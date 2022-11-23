Restaurant header imageView gallery

Germantown Grille 505 Ten Mile Creek Rd.

793 Reviews

$

505 Ten Mile Creek Rd.

Germantown Hills, IL 61548

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Bone In
1 Lb Boneless
Cheeseballs

Appetizers

Breadsticks (5)

$7.49

5 Breadsticks served with your choice of cheese sauce, marinara or ranch.

Buffalo Cheese Fries

$9.49

Fries smothered in cheese, bacon bits, mild sauce, and ranch.

Buffalo Chicken Strips

$10.49
Cheeseballs

Cheeseballs

$8.49

Rich, creamy and deep fried served with ranch.

Chips & Queso

$6.99

Chips and Salsa

$6.99

Chips served with our homemade salsa.

Fried Green Beans

$7.99

Half a pound breaded and deep fried. Served with ranch.

Haystack Onion Rings

Haystack Onion Rings

$7.99

Piled high, made to order, thin sliced, hand battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch.

Hummus

$9.49

Hummus served with baked pita chips.

Mini Tacos

$6.99

10 deep fried tacos. Served with your choice of salsa, sour cream, cheese sauce or ranch.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.49

7 sticks served with marinara or ranch.

Mushrooms

$8.49

5 extra large mushrooms, hand battered and deep fried.

Potato Skins

$9.49

5 skins loaded with cheese and real bacon.

Pretzels

$6.99

2 large soft pretzels buttered, salted and baked. Served with cheese.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with onion, green pepper, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa. Add chicken for $2.00

Super Nachos

$9.99

Deep fried corn tortilla chips smothered in cheese sauce, taco meat, onion, green pepper, tomato and shredded cheeses. Served with sour cream and salsa. Sub pulled pork for $1.50

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$7.99Out of stock

Eight breaded raviolis stuffed with meat and deep fried. Served with marinara.

Wings

We have the best bone-in wings and breaded boneless wings hands down! Oven-Seared is a must!
10 Bone In

10 Bone In

$12.99
1 Lb Boneless

1 Lb Boneless

$10.99

50 Bone In

$48.99Out of stock

1/2 lb NEW boneless

$5.99Out of stock

Soup & Salads

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.49

Lettuce, cheese, radish, cucumber, served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, parmesan and served with Caesar dressing on the side. Add grilled chicken for $2.00

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.99

Iceberg lettuce with ham, turkey, cheese, radish, green pepper, cucumber and egg. Served with your choice of dressing.

Cranberry Walnut

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, dried cranberries, walnuts, blue cheese crumbles, red onion and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing.

House Salad

$6.99

Iceberg lettuce with cheese, radish, green pepper, cucumber and egg. Served with your choice of dressing. Add chicken and/or buffalo chicken for $2.00.

Southwest Salad

$9.99

Iceberg lettuce with grilled or buffalo chicken, cheese, red onion, corn and black beans. Served with your choice of dressing.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.99

Iceberg lettuce with taco meat, cheese, tomato and onion in a hard shell taco bowl. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$7.99

A bowl of soup with your choice with a 1/2 turkey and swiss or 1/2 ham and cheese sandwich.

Soup & Salad

$7.99

Our side salad and a bowl of your soup choice.

Cup Chili

$3.99

Our idea of a classic recipe.

Bowl Chili

$4.99

A bowl of our idea of a classic recipe.

Cup Potato Soup

$3.99

Bowl Potato Soup

$4.99

Cup Soup Of The Day

$3.99

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$4.99

Sides

Apple Sauce

$2.74

Baked Potato

$2.74
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.74

Cottage Cheese

$2.74

Fries

$2.74

Steamed Veggies

$2.74
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.24

Loaded Baker

$3.99
Curly

Curly

$2.74

Tots

$2.74

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.49

Grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomato in a tomato wrap. Served with ranch.

Chicken Wrap

$8.24

Grilled, blackened, buffalo, fried chicken, or fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, cheese, tomato in a tomato wrap. Served with ranch.

Southwest Wrap

$8.49

Grilled or buffalo chicken with lettuce, cheese, tomato, corn and black beans served in a tomato wrap. Served with ranch.

Turkey Club Wrap

$8.49

Turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomato in a tomato wrap. Served with ranch.

Veggie Wrap

$7.99

Grilled onions, mushrooms, green pepper, lettuce, cheese and tomato served in a tomato wrap. Served with ranch.

Cranberry Walnut Wrap

$8.99

Entrees

Catfish

$13.99

Hand breaded and deep fried. Served with a lemon wedge.

Shrimp

$11.99

Dixon's shrimp fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce.

6 Oz Salmon

$15.49

Dixon's 6oz salmon filet grilled and lightly seasoned with lemon pepper.

10oz Ribeye

$24.99

Hand cut 10oz ribeye grilled to your liking. Add grilled onions and/or mushrooms for $0.99

7 Oz Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.99

7oz grilled chicken breast with your choice of seasoning. Plain, lemon pepper or any of our wing sauces.

Horseshoes

Horseshoe

$11.49

Ham and turkey over Texas toast, smothered in fries and cheese sauce. Sub 1/2 hamburger or chicken strips.

Inferno Shoe

$11.99

Texas toast with spicy mayo covered with our 1/2 pound burger, fries, then smothered with cheese sauce and topped with onion rings and fried jalapenos.

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Shoe

$11.99

Fried buffalo chicken on top of Texas toast topped with fries, smothered with cheese and drizzled with ranch dressing.

Texas Bbq Shoe

$11.99

Texas toast, our delicious BBQ beef, fries, cheese sauce and a generous pile of our haystack onion rings.

Chili Cheeseburger Shoe

Chili Cheeseburger Shoe

$11.99

Our 1/2 pound burger and fries on Texas toast and topped with fries, cheese and our homemade chili and shredded cheddar.

Taco Shoe

$11.99

Texas toast covered with fries, taco meat and cheese sauce. Then piled high with lettuce, chips, tomato, onion and shredded cheddar.

Tenderloin Horseshoe

$11.49

Texas toast, our homemade tenderloin cut into strips and piled with fries and cheese sauce.

Italian Shoe

$11.99

Texas toast loaded with fries and cheese sauce topped with our delicious Italian beef. Served with pepperoncini.

Veggie Shoe

$11.99

Texas toast loaded with fries and cheese sauce, then covered with grilled onions, green pepper, tomatoes and mushrooms.

Pulled Pork Shoe

$11.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

Beer Battered Chop

$8.99

Hand cut and tenderized pork chop beer battered and fried served on a toasted bun and served with bbq.

BLT

BLT

$7.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato on toasted Texas toast.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Fried or grilled chicken dipped in your choice of wing sauce on a grilled bun. Served with ranch on the side.

CBR Sandwich

CBR Sandwich

$9.99

7oz grilled chicken breast with bacon and swiss served on a toasted bun with ranch on the side.

Chicken Cordon Blue

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast toped with ham and swiss on a grilled bun. Served with honey mustard on the side.

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$9.99

5 breaded chicken strips with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard or ranch.

Club Pita

Club Pita

$8.99

BLT with turkey served on toasted pita bread. served with mayo on the side.

Dixon’s Fish Sandwich

Dixon’s Fish Sandwich

$8.99

6 oz. breaded cod deep fried to perfection. Served with tartar on the side.

Grilled Cheese Pulled Pork

$8.99

Our delicious pulled pork served on a toasted bun with BBQ on the side.

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$9.49

Thinlt sliced Italian beef melted mozzarella served on a hoagie bun with pepperoncini and auju on the side.

Philly Sandwich

Philly Sandwich

$9.99

Beef, chicken or turkey smothered with grilled onion and green peppers topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Reuben

Reuben

$8.99

Shredded corn beef, sauerkraut and swiss on toasted marble rye. Served with 1000 island on the side.

Ribeye Sandwich

$11.99

Hand cut in-house 5oz ribeye sandwich grilled to your liking served on a toasted hoagie bun.

Tenderloin

Tenderloin

$9.99

Cut, tenderized and breaded in house and deep fried to perfection. Served on a toasted bun.

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Burgers

Bleu Burger

Bleu Burger

$9.49

1/2 ponder topped with blue cheese crumbles and grilled onions. Served with blue cheese on the side.

Cheddar Bacon

Cheddar Bacon

$9.49

1/2 pounder topped with cheddar cheese and bacon.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$8.49

1/2 burger. Add anything you'd like.

Hawaiian

$9.49

1/2 pounder topped with pineapple, coleslaw and teriyaki sauce.

Inferno

Inferno

$9.49

1/2 pounder topped with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos, onion rings and spicy mayo.

Morning Glory

Morning Glory

$9.99

1/2 pounder topped with bacon, fried egg and American cheese

Mushroom & Swiss

Mushroom & Swiss

$8.99

Half pounder topped with grilled mushrooms and swiss cheese.

Patty Melt

$10.24

1/2 pounder topped with swiss cheese, grilled onion and our special patty sauce. Served on toasted marble rye.

The Works

The Works

$10.49

1/2 pounder topped with grilled onions and mushrooms and melted American, swiss and pepper jack cheese.

Western

Western

$9.99

1/2 pounder topped with BBQ, cheddar, bacon and fried onion rings.

Pizzas

10" Cheese

$7.74

14" Cheese

$11.99

16" Cheese

$12.99
10" Buffalo Chicken

10" Buffalo Chicken

$9.49

Your choice of sauce with grilled chicken, onion and mozzarella cheese.

10" Reuben

$10.49

1000 island base, swiss and mozzarella, corned beef and sauerkraut.

10" Veggie

10" Veggie

$11.99

Pizza sauce, green peppers, onions, tomato, black olives, mushrooms topped with mozzarella and cheddar.

10" Cuban

$11.24

Chipotle sauce, pulled pork, ham and pickle with mozzarella cheese.

10" Chicken Blah Blah

10" Chicken Blah Blah

$11.99

BBQ/Ranch base with mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon, ham, red onion and tomato.

10" Deluxe

10" Deluxe

$11.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushrooms and pepperoni.

10" Fiery Ranch

10" Fiery Ranch

$11.49

Ranch base, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, pepperoni and jalapenos.

10" Hawaiian

10" Hawaiian

$9.69

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham and pineapple.

10" Mega Meat

10" Mega Meat

$11.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, ground beef, ham, bacon and pepperoni.

10" Taco

10" Taco

$11.99

Pizza sauce, taco meat, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, chips and shredded cheddar.

10" Cheese Burger

$11.99

Our special cheeseburger sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground beef, bacon, onion, shredded cheddar and pickles.

10" CBR

$11.49

Caesar dressing base, minced garlic, chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomato and parmesan cheese.

14" Buffalo Chicken

14" Buffalo Chicken

$15.24

Your choice of sauce with grilled chicken, onion and mozzarella cheese.

14" Reuben

$16.99

1000 island base, swiss and mozzarella, corned beef and sauerkraut.

14" Veggie

14" Veggie

$18.99

Pizza sauce, green peppers, onions, tomato, black olives, mushrooms topped with mozzarella and cheddar.

14" Cuban

$17.74

Chipotle sauce, pulled pork, ham and pickle with mozzarella cheese.

14" Chicken Blah Blah

14" Chicken Blah Blah

$18.99

BBQ/Ranch base with mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon, ham, red onion and tomato.

14" Deluxe

14" Deluxe

$18.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushrooms and pepperoni.

14" Fiery Ranch

14" Fiery Ranch

$18.49

Ranch base, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, pepperoni and jalapenos.

14" Hawaiian

14" Hawaiian

$14.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham and pineapple.

14" Mega Meat

14" Mega Meat

$18.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, ground beef, ham, bacon and pepperoni.

14" Taco

14" Taco

$18.99

Pizza sauce, taco meat, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, chips and shredded cheddar.

14" Cheese Burger

$18.99

Our special cheeseburger sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground beef, bacon, onion, shredded cheddar and pickles.

14" CBR

$18.49

Caesar dressing base, minced garlic, chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomato and parmesan cheese.

16" Buffalo Chicken

16" Buffalo Chicken

$16.74

Your choice of sauce with grilled chicken, onion and mozzarella cheese.

16" Reuben

$18.99

1000 island base, swiss and mozzarella, corned beef and sauerkraut.

16" Veggie

16" Veggie

$20.99

Pizza sauce, green peppers, onions, tomato, black olives, mushrooms topped with mozzarella and cheddar.

16" Cuban

$19.49

Chipotle sauce, pulled pork, ham and pickle with mozzarella cheese.

16" Chicken Blah Blah

16" Chicken Blah Blah

$20.99

BBQ/Ranch base with mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon, ham, red onion and tomato.

16" Deluxe

16" Deluxe

$20.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushrooms and pepperoni.

16" Fiery Ranch

16" Fiery Ranch

$20.49

Ranch base, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, pepperoni and jalapenos.

16" Hawaiian

16" Hawaiian

$16.49

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham and pineapple.

16" Mega Meat

16" Mega Meat

$20.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, ground beef, ham, bacon and pepperoni.

16" Taco

16" Taco

$20.99

Pizza sauce, taco meat, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, chips and shredded cheddar.

16" Cheese Burger

$20.99

Our special cheeseburger sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground beef, bacon, onion, shredded cheddar and pickles.

16" CBR

$20.49

Caesar dressing base, minced garlic, chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomato and parmesan cheese.

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$5.99

Kids Mini Dogs

$5.99
Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99
Kid Chicken Strips

Kid Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids Mac

$5.99

Extras

Extra Bun

$0.75

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Cheese sauce

$0.75

Extra French

$0.75

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.75

Extra Caesar

$0.75

Extra 1000

$0.75

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.75

Extra FF French

$0.75

Extra FF Ranch

$0.75

Extra Italian

$0.75

Extra Raspberry Vin

$0.75

Side of Patty Sauce

$0.75

Side of Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Side of Mild

$0.75

Side of Hot

$0.75

Side of Sweatin

$0.75

Side of Garlic Parm

$0.75

Side of Sweet Chili

$0.75

Side of BBQ

$0.75

Side of Teriyaki

$0.75

Side of Spicy BBQ

$0.75

Side of SW Ranch

$0.75

Side of Spicy Chip

$0.75

Extra Tarter

$0.75

Extra Cocktail

$0.75

Extra Salsa

$0.75

Extra Sour Cream

$0.75

Add Garlic

$0.50

Celery Basket

$1.99

Extra Marinara

$0.75

Side of Jalapenos

$0.75

Extra pita chips

$1.49

Egg

$0.99

Side Of Horseradish

$0.50

Au Jus

$0.75

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.75

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Team meals

$8.00

Desserts

Ice Cream Sunday

$2.99Out of stock

Bowl of vanilla ice cream with chocolate and caramel drizzled over the top.

Ty's Nachos

Ty's Nachos

$6.99Out of stock

Vanilla ice cream covered in chocolate and caramel with cinnamon sugar pita chips for dipping.

Rootbeer Float

$3.49Out of stock

Root beer and vanilla ice cream.

Reese’s Cheesecake

$3.99Out of stock

Banana Cheesecake Mason

$4.99Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Brownie Mason

$4.99Out of stock

Pumpkin whoopie

$3.99Out of stock

Whole pumpkin pie

$12.99Out of stock

Whole pumpkin cheesecake

$14.99Out of stock

Cheesecake Slices

$2.99Out of stock

Specials

Ribeye Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Hand cut 5oz rib-eye sandwich cooked to your liking served with your choice of one side.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.99Out of stock

Corned beef n cabbage

$14.99Out of stock

Taco Skins

$8.49Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

505 Ten Mile Creek Rd., Germantown Hills, IL 61548

Directions

Gallery
Germantown Grille image
Germantown Grille image

