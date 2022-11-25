- Home
The German Butcher
109 Lacey Rd
Forked River, NJ 08731
Butcher - C
Bacon - Smoked
Home made double smoke bacon.
Ground Pork
Mini Stuffed Peppers
Mini peppers stuffed with our homemade cheese and parsley sausage. Great for grilling!
Pork Loin - Boneless
Pork Chop - Prime Brined 2 Pack
Juicy Prime Brined Pork Chops. 2 Per Pack 18.5oz
Pork Chop - Center Cut 2 Pack
Center cut pork chop. 2 Per Pack 19.5oz
Pork Chop - Stuffed 2 Pack
Pork Chop stuffed with our homemade sausage stuffing. 2 Per Pack 34oz
Pork Chop - Smoked 2 Pack
Smoke Pork Chops, we smoke our bone in chop for maximum flavor. 2 Per Pack 17.5oz
Pork Filet
11oz
Pork Filet - Apple Chutney Stuffed
19.2oz
Pork Filet - Cranberry Stuffing
19.2oz
St Louis Ribs 1 Rack
St Louis Ribs 1 Rack 48oz
Ground Chuck
Ground Sirloin
Beef Cubes
Cubes intended for stews and slow cooking; not for grilling on kabobs.
Beef Stir Fry
Marinated thin cut beef with peppers and onions.
Meatloaf Mix
Minute Steak
Filet Mignon - Whole Filet
46oz
Filet Mignon - Steaks 2 Pack
15.5oz
Teriyaki Beef on a Stick - 3 Pack
18oz. Original Teriyaki Flavor.
Hot Pepper Steak Kabob - 3 Pack
16oz Small cubed pieces of steak with a savory, black pepper marinade.
Yakiniku Beef on a Stick - 3 Pack
13.2oz Sweet Ginger Teriyaki Flavor.
Angus Burgers 4 Pack
20oz Ground Sirloin, Angus Beef Burgers
Prime Burgers 4 Pack
20oz Burger made with cuts that have more marbling, juicier and more flavorful than Angus Burgers.
Flat Iron Steak - Curbside
14.5oz Thin cut of steak with nice marbling for flavor and very tender.
Stuffed Flat Iron
9.2oz Stuffed with BelGioioso provolone, roasted red peppers, spinach, garlic and spices.
Sauerbraten - Fresh
57oz
London Broil - Curbside
28oz
NY Strip 2 Pack
19oz
Rib Eye - Bone In
16.4oz
Gyro Steak - 2 Pack
Ground Chicken
Bell & Evan's
Ground Turkey
Whole Chicken
64oz Bell & Evan's
Chicken Legs 4 Pack
4 Per Pack 28oz Bell & Evan's
Chicken Breast - Boneless Butterflied 6 Pack
6 Per Pack 24oz Bell & Evan's
Chicken Breast - Bone In 2 Pack
2 Per Pack 24oz Bell & Evan's
Chicken Breast - Boneless 2 Pack
2 Per Pack 16oz Bell & Evan's
Chicken Breast - Boneless Marinated 2 Pack
2 Per Pack 16oz
Chicken on a Stick - 3 Pack
3 Per Pack 11.8oz Marinaded in a homemade vinaigrette.
Stuffed Chicken Breast - House Stuffing 2 Pack
Deboned, skin on chicken breast stuffed with our homemade sausage stuffing. 2 Per Pack 25oz
Stuffed Chicken Breast - Cranberry Stuffing 2 Pack
Deboned chicken breast stuffed with our homemade sausage & cranberry stuffing. 2 Per Pack 20oz
Stuffed Chicken Breast - Cordon Bleu 2 Pack
Boneless chicken breast stuffed with ham and swiss cheese. 2 Per Pack 21oz
Stuffed Chicken Breast - Florentine 2 Pack
Deboned, Skin on chicken breast stuffed with spinach, ricotta, mozzarella & spices. 2 Per Pack 24oz
Marinated Turkey Breast
58oz
Hot Dog - (Natural Casing) 6 Pack
Home made frankfurter withe a natural casing. The natural casing gives a "snap" when you bite it. 6 Per Pack 15.5oz
Hot Dog - Skinless 6 Pack
Home made skinless frankfurter. 6 Per Pack 22oz
Hot Dog - Jalapeno 6 Pack
Homemade frankfurter (in casing) with pepper jack cheese inside. 6 Per Pack 16.5 oz
Hot Dog - Cheese 6 Pack
Home made frankfurter with cheddar cheese inside. 6 Per Pack 16.5oz
Bratwurst - Cheddar 4 Pack
Homemade bratwurst with cheddar cheese inside. 4 Per Pack 21oz
Bratwurst - Neurnberg 4 Pack
Homemade bratwurst, coarse ground with stronger seasoning and hints of garlic. 4 Per Pack 21oz
Bratwurst - Weisswurst 4 Pack
Homemade bratwurst, fine ground and mild in flavor with parsley. 4 Per Pack 21oz
Knockwurst 4 Pack
Homemade knockwurst; similar in flavor & texture to a homemade frankfurter but in a larger casing. 4 Per Pack 20oz
Kielbasa Ring
Homemade smoked kielbasa. 26oz
Kielbasa Frank 6 Pack
Homemade kielbasa in a smaller size to easily fit on a hot dog bun. 6 Per Pack 17oz
Italian Sausage - Sweet 4 Pack
Homemade sweet Italian sausage with fennel. 4 Per Pack 22.5oz
Italian Sausage - Hot 4 Pack
Homemade hot Italian sausage with fennel. 4 Per Pack 22oz
Cheese & Parsley Sausage Ring
Homemade sausage ring, with cheese and parsley. 18oz
Breakfast Sausage Links - 6 Pack
Homemade breakfast sausage links with sage. 6 Per Pack 16oz
Chorizo 4 Pack
Homemade smoked spicy Spanish sausage. 4 Per Pack 17oz
Jerky Sticks 2 Pack
Home made jerky sticks. 2 Per Pack 3.5oz
Landjager 2 Pack
Homemade Smoked German beef jerky-style stick. 2 Per Pack 3.5oz
TV Kielbasa 2 Pack
Home made snaking kielbasa, great to eat hot on a bun, or cold while your watching TV. 2 Per Pack 15oz
Shrimp
Size 16/20
Salmon Filet 2 Pack
Salmon filets. 2 Per Pack 18oz
Deli -C
Blood and Tongue
Traditional European favorite
Bologna
Homemade German bologna
Corned Beef
Homemade in natural brine
Ham - Black Forest
Smoked and cured homemade ham
Ham - Boiled - Thumann's
Ham - Homemade Boiled
Our standard home made ham.
Ham - Honey
Thumann's
Ham - Tavern
Smoked Thumann's ham
Ham - Virginia
Homemade low-salt bolied ham with a mollasses glaze
Hot Ham
Cured ham with a bit of heat
Headcheese - Sour
European cold cut set in aspic with vinegar
Headcheese - Sweet
European cold cut set in aspic
Liverwurst - Calves
Smooth liverwurst, spreadable
Liverwurst - Regular
Regular is sliceable and Coarse is spreadable with bacon and onion
London Broil Lunchmeat
Tender London Broil. Roasted with mild spices
Olive Loaf
Loaf with pimento stuffed olives
Pastrami
Beef brisket with mild spices
Pepperoni - Slicing
Pork Roll - Taylor
Prosciutto Di Parma
Imported
Roastbeef
Roasted top round with mild spices
Salami - Genoa - DiLusso
Salami - Hard
Salami - Homemade
Smoked and spiced in German tradition
Turkey - Baked
Store baked roasted turkey breast
Turkey - Honey Glazed
Storedbaked roasted turkey breast in a honey glaze
Veal Loaf (Leberkase)
Homemade leberkase-similar to bologna sausage
American - Alpine lace
Low-fat American cheese
American Cheese - Yellow Land-o-Lakes
Land-O-Lakes Yellow American Cheese
Amercan Cheese - White Land-o-Lakes
Land-O-Lakes, White American Cheese
Cheddar - Tillamook
Sharp cheddar cheese
Cooper Cheese
Sharp American, white or yellow
Horseradish Cheese
Cheddar cheese with horseradish flavor
Jalapeno Cheese / Pepper Jack
White American cheese with spicy jalapeno
Mozzarella - Slicing
Muenster
Provolone - Belgioioso
Sharp, imported provolone
Provolone - Domestic
Mild and creamy provolone
Swiss - Alpine Lace
Low-fat swiss cheese
Swiss - Domestic
Mild swiss
Swiss - Finlandia
Sharp swiss cheese
Swiss - Gruyere
Smooth, yellow swiss-great for melting
Swiss - Jarlseberg
Smooth, creamy swiss
Chicken Salad
Cole Slaw
Homemade Coleslaw
Egg Potato Salad
Egg & Potato
German Potato Salad
Macaroni Salad
Homemade Macaroni Salad
Otti's Potato Salad
Our Signature Potato Salad
Red Bliss Potato Salad
Made With Red Bliss Potatoes, Sour Cream, Mayo, Dill, Celery and Onion
Tuna Salad
Egg Salad
Ready Meals - C
Beef Stew
Cross rib, slow cooked, with potatoes and vegetables 14oz
Buffalo Chicken Dip
14oz
Chicken Cutlet 2 Pieces
Breaded Boneless Chicken Breast. 2 Per Pack 8.5oz
Chicken Francaise 2 Pieces
Chicken With White Wine, Lemon and Caper Sauce. 2 Per Pack 13.2oz
Chicken Joseph 2 Pieces
Breaded Chicken Cutlet with spinach, roasted peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella. 2 Per Pack 14.5oz
Chicken Meatballs 8 Pieces
Chicken Meatballs in Bourbon Molasses Sauce. 8 Per Pack 12.4oz
Chicken Parm 2 Pieces
Chicken Cutlet With Marinara And Mozzarella. 2 Pieces Per Pack 13.5oz
Chicken Pot Pie - Curbside
Classic Chicken Pot Pie 18.5oz
Chicken Wings - BBQ
Chicken wings tossed in mild spices and BBQ Sauce
Chicken Wings - Buffalo
Chicken wings tossed in mild spices and buffalo sauce
Eggplant Parm 2 Servings
Eggplant Cutlet With Marinara And Mozzarella. 2 Servings Per Pack 11.8oz
Eggplant Rollatini 4 Pieces
Thin sliced eggplant, ricotta, marinara and mozzarella. 4 Pieces Per Order 23.2oz
Grilled Chicken 2 Pieces
Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast. 2 Per Pack 12.2oz
Kielbasa & Sauerkraut
Smoked kielbasa slices with sauerkraut
Mac + Cheese (1 tin)
Homestyle Mac & Cheese. Approx. 2 Servings Per Order 10.5oz
Manicotti 4 Pieces
Pasta filled with ricotta, topped with marinara and mozzarella. 4 Pieces Per Order 25oz
Meatballs 8 Pieces
Our classic meatballs with marinara. 8 Per Pack 12.4oz
Potato Croquettes 4 Pieces
Potato Croquettes. 4 Pieces Per Order 10.5oz
Potato Pancakes 4 Pieces
German Style Potato Pancakes 4 Pieces Per Order 9.5oz
Pulled Pork (1 Tin)
Pulled Pork. 3-4 Servings Per Order 19.4oz
Quiche
Egg Cheese And Veggies Baked In A Pie Shell. 7.2oz
Ravioli 8 Pieces
Ricotta filled ravioli in marinara. 8 Pieces Per Order 21.2oz
Rigatone Bolognese
Rigatone in a meat sauce.
Sausage Peppers & Onions
Sweet Italian sausage sauteed with peppers and onions
Schnitzel - Pork - 2 Pieces
Breaded Pork Cutlet. 2 Pieces Per Order 10.8oz
Stuffed Cabbage 2 Pieces
Stuffed Cabbage 2 Pieces Per Order 23.2oz
Stuffed Peppers 2 Pieces
Stuffed Peppers 2 Pieces Per Order 28oz
Stuffed Shell 4 Pieces
Stuffed Shells In Marinara. 4 Pieces Per Order 18.8oz
Twice Baked Potatoes 2 Pieces
Potato Shells Filled With Mashed Potatoes, Cheese and Bacon. 2 Pieces Per Order 12.4oz
Veggie Burgers 2 Pack
Veggie Burgers 2 Per Pack 9.7oz
Veggie Chili
Gluten-free chili with beans and vegetables
Asparagus
Sauteed with salt, pepper, garlic
Beets - Roasted
Golden and red roasted beets
Broccoli
Sauteed with salt, pepper, garlic
Broccoli & Cavatelli
Broccoli and Cavatelli Pasta
Broccoli Rabe
Sauteed with garlic
Brussel Sprouts
Roasted Brussel Sproats
Grilled Peppers
Mashed Cauliflower
Cauliflower with butter and parmesean
Mashed Potatoes
Mashed Idaho potaoes with butter
Red Cabbage
Classic German Red Cabbage with clove and red wine.
Sauerkraut
Homemade Sauerkraut with hints of apple and bacon
String Beans
Steamed with bacon and onions
Vegetable Medley
Roasted mixed veggies-carrots, brussel sprouts, broccoli, and cauliflower
Penne Vodka
Penne Pasta With Our Homemade Vodka Sauce
Spaetzle
German egg noodle in butter
Stuffing Homemade
Homemade bread stuffing with sausage
Corn Muffin
Our extra large corn muffins. 1 Per Order
Chicken Noodle Soup
14oz
Sicilian Chicken Soup
14oz
Butternut Squash Soup
14oz
Cream Of Mushroom Soup
14oz
Lobster Bisque Soup
14oz
New England Clam Chowder Soup
14oz
Pasta Fagioli Soup
14oz
Split Pea Soup
14oz
Tomato Basil Soup
14oz
Tuscan Sausage & Tortellini Soup
14oz
Creamy Potato & Sausage Soup
14oz
Roasted Vegetable Soup
14oz
Minestrone Soup
14oz
Spring Mix, Blue Cheese, Walnuts & Dried Cranberries Salad
10oz
Spring Mix, Pecans, Goat Cheese Salad
10oz
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Pepper & Tomato Salad
10oz
Butchers Wedge Salad
10oz
Caesar Salad
10oz
Pepperoni & Cheese Stuffed Bread
26oz
Pepperoni, Sausage & Cheese Stuffed Bread
26oz
Sausage, Peppers & Onions Stuffed Bread
26oz
Reuben Stuffed Bread
26oz
Eggplant Parm Stuffed Bread
26oz
Chicken Parm Stuffed Bread
26oz
Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Bread
26oz
Ham & Cheese Stuffed Bread
26oz
Broccoli & Cheese Stuffed Bread
26oz
Bakery - C
Brick Oven Round Loaf - Small
Brioche
Italian Loaf - Calandras
Italian Loaf - Seeded
Kaiser
Kaiser Roll - Seeded
Semolina Loaf
Semolina Long Roll
Small Dinner Rolls
Sub Roll - 6 inch
Sub Roll - 8 inch
German Butter Cake
Crumb Cake
Apple Turnover
Apple Cider Donuts
Cinnamon Bun
PF Soft White Hamburger Bun 8ct
PF Slider Buns 12ct
PF Side Slice Hot Dog Bun 8ct
PF Farmhouse Hearty White Bread
PF Farmhosue Whole Wheat Bread
ANZ Kaiser 8ct
ANZ Sub Rolls 6ct
Levy's Rye - Seedless
Grocery - C
Hermann the German Ginger Orange
5.29 oz
Hermann the German Lemon Candy
5.29 oz
Hermann the German Orange Lemon
5.29 oz
Hermann the German Rasperry Candy
5.29 oz
Herrman the German Blackberry Candy
5.29 oz
Sour Cream
Dozen Eggs
Butter 1LB
Half & Half Qt
Whole Milk Gallon
Whole Milk Half Gallon
2% Milk Gallon
2% Half Gallon
Whipped Cream 14 oz
Pierogies - Potato & Cheese
13oz
Antonio's - Five Cheese Ravioli
13oz
Antonio's - Cheese Ravioli
13oz
Reusable Bag
Kosciuskos Spicy Brown Mustard
9oz
Koscuicko Beer Mustard
9oz
Koscuicko Coarse Mustard
9oz
Landsberg Mug Mustard
8oz
Bechtle Spinach Egg Pasta
14oz
Becthle Bavarian Spaetzle
14oz
Becthle Black Forest Spaetzle
14oz
Becthle Farmers Spaetzle
14oz
Becthle Shepard Spaetzle
14oz
Black Forest Girl Broad Noodle
14oz
Riscossa Capellini
14oz
Riscossa Spaghetti
14oz
German Butcher Vodka Sauce - Pt
14oz
German Butcher Francaise Sauce - Pint
14oz
109 Lacey Rd, Forked River, NJ 08731