Bread$12.00
Our homemade dough made deep dish and topped with lots of our specialty garlic butter, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
- Pizza Bread$10.00
Toasted italian bread, garlic butter, marinara & mozzarella plus one of our fresh pizza toppings
- Cheese Bread$7.50
Cheese bread with side of marinara
- Garlic Bread$4.00
toasted with our homemade garlic butter
Full Salads
- Antipasta Salad - Full$14.00
Provolone, Genoa salami, ham, black olives & pepperoncini served on a bed of iceberg with feta
- Mama Geraldi's Garden Salad - Full$14.00
Iceberg topped with tomato, cucumbers, red onion, artichoke hearts, black olives & feta
- Chicken Caesar Salad - Full$14.00
Iceberg, romaine, chicken, croutons, shaved parmesan & Caesar dressing
- Caesar Salad (No Chicken) - Full$12.00
Iceberg, romaine, chicken, croutons, shaved parmesan & Caesar dressing
Half Salads
- Antipasta Salad - Half$9.00
Provolone, Genoa salami, ham, black olives & pepperoncini served on a bed of iceberg with feta
- Mama Geraldi's Garden Salad - Half$9.00
Iceberg topped with tomato, cucumbers, red onion, artichoke hearts, black olives & feta
- Dinner Salad$8.00
Iceberg, tomato, red onion, black olives & feta
- Chicken Caesar Salad - Half$9.00
Iceberg, romaine, chicken, croutons, shaved parmesan & Caesar dressing
- Caesar Salad (No Chicken) - Half$7.00
Iceberg, romaine, chicken, croutons, shaved parmesan & Caesar dressing
Full Pasta
- Lasagna - Full$16.00
Homemade with ricotta and mozzarella cheese, layered with our marinara sauce
- Spaghetti with Meatballs - Full$16.00
Imported Italian spaghetti served with our marinara sauce and homemade meatballs
- Chicken Parmesan Dinner - Full$18.00
Breaded chicken breast served over a bed of pasta and topped with mossarella and our homemade marinara
- Pesto Spaghetti - Full$15.00
Basil pesto sauce, olive oil and topped with feta cheese
- Mediterranean Pasta - Full$17.00
Our pesto spaghetti mixed with fresh tomato, garlic, black olives, artichoke & feta cheese
- Pasta Alfredo - Full$15.00
Homemade alfredo sauce over pasta and topped with fresh parmesan
- Chicken Alfredo - Full$18.00
Homemade alfredo sauce over pasta with grilled chicken and fresh parmesan
- Ravioli - Full$16.00
Filled with Italian cheese blend and topped with your choice of sauce
- Tortellini - Full$16.00
Filled with Italian cheese blend and topped with your choice of sauce
- Spicy Alfredo & Hot Links - Full$18.00
We have turned up the heat on our homemade alfredo sauce by adding a special blend of spices, mixed in grilled Louisian Hot Links and poured over fettuccine
Half Pasta
- Lasagna - Half$12.00
Homemade with ricotta and mozzarella cheese, layered with our marinara sauce
- Spaghetti with Meatballs - Half$12.00
Imported Italian spaghetti served with our marinara sauce and homemade meatballs
- Chicken Parmesan Dinner - Half$12.00
Breaded chicken breast served over a bed of pasta and topped with mossarella and our homemade marinara
- Pesto Spaghetti - Half$12.00
Basil pesto sauce, olive oil and topped with feta cheese
- Mediterranean Pasta - Half$12.00
Our pesto spaghetti mixed with fresh tomato, garlic, black olives, artichoke & feta cheese
- Pasta Alfredo - Half$12.00
Homemade alfredo sauce over pasta and topped with fresh parmesan
- Chicken Alfredo - Half$12.00
Homemade alfredo sauce over pasta with grilled chicken and fresh parmesan
- Ravioli - Half$12.00
Filled with Italian cheese blend and topped with your choice of sauce
- Tortellini - Half$12.00
Filled with Italian cheese blend and topped with your choice of sauce
- Spicy Alfredo & Hot Links - Half$12.00
We have turned up the heat on our homemade alfredo sauce by adding a special blend of spices, mixed in grilled Louisian Hot Links and poured over fettuccine
Calzones
Full Sandwiches
- Chicago Beef Sandwich - Full$15.00
Our own slow roasted, thinly sliced beef, covered with cooked oions, sweet peppers and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Geraldi - Full$15.00
Toasted sandwich with breaded chicken, ham, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and italian dressing
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich - Full$15.00
Breaded chicken breast patty with marinara & mozzarella
- Italian Geraldi - Full$14.00
Toasted sandwich with ham, pepperoni, salami, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and italian dressing
- Italian Sausage Sandwich - Full$14.00
Mild Italian sausage, cooked onions and sweet peppers, a touch of marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Mild Geraldi - Full$14.00
Toasted sandwich with ham, turkey, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and italian dressing
- New York Meatball Sandwich - Full$14.00
Homemade Italian meatballs in marinara & topped with mozzarella
- Pastrami Sandwich - Full$15.00
Toasted sandwich with thin sliced pastrami, mustard, mayo, provolone tomato, lettuce and house dressing
- Pesto Veggie Sandwich - Full$14.00
Pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, tomato, onions, feta and mozzarella, finished off after toasting with lettuce and house dressing
- Roast Beef Sandwich - Full$15.00
Toasted sandwich with our in house slow roasted beef, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and italian dressing
- Torpedo Sandwich - Full$15.00
A Chicago Beef with the added spiciness of pepperoni
- Thunderbird Sandwich - Full$15.00
- Pastrami Reuben - Full$15.00
Thinly sliced pastrami topped with melted provolone, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing. With your choice of bread: garlic roll, French Roll, or Rye
- Hog Wild - Full$15.00
Pulled Pork, bacon, jalapenos, BBQ sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Toasted then topped with crispy fried onions.
Half Sandwiches
- Chicago Beef Sandwich - Half$11.00
Our own slow roasted, thinly sliced beef, covered with cooked oions, sweet peppers and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Geraldi - Half$11.00
Toasted sandwich with breaded chicken, ham, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and italian dressing
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich - Half$11.00
Breaded chicken breast patty with marinara & mozzarella
- Italian Geraldi - Half$10.00
Toasted sandwich with ham, pepperoni, salami, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and italian dressing
- Italian Sausage Sandwich - Half$10.00
Mild Italian sausage, cooked onions and sweet peppers, a touch of marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Mild Geraldi - Half$10.00
Toasted sandwich with ham, turkey, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and italian dressing
- New York Meatball Sandwich - Half$10.00
Homemade Italian meatballs in marinara & topped with mozzarella
- Pastrami Sandwich - Half$11.00
Toasted sandwich with thin sliced pastrami, mustard, mayo, provolone tomato, lettuce and house dressing
- Pesto Veggie Sandwich - Half$10.00
Pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, tomato, onions, feta and mozzarella, finished off after toasting with lettuce and house dressing
- Roast Beef Sandwich - Half$11.00
Toasted sandwich with our in house slow roasted beef, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and italian dressing
- Torpedo Sandwich - Half$11.00
A Chicago Beef with the added spiciness of pepperoni
- Thunderbird Sandwich - Half$11.00
Grilled chicken, served with a spread of our homemade chipotle mayo, bacon, red onion, Roma tomato, mozzarella, toasted and topped with fresh sliced avocado.
- Pastrami Reuben - Half$11.00
Thinly sliced pastrami topped with melted provolone, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing. With your choice of bread: garlic roll, French Roll or Rye.
- Hog Wild - Half$11.00
Pulled Pork, bacon, jalapenos, BBQ sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Toasted then topped with crispy fried onions.
Personal Pizzas
- Basic Cheese - Personal$11.00
Perfect as is, or make your own combination adding any of our ingredients
- Classic Pepperoni - Personal$12.00
The classic pepperoni pizza
- Sausage & Mushroom - Personal$14.00
Sweet Italian sausage & mushroom
- Geraldi's Mama Mia Supremo - Personal$16.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and red onions
- Polynesian - Personal$14.00
Ham & Pineapple
- Very Veggie - Personal$15.00
Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, red onion, and bell peppers
- Pesto Veggie - Personal$17.00
Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and red onion
- White Pizza - Personal$14.00
Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan
- Garlic Geraldi - Personal$15.00
Our White Pizza topped with roasted garlic and tomato
- Meat Lovers - Personal$18.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs and bacon
- Hot Honey - Personal$16.00
Our white pizza topped with salami, red onion, jalapenos, garlic, bacon & a drizzle of honey
- Chicken Alfredo - Personal$15.00
Alfredo sauce, chicken and mozzarella
- Chicken, Bacon, Ranch - Personal$15.00
Our White Pizza topped with chicken, bacon and drizzled with ranch
- No Porkin' Way! - Personal$18.00
Our own mouth watering pulled pork, provolone, mozzarella, BBQ sauce, red onion, jalapeno, bacon & cilantro
- Twisted Tator - Personal$15.00
Provolone, mozzarella, seasoned potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, green onion and drizzled with ranch
- Philly Me Up! - Personal$16.00
Our White Pizza with garlic, green pepper, red onion and our own slow raosted beef with special seasoning.
- Pluckin' Delicious - Personal$16.00
Garlic Parmesan base, cheddar & provolone cheese, chicken drizzled with buffalo sauce, red onion, pepperoncinis, bacon and french fried onions
- Pipin' Poly - Personal$16.00
Our White Pizza topped with mozzarella cheese, ham, chicken in BBQ sauce, bacon, red onions, pineapple & jalapeno
- Loca Hot Mama - Personal$16.00
Chipotle sauce base, mozzarella, homemade carnitas, roasted red peppers, olives, red onion, jalapenos & cilantro
Medium Pizzas
- Basic Cheese - Medium$13.00
Perfect as is, or make your own combination adding any of our ingredients
- Classic Pepperoni - Medium$14.00
The classic pepperoni pizza
- Sausage & Mushroom - Medium$17.00
Sweet Italian sausage & mushroom
- Geraldi's Mama Mia Supremo - Medium$23.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and red onions
- Polynesian - Medium$17.00
Ham & Pineapple
- Very Veggie - Medium$21.00
Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, red onion, and bell peppers
- Pesto Veggie - Medium$23.00
Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and red onion
- White Pizza - Medium$17.00
Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan
- Garlic Geraldi - Medium$18.00
Our White Pizza topped with roasted garlic and tomato
- Meat Lovers - Medium$24.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs and bacon
- Hot Honey - Medium$23.00
Our white pizza topped with salami, red onion, jalapenos, garlic, bacon & a drizzle of honey
- Chicken Alfredo - Medium$21.00
Alfredo sauce, chicken and mozzarella
- Chicken, Bacon, Ranch - Medium$21.00
Our White Pizza topped with chicken, bacon and drizzled with ranch
- No Porkin' Way! - Medium$24.00
Our own mouth watering pulled pork, provolone, mozzarella, BBQ sauce, red onion, jalapeno, bacon & cilantro
- Twisted Tator - Medium$21.00
Provolone, mozzarella, seasoned potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, green onion and drizzled with ranch
- Philly Me Up! - Medium$23.00
Our White Pizza with garlic, green pepper, red onion and our own slow raosted beef with special seasoning.
- Pluckin' Delicious - Medium$23.00
Garlic Parmesan base, cheddar & provolone cheese, chicken drizzled with buffalo sauce, red onion, pepperoncinis, bacon and french fried onions
- Pipin' Poly - Medium$23.00
Our White Pizza topped with mozzarella cheese, ham, chicken in BBQ sauce, bacon, red onions, pineapple & jalapeno
- Loca Hot Mama - Medium$23.00
Chipotle sauce base, mozzarella, homemade carnitas, roasted red peppers, olives, red onion, jalapenos & cilantro
Large Pizzas
- Basic Cheese - Large$15.00
Perfect as is, or make your own combination adding any of our ingredients
- Classic Pepperoni - Large$17.00
The classic pepperoni pizza
- Sausage & Mushroom - Large$21.00
Sweet Italian sausage & mushroom
- Geraldi's Mama Mia Supremo - Large$27.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and red onions
- Polynesian - Large$21.00
Ham & Pineapple
- Very Veggie - Large$23.00
Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, red onion, and bell peppers
- Pesto Veggie - Large$27.00
Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and red onion
- White Pizza - Large$21.00
Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan
- Garlic Geraldi - Large$22.00
Our White Pizza topped with roasted garlic and tomato
- Meat Lovers - Large$28.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs and bacon
- Hot Honey - Large$27.00
Our white pizza topped with salami, red onion, jalapenos, garlic, bacon & a drizzle of honey
- Chicken Alfredo - Large$23.00
Alfredo sauce, chicken and mozzarella
- Chicken, Bacon, Ranch - Large$23.00
Our White Pizza topped with chicken, bacon and drizzled with ranch
- No Porkin' Way! - Large$28.00
Our own mouth watering pulled pork, provolone, mozzarella, BBQ sauce, red onion, jalapeno, bacon & cilantro
- Twisted Tator - Large$23.00
Provolone, mozzarella, seasoned potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, green onion and drizzled with ranch
- Philly Me Up! - Large$27.00
Our White Pizza with garlic, green pepper, red onion and our own slow raosted beef with special seasoning.
- Pluckin' Delicious - Large$27.00
Garlic Parmesan base, cheddar & provolone cheese, chicken drizzled with buffalo sauce, red onion, pepperoncinis, bacon and french fried onions
- Pipin' Poly - Large$27.00
Our White Pizza topped with mozzarella cheese, ham, chicken in BBQ sauce, bacon, red onions, pineapple & jalapeno
- Loca Hot Mama - Large$27.00
Chipotle sauce base, mozzarella, homemade carnitas, roasted red peppers, olives, red onion, jalapenos & cilantro
Sides & Extras
- Garlic Bread$4.00
toasted with our homemade garlic butter
- Chicken$4.00
house roasted chicken
- Italian Sausage Link (1)$4.00
- Meatballs (2)$4.00
- Dressing - House Creamy Italian$1.50
- Dressing - Ranch$1.50
- Marinara (Red) Sauce$2.00
- Alfredo (White) Sauce$2.00
- Side of Jalapenos$1.50
- Dressing - Ceasar$1.50
- Dressing - Blue Cheese$1.50
- Pesto Sauce$2.00
- Pulled Pork$4.00
- Giardiniera - HOT$2.00
Italian pickled relish that includes peppers, celery, carrots, and cauliflower in vinegar and olive oil. Wonderful addition to Italian beef sandwiches, pasta or even as a pizza topping.
- Giardiniera - MILD$2.00
Italian pickled relish that includes peppers, celery, carrots, and cauliflower in vinegar and olive oil. Wonderful addition to Italian beef sandwiches, pasta or even as a pizza topping.
Desserts
- Tiramisu$6.25
layers of sponge cake soaked in coffee and liqueur with powdered chocolate and mascarpone cheese
- Carrot Cake$6.25
- Lemon Mousse Cake$6.25
- Red Velvet Cheesecake$6.25
- New York Cheesecake$6.25
Rich, dense, smooth and creamy sweet sensation
- White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake$6.25
- Oreo Cheesecake$6.25
- Ultimate Chocolate$6.25
- Caramel Cheesecake$6.25
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.25
- Snickerdoodle Cookie$1.25
- Turtle Cheesecake$6.25
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
397 Sale Barn Road, Cassville, MO 65625