- Home
- /
- Shell Knob
- /
- Geraldi’s Shell Knob
Geraldi’s Shell Knob
No reviews yet
23837 State Highway 39
Shell Knob, MO 65747
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu - SK
Appetizers
Toasted Ravioli's
Toasted Mozzarella Sticks
Pizza Bread
Toasted italian bread, garlic butter, marinara & mozzarella plus one of our fresh pizza toppings
Cheese Bread
Cheese bread with side of marinara
Wings
Six meaty, juicy wings broiled and tossed with your choice of sauce & served with a side of ranch
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Served with frresh garlic bread for dipping
Pretzel Bites
Warm salted pretzel bites served with our homemade alfredo
Loaded Waffle Fries
Seasoned waffle fries topped with cheddar cheese, bacon & green onion
Not Yo Mama's Cheese Bread
Our homemade dough made deep dish and topped with lots of our specialty garlic butter, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Full Salads
Antipasta Salad - Full
Provolone, Genoa salami, ham, black olives & pepperoncini served on a bed of iceberg with feta
Mama Geraldi's Garden Salad - Full
Iceberg topped with tomato, cucumbers, red onion, artichoke hearts, black olives & feta
Chicken Caesar Salad - Full
Iceberg, romaine, chicken, croutons, shaved parmesan & Caesar dressing
Half Salads
Antipasta Salad - Half
Provolone, Genoa salami, ham, black olives & pepperoncini served on a bed of iceberg with feta
Mama Geraldi's Garden Salad - Half
Iceberg topped with tomato, cucumbers, red onion, artichoke hearts, black olives & feta
Dinner Salad
Iceberg, tomato, red onion, black olives & feta
Chicken Caesar Salad - Half
Iceberg, romaine, chicken, croutons, shaved parmesan & Caesar dressing
Full Pasta
Lasagna - Full
Homemade with ricotta and mozzarella cheese, layered with our marinara sauce
Spaghetti with Meatballs - Full
Imported Italian spaghetti served with our marinara sauce and homemade meatballs
Chicken Parmesan Dinner - Full
Breaded chicken breast served over a bed of pasta and topped with mossarella and our homemade marinara
Pesto Spaghetti - Full
Basil pesto sauce, olive oil and topped with feta cheese
Mediterranean Pasta - Full
Our pesto spaghetti mixed with fresh tomato, garlic, black olives, artichoke & feta cheese
Pasta Alfredo - Full
Homemade alfredo sauce over pasta and topped with fresh parmesan
Chicken Alfredo - Full
Homemade alfredo sauce over pasta with grilled chicken and fresh parmesan
Ravioli - Full
Filled with Italian cheese blend and topped with your choice of sauce
Tortellini - Full
Filled with Italian cheese blend and topped with your choice of sauce
Spicy Alfredo & Hot Links - Full
We have turned up the heat on our homemade alfredo sauce by adding a special blend of spices, mixed in grilled Louisian Hot Links and poured over fettuccine
Half Pasta
Lasagna - Half
Homemade with ricotta and mozzarella cheese, layered with our marinara sauce
Spaghetti with Meatballs - Half
Imported Italian spaghetti served with our marinara sauce and homemade meatballs
Chicken Parmesan Dinner - Half
Breaded chicken breast served over a bed of pasta and topped with mossarella and our homemade marinara
Pesto Spaghetti - Half
Basil pesto sauce, olive oil and topped with feta cheese
Mediterranean Pasta - Half
Our pesto spaghetti mixed with fresh tomato, garlic, black olives, artichoke & feta cheese
Pasta Alfredo - Half
Homemade alfredo sauce over pasta and topped with fresh parmesan
Chicken Alfredo - Half
Homemade alfredo sauce over pasta with grilled chicken and fresh parmesan
Ravioli - Half
Filled with Italian cheese blend and topped with your choice of sauce
Tortellini - Half
Filled with Italian cheese blend and topped with your choice of sauce
Spicy Alfredo & Hot Links - Half
We have turned up the heat on our homemade alfredo sauce by adding a special blend of spices, mixed in grilled Louisian Hot Links and poured over fettuccine
Calzones
Full Sandwiches
Chicago Beef Sandwich - Full
Our own slow roasted, thinly sliced beef, covered with cooked oions, sweet peppers and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Geraldi - Full
Toasted sandwich with breaded chicken, ham, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and italian dressing
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich - Full
Breaded chicken breast patty with marinara & mozzarella
Italian Geraldi - Full
Toasted sandwich with ham, pepperoni, salami, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and italian dressing
Italian Sausage Sandwich - Full
Mild Italian sausage, cooked onions and sweet peppers, a touch of marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Mild Geraldi - Full
Toasted sandwich with ham, turkey, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and italian dressing
New York Meatball Sandwich - Full
Homemade Italian meatballs in marinara & topped with mozzarella
Pastrami Sandwich - Full
Toasted sandwich with thin sliced pastrami, mustard, mayo, provolone tomato, lettuce and house dressing
Pesto Veggie Sandwich - Full
Pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, tomato, onions, feta and mozzarella, finished off after toasting with lettuce and house dressing
Roast Beef Sandwich - Full
Toasted sandwich with our in house slow roasted beef, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and italian dressing
Torpedo Sandwich - Full
A Chicago Beef with the added spiciness of pepperoni
Half Sandwiches
Chicago Beef Sandwich - Half
Our own slow roasted, thinly sliced beef, covered with cooked oions, sweet peppers and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Geraldi - Half
Toasted sandwich with breaded chicken, ham, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and italian dressing
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich - Half
Breaded chicken breast patty with marinara & mozzarella
Italian Geraldi - Half
Toasted sandwich with ham, pepperoni, salami, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and italian dressing
Italian Sausage Sandwich - Half
Mild Italian sausage, cooked onions and sweet peppers, a touch of marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Mild Geraldi - Half
Toasted sandwich with ham, turkey, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and italian dressing
New York Meatball Sandwich - Half
Homemade Italian meatballs in marinara & topped with mozzarella
Pastrami Sandwich - Half
Toasted sandwich with thin sliced pastrami, mustard, mayo, provolone tomato, lettuce and house dressing
Pesto Veggie Sandwich - Half
Pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, tomato, onions, feta and mozzarella, finished off after toasting with lettuce and house dressing
Roast Beef Sandwich - Half
Toasted sandwich with our in house slow roasted beef, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and italian dressing
Torpedo Sandwich - Half
A Chicago Beef with the added spiciness of pepperoni
Wraps - Specialty
Personal Pizzas
Basic Cheese - Personal
Perfect as is, or make your own combination adding any of our ingredients
Classic Pepperoni - Personal
The classic pepperoni pizza
Sausage & Mushroom - Personal
Sweet Italian sausage & mushroom
Geraldi's Mama Mia Supremo - Personal
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and red onions
Polynesian - Personal
Ham & Pineapple
Very Veggie - Personal
Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, red onion, and bell peppers
Pesto Veggie - Personal
Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and red onion
White Pizza - Personal
Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan
Garlic Geraldi - Personal
Our White Pizza topped with roasted garlic and tomato
Meat Lovers - Personal
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs and bacon
Hot Honey - Personal
Our white pizza topped with salami, red onion, jalapenos, garlic, bacon & a drizzle of honey
Chicken Alfredo - Personal
Alfredo sauce, chicken and mozzarella
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch - Personal
Our White Pizza topped with chicken, bacon and drizzled with ranch
No Porkin' Way! - Personal
Our own mouth watering pulled pork, provolone, mozzarella, BBQ sauce, red onion, jalapeno, bacon & cilantro
Twisted Tator - Personal
Provolone, mozzarella, seasoned potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, green onion and drizzled with ranch
Philly Me Up! - Personal
Our White Pizza with garlic, green pepper, red onion and our own slow raosted beef with special seasoning.
Pluckin' Delicious - Personal
Garlic Parmesan base, cheddar & provolone cheese, chicken drizzled with buffalo sauce, red onion, pepperoncinis, bacon and french fried onions
Pipin' Poly - Personal
Our White Pizza topped with mozzarella cheese, ham, chicken in BBQ sauce, bacon, red onions, pineapple & jalapeno
Loca Hot Mama - Personal
Chipotle sauce base, mozzarella, homemade carnitas, roasted red peppers, olives, red onion, jalapenos & cilantro
Medium Pizzas
Basic Cheese - Medium
Perfect as is, or make your own combination adding any of our ingredients
Classic Pepperoni - Medium
The classic pepperoni pizza
Sausage & Mushroom - Medium
Sweet Italian sausage & mushroom
Geraldi's Mama Mia Supremo - Medium
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and red onions
Polynesian - Medium
Ham & Pineapple
Very Veggie - Medium
Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, red onion, and bell peppers
Pesto Veggie - Medium
Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and red onion
White Pizza - Medium
Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan
Garlic Geraldi - Medium
Our White Pizza topped with roasted garlic and tomato
Meat Lovers - Medium
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs and bacon
Hot Honey - Medium
Our white pizza topped with salami, red onion, jalapenos, garlic, bacon & a drizzle of honey
Chicken Alfredo - Medium
Alfredo sauce, chicken and mozzarella
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch - Medium
Our White Pizza topped with chicken, bacon and drizzled with ranch
No Porkin' Way! - Medium
Our own mouth watering pulled pork, provolone, mozzarella, BBQ sauce, red onion, jalapeno, bacon & cilantro
Twisted Tator - Medium
Provolone, mozzarella, seasoned potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, green onion and drizzled with ranch
Philly Me Up! - Medium
Our White Pizza with garlic, green pepper, red onion and our own slow raosted beef with special seasoning.
Pluckin' Delicious - Medium
Garlic Parmesan base, cheddar & provolone cheese, chicken drizzled with buffalo sauce, red onion, pepperoncinis, bacon and french fried onions
Pipin' Poly - Medium
Our White Pizza topped with mozzarella cheese, ham, chicken in BBQ sauce, bacon, red onions, pineapple & jalapeno
Loca Hot Mama - Medium
Chipotle sauce base, mozzarella, homemade carnitas, roasted red peppers, olives, red onion, jalapenos & cilantro
Large Pizzas
Basic Cheese - Large
Perfect as is, or make your own combination adding any of our ingredients
Classic Pepperoni - Large
The classic pepperoni pizza
Sausage & Mushroom - Large
Sweet Italian sausage & mushroom
Geraldi's Mama Mia Supremo - Large
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and red onions
Polynesian - Large
Ham & Pineapple
Very Veggie - Large
Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, red onion, and bell peppers
Pesto Veggie - Large
Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and red onion
White Pizza - Large
Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan
Garlic Geraldi - Large
Our White Pizza topped with roasted garlic and tomato
Meat Lovers - Large
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs and bacon
Hot Honey - Large
Our white pizza topped with salami, red onion, jalapenos, garlic, bacon & a drizzle of honey
Chicken Alfredo - Large
Alfredo sauce, chicken and mozzarella
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch - Large
Our White Pizza topped with chicken, bacon and drizzled with ranch
No Porkin' Way! - Large
Our own mouth watering pulled pork, provolone, mozzarella, BBQ sauce, red onion, jalapeno, bacon & cilantro
Twisted Tator - Large
Provolone, mozzarella, seasoned potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, green onion and drizzled with ranch
Philly Me Up! - Large
Our White Pizza with garlic, green pepper, red onion and our own slow raosted beef with special seasoning.
Pluckin' Delicious - Large
Garlic Parmesan base, cheddar & provolone cheese, chicken drizzled with buffalo sauce, red onion, pepperoncinis, bacon and french fried onions
Pipin' Poly - Large
Our White Pizza topped with mozzarella cheese, ham, chicken in BBQ sauce, bacon, red onions, pineapple & jalapeno
Loca Hot Mama - Large
Chipotle sauce base, mozzarella, homemade carnitas, roasted red peppers, olives, red onion, jalapenos & cilantro
Sides & Extras
Garlic Bread
toasted with our homemade garlic butter
Chicken
house roasted chicken
Italian Sausage Link (1)
Meatballs (2)
Dressing - House Creamy Italian
Dressing - Ranch
Marinara (Red) Sauce
Alfredo (White) Sauce
Side of Jalapenos
Dressing - Ceasar
Dressing - Blue Cheese
Pesto Sauce
Desserts
Tiramisu
layers of sponge cake soaked in coffee and liqueur with powdered chocolate and mascarpone cheese
Carrot Cake
New York Cheesecake
Rich, dense, smooth and creamy sweet sensation
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
Oreo Cheesecake
Ultimate Chocolate
Caramel Cheesecake
Chocolate Chip Cookie
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
23837 State Highway 39, Shell Knob, MO 65747