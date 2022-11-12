Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Gertie
863 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Gertie is a Modern Jew-ish Delicatessen serving “good food every day” to Williamsburg, BK and beyond.
Location
58 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Gallery