Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$20.00

Blantons

$25.00

Buffalo Trace

$18.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$18.00

Bulliet Rye

$18.00

Crown Royal

$18.00

Crown Royal Black

$18.00

Elijah Craig Sm Batch

$18.00

Gentleman Jack

$18.00

High West Double Rye

$18.00

Jack Daniels

$18.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$18.00

Jack Daniels Single Bar

$18.00

Jameson

$18.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$18.00

Jameson Caskmates

$18.00

Jim Beam

$18.00

Knob Creek

$18.00

Makers Mark 46

$18.00

Makers Mark

$18.00

Michters Bourbon

$18.00

Michters Rye

$18.00

Old Forester 86

$18.00

Powers

$18.00

Suntory Toki

$18.00

Suntory Hibiki

$23.00

Suntory Yamazaki 12

$38.00

Tin Cup

$18.00

Tottori

$25.00

Woodford Bourbon

$18.00

Woodford Rye

$18.00

Woodinvile Bourbon

$18.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$18.00

Suntory Yamazaki 18

$145.00

Basil Hayden (DBL)

$40.00

Blantons (DBL)

$50.00

Buffalo Trace (DBL)

$36.00

Bulliet Bourbon (DBL)

$36.00

Bulliet Rye (DBL)

$36.00

Crown Royal (DBL)

$36.00

Crown Royal Black (DBL)

$36.00

Elijah Craig Sm Batch (DBL)

$36.00

Gentleman Jack (DBL)

$36.00

High West Double Rye (DBL)

$36.00

Jack Daniels (DBL)

$36.00

Jack Daniels Fire (DBL)

$36.00

Jack Daniels Single Bar (DBL)

$36.00

Jameson (DBL)

$36.00

Jameson Black Barrel (DBL)

$36.00

Jameson Caskmates (DBL)

$36.00

Jim Beam (DBL)

$36.00

Knob Creek (DBL)

$36.00

Makers Mark 46 (DBL)

$36.00

Makers Marl (DBL)

$36.00

Michters Bourbon (DBL)

$36.00

Michters Rye (DBL)

$36.00

Old Forester 86 (DBL)

$36.00

Powers (DBL)

$36.00

Suntori Toki (DBL)

$36.00

Suntory Hibiki (DBL)

$46.00

Suntory Yamazaki 12 (DBL)

$76.00

Tin Cup (DBL)

$36.00

Tottori (DBL)

$50.00

Woodford Bourbon (DBL)

$36.00

Woodford Rye (DBL)

$36.00

Woodinvile Bourbon (DBL)

$36.00

Jack Honey (DBL)

$36.00

Scotch

Aberlour 12

$20.00

Aberlour 16

$30.00

Aberlour 18

$45.00

Aberlour Abundah

$25.00

Auchentoshan American Oak

$18.00

Balvenie 14

$27.00

Chivas 12

$18.00

Dalwhinnie 15

$20.00

Dewars 15

$18.00

Dewars White Label

$18.00

Glenfiddich 12

$18.00

Glenlevet 12

$18.00

Glenrothes 12

$22.00

Highland Park 12

$18.00

Highland Park 18

$40.00

JW Black Label

$18.00

JW Blue Label

$60.00

JW Red Label

$18.00

Lagavulin 16

$28.00

Laproaig 10

$19.00

Macallan 12

$20.00

Macallan 18

$75.00Out of stock

Monkey Shoulder

$18.00

Oban 14

$24.00

Talisker 10

$20.00

Mcallen 15

$36.00

Aberlour 12 (DBL)

$40.00

Aberlour 16 (DBL)

$60.00

Aberlour 18 (DBL)

$90.00

Aberlour Abundah (DBL)

$50.00

Auchentoshan American Oak (DBL)

$36.00

Balvenie 14 (DBL)

$54.00

Chivas 12 (DBL)

$36.00

Dalwhinnie 15 (DBL)

$40.00

Dewars 15 (DBL)

$36.00

Dewars White Label (DBL)

$36.00

Glenfiddich 12 (DBL)

$36.00

Glenlevet 12 (DBL)

$36.00

Glenrothes 12 (DBL)

$44.00

Highland Park 12 (DBL)

$36.00

Highland Park 18 (DBL)

$80.00

JW Black Label (DBL)

$36.00

JW Blue Label (DBL)

$120.00

JW Red Label (DBL)

$36.00

Lagavulin 16 (DBL)

$56.00

Laproaig 10 (DBL)

$38.00

Macallan 12 (DBL)

$40.00

Macallan 18 (DBL)

$150.00

Monkey Shoulder (DBL)

$36.00

Oban 14 (DBL)

$48.00

Talisker 10 (DBL)

$40.00

Tequila

Avion Anejo

$19.00

Avion Fourty-Four

$45.00

Casamigos Anejo

$23.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$22.00

Casamigos Reposado

$20.00

Cincoro Añejo

$55.00

Cincoro Blanco

$35.00

Cincoro Reposado

$45.00

Clase Azul Plata

$40.00

Claze Azul Repo

$65.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Don Julio Anejo

$22.00

Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

Herradura Anejo

$18.00

Herradura Reposado

$18.00

Herradura Silver

$18.00

La Purtita Verda Mezcal

$18.00

Milagro Silver

$18.00

Patron Anejo

$20.00

Patron Cafe xo

$18.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$30.00

Patron Silver

$18.00

Avion Anejo (DBL)

$38.00

Avion Fourty-Four (DBL)

$90.00

Casamigos Anejo (DBL)

$46.00

Casamigos Blanco (DBL)

$36.00

Casamigos Mezcal (DBL)

$44.00

Casamigos Reposado (DBL)

$40.00

Don Julio 1942 (DBL)

$90.00

Don Julio Anejo (DBL)

$44.00

Don Julio Blanco (DBL)

$36.00

Herradura Anejo (DBL)

$36.00

Herradura Reposado (DBL)

$36.00

Herradura Silver (DBL)

$36.00

La Purtita Verda Mezcal (DBL)

$36.00

Milagro Silver (DBL)

$36.00

Patron Anejo (DBL)

$40.00

Patron Cafe xo (DBL)

$36.00

Patron Extra Anejo (DBL)

$60.00

Patron Silver

$36.00

Vodka

Absolut

$18.00

Absolut Elyx

$18.00

Absolute Citron

$18.00

Belvedere

$18.00

Finlandia

$18.00

Grey Goose

$18.00

Grey Goose L'orange

$18.00

Grey Goose le Citron

$18.00

Ketel One

$18.00

Ketel One Botanical Cucumber and Mint

$18.00

Titos

$18.00

Absolut (DBL)

$32.00

Absolut Elyx (DBL)

$32.00

Absolute Citron (DBL)

$32.00

Belvedere (DBL)

$32.00

Finlandia (DBL)

$32.00

Grey Goose (DBL)

$32.00

Grey Goose L'orange (DBL)

$32.00

Grey Goose le Citron (DBL)

$32.00

Ketel One (DBL)

$32.00

Ketel One Botanical Cucumber and Mint (DBL)

$32.00

Titos (DBL)

$32.00

Rum

Appleton Estate

$18.00

Bacardi 8

$18.00

Bacardi Silver

$18.00

Brugal 1888

$18.00

Brugal Anejo

$18.00

Captain Morgan

$18.00

Leblon

$18.00

Malibu

$18.00

Appleton Estate (DBL)

$36.00

Bacardi 8 (DBL)

$36.00

Bacardi Silver (DBL)

$36.00

Brugal 1888 (DBL)

$36.00

Captain Morgan (DBL)

$36.00

Leblon (DBL)

$36.00

Malibu (DBL)

$36.00

Gin

Barr Hill Tom Cat

$18.00

Bombay

$18.00

Bombay Sapphire

$18.00

Hendrick's

$18.00

Malfy

$18.00

Monkey 47

$22.00

Tanqueray

$18.00

Ford's

$18.00

Barr Hill Tom Cat (DBL)

$36.00

Bombay (DBL)

$36.00

Bombay Sapphire (DBL)

$36.00

Hendrick's (DBL)

$36.00

Malfy (DBL)

$36.00

Monkey 47 (DBL)

$44.00

Tanqueray (DBL)

$36.00

Ford's (DBL)

$36.00

Cognac/Brandy

Courvoisier VSOP

$18.00

D'usse VSOP

$18.00

Hennessy VS

$18.00

Hennessy VSOP

$20.00

Hennessy XO

$60.00

Martel VS

$20.00

Remy Martin XO

$50.00

Courvoisier VSOP (DBL)

$36.00

D'usse VSOP (DBL)

$36.00

Hennessy VS (DBL)

$36.00

Hennessy VSOP (DBL)

$40.00

Hennessy XO (DBL)

$120.00

Martel VS (DBL)

$40.00

Remy Martin XO (DBL)

$100.00

Food

Smash Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Beer/Seltzers

Brooklyn Bel Air Sour

$10.00

Brooklyn Lager

$10.00

Brooklyn Pulp Art IPA

$10.00

Corona

$10.00

Corona Light

$10.00

Corona Seltzer

$9.00

Heineken

$10.00

Heiniken 0.0%

$9.00

Heiniken Light

$10.00

High Noon Passion Fruit

$9.00

Modelo Especial

$10.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$9.00

Beer/Seltzers (BKT)

Brooklyn Art IPA BKT

$60.00

Brooklyn Bel Air Sour BKT

$60.00

Brooklyn Lager BKT

$60.00

Corona BKT

$60.00

Corona Light BKT

$60.00

Corona Seltzer BKT

$54.00

Heiniken 0.0% BKT

$54.00

Heiniken BKT

$60.00

Heiniken Light BKT

$60.00

High Noon BKT

$54.00

Modelo Especial BKT

$60.00

White Claw Black Cherry BKT

$54.00

Wine (GLS)

Cloudy Bay GLS

$24.00

Sonoma Cutrer GLS

$16.00

Lyric GLS

$16.00

Alamos GLS

$15.00

Boterra GLS

$16.00

Rose Gold GLS

$17.00

Wine (BTL)

Cloudy Bay BTL

$95.00

Sonoma Cutrer BTL

$64.00

Lyric BTL

$64.00

Alamos BTL

$60.00

Boterra BTL

$64.00

Stags Leap 375ml BTL

$50.00

Rose Gold

$68.00

Veuve Clicquot

$400.00

Ruffino BTL

$72.00

Sparkling Wine

Veuve GLS

$24.00

Perrier-Jouët GLS

$27.00

Prosecco

$16.00

Veuve Cliquot 'Yellow Label' 750ml

$400.00

Veuve Cliqout 'Yellow Label' 1.5L

$800.00

Perrier-Jouët BTL

$400.00

Dom P 2012 BTL

$750.00

Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut

$400.00

Moët & Chandon 'Nectar' Imperial 1.5L

$1,300.00

Moët & Chandon 'Nectar' Imperial 3L

$2,500.00

Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut Rose

$500.00

N/A Beverages

Acqua Panna LG

$10.00

Acqua Panna SM

$5.00

Coke

$4.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull Sugarfree

$6.00

Red Bull Yellow

$6.00

San Pelgrino

$10.00

Sprite

$4.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

Cocktails

Bourbon Smash

$20.00

Casamigos Margarita

$20.00

Chandon Garden Spritz

$20.00

Cherry Bomb Sour

$20.00

Cold Brew Martini

$20.00

Gerber Dirty Martini

$20.00

GG Manhattan

$20.00

GG Old Fashioned

$20.00

LES Spritz

$20.00

Light My Fire

$20.00

Lychee Martini

$20.00

Moscow Mule

$20.00

Negroni

$20.00

Ranch Water

$20.00

Some like it Hot

$20.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$25.00

Blood Sack

$20.00

Jekyll & Gin

$20.00

Bizz Brew

$20.00

Bottles

Absolute Elyx BTL

$550.00

Bacardi Silver BTL

$500.00

Belvedere BTL

$550.00

Bombay Sapphire BTL

$550.00

Brugal Anejo BTL

$500.00

Captain Morgan BTL

$500.00

Casamigos Anejo BTL

$650.00

Casamigos Blanco BTL

$550.00

Casamigos Mezcal BTL

$650.00

Casamigos Reposado BTL

$600.00

Clase Azul Repo Bottle

$975.00

D'usse VSOP BTL

$500.00

Dewars White Label BTL

$500.00

Don Julio 1942 BTL

$850.00

Don Julio 1942 Magnum BTL

$1,900.00

Don Julio Anejo BTL

$600.00

Don Julio Blanco BTL

$550.00

Grey Goose BTL

$550.00

Hendricks BTL

$550.00

Hennessy Paradis BTL

$3,000.00

Hennessy VS BTL

$550.00

Hennessy VSOP BTL

$600.00

Hennessy XO BTL

$850.00

Jack Daniels BTL

$550.00

Jameson BTL

$550.00

JW Black BTL

$550.00

JW BLue BTL

$850.00

Ketel one BTL

$550.00

Macallan 12 BTL

$600.00

Remy Louis XIII BTL

$6,000.00

Stoli Elit Magnum BTL

$1,400.00

Suntori Toki BTL

$500.00

Tanqueray BTL

$550.00

Titos BTL

$550.00

Woodford Reserve BTL

$550.00

Woodford Rye BTL

$550.00

Bullet Bourbon BTL

$550.00

Brugal Extra Dry

$500.00

Patron Silver

$550.00

Woodinville Bourbon

$550.00

Sagamore Rye

$550.00

Dom Perignon Brut Vintage 2012

$750.00

Tito's 1.5L

$750.00

Casamigos blanco 1.75L

$1,300.00

Event Pricing

Hat

$35.00

Halloween

GA Early Bird

$40.00

GA Tier 1

$50.00

GA Tier III

$75.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Daphne is a nightclub hidden beneath Hotel 50 Bowery offering creative cocktails & bottle service, lively music, and dancing.

Location

50 Bowery, New York, NY 10013

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

