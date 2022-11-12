Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Gertie

863 Reviews

$$

58 Marcy Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Popular Items

BAGEL + SCHMEAR
MATZO BALL SOUP
CHICKEN SALAD

PASTRIES + COOKIES

PASTRY JACKPOT

PASTRY JACKPOT

$20.00

Pick any four of our freshly baked goods and pastries!

SCHNECKEN (STICKY BUN)

SCHNECKEN (STICKY BUN)

$6.00Out of stock

Our signature pastry - cinnamon sticky bun with a honey glaze. "Schnecken" means "snail".

CHOCOLATE MARZIPAN BABKA

CHOCOLATE MARZIPAN BABKA

$6.00Out of stock

A slice of Gertie's signature chocolate almond-marzipan babka.

ORANGE POPPY ALMOND CAKE (GF)

ORANGE POPPY ALMOND CAKE (GF)

$6.00Out of stock

A moist gluten-free cake made with orange, almond flour, coconut, and poppy seeds.

HONEY CORN MUFFIN

HONEY CORN MUFFIN

$5.00Out of stock

Comes Griddled with Butter + House Seasonal Jam!

BLACK + WHITE COOKIE

BLACK + WHITE COOKIE

$5.00

A classic New York Black and White!

BROWN BUTTER CC COOKIE

BROWN BUTTER CC COOKIE

$4.00Out of stock

Brown butter + sea salt + chocolate chips come together in this not-too-sweet cookie.

APPLE CAKE

$5.00

CHOCOLATE BANANA MUFFIN (GF)

$6.50

BREADS + BAGELS

6 Fresh Baked Gertie Bagels of your choice.
SINGLE BAGELS

SINGLE BAGELS

$2.50
HALF DOZEN BAGELS

HALF DOZEN BAGELS

$14.00

BAGEL SANDWICHES

BEST BIALY

BEST BIALY

$16.00

house hot smoked pastrami salmon, dill caper cream cheese + pickled onions on a bialy

BIG ABBA

BIG ABBA

$12.00

heritage bacon, jalapeno schmear, marinated cukes, and black pepper on a sesame bagel

THE YENTA

THE YENTA

$15.00

whitefish salad, scallion schmear, and pickled peppers on an everything bagel

FEELIN' JOVANNI

FEELIN' JOVANNI

$15.00

smoked trout, tomato, plain cream cheese, and hot honey mayo on an everything bagel

HAMMOND CHEESE

HAMMOND CHEESE

$14.00

house cured + smoked ham w/ swiss cheese, arugula + Ger aioli on a pressed plain bagel

THE LOX-SMITH

$18.00

Acme lox, Pickled Beet, Dill-y Cukes, Hard Boiled Egg + Tahini Ranch on an Onion Bialy

BAGEL + SCHMEAR

BAGEL + SCHMEAR

$5.00

choose your own bagel adventure! choose the variety of bagel, cream cheese, fish + pickles. (bagels are limited, substitutions will be made based on quantities. Please msg in 2nd choice).

DELI SANDWICHES

EGG + CHEESE

EGG + CHEESE

$10.00

Local Eggs and Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Peppers + Hot Sauce on an English Muffin. Add Heritage Bacon, House Sausage, or Broccoli

CHICKEN SALAD

CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

GERTIE Chicken Salad made with Mustard + Pickled Celery, Potato Chips on Toasted Challah. [Cannot be done without Mustard or Celery]

CHICKEN SCHNITZEL

CHICKEN SCHNITZEL

$16.00

Fried Chicken Cutlet, Dill-y Cukes, Pickled Cabbage + Mustard Mayo on Challah

CHOPPED BROCCOLI CHEESE

$14.00

Roasted Broccoli, Mushrooms, Carmelized Onion, Muenster Cheese, Malt Vin Mayo on Challah

TURKEY PASTRAMI CLUB

TURKEY PASTRAMI CLUB

$16.00

House Smoked Turkey, Heritage Bacon, Jalapeño Cream Cheese, Lettuce + Pickled Peppers on House Caraway Rye Sourdough

CORNED BEEF REUBEN

CORNED BEEF REUBEN

$16.00

Slow cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and russian dressing on our caraway rye bread.

SALADS

THE BIG SALAD

THE BIG SALAD

$14.00

Baby Romaine, Dill-y Cukes, Hardboiled Egg + Roasted Broccoli with Tahini Ranch Dressing

GREEK-ISH SALAD

GREEK-ISH SALAD

$14.00

Arugula, Feta, Fennel, Dill-Y Cukes, Olives, w/ Charred Lemon Vinaigrette

GRAIN BOWL

GRAIN BOWL

$15.00

Farro, Mushrooms, Golden Raisins, Pickled Cauliflower, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds + Lemon Tahini Dressing

PLATES + BOWLS

RELISH TRAY

RELISH TRAY

$20.00

All the Gertie Pickles, Seasonal Veg, Romaine Lettuce + Potato Chips with Lemon Tahini + Ranch Dips

GERTIE BREAKFAST

GERTIE BREAKFAST

$19.00

Hot Smoked Pastrami Salmon, Eggs + Onion Scramble with Creme Fraîche, Fresh Horseradish + a Toasted Bialy

SMOKED FISH PLATE

SMOKED FISH PLATE

$22.00

Your choice of (2) fish: House Hot-Smoked Salmon, Whitefish Salad, Smoked Trout, Schmear, and Bagel/Bialy with Lettuce, Pickled Onions + Capers

CORNED BEEF HASH

CORNED BEEF HASH

$20.00

German Potato Salad Griddled with Corned Beef Brisket + 2 Fried Eggs, Pickled Peps + Toast

MATZO BALL SOUP

MATZO BALL SOUP

$16.00

Roasted Bone Broth, Paprika, Shredded Mustard-y Chicken + Veggies. Served with a Pickle and House Challah

FRENCH TOAST

$16.00

Two Thick Slices of Challah + Apple Butter + Brown Butter Bourbon Syrup

SIDES

LATKES

LATKES

$8.00

4 Potato Latkes + sour cream + apple butter. Add on Trout Roe for $8

GERMAN POTATO FRIES

GERMAN POTATO FRIES

$6.00

crispy fingerling potatoes served with an herbed mustard aioli

FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$10.00

House kosher dills, turmeric pickled cauliflower + pickled beets in a crispy batter served with a hot honey dipping sauce

PICKLE PLATE

PICKLE PLATE

$6.00

House assorted pickles (dill spears, red onions, peppers, turmeric cauliflower + seasonal veggies)

LIL SALAD

LIL SALAD

$6.00

Side salad - arugula, radishes, and charred lemon vinaigrette.

TAHINI BROCCOLI

$7.00
HERITAGE BACON

HERITAGE BACON

$6.00

Applewood Smoked

HOUSE SMOKED HAM

$8.00

Cured, Hickory Smoked + Griddled

VANILLA YOGURT CUP

VANILLA YOGURT CUP

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh Vanilla Bean steeped yogurt creme with seeded (gf/nf) granola + seasonal fruit.

TWO EGGS

$7.00

COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

$3.50
COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$5.00
ESPRESSO DRINKS

ESPRESSO DRINKS

$3.50

Get your Cappuccinos, Lattes, Americanos + Cortados here!

CREAM SODA CAPPUCCINO

CREAM SODA CAPPUCCINO

$6.00

A Cappuccino infused with our housemade cream soda syrup - made with vanilla + orange peel. Get it Iced + Shaken, or Hot + Steamed!

CHOCOLATE EGG CREAM LATTE

$6.00

Shot of espresso, shaken with chocolate syrup, milk + ice topped with seltzer.

CINNAMON TOAST MILK

$4.00

Like Hot Chocolate but instead of chocolate, cinnamon + cardamon. Add espresso to make it caffeinated!

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

TEA

LOOSE LEAF TEAS

$4.00

Choice of: English Breakfast, Green, Peppermint + Chamomile

CHAI

$5.00
MATCHA

MATCHA

$5.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

SODA + JUICE

GERTIE HOUSE SODAS

GERTIE HOUSE SODAS

$5.00

All Made in House, Choice of: Black Cherry, Cream, Ginger or Celery

KOMBUCHA ON DRAFT

$7.00

UNIFIED FERMENTS Snow Chrysanthemum Kombucha. The best Kombucha you'll ever had + Freshly brewed in Brooklyn!

FRESH JUICES

FRESH JUICES

$4.00

Choice of Orange, Grapefruit, Lemonade or Arnold Palmer

TURMERIC FIZZ

$6.00

BLOODY MARY MIX

$8.00

A pint of our borscht bloody mary mix so you can make GERTIE Bloody Marys at Home!

WATER

$3.00

BOOZY SODAS

Ice Cold + On Draft. Our Play on Dr. Brown's Soda's but Spiked
BOURBON + BLACK CHERRY

BOURBON + BLACK CHERRY

$13.00

Like Dr. Brown's Black Cherry Soda, but made in house and mixed with bourbon.

MEZCAL + GINGER

MEZCAL + GINGER

$13.00

House Made Ginger Soda + Mezcal

'APEROL' SPRITZ

'APEROL' SPRITZ

$13.00

St Agrestis Inferno Bitter Spritz

GIN + CEL-RAY

GIN + CEL-RAY

$13.00

Like a Gin + Tonic but with Celery Soda

HOUSE COCKTAILS

BLOODY MARY

BLOODY MARY

$13.00

BLOODY MARIA

$13.00
MIMOSA

MIMOSA

$13.00
DIRTY GERTIE

DIRTY GERTIE

$14.00

Our version of a dirty martini. Caraway Aquavit, Pickle Juice, Dry Vermouth

SELMA'S SUNRISE

SELMA'S SUNRISE

$14.00

Blended Whisky, Amaretto, Citrus

GRANNY'S NEGRONI

GRANNY'S NEGRONI

$14.00

Tequila, Bitter Liquor, White Vermouth, Bubbles

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$14.00

Parlor Espresso + Vodka, Rum, Vanilla

SPIKED ARNOLD PALMER

$13.00

House Lemonade + Iced Black Tea with your choice of spirit!

GLASS WINE

SPECIAL GLASS

$15.00

SPARKLING GLASS

$12.00
WHITE GLASS

WHITE GLASS

$13.00

Matthiasson 'Tendu' / Cortese, Napa Valley, California

ORANGE GLASS

ORANGE GLASS

$15.00

ROSE GLASS

$13.00

Domaine de Patience, "From the Tank" Grenache + Cinsault Pays D'oc, France

RED GLASS

RED GLASS

$14.00

Matthiasson 'Tendu', Napa Valley, 2019

TO GO WINE CARAFE

White

$25.00

Rose

$25.00

Red

$25.00

Orange

$25.00

CANNED BEER, ETC

4 PACK ASSORTED CANS

$20.00

SHACKSBURY DRY CIDER (12 oz)

$8.00

JIANT HARD KOMBUCHA (12oz)

$8.00

SUNDAY LAGER (12 oz)

$6.00

GRIMM 'LITE' (16 oz)

$8.00

HALF ACRE 'COSMIC RANCH' (16 oz)

$11.00

KILLSBORO 'Luxury' Pastry Stout (16 oz)

$10.00

KILLSBORO 'KILLSNER' (16 oz)

$10.00Out of stock

LIC BEER 'SOUR HOUR' BERLINERWEISS (16 oz)

$10.00Out of stock

TALEA 'SUN UP' (16 oz)

$12.00

SUNDAY RADLER (12oz)

$8.00

PICNIC PACKS

THE MCCARREN PARK

THE MCCARREN PARK

$45.00+

$45 for 2 / $80 for 4 2 pack comes with 2 bagels, schmear for 2, pickle plate, 2 pastries, and one portable wine carafe with glasses for 2 4 pack comes with 4 bagels, schmear for 4, a BIG pickle plate, 4 pastries, and 2 portable wine carafes with glasses for 4 **please note in special requests for the 4 pack if you would like your second wine carafe to be a different wine**

GERTIE RETAIL SHOP

GERTIE SCHMEARS (8 oz)

$8.00

GERTIE CONDIMENTS (8 oz)

$7.00

GERTIE HOT SAUCE (8 oz btl)

$10.00

GERTIE PICKLES

$6.00

GERTIE SMOKED FISH

$10.00

GERTIE DELI

$8.00

CANDY + SNACKS

$3.00

PARLOR COFFEE BEANS (8 oz)

$14.00

MERCH

POCKET TEE

POCKET TEE

$40.00
BASEBALL CAP

BASEBALL CAP

$40.00Out of stock

COFFEE MUG

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Gertie is a Modern Jew-ish Delicatessen serving “good food every day” to Williamsburg, BK and beyond.

Website

Location

58 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Directions

Gallery
Gertie image
Gertie image
Gertie image

