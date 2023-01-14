Restaurant header imageView gallery

Geronimo Coffee Haus

6811 North State Highway 123

Seguin, TX 78155

Order Again

Tribal Signature Drink

Apache

caramel, chocolate Mac. nut, Irish Creme

Black Panther

butterscotch, vanilla, cinnamon

Cherokee

white chocolate, vanilla

Cheyenne

white chocolate, cinnamon

Dream Catcher

almond, cinnamonl, vanilla

White Owl

white chocolate, salted caramel

Wind Rider

choco macadamian nut, cinnamon, white chocolate

Mocha

Winter Drinks

Ginger Licking good

Feliz Navidad

Peppermint Goodness

Silent Night

Classic Drinks

Americano

espresso shot, water

Cappuccino

espresso shots, steam milk with foam

Chai Tea Latte

black tea with spices

Hot Chocolate

Latte

espresso shots, steam milk

Macchiato

Cold Brew

Cold brew

Cold Brew Special

Energy Drinks

Mango Energy Drinks

Red Bull

Strawberry Energy Drinks

Red Bull

Passion Fruit Energy Drinks

Red Bull

Peach Energy Drinks

Red Bull

Watermelon Energy Drinks

Red Bull

Smoothie

Mango smoothie

Strawberry smoothie

Strawberry Banana smoothie

Piñacolada smoothie

Wild Berry smoothie

Teas

Chamomile

Green Tea

Mango

Orange Spice

Peppermint

Wild Raspberry

Hibiscus

Green Tea Matcha

Bottle Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.50

Topo chico

$3.00

Breakfast

Croissant

$3.64

sausage, egg and cheese

Kolache

$3.00

sausage and cheese

Kolache Jalapeno

$3.00

sausage and jalapeno

Ice Cream

Banana Pudding

Butter Pecan

Cuppuccino Crunch

Chocolate

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Cookies & Cream

Cotton Candy

Lil Blue Panda

Moose Tracks

Red Velvet Revival

Strawberry Cheese Cake

Chocolate Mint

Bake Goods

Banana nut Muffin

$2.60

Blueberry Muffin

$2.60

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Geronimo Coffee Haus is a family owned business. Where our motto is, “Treat everyone as family.” Everyone is welcome to enjoy a delightful cup of coffee!

Location

6811 North State Highway 123, Seguin, TX 78155

Directions

