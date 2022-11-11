Main picView gallery

Gerardos Casita 2407 N Big Spring St

review star

No reviews yet

2407 N Big Spring St

Midland, TX 79705

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Al A Carte Enchilada
Carne Guisada
Flautas

Appetizers

La Botana

$18.95

Fajita Quesadillas-Full

$15.75

Fajita Quesadillas-Half

$10.95

Fajita Nachos-Full

$14.95

Fajita Nachos-Half

$10.95

Tejano Nachos-Full

$13.25

Tejano Nachos-Half

$10.25

Queso Flameado

$10.95

Bowl Queso

$10.95

Cup Queso

$7.50

Guacamole Salad

$9.95

Cheese Nachos-Full

$8.25

Cheese Nachos-Half

$7.25

Cheese Quesadilla-Full

$11.95

Cheese Quesadilla-Half

$9.25

Bean & Cheese Nacho-Half

$8.25

Bean & Cheese Nacho-Full

$9.05

Taco Meat Nacho-Full

$9.25

Taco Meat Nacho-Half

$8.25

Shredded Beef Nachos-Half

$9.95

Shredded Beef Nachos-Full

$11.25

Shrimp Dilla-Half

$14.50

Shrimp Dilla-Full

$17.25

Queso Nacho

$9.50

Full Veggie Dilla

$14.95

Mexican Entrees

Especial de Gerardo-Plain

$13.25

Especial de Gerardo-Batted

$14.95

Chili Rellenos-Plain

$13.25

Chili Rellenos-Battered

$14.95

Especial de Felipe

$14.25

Casita's Platillo

$14.25

Carne Guisada

$14.95

Chimichanga

$14.25

Flautas

$13.95

Maris

$13.95

From The Grill

Ribeye Steak& Shrimp

$25.95

Grilled Chops

$16.95

Cancun Pollo

$15.95

Santa Fe Catfish

$17.95

GC's Catfish

$16.95

Chicken Fajitas

$15.95

Beef Fajitas

$17.95

Combination Fajitas

$16.95

Trio Fajitas

$20.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.95

Veggie Fajitas-Dinner

$14.95

Fajita Setup

$8.95

Steak a la chase

$22.95

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$16.95

Tacos Al Carbon

$14.95

Tacos Durango

$14.95

Tacos Matzatlan

$16.95

Los Tios Tacos

$11.95

Street Taco Plate

$14.95

Chalupa Plate

$13.95

Street Taco Special

$2.00

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas-Lunch

$10.95

Cheese Enchiladas-Dinner

$12.25

Chicken Enchiladas -Lunch

$11.95

Chicken Enchiladas-Dinner

$13.95

Shrimp Enchiladas-Lunch

$13.95

Shrimp Enchiladas-Dinner

$15.95

2 Cheese Enchiladas 2 Beef Tacos

$17.25

2 Chicken Enchiladas 2 Chicken Tacos

$17.95

Beef Enchiladas

$13.95

Lunch Beef Enchiladas

$11.95

Three Flavors Ench

$13.95

2 Beef Enchiladas 2 Beef Taco

$17.95

Soup & Salad

Tortilla Soup-Cup

$6.25

Tortilla Soup-Bowl

$10.95

Soup & Salad

$10.95

Quesadilla Y Ensalada

$10.95

Tex Mex Taco Salad

$12.95

Fajita Salad

$14.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.25

Shrmp & Avocado Salad

$15.95

Small Bowl Tortilla Soup

$8.50

Small Shrimp Cocktail

$12.25

Dinner Salad

$6.95

Burritos

El Norteno Plate

$14.95

Carne Guisada Burrito

$14.95

Beef Grande

$14.50

Green Burrito

$14.50

Tacorito

$15.25

American Favorites

Hamburger

$10.95

Golfer's Burger

$14.95

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.50

Adult Chicken Strip

$10.95

Lunch

Fajita Burrito & Soup

$12.25

Acapulco

$11.95

El Jalisco

$11.95

Jedda's

$13.25

Huevos Rancheros

$11.25

El Presidente

$13.25

Red Queso Burrito

$12.50

Norteno Jr.

$12.95

El Gallo

$13.50

Veggie Fajitas-Lunch

$12.95

Chicken Fajitas-Lunch

$14.25

Beef Fajitas-Lunch

$14.25

Combo Fajitas-Lunch

$14.25

Lunch Quesadilla

$10.95

Tacos-Lunch

$10.25

Lunch Shrimp Fajita

$16.95

Dessert

Sopapillas

$4.25

Deep Dish Apple Pie

$8.95

Tres Leches

$7.25

Cheesecake

$6.95

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Single Sopapilla

$2.25

Al a Carte

1 Flour Tortilla

$0.75

3 Flour Tortillas

$2.25

4 Corn Tortillas

$2.25

Al A Carte Catfish

$9.95

8 Oz Salsa

$3.95

1 Pound Beef Fajita Meat

$21.95

1 Pound Chicken Fajita Meat

$18.95

Al A Carte Flauta-Ckn

$3.50

Al A Carte Flauta-Beef

$3.50

Al A Carte Tamale

$3.50

Al A Carte Chalupa

$5.75

Pint Of Rice

$5.95

Pint Of Charro Beans

$6.50

Pint Of Refried Beans

$5.95

Side of Refried Beans

$3.50

Side Of Rice

$3.25

Side Of Charro Beans

$3.95

Side Of Fries

$4.50

Side Of Sour Cream

$1.95

Side Of Guac

$3.59

Side Of Pico

$1.95

Al A Carte Pork Chop

$6.25

Side Of Green Sauce

$3.25

Side Of Queso

$4.25

Chili Torreados

$3.95

Al A Carte Enchilada

$3.50

Side Of Toast

$1.95

Al A Carte Chimi

$9.95

Combination Burrito

$4.50

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$4.50

Sm Guisada Burrito

$5.25

Lg. Guisada Burrito

$7.95

Side Of Grilled Veggies

$4.95

Avocado Slices

$2.75

Side Of Cheese

$2.25

Side Of Japs

$1.95

Chicken Breast

$8.95

Taco Meat Burrito

$4.50

Cup of Green Sauce

$6.25

Bowl Of Green Sauce

$8.95

Al A Carte Taco Durango

$4.50

3 Grilled Shrimp

$4.25

Bowl Of Charro Beans

$6.95

Al A Carte Fajita Burrito

$5.50

Side Of Red Sauce

$2.95

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.95

Al A Carte Egg

$1.95

Al A Carte Relleno

$4.95

Shredded Beef Burrito

$4.95

Side Of Yogurt Sauce

$2.50

Side Of Queso

$3.95

Side Of Baby Shrimp

$6.75

Side Of Onion

$1.50

Al A Carte Beef Patty

$5.00

16 oz Salsa

$6.50

Pint Of Taco Meat

$12.50

2 Bacon

$3.95

Quart Of Queso

$19.50

Quart Of Rice

$11.50

Quart Of charro Beans

$15.95

Quart Of Refried Beans

$14.25

Al A Carte Mac N Cheese

$6.50

Al A Carte Chicken Strip

$2.75

Al A Carte Bean & Cheese Chalupa

$4.25

Al a carte Taco

$3.25

Chips and Salsa Small

$5.50

Quart Rice

$10.95

Quart Refried Beans

$11.95

Side Of Cilantro

$0.99

Kids Menu

Kids Enchilada

$6.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Taco Plate

$6.49

Kids Bean Burrito

$6.29

Kids Quesadilla

$6.69

Kids Chicken Strip

$6.49

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Kids Nacho

$6.25

Al a Carte Mac N Cheese

$5.95

Beverages

Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Red Flash

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Mexican Fanta

$3.75

Topo Chico

$3.75

Tummy Yummie

$1.99

Coffee

$2.95

Water

Red Bull

$3.95

Virgin Drink

$5.95

Gallon Tea

$6.79
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving West Texas since 1977 Your local Tex-Mex cuisine made fresh daily Come in and enjoy!

Location

2407 N Big Spring St, Midland, TX 79705

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

MISTER CHIP'S KITCHEN - 607 North Colorado St
orange starNo Reviews
607 North Colorado Street Midland, TX 79701
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Jo’s - 106 S A St
orange starNo Reviews
106 S A St Midland, TX 79701
View restaurantnext
Opal's Table
orange star4.2 • 355
223 West Wall Street #150 Midland, TX 79701
View restaurantnext
Lo. St Books - 201 West Wall Street
orange starNo Reviews
201 West Wall Street Midland, TX 79701
View restaurantnext
Murray's 349 - 4401 North Big Spring St
orange starNo Reviews
4401 North Big Spring St Midland, TX 79705
View restaurantnext
Venezia Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,504
2101 W Wadley Ave # 20 Midland, TX 79705
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Midland

Venezia Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,504
2101 W Wadley Ave # 20 Midland, TX 79705
View restaurantnext
Triple Threat - Food Truck
orange star4.1 • 883
12 Meta Dr Midland, TX 79701
View restaurantnext
Opal's Table
orange star4.2 • 355
223 West Wall Street #150 Midland, TX 79701
View restaurantnext
The Buffalo Nickel, by Cibolo Creek
orange star4.7 • 93
216 N Main St Midland, TX 79701
View restaurantnext
BUTTERMILK SKY PIE SHOP - MIDLAND
orange star4.5 • 5
4400 N Midland Dr Midland, TX 79707
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Midland
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
San Angelo
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)
Abilene
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Canyon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston