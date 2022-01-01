Restaurant header imageView gallery

Germantown Garden

review star

No reviews yet

1031 Germantown Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19123

*Starters & Sides

Chino's Fries

Chino's Fries

$5.00
Crackling Calamari

Crackling Calamari

$12.00

cherry peppers, fried parsley, sweet Thai chili sambal dipping (spicy)

Mussels

Mussels

$13.00+

1/2 or 1lb, garlic white or tomato herb, garlic bread

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$8.00

homemade guacamole with house-fried tortilla chips

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00
Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$7.00
Chipotle Coleslaw

Chipotle Coleslaw

$7.00

Chips Refill

$2.00

Tuscan mix and Kale

$7.00Out of stock

Side Corn

$4.00

French Onion

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Side Salmon

$9.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Side Garlic Shrimp

$9.00

Side Mahi

$9.00

*Wings, Tenders, & Cauliflower

3 Piece Tenders

3 Piece Tenders

$8.99
6 Piece Tenders

6 Piece Tenders

$15.99
5 Wings

5 Wings

$8.99
10 Wings

10 Wings

$15.99
Crispy Cauliflower

Crispy Cauliflower

$10.99

*Soups

French Onion

$8.00

*Sandwiches

Hunnies Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Hunnies Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

creamy coleslaw, pickles, brioche, hunnies chipotle sauce

Sack of 3 Sliders

Sack of 3 Sliders

$11.00

100% Angus beef, grilled onions, american cheese pickles, special sauce, potato bun

Hunnies Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy Tofu Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

creamy coleslaw, pickles, hunnies chipotle sauce, potato roll

Cajun Mahi Sandwhich

$13.00

*Entree's

14oz jamaican jerk marinade, served w/ garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus
NY Strip

NY Strip

$36.00

12oz peppercorn crust, served w/ garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus

Ribeye

Ribeye

$38.00Out of stock

14oz jamaican jerk marinade, served w/ garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus

Cajun Shrimp Penne

Cajun Shrimp Penne

$22.00

red creole cream, peppers, onions

Grilled Salmon

$25.00Out of stock

Cajun Mahi

$26.00

Grilled Chicken Pesto

$24.00

Side Garlic Shrimp

$9.00

*Salads

Caesar salad

Caesar salad

$12.00

romaine mix, parmesan, garlic croutons, caesar dressing

Greek

$12.00

*Dessert

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$10.00
Rainbow Cake

Rainbow Cake

$10.00
Oreo Cheesecake

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.00
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Germantown Garden is nestled in Northern Liberties enjoy our indoor space & outdoor 🐶 friendly garden. Unwind with our craft cocktails or famous shareable pitchers. Our new menus by Chef Chino. Vesper Dayclub provides an approachable and high energy ambiance for Philadelphians to drink, dine and soak up the sun in Philly.

1031 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123

