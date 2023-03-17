Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gerardi's Cafe

902 Massachusetts 28

South Yarmouth, MA 02664

Popular Items

Classic Caesar Salad
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Sweet Ricotta Cannolis


Starter

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$12.00

Ciabatta buttered & herbs with melted mozzarella

Chicken Prosciutto

$15.00

Parma prosciutto, provolone cream sauce

Lobster Arancinis

$16.00

Creamy risotto balls, stuffed with lobster & mozzarella, lightly breded & fried with parmigiano saffron cream sauce

Meatball Parmigiano

$13.00

Homemade beef meatballs topped with marinara, melted mozzarella

Parmigiano Truffle Fries

$11.00

House fry sauce

Potato Encrusted Crab Cakes

$16.00

Orange cognac & shallot sauce

Risotto Cakes

$10.00

Tortellini en Brodo

$12.00

Bowl of rich bone broth with homemade meat tortellini, mushrooms, baby spinach & tomato

Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, house caesar dressing, house croutons

Apple Pecan Arugula Salad

$13.00

Petite arugula, crisp apples, toasted pecans, gorgonzola cheese, pancetta, dijon lemon vinaigrette

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, poickled carrot, lemon vinaigrette

Warm Mushroom & Beet Salad

$13.00

Organic medley of mushrooms, sliced roasted beets, goat cheese, aged balsamic, truffle oil

Kids

KIDS Penne & Meatball

$12.00

KIDS Chicken Strips & Penne

$12.00

KIDS Alfredo & Penne

$12.00

KIDS Ciabatta Bread Pizza

$12.00

Add Meatball

$5.00

Add Sausage

$5.00

Entree

Angel Hair Pomodoro

$23.00

San Marzano tomatoes, shallots, garlic, basil, topped with creamy Burrata cheese, extra-virgin olive oil & toasted garlic panko crumbs

Spinach, Ricotta & Roasted Garlic Cappelletti

$25.00

Homemade "Little Hat" pasta filled with spinach, ricotta & roasted garlic, creamu parmigiano pink sauce, topped with baby arugula greens & pinenuts

Fettuccini Primavera

$24.00

Homemade fettuccini pasta, garden veggetables, onions, garlic, white wine, topped with parmigiano cheese, preserved lemon

Pesto Bucatini

$24.00

House pesto sauce, parmiginao cheese, pinenuts, garlic, garden basil, grape tomatoes, tossed with fresh bucatini pasta

Bucatini Sausage Bolognese

$26.00

Rustic marinara sauce, Italian sausage, celery, peas, carrots, tossed with fresh bucatini pasta & topped with ricotta cheese, toasted garlic panko crumbs

Chicken Piccata

$28.00

Lemon white wine sauce, capers, mushrooms, pinot grigio pan sauce, artichoke hearts, crispy risotto cakes

Chicken Carbonara

$29.00

Creamy parmigiano sauce, leeks, peas & prosciutto tossed with homemade fettuccini pasta

Chicken Prosciutto With Pasta

$28.00

Parma prosciutto, provolone cream sauce

Chicken, Broccoli & Penne

$28.00

Creamy garlic sauce tossed with penne pasta

Haddock Milanese

$30.00

Lightly breaded, pinot grigio pan saucem fresh herbs, touch of plum tomato, garlicky baby spinach, parmigiano risotto

Grilled Swordfish Piccata

$37.00

Lemon white wine sauce, capers, mushrooms, pinot grigio pan sauce, artichoke hearts, mixed veggies, crispy risotto cakes

Linguine Clam Sauce RED

$26.00

Whole littlenecks, chopped quahogs, garlic, parsley, olive oil, plum tomato

Linguine Clam Sauce WHITE

$26.00

Whole littlenecks, chopped quahogs, garlic, parsley, olive oil

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Large gulf shrimp with olive oil, butter, garlic, parsley tosse with linguine pasta

Homemade Lasagna

$26.00

Layered with Italian cheeses, fresh pasta sheets, sliced house meatballs, italian sausage & marinara

Bucatini Alfredo & Meatballs

$27.00

Creamy parmigiano sauce, tossed with tubular bucatini pasta, topped with homemade meatballs marinara

Shrimp, Chicken, Broccoli & Penne

$38.00

Creamy garlic sauce tossed with penne pasta

Veal Piccata

$32.00

Lemon white wine sauce, capers, mushrooms, pinot grigio pan sauce, artichoke hearts & crispy risotto cakes

Chicken Française

$32.00

VEAL FRANCAISE

$34.00

Adult Pasta Meatballs Entree

$25.00

Bucatini Marinara Entree

$21.00

Meat Entree

Short Rib Beef & Mushroom Ragu

$28.00

Slow braised short rib, mushrooms, creamy red wine tomato sauce, homemade fettuccini pasta, toasted garlic panko gremolata, preserved lemon

16 oz. Grilled Veal Chop

$47.00

Grilled chop, creamy parmigiano mushroom risotto, pomodoro sauce, misced vegetables, aged balsamic

Grilled 12 oz. Ribeye

$37.00

Mascarpone mashed potatoes, tomato basil kalamata salad, truffle honey butter

Parmigiano Entree

Chicken Parmigiano

$28.00

Lightly breaded, marinara, mozzarella & Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, linguine pasta marinara

Eggplant Parmigiano

$25.00

Lightly breaded, marinara, mozzarella & Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, penne pasta marinara

Chicken & Eggplant Parmigiano

$28.00

Lightly breaded, marinara, mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, penne marinara

Veal Parmigiano

$31.00

Lightly breaded, marinara, mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, linguine marinara

Zuccini Parmigiano

$25.00

Lightly breaded, mariniara, mozzarella & Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, angel hair pasta oil garlic & spianch

VEAL & EGGPLANT PARM

$34.00

Desserts

Homemade Carrot Cake

$9.50

Sweet cream cheese frosting & crumbled walnuts

Homemade German Chocolate

$9.50

Homemade cocout & pecan icing over dark chocolate cake

Sweet Ricotta Cannolis

$9.50

Sweet ricotta cheese filling dipped with the choice of toasted almonds or chocolate chips

Spumoni Bomba

$9.50

Strawberry, chocolate & Pistachio gelato covered in chocolate shell

Limoncello Tartuffo

$9.50

Limoncello gelato covered with crushed lemon cream merigue drizzled with berry coulis

Moscatto Dolce & Hazelnut Biscotti

$13.00
Sicilian-style cuisine & traditional Italian cocktails in a relaxed, romantic atmosphere.

902 Massachusetts 28, South Yarmouth, MA 02664

