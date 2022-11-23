Germantown Grille 505 Ten Mile Creek Rd.
505 Ten Mile Creek Rd.
Germantown Hills, IL 61548
Popular Items
Appetizers
Breadsticks (5)
5 Breadsticks served with your choice of cheese sauce, marinara or ranch.
Buffalo Cheese Fries
Fries smothered in cheese, bacon bits, mild sauce, and ranch.
Buffalo Chicken Strips
Cheeseballs
Rich, creamy and deep fried served with ranch.
Chips & Queso
Chips and Salsa
Chips served with our homemade salsa.
Fried Green Beans
Half a pound breaded and deep fried. Served with ranch.
Haystack Onion Rings
Piled high, made to order, thin sliced, hand battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch.
Hummus
Hummus served with baked pita chips.
Mini Tacos
10 deep fried tacos. Served with your choice of salsa, sour cream, cheese sauce or ranch.
Mozzarella Sticks
7 sticks served with marinara or ranch.
Mushrooms
5 extra large mushrooms, hand battered and deep fried.
Potato Skins
5 skins loaded with cheese and real bacon.
Pretzels
2 large soft pretzels buttered, salted and baked. Served with cheese.
Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with onion, green pepper, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa. Add chicken for $2.00
Super Nachos
Deep fried corn tortilla chips smothered in cheese sauce, taco meat, onion, green pepper, tomato and shredded cheeses. Served with sour cream and salsa. Sub pulled pork for $1.50
Toasted Ravioli
Eight breaded raviolis stuffed with meat and deep fried. Served with marinara.
Wings
Soup & Salads
Side Salad
Lettuce, cheese, radish, cucumber, served with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, parmesan and served with Caesar dressing on the side. Add grilled chicken for $2.00
Chef Salad
Iceberg lettuce with ham, turkey, cheese, radish, green pepper, cucumber and egg. Served with your choice of dressing.
Cranberry Walnut
Romaine lettuce, dried cranberries, walnuts, blue cheese crumbles, red onion and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing.
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce with cheese, radish, green pepper, cucumber and egg. Served with your choice of dressing. Add chicken and/or buffalo chicken for $2.00.
Southwest Salad
Iceberg lettuce with grilled or buffalo chicken, cheese, red onion, corn and black beans. Served with your choice of dressing.
Taco Salad
Iceberg lettuce with taco meat, cheese, tomato and onion in a hard shell taco bowl. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Soup & 1/2 Sandwich
A bowl of soup with your choice with a 1/2 turkey and swiss or 1/2 ham and cheese sandwich.
Soup & Salad
Our side salad and a bowl of your soup choice.
Cup Chili
Our idea of a classic recipe.
Bowl Chili
A bowl of our idea of a classic recipe.
Cup Potato Soup
Bowl Potato Soup
Cup Soup Of The Day
Bowl Soup Of The Day
Sides
Wraps
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomato in a tomato wrap. Served with ranch.
Chicken Wrap
Grilled, blackened, buffalo, fried chicken, or fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, cheese, tomato in a tomato wrap. Served with ranch.
Southwest Wrap
Grilled or buffalo chicken with lettuce, cheese, tomato, corn and black beans served in a tomato wrap. Served with ranch.
Turkey Club Wrap
Turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomato in a tomato wrap. Served with ranch.
Veggie Wrap
Grilled onions, mushrooms, green pepper, lettuce, cheese and tomato served in a tomato wrap. Served with ranch.
Cranberry Walnut Wrap
Entrees
Catfish
Hand breaded and deep fried. Served with a lemon wedge.
Shrimp
Dixon's shrimp fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce.
6 Oz Salmon
Dixon's 6oz salmon filet grilled and lightly seasoned with lemon pepper.
10oz Ribeye
Hand cut 10oz ribeye grilled to your liking. Add grilled onions and/or mushrooms for $0.99
7 Oz Grilled Chicken Breast
7oz grilled chicken breast with your choice of seasoning. Plain, lemon pepper or any of our wing sauces.
Horseshoes
Horseshoe
Ham and turkey over Texas toast, smothered in fries and cheese sauce. Sub 1/2 hamburger or chicken strips.
Inferno Shoe
Texas toast with spicy mayo covered with our 1/2 pound burger, fries, then smothered with cheese sauce and topped with onion rings and fried jalapenos.
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Shoe
Fried buffalo chicken on top of Texas toast topped with fries, smothered with cheese and drizzled with ranch dressing.
Texas Bbq Shoe
Texas toast, our delicious BBQ beef, fries, cheese sauce and a generous pile of our haystack onion rings.
Chili Cheeseburger Shoe
Our 1/2 pound burger and fries on Texas toast and topped with fries, cheese and our homemade chili and shredded cheddar.
Taco Shoe
Texas toast covered with fries, taco meat and cheese sauce. Then piled high with lettuce, chips, tomato, onion and shredded cheddar.
Tenderloin Horseshoe
Texas toast, our homemade tenderloin cut into strips and piled with fries and cheese sauce.
Italian Shoe
Texas toast loaded with fries and cheese sauce topped with our delicious Italian beef. Served with pepperoncini.
Veggie Shoe
Texas toast loaded with fries and cheese sauce, then covered with grilled onions, green pepper, tomatoes and mushrooms.
Pulled Pork Shoe
Sandwiches
Beer Battered Chop
Hand cut and tenderized pork chop beer battered and fried served on a toasted bun and served with bbq.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato on toasted Texas toast.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried or grilled chicken dipped in your choice of wing sauce on a grilled bun. Served with ranch on the side.
CBR Sandwich
7oz grilled chicken breast with bacon and swiss served on a toasted bun with ranch on the side.
Chicken Cordon Blue
Grilled chicken breast toped with ham and swiss on a grilled bun. Served with honey mustard on the side.
Chicken Strips
5 breaded chicken strips with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard or ranch.
Club Pita
BLT with turkey served on toasted pita bread. served with mayo on the side.
Dixon’s Fish Sandwich
6 oz. breaded cod deep fried to perfection. Served with tartar on the side.
Grilled Cheese Pulled Pork
Our delicious pulled pork served on a toasted bun with BBQ on the side.
Italian Beef
Thinlt sliced Italian beef melted mozzarella served on a hoagie bun with pepperoncini and auju on the side.
Philly Sandwich
Beef, chicken or turkey smothered with grilled onion and green peppers topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Reuben
Shredded corn beef, sauerkraut and swiss on toasted marble rye. Served with 1000 island on the side.
Ribeye Sandwich
Hand cut in-house 5oz ribeye sandwich grilled to your liking served on a toasted hoagie bun.
Tenderloin
Cut, tenderized and breaded in house and deep fried to perfection. Served on a toasted bun.
Grilled Cheese
Burgers
Bleu Burger
1/2 ponder topped with blue cheese crumbles and grilled onions. Served with blue cheese on the side.
Cheddar Bacon
1/2 pounder topped with cheddar cheese and bacon.
Hamburger
1/2 burger. Add anything you'd like.
Hawaiian
1/2 pounder topped with pineapple, coleslaw and teriyaki sauce.
Inferno
1/2 pounder topped with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos, onion rings and spicy mayo.
Morning Glory
1/2 pounder topped with bacon, fried egg and American cheese
Mushroom & Swiss
Half pounder topped with grilled mushrooms and swiss cheese.
Patty Melt
1/2 pounder topped with swiss cheese, grilled onion and our special patty sauce. Served on toasted marble rye.
The Works
1/2 pounder topped with grilled onions and mushrooms and melted American, swiss and pepper jack cheese.
Western
1/2 pounder topped with BBQ, cheddar, bacon and fried onion rings.
Pizzas
10" Cheese
14" Cheese
16" Cheese
10" Buffalo Chicken
Your choice of sauce with grilled chicken, onion and mozzarella cheese.
10" Reuben
1000 island base, swiss and mozzarella, corned beef and sauerkraut.
10" Veggie
Pizza sauce, green peppers, onions, tomato, black olives, mushrooms topped with mozzarella and cheddar.
10" Cuban
Chipotle sauce, pulled pork, ham and pickle with mozzarella cheese.
10" Chicken Blah Blah
BBQ/Ranch base with mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon, ham, red onion and tomato.
10" Deluxe
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushrooms and pepperoni.
10" Fiery Ranch
Ranch base, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, pepperoni and jalapenos.
10" Hawaiian
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham and pineapple.
10" Mega Meat
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, ground beef, ham, bacon and pepperoni.
10" Taco
Pizza sauce, taco meat, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, chips and shredded cheddar.
10" Cheese Burger
Our special cheeseburger sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground beef, bacon, onion, shredded cheddar and pickles.
10" CBR
Caesar dressing base, minced garlic, chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomato and parmesan cheese.
14" Buffalo Chicken
Your choice of sauce with grilled chicken, onion and mozzarella cheese.
14" Reuben
1000 island base, swiss and mozzarella, corned beef and sauerkraut.
14" Veggie
Pizza sauce, green peppers, onions, tomato, black olives, mushrooms topped with mozzarella and cheddar.
14" Cuban
Chipotle sauce, pulled pork, ham and pickle with mozzarella cheese.
14" Chicken Blah Blah
BBQ/Ranch base with mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon, ham, red onion and tomato.
14" Deluxe
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushrooms and pepperoni.
14" Fiery Ranch
Ranch base, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, pepperoni and jalapenos.
14" Hawaiian
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham and pineapple.
14" Mega Meat
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, ground beef, ham, bacon and pepperoni.
14" Taco
Pizza sauce, taco meat, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, chips and shredded cheddar.
14" Cheese Burger
Our special cheeseburger sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground beef, bacon, onion, shredded cheddar and pickles.
14" CBR
Caesar dressing base, minced garlic, chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomato and parmesan cheese.
16" Buffalo Chicken
Your choice of sauce with grilled chicken, onion and mozzarella cheese.
16" Reuben
1000 island base, swiss and mozzarella, corned beef and sauerkraut.
16" Veggie
Pizza sauce, green peppers, onions, tomato, black olives, mushrooms topped with mozzarella and cheddar.
16" Cuban
Chipotle sauce, pulled pork, ham and pickle with mozzarella cheese.
16" Chicken Blah Blah
BBQ/Ranch base with mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon, ham, red onion and tomato.
16" Deluxe
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushrooms and pepperoni.
16" Fiery Ranch
Ranch base, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, pepperoni and jalapenos.
16" Hawaiian
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham and pineapple.
16" Mega Meat
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, ground beef, ham, bacon and pepperoni.
16" Taco
Pizza sauce, taco meat, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, chips and shredded cheddar.
16" Cheese Burger
Our special cheeseburger sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground beef, bacon, onion, shredded cheddar and pickles.
16" CBR
Caesar dressing base, minced garlic, chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomato and parmesan cheese.
Kids Menu
Extras
Extra Bun
Extra Ranch
Cheese sauce
Extra French
Extra Blue Cheese
Extra Caesar
Extra 1000
Extra Honey Mustard
Extra FF French
Extra FF Ranch
Extra Italian
Extra Raspberry Vin
Side of Patty Sauce
Side of Spicy Mayo
Side of Mild
Side of Hot
Side of Sweatin
Side of Garlic Parm
Side of Sweet Chili
Side of BBQ
Side of Teriyaki
Side of Spicy BBQ
Side of SW Ranch
Side of Spicy Chip
Extra Tarter
Extra Cocktail
Extra Salsa
Extra Sour Cream
Add Garlic
Celery Basket
Extra Marinara
Side of Jalapenos
Extra pita chips
Egg
Side Of Horseradish
Au Jus
Blue Cheese Crumbles
Extra Cheese
Team meals
Desserts
Ice Cream Sunday
Bowl of vanilla ice cream with chocolate and caramel drizzled over the top.
Ty's Nachos
Vanilla ice cream covered in chocolate and caramel with cinnamon sugar pita chips for dipping.
Rootbeer Float
Root beer and vanilla ice cream.
Reese’s Cheesecake
Banana Cheesecake Mason
Chocolate Chip Brownie Mason
Pumpkin whoopie
Whole pumpkin pie
Whole pumpkin cheesecake
Cheesecake Slices
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
505 Ten Mile Creek Rd., Germantown Hills, IL 61548