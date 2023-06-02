Main picView gallery

Geraldi’s Shell Knob

review star

No reviews yet

23837 State Highway 39

Shell Knob, MO 65747

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Meat Lovers - Medium

$23.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs and bacon

Classic Pepperoni - Medium

$17.00

The classic pepperoni pizza

Menu - SK

Appetizers

Toasted Ravioli's

$8.00

Toasted Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Pizza Bread

$8.00

Toasted italian bread, garlic butter, marinara & mozzarella plus one of our fresh pizza toppings

Cheese Bread

$6.50

Cheese bread with side of marinara

Wings

$10.00

Six meaty, juicy wings broiled and tossed with your choice of sauce & served with a side of ranch

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Served with frresh garlic bread for dipping

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Warm salted pretzel bites served with our homemade alfredo

Loaded Waffle Fries

$10.00

Seasoned waffle fries topped with cheddar cheese, bacon & green onion

Not Yo Mama's Cheese Bread

$12.00

Our homemade dough made deep dish and topped with lots of our specialty garlic butter, cheddar & mozzarella cheese

Full Salads

Antipasta Salad - Full

$12.00

Provolone, Genoa salami, ham, black olives & pepperoncini served on a bed of iceberg with feta

Mama Geraldi's Garden Salad - Full

$12.00

Iceberg topped with tomato, cucumbers, red onion, artichoke hearts, black olives & feta

Chicken Caesar Salad - Full

$12.00

Iceberg, romaine, chicken, croutons, shaved parmesan & Caesar dressing

Half Salads

Antipasta Salad - Half

$7.50

Provolone, Genoa salami, ham, black olives & pepperoncini served on a bed of iceberg with feta

Mama Geraldi's Garden Salad - Half

$7.50

Iceberg topped with tomato, cucumbers, red onion, artichoke hearts, black olives & feta

Dinner Salad

$5.95

Iceberg, tomato, red onion, black olives & feta

Chicken Caesar Salad - Half

$8.00

Iceberg, romaine, chicken, croutons, shaved parmesan & Caesar dressing

Full Pasta

Lasagna - Full

$14.00

Homemade with ricotta and mozzarella cheese, layered with our marinara sauce

Spaghetti with Meatballs - Full

$13.00

Imported Italian spaghetti served with our marinara sauce and homemade meatballs

Chicken Parmesan Dinner - Full

$14.00

Breaded chicken breast served over a bed of pasta and topped with mossarella and our homemade marinara

Pesto Spaghetti - Full

$13.00

Basil pesto sauce, olive oil and topped with feta cheese

Mediterranean Pasta - Full

$14.00

Our pesto spaghetti mixed with fresh tomato, garlic, black olives, artichoke & feta cheese

Pasta Alfredo - Full

$12.00

Homemade alfredo sauce over pasta and topped with fresh parmesan

Chicken Alfredo - Full

$15.00

Homemade alfredo sauce over pasta with grilled chicken and fresh parmesan

Ravioli - Full

$13.00

Filled with Italian cheese blend and topped with your choice of sauce

Tortellini - Full

$13.00

Filled with Italian cheese blend and topped with your choice of sauce

Spicy Alfredo & Hot Links - Full

$15.00

We have turned up the heat on our homemade alfredo sauce by adding a special blend of spices, mixed in grilled Louisian Hot Links and poured over fettuccine

Half Pasta

Lasagna - Half

$9.00

Homemade with ricotta and mozzarella cheese, layered with our marinara sauce

Spaghetti with Meatballs - Half

$9.00

Imported Italian spaghetti served with our marinara sauce and homemade meatballs

Chicken Parmesan Dinner - Half

$9.00

Breaded chicken breast served over a bed of pasta and topped with mossarella and our homemade marinara

Pesto Spaghetti - Half

$9.00

Basil pesto sauce, olive oil and topped with feta cheese

Mediterranean Pasta - Half

$9.00

Our pesto spaghetti mixed with fresh tomato, garlic, black olives, artichoke & feta cheese

Pasta Alfredo - Half

$9.00

Homemade alfredo sauce over pasta and topped with fresh parmesan

Chicken Alfredo - Half

$9.00

Homemade alfredo sauce over pasta with grilled chicken and fresh parmesan

Ravioli - Half

$9.00

Filled with Italian cheese blend and topped with your choice of sauce

Tortellini - Half

$9.00

Filled with Italian cheese blend and topped with your choice of sauce

Spicy Alfredo & Hot Links - Half

$9.00

We have turned up the heat on our homemade alfredo sauce by adding a special blend of spices, mixed in grilled Louisian Hot Links and poured over fettuccine

Calzones

Calzone - Personal

$10.00

Olive oil brushed dough filled with mozzarella and ricotta cheese and served with a side of pizza sauce

Calzone - Regular

$15.00

Olive oil brushed dough filled with mozzarella and ricotta cheese and served with a side of pizza sauce

Full Sandwiches

Chicago Beef Sandwich - Full

$11.50

Our own slow roasted, thinly sliced beef, covered with cooked oions, sweet peppers and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Geraldi - Full

$11.50

Toasted sandwich with breaded chicken, ham, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and italian dressing

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich - Full

$11.50

Breaded chicken breast patty with marinara & mozzarella

Italian Geraldi - Full

$11.50

Toasted sandwich with ham, pepperoni, salami, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and italian dressing

Italian Sausage Sandwich - Full

$11.50

Mild Italian sausage, cooked onions and sweet peppers, a touch of marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Mild Geraldi - Full

$11.50

Toasted sandwich with ham, turkey, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and italian dressing

New York Meatball Sandwich - Full

$11.50

Homemade Italian meatballs in marinara & topped with mozzarella

Pastrami Sandwich - Full

$11.50

Toasted sandwich with thin sliced pastrami, mustard, mayo, provolone tomato, lettuce and house dressing

Pesto Veggie Sandwich - Full

$11.50

Pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, tomato, onions, feta and mozzarella, finished off after toasting with lettuce and house dressing

Roast Beef Sandwich - Full

$11.50

Toasted sandwich with our in house slow roasted beef, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and italian dressing

Torpedo Sandwich - Full

$11.50

A Chicago Beef with the added spiciness of pepperoni

Half Sandwiches

Chicago Beef Sandwich - Half

$8.00

Our own slow roasted, thinly sliced beef, covered with cooked oions, sweet peppers and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Geraldi - Half

$8.00

Toasted sandwich with breaded chicken, ham, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and italian dressing

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich - Half

$8.00

Breaded chicken breast patty with marinara & mozzarella

Italian Geraldi - Half

$8.00

Toasted sandwich with ham, pepperoni, salami, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and italian dressing

Italian Sausage Sandwich - Half

$8.00

Mild Italian sausage, cooked onions and sweet peppers, a touch of marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Mild Geraldi - Half

$8.00

Toasted sandwich with ham, turkey, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and italian dressing

New York Meatball Sandwich - Half

$8.00

Homemade Italian meatballs in marinara & topped with mozzarella

Pastrami Sandwich - Half

$8.00

Toasted sandwich with thin sliced pastrami, mustard, mayo, provolone tomato, lettuce and house dressing

Pesto Veggie Sandwich - Half

$8.00

Pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, tomato, onions, feta and mozzarella, finished off after toasting with lettuce and house dressing

Roast Beef Sandwich - Half

$8.00

Toasted sandwich with our in house slow roasted beef, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and italian dressing

Torpedo Sandwich - Half

$8.00

A Chicago Beef with the added spiciness of pepperoni

Wraps - Specialty

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$9.00

Breaded or grilled chicken with Romaine & Iceberg lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing in a warm spinach wrap

Personal Pizzas

Basic Cheese - Personal

$10.00

Perfect as is, or make your own combination adding any of our ingredients

Classic Pepperoni - Personal

$11.00

The classic pepperoni pizza

Sausage & Mushroom - Personal

$12.00

Sweet Italian sausage & mushroom

Geraldi's Mama Mia Supremo - Personal

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and red onions

Polynesian - Personal

$12.00

Ham & Pineapple

Very Veggie - Personal

$15.00

Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, red onion, and bell peppers

Pesto Veggie - Personal

$17.00

Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and red onion

White Pizza - Personal

$12.00

Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan

Garlic Geraldi - Personal

$14.00

Our White Pizza topped with roasted garlic and tomato

Meat Lovers - Personal

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs and bacon

Hot Honey - Personal

$15.00

Our white pizza topped with salami, red onion, jalapenos, garlic, bacon & a drizzle of honey

Chicken Alfredo - Personal

$15.00

Alfredo sauce, chicken and mozzarella

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch - Personal

$15.00

Our White Pizza topped with chicken, bacon and drizzled with ranch

No Porkin' Way! - Personal

$17.00

Our own mouth watering pulled pork, provolone, mozzarella, BBQ sauce, red onion, jalapeno, bacon & cilantro

Twisted Tator - Personal

$14.00

Provolone, mozzarella, seasoned potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, green onion and drizzled with ranch

Philly Me Up! - Personal

$16.00

Our White Pizza with garlic, green pepper, red onion and our own slow raosted beef with special seasoning.

Pluckin' Delicious - Personal

$16.00

Garlic Parmesan base, cheddar & provolone cheese, chicken drizzled with buffalo sauce, red onion, pepperoncinis, bacon and french fried onions

Pipin' Poly - Personal

$16.00

Our White Pizza topped with mozzarella cheese, ham, chicken in BBQ sauce, bacon, red onions, pineapple & jalapeno

Loca Hot Mama - Personal

$16.00

Chipotle sauce base, mozzarella, homemade carnitas, roasted red peppers, olives, red onion, jalapenos & cilantro

Medium Pizzas

Basic Cheese - Medium

$14.00

Perfect as is, or make your own combination adding any of our ingredients

Classic Pepperoni - Medium

$17.00

The classic pepperoni pizza

Sausage & Mushroom - Medium

$16.00

Sweet Italian sausage & mushroom

Geraldi's Mama Mia Supremo - Medium

$23.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and red onions

Polynesian - Medium

$17.00

Ham & Pineapple

Very Veggie - Medium

$21.00

Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, red onion, and bell peppers

Pesto Veggie - Medium

$23.00

Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and red onion

White Pizza - Medium

$17.00

Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan

Garlic Geraldi - Medium

$19.00

Our White Pizza topped with roasted garlic and tomato

Meat Lovers - Medium

$23.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs and bacon

Hot Honey - Medium

$21.00

Our white pizza topped with salami, red onion, jalapenos, garlic, bacon & a drizzle of honey

Chicken Alfredo - Medium

$21.00

Alfredo sauce, chicken and mozzarella

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch - Medium

$21.00

Our White Pizza topped with chicken, bacon and drizzled with ranch

No Porkin' Way! - Medium

$23.00

Our own mouth watering pulled pork, provolone, mozzarella, BBQ sauce, red onion, jalapeno, bacon & cilantro

Twisted Tator - Medium

$19.00

Provolone, mozzarella, seasoned potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, green onion and drizzled with ranch

Philly Me Up! - Medium

$22.00

Our White Pizza with garlic, green pepper, red onion and our own slow raosted beef with special seasoning.

Pluckin' Delicious - Medium

$23.00

Garlic Parmesan base, cheddar & provolone cheese, chicken drizzled with buffalo sauce, red onion, pepperoncinis, bacon and french fried onions

Pipin' Poly - Medium

$23.00

Our White Pizza topped with mozzarella cheese, ham, chicken in BBQ sauce, bacon, red onions, pineapple & jalapeno

Loca Hot Mama - Medium

$23.00

Chipotle sauce base, mozzarella, homemade carnitas, roasted red peppers, olives, red onion, jalapenos & cilantro

Large Pizzas

Basic Cheese - Large

$16.00

Perfect as is, or make your own combination adding any of our ingredients

Classic Pepperoni - Large

$18.00

The classic pepperoni pizza

Sausage & Mushroom - Large

$20.00

Sweet Italian sausage & mushroom

Geraldi's Mama Mia Supremo - Large

$27.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and red onions

Polynesian - Large

$20.00

Ham & Pineapple

Very Veggie - Large

$23.00

Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, red onion, and bell peppers

Pesto Veggie - Large

$27.00

Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and red onion

White Pizza - Large

$19.00

Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan

Garlic Geraldi - Large

$21.00

Our White Pizza topped with roasted garlic and tomato

Meat Lovers - Large

$27.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs and bacon

Hot Honey - Large

$23.00

Our white pizza topped with salami, red onion, jalapenos, garlic, bacon & a drizzle of honey

Chicken Alfredo - Large

$23.00

Alfredo sauce, chicken and mozzarella

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch - Large

$23.00

Our White Pizza topped with chicken, bacon and drizzled with ranch

No Porkin' Way! - Large

$27.00

Our own mouth watering pulled pork, provolone, mozzarella, BBQ sauce, red onion, jalapeno, bacon & cilantro

Twisted Tator - Large

$21.00

Provolone, mozzarella, seasoned potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, green onion and drizzled with ranch

Philly Me Up! - Large

$25.00

Our White Pizza with garlic, green pepper, red onion and our own slow raosted beef with special seasoning.

Pluckin' Delicious - Large

$27.00

Garlic Parmesan base, cheddar & provolone cheese, chicken drizzled with buffalo sauce, red onion, pepperoncinis, bacon and french fried onions

Pipin' Poly - Large

$27.00

Our White Pizza topped with mozzarella cheese, ham, chicken in BBQ sauce, bacon, red onions, pineapple & jalapeno

Loca Hot Mama - Large

$27.00

Chipotle sauce base, mozzarella, homemade carnitas, roasted red peppers, olives, red onion, jalapenos & cilantro

6 Inch Pizza

6 Inch 1 Topping Pizza

$8.00

1 topping of your choice

Sides & Extras

Garlic Bread

$4.00

toasted with our homemade garlic butter

Chicken

$4.00

house roasted chicken

Italian Sausage Link (1)

$4.00

Meatballs (2)

$4.00

Dressing - House Creamy Italian

$1.50

Dressing - Ranch

$1.50

Marinara (Red) Sauce

$2.00

Alfredo (White) Sauce

$2.00

Side of Jalapenos

$1.50

Dressing - Ceasar

$1.50

Dressing - Blue Cheese

$1.50

Pesto Sauce

$2.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.25

layers of sponge cake soaked in coffee and liqueur with powdered chocolate and mascarpone cheese

Carrot Cake

$6.25

New York Cheesecake

$6.25

Rich, dense, smooth and creamy sweet sensation

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.25

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.25

Ultimate Chocolate

$6.25

Caramel Cheesecake

$6.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Refill

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Fanta

$2.95

Powerade

$2.95

Green Tea - Sweet

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

23837 State Highway 39, Shell Knob, MO 65747

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

39 Grill
orange starNo Reviews
26247 State Highway 39 Shell Knob, MO 65747
View restaurantnext
Big Buoys - 12051 State Highway 13
orange starNo Reviews
12051 State Highway 13 Kimberling City, MO 65686
View restaurantnext
The Marina
orange starNo Reviews
124 Woodsdale Dr Eureka Springs, AR 72632
View restaurantnext
Parmesans Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
14608 State Highway 13 Kimberling City, MO 65686
View restaurantnext
Tequila’s Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 49
18050 Hwy 13 Business Branson West, MO 65737
View restaurantnext
Eureka Springs Coffee House - Historic Downtown Main Street
orange star4.5 • 622
11 North Main St. Eureka Springs, AR 72632
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Shell Knob

SS Dockside Café & Pub Kings River - Kings River Marina
orange star4.4 • 142
27504 Big Rock Rd Shell Knob, MO 65747
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Shell Knob
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (39 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston