The German Butcher

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

109 Lacey Rd

Forked River, NJ 08731

Order Again

Popular Items

Bratwurst - Weisswurst 4 Pack
Bratwurst - Cheddar 4 Pack
German Potato Salad

Butcher - C

Bacon - Smoked

Bacon - Smoked

$9.99

Home made double smoke bacon.

Ground Pork

$4.99
Mini Stuffed Peppers

Mini Stuffed Peppers

$9.99

Mini peppers stuffed with our homemade cheese and parsley sausage. Great for grilling!

Pork Loin - Boneless

$4.99

$4.99
Pork Chop - Prime Brined 2 Pack

Pork Chop - Prime Brined 2 Pack

$16.49

Juicy Prime Brined Pork Chops. 2 Per Pack 18.5oz

Pork Chop - Center Cut 2 Pack

Pork Chop - Center Cut 2 Pack

$10.19

Center cut pork chop. 2 Per Pack 19.5oz

Pork Chop - Stuffed 2 Pack

Pork Chop - Stuffed 2 Pack

$16.79

Pork Chop stuffed with our homemade sausage stuffing. 2 Per Pack 34oz

Pork Chop - Smoked 2 Pack

Pork Chop - Smoked 2 Pack

$9.99

Smoke Pork Chops, we smoke our bone in chop for maximum flavor. 2 Per Pack 17.5oz

Pork Filet

Pork Filet

$8.09

11oz

Pork Filet - Apple Chutney Stuffed

$13.39Out of stock

19.2oz

Pork Filet - Cranberry Stuffing

Pork Filet - Cranberry Stuffing

$14.89

19.2oz

St Louis Ribs 1 Rack

$20.39

St Louis Ribs 1 Rack 48oz

Ground Chuck

Ground Chuck

$6.39
Ground Sirloin

Ground Sirloin

$6.99

$6.99
Beef Cubes

Beef Cubes

$8.99

Cubes intended for stews and slow cooking; not for grilling on kabobs.

Beef Stir Fry

Beef Stir Fry

$9.99

Marinated thin cut beef with peppers and onions.

Meatloaf Mix

Meatloaf Mix

$6.99

Minute Steak

$8.59
Filet Mignon - Whole Filet

Filet Mignon - Whole Filet

$179.95

46oz

Filet Mignon - Steaks 2 Pack

Filet Mignon - Steaks 2 Pack

$36.99

15.5oz

Teriyaki Beef on a Stick - 3 Pack

Teriyaki Beef on a Stick - 3 Pack

$22.49

18oz. Original Teriyaki Flavor.

Hot Pepper Steak Kabob - 3 Pack

Hot Pepper Steak Kabob - 3 Pack

$22.69

16oz Small cubed pieces of steak with a savory, black pepper marinade.

Yakiniku Beef on a Stick - 3 Pack

Yakiniku Beef on a Stick - 3 Pack

$16.29

13.2oz Sweet Ginger Teriyaki Flavor.

Angus Burgers 4 Pack

$11.39

20oz Ground Sirloin, Angus Beef Burgers

Prime Burgers 4 Pack

Prime Burgers 4 Pack

$15.29

20oz Burger made with cuts that have more marbling, juicier and more flavorful than Angus Burgers.

Flat Iron Steak - Curbside

Flat Iron Steak - Curbside

$26.49

14.5oz Thin cut of steak with nice marbling for flavor and very tender.

Stuffed Flat Iron

Stuffed Flat Iron

$16.99

9.2oz Stuffed with BelGioioso provolone, roasted red peppers, spinach, garlic and spices.

Sauerbraten - Fresh

$37.99

57oz

London Broil - Curbside

London Broil - Curbside

$18.49

28oz

NY Strip 2 Pack

NY Strip 2 Pack

$42.95

19oz

Rib Eye - Bone In

Rib Eye - Bone In

$21.99

16.4oz

Gyro Steak - 2 Pack

$27.89

Ground Chicken

$8.99

Bell & Evan's

Ground Turkey

$14.49Out of stock
Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$17.39

64oz Bell & Evan's

Chicken Legs 4 Pack

Chicken Legs 4 Pack

$8.59

4 Per Pack 28oz Bell & Evan's

Chicken Breast - Boneless Butterflied 6 Pack

$15.99

6 Per Pack 24oz Bell & Evan's

Chicken Breast - Bone In 2 Pack

$13.59

2 Per Pack 24oz Bell & Evan's

Chicken Breast - Boneless 2 Pack

$10.79

2 Per Pack 16oz Bell & Evan's

Chicken Breast - Boneless Marinated 2 Pack

Chicken Breast - Boneless Marinated 2 Pack

$9.59

2 Per Pack 16oz

Chicken on a Stick - 3 Pack

$11.29Out of stock

3 Per Pack 11.8oz Marinaded in a homemade vinaigrette.

Stuffed Chicken Breast - House Stuffing 2 Pack

Stuffed Chicken Breast - House Stuffing 2 Pack

$16.49

Deboned, skin on chicken breast stuffed with our homemade sausage stuffing. 2 Per Pack 25oz

Stuffed Chicken Breast - Cranberry Stuffing 2 Pack

$14.29

Deboned chicken breast stuffed with our homemade sausage & cranberry stuffing. 2 Per Pack 20oz

Stuffed Chicken Breast - Cordon Bleu 2 Pack

$14.29

Boneless chicken breast stuffed with ham and swiss cheese. 2 Per Pack 21oz

Stuffed Chicken Breast - Florentine 2 Pack

Stuffed Chicken Breast - Florentine 2 Pack

$15.39

Deboned, Skin on chicken breast stuffed with spinach, ricotta, mozzarella & spices. 2 Per Pack 24oz

Marinated Turkey Breast

$68.19Out of stock

58oz

Hot Dog - (Natural Casing) 6 Pack

Hot Dog - (Natural Casing) 6 Pack

$9.49

Home made frankfurter withe a natural casing. The natural casing gives a "snap" when you bite it. 6 Per Pack 15.5oz

Hot Dog - Skinless 6 Pack

Hot Dog - Skinless 6 Pack

$12.99

Home made skinless frankfurter. 6 Per Pack 22oz

Hot Dog - Jalapeno 6 Pack

Hot Dog - Jalapeno 6 Pack

$10.59

Homemade frankfurter (in casing) with pepper jack cheese inside. 6 Per Pack 16.5 oz

Hot Dog - Cheese 6 Pack

$10.29Out of stock

Home made frankfurter with cheddar cheese inside. 6 Per Pack 16.5oz

Bratwurst - Cheddar 4 Pack

Bratwurst - Cheddar 4 Pack

$13.79

Homemade bratwurst with cheddar cheese inside. 4 Per Pack 21oz

Bratwurst - Neurnberg 4 Pack

Bratwurst - Neurnberg 4 Pack

$12.89

Homemade bratwurst, coarse ground with stronger seasoning and hints of garlic. 4 Per Pack 21oz

Bratwurst - Weisswurst 4 Pack

Bratwurst - Weisswurst 4 Pack

$12.89

Homemade bratwurst, fine ground and mild in flavor with parsley. 4 Per Pack 21oz

Knockwurst 4 Pack

Knockwurst 4 Pack

$12.79

Homemade knockwurst; similar in flavor & texture to a homemade frankfurter but in a larger casing. 4 Per Pack 20oz

Kielbasa Ring

Kielbasa Ring

$15.29

Homemade smoked kielbasa. 26oz

Kielbasa Frank 6 Pack

Kielbasa Frank 6 Pack

$9.19

Homemade kielbasa in a smaller size to easily fit on a hot dog bun. 6 Per Pack 17oz

Italian Sausage - Sweet 4 Pack

Italian Sausage - Sweet 4 Pack

$9.79

Homemade sweet Italian sausage with fennel. 4 Per Pack 22.5oz

Italian Sausage - Hot 4 Pack

Italian Sausage - Hot 4 Pack

$9.79

Homemade hot Italian sausage with fennel. 4 Per Pack 22oz

Cheese & Parsley Sausage Ring

$9.89

Homemade sausage ring, with cheese and parsley. 18oz

Breakfast Sausage Links - 6 Pack

Breakfast Sausage Links - 6 Pack

$8.79

Homemade breakfast sausage links with sage. 6 Per Pack 16oz

Chorizo 4 Pack

Chorizo 4 Pack

$11.69

Homemade smoked spicy Spanish sausage. 4 Per Pack 17oz

Jerky Sticks 2 Pack

$4.79

Home made jerky sticks. 2 Per Pack 3.5oz

Landjager 2 Pack

Landjager 2 Pack

$2.79

Homemade Smoked German beef jerky-style stick. 2 Per Pack 3.5oz

TV Kielbasa 2 Pack

TV Kielbasa 2 Pack

$8.99

Home made snaking kielbasa, great to eat hot on a bun, or cold while your watching TV. 2 Per Pack 15oz

Shrimp

$16.99

Size 16/20

Salmon Filet 2 Pack

Salmon Filet 2 Pack

$22.99

Salmon filets. 2 Per Pack 18oz

Deli -C

Blood and Tongue

$7.99

Traditional European favorite

Bologna

$7.99

Homemade German bologna

Corned Beef

$13.99

Homemade in natural brine

Ham - Black Forest

$12.99

Smoked and cured homemade ham

Ham - Boiled - Thumann's

$10.99

Ham - Homemade Boiled

$10.99

Our standard home made ham.

Ham - Honey

$11.99

Thumann's

Ham - Tavern

$11.99

Smoked Thumann's ham

Ham - Virginia

$10.99

Homemade low-salt bolied ham with a mollasses glaze

Hot Ham

$11.99

Cured ham with a bit of heat

Headcheese - Sour

$8.99

European cold cut set in aspic with vinegar

Headcheese - Sweet

$8.99

European cold cut set in aspic

Liverwurst - Calves

$7.99

Smooth liverwurst, spreadable

Liverwurst - Regular

$7.99

Regular is sliceable and Coarse is spreadable with bacon and onion

London Broil Lunchmeat

$14.99

Tender London Broil. Roasted with mild spices

Olive Loaf

$8.99

Loaf with pimento stuffed olives

Pastrami

$14.99

Beef brisket with mild spices

Pepperoni - Slicing

$10.99

Pork Roll - Taylor

$13.99

Prosciutto Di Parma

$24.99

Imported

Roastbeef

$14.99

Roasted top round with mild spices

Salami - Genoa - DiLusso

$9.99

Salami - Hard

$7.99

Salami - Homemade

$10.99

Smoked and spiced in German tradition

Turkey - Baked

$12.99

Store baked roasted turkey breast

Turkey - Honey Glazed

$11.99

Storedbaked roasted turkey breast in a honey glaze

Veal Loaf (Leberkase)

$9.99

Homemade leberkase-similar to bologna sausage

American - Alpine lace

$8.39

Low-fat American cheese

American Cheese - Yellow Land-o-Lakes

$7.99

Land-O-Lakes Yellow American Cheese

Amercan Cheese - White Land-o-Lakes

$7.99

Land-O-Lakes, White American Cheese

Cheddar - Tillamook

$10.59

Sharp cheddar cheese

Cooper Cheese

$7.99

Sharp American, white or yellow

Horseradish Cheese

$13.99Out of stock

Cheddar cheese with horseradish flavor

Jalapeno Cheese / Pepper Jack

$8.99

White American cheese with spicy jalapeno

Mozzarella - Slicing

$7.99

Muenster

$7.99

Provolone - Belgioioso

$8.99

Sharp, imported provolone

Provolone - Domestic

$7.99

Mild and creamy provolone

Swiss - Alpine Lace

$9.99

Low-fat swiss cheese

Swiss - Domestic

$8.99

Mild swiss

Swiss - Finlandia

$10.99

Sharp swiss cheese

Swiss - Gruyere

$20.99

Smooth, yellow swiss-great for melting

Swiss - Jarlseberg

$12.49

Smooth, creamy swiss

Chicken Salad

$9.49

Cole Slaw

$5.99

Homemade Coleslaw

Egg Potato Salad

$6.99

Egg & Potato

German Potato Salad

German Potato Salad

$7.29

$7.29

Macaroni Salad

$6.99

Homemade Macaroni Salad

Otti's Potato Salad

$7.99

Our Signature Potato Salad

Red Bliss Potato Salad

Red Bliss Potato Salad

$6.99

Made With Red Bliss Potatoes, Sour Cream, Mayo, Dill, Celery and Onion

Tuna Salad

$8.99

Egg Salad

$6.99

Ready Meals - C

Beef Stew

$10.99Out of stock

Cross rib, slow cooked, with potatoes and vegetables 14oz

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.99

14oz

Chicken Cutlet 2 Pieces

$7.89

Breaded Boneless Chicken Breast. 2 Per Pack 8.5oz

Chicken Francaise 2 Pieces

Chicken Francaise 2 Pieces

$11.39

Chicken With White Wine, Lemon and Caper Sauce. 2 Per Pack 13.2oz

Chicken Joseph 2 Pieces

Chicken Joseph 2 Pieces

$12.09

Breaded Chicken Cutlet with spinach, roasted peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella. 2 Per Pack 14.5oz

Chicken Meatballs 8 Pieces

Chicken Meatballs 8 Pieces

$9.59

Chicken Meatballs in Bourbon Molasses Sauce. 8 Per Pack 12.4oz

Chicken Parm 2 Pieces

$11.89

Chicken Cutlet With Marinara And Mozzarella. 2 Pieces Per Pack 13.5oz

Chicken Pot Pie - Curbside

Chicken Pot Pie - Curbside

$10.39

Classic Chicken Pot Pie 18.5oz

Chicken Wings - BBQ

Chicken Wings - BBQ

$9.99

Chicken wings tossed in mild spices and BBQ Sauce

Chicken Wings - Buffalo

Chicken Wings - Buffalo

$9.99

Chicken wings tossed in mild spices and buffalo sauce

Eggplant Parm 2 Servings

Eggplant Parm 2 Servings

$7.59

Eggplant Cutlet With Marinara And Mozzarella. 2 Servings Per Pack 11.8oz

Eggplant Rollatini 4 Pieces

$15.19

Thin sliced eggplant, ricotta, marinara and mozzarella. 4 Pieces Per Order 23.2oz

Grilled Chicken 2 Pieces

$11.89

Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast. 2 Per Pack 12.2oz

Kielbasa & Sauerkraut

Kielbasa & Sauerkraut

$7.29

Smoked kielbasa slices with sauerkraut

Mac + Cheese (1 tin)

Mac + Cheese (1 tin)

$6.69

Homestyle Mac & Cheese. Approx. 2 Servings Per Order 10.5oz

Manicotti 4 Pieces

$16.09

Pasta filled with ricotta, topped with marinara and mozzarella. 4 Pieces Per Order 25oz

Meatballs 8 Pieces

$7.89

Our classic meatballs with marinara. 8 Per Pack 12.4oz

Potato Croquettes 4 Pieces

Potato Croquettes 4 Pieces

$6.39

Potato Croquettes. 4 Pieces Per Order 10.5oz

Potato Pancakes 4 Pieces

$5.49

German Style Potato Pancakes 4 Pieces Per Order 9.5oz

Pulled Pork (1 Tin)

Pulled Pork (1 Tin)

$11.89

Pulled Pork. 3-4 Servings Per Order 19.4oz

Quiche

$4.49Out of stock

Egg Cheese And Veggies Baked In A Pie Shell. 7.2oz

Ravioli 8 Pieces

$12.39Out of stock

Ricotta filled ravioli in marinara. 8 Pieces Per Order 21.2oz

Rigatone Bolognese

Rigatone Bolognese

$8.99Out of stock

Rigatone in a meat sauce.

Sausage Peppers & Onions

$8.99

Sweet Italian sausage sauteed with peppers and onions

Schnitzel - Pork - 2 Pieces

$8.99

Breaded Pork Cutlet. 2 Pieces Per Order 10.8oz

Stuffed Cabbage 2 Pieces

Stuffed Cabbage 2 Pieces

$15.29

Stuffed Cabbage 2 Pieces Per Order 23.2oz

Stuffed Peppers 2 Pieces

$21.99

Stuffed Peppers 2 Pieces Per Order 28oz

Stuffed Shell 4 Pieces

$11.39

Stuffed Shells In Marinara. 4 Pieces Per Order 18.8oz

Twice Baked Potatoes 2 Pieces

Twice Baked Potatoes 2 Pieces

$7.89

Potato Shells Filled With Mashed Potatoes, Cheese and Bacon. 2 Pieces Per Order 12.4oz

Veggie Burgers 2 Pack

Veggie Burgers 2 Pack

$7.29

Veggie Burgers 2 Per Pack 9.7oz

Veggie Chili

$9.99

Gluten-free chili with beans and vegetables

Asparagus

Asparagus

$12.99

Sauteed with salt, pepper, garlic

Beets - Roasted

Beets - Roasted

$8.99

Golden and red roasted beets

Broccoli

Broccoli

$7.99

Sauteed with salt, pepper, garlic

Broccoli & Cavatelli

Broccoli & Cavatelli

$8.49

Broccoli and Cavatelli Pasta

Broccoli Rabe

Broccoli Rabe

$12.99

Sauteed with garlic

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$10.99

Roasted Brussel Sproats

Grilled Peppers

Grilled Peppers

$12.99
Mashed Cauliflower

Mashed Cauliflower

$9.99

Cauliflower with butter and parmesean

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$7.99

Mashed Idaho potaoes with butter

Red Cabbage

$6.99

Classic German Red Cabbage with clove and red wine.

Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut

$6.99

Homemade Sauerkraut with hints of apple and bacon

String Beans

String Beans

$7.99

Steamed with bacon and onions

Vegetable Medley

Vegetable Medley

$9.99

Roasted mixed veggies-carrots, brussel sprouts, broccoli, and cauliflower

Penne Vodka

Penne Vodka

$7.99

Penne Pasta With Our Homemade Vodka Sauce

Spaetzle

Spaetzle

$7.99Out of stock

German egg noodle in butter

Stuffing Homemade

$3.99

Homemade bread stuffing with sausage

Corn Muffin

$1.75

Our extra large corn muffins. 1 Per Order

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.99Out of stock

14oz

Sicilian Chicken Soup

$4.99Out of stock

14oz

Butternut Squash Soup

$4.99Out of stock

14oz

Cream Of Mushroom Soup

$4.99Out of stock

14oz

Lobster Bisque Soup

$8.99Out of stock

14oz

New England Clam Chowder Soup

$6.99Out of stock

14oz

Pasta Fagioli Soup

$4.99Out of stock

14oz

Split Pea Soup

$4.99Out of stock

14oz

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.99Out of stock

14oz

Tuscan Sausage & Tortellini Soup

$5.99Out of stock

14oz

Creamy Potato & Sausage Soup

$4.99Out of stock

14oz

Roasted Vegetable Soup

$4.99Out of stock

14oz

Minestrone Soup

$4.99Out of stock

14oz

Spring Mix, Blue Cheese, Walnuts & Dried Cranberries Salad

$6.99Out of stock

10oz

Spring Mix, Pecans, Goat Cheese Salad

$6.99

10oz

Spring Mix, Cucumber, Pepper & Tomato Salad

$6.99

10oz

Butchers Wedge Salad

$6.99

10oz

Caesar Salad

$6.99

10oz

Pepperoni & Cheese Stuffed Bread

Pepperoni & Cheese Stuffed Bread

$10.99

26oz

Pepperoni, Sausage & Cheese Stuffed Bread

Pepperoni, Sausage & Cheese Stuffed Bread

$10.99

26oz

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Stuffed Bread

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Stuffed Bread

$11.99

26oz

Reuben Stuffed Bread

Reuben Stuffed Bread

$11.99

26oz

Eggplant Parm Stuffed Bread

Eggplant Parm Stuffed Bread

$10.99

26oz

Chicken Parm Stuffed Bread

Chicken Parm Stuffed Bread

$10.99

26oz

Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Bread

Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Bread

$11.99

26oz

Ham & Cheese Stuffed Bread

Ham & Cheese Stuffed Bread

$11.99

26oz

Broccoli & Cheese Stuffed Bread

Broccoli & Cheese Stuffed Bread

$10.99

26oz

Bakery - C

Brick Oven Round Loaf - Small

$5.99

Brioche

$0.99

Italian Loaf - Calandras

$3.99

Italian Loaf - Seeded

$3.99

Kaiser

$0.70

Kaiser Roll - Seeded

$0.75

Semolina Loaf

$4.99

Semolina Long Roll

$1.75

Small Dinner Rolls

$0.75

Sub Roll - 6 inch

$0.99

Sub Roll - 8 inch

$0.99
German Butter Cake

German Butter Cake

$10.99
Crumb Cake

Crumb Cake

$6.99
Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$5.00
Apple Cider Donuts

Apple Cider Donuts

$1.25
Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon Bun

$3.00

PF Soft White Hamburger Bun 8ct

$4.29

PF Slider Buns 12ct

$4.29

PF Side Slice Hot Dog Bun 8ct

$4.29

PF Farmhouse Hearty White Bread

$4.99

PF Farmhosue Whole Wheat Bread

$4.99

ANZ Kaiser 8ct

$4.99

ANZ Sub Rolls 6ct

$4.99

Levy's Rye - Seedless

$4.49

Grocery - C

Hermann the German Ginger Orange

$4.99

5.29 oz

Hermann the German Lemon Candy

$4.99

5.29 oz

Hermann the German Orange Lemon

$4.99

5.29 oz

Hermann the German Rasperry Candy

$4.99

5.29 oz

Herrman the German Blackberry Candy

$4.99

5.29 oz

Sour Cream

$3.99

Dozen Eggs

$4.99

Butter 1LB

$5.99

Half & Half Qt

$2.69

Whole Milk Gallon

$5.99

Whole Milk Half Gallon

$2.89

2% Milk Gallon

$4.99

2% Half Gallon

$2.89

Whipped Cream 14 oz

$5.69

Pierogies - Potato & Cheese

$8.99

13oz

Antonio's - Five Cheese Ravioli

$10.79

13oz

Antonio's - Cheese Ravioli

$9.59

13oz

Reusable Bag

$0.99

Kosciuskos Spicy Brown Mustard

$3.99

9oz

Koscuicko Beer Mustard

$4.99

9oz

Koscuicko Coarse Mustard

$3.99

9oz

Landsberg Mug Mustard

$3.99

8oz

Bechtle Spinach Egg Pasta

$6.99

14oz

Becthle Bavarian Spaetzle

$6.99

14oz

Becthle Black Forest Spaetzle

$6.99

14oz

Becthle Farmers Spaetzle

Becthle Farmers Spaetzle

$6.99

14oz

Becthle Shepard Spaetzle

$6.99

14oz

Black Forest Girl Broad Noodle

Black Forest Girl Broad Noodle

$4.99

14oz

Riscossa Capellini

Riscossa Capellini

$1.99

14oz

Riscossa Spaghetti

Riscossa Spaghetti

$1.99

14oz

German Butcher Vodka Sauce - Pt

$6.99

14oz

German Butcher Francaise Sauce - Pint

$6.99

14oz

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
