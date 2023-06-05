Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gervasio's Italian Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

95 Saddle way units 400 & 500

Chesterfield, NJ 08515

Main Menu

Appetizers

Artichoke Francese

$12.00

Marinated artichoke hearts sauteed in lemon caper sauce

Stuffed Long Hot Peppers

$11.00

Spicy long hot peppers stuffed with sharp provolone and proscuitto

Zucchini Fritters

$11.00

Zucchini and cannelini bean fritters served with marinara

Bruschetta

$10.00

Crostini topped with fresh tomato and basil

Mussels

$18.00

Served in your choice of marinara or white wine garlic broth

Hot Seafood Antipasto

$22.00

Clams, Mussels, Scallops, Shrimp and Calamari in a cherry pepper white wine broth

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Fried tender squid served with lemon and marinara

Spicy Calamari

$15.00

Our fried calamari tossed with cherry peppers and roasted garlic topped with balsamic glaze

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Ten wings in traditional buffalo or sweet and spicy balsamic and onion

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Served with bleu cheese and celery

Fried Mozzarella

$11.00

Breaded bite-sized fresh mozzarella served with marinara

Soup

Pasta e Fagioli

$6.00

Chicken Pastina

$6.00

Salad

Lg House Salad

$7.00

Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, carrots, house vinaigrette

Lg Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, tossed in caesar dressing

Lg Special Salad

$16.00

Our chopped Antipasto: crisp lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, egg, roasted beets, salami, provolone, house vinaigrette

Lg Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Arugula, roasted beets, pistachios, ricotta salata, tossed in white balsamic dressing

Calzone

Traditional Calzone

$13.00

Stuffed with ricotta cheese and mozzarella served with a side of marinara

Cheesesteak Calzone

$16.00

Seasoned ribeye, mozzarella and american cheese served with a side of marinara

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$16.00

Chicken and buffalo sauce served with a side of bleu cheese

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

Served with French Fries

Veal Parmesan Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Served with French Fries

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Served with French Fries

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Served with French Fries

South Philly Cutlet

$17.00Out of stock

Breaded chicken cutlet with broccoli rabe, provolone and long hot peppers. Served with French Fries

Godfather Cutlet

$16.00Out of stock

Breaded chicken cultlet with vodka sauce and fresh mozzarella. Served with French Fries

Sausage Peppers and Onions

$13.00Out of stock

Served with French Fries

Cheesesteak

$13.00

Served with French Fries

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00Out of stock

Served with French Fries

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.00

American cheese, Buffalo Sauce and Bleu Cheese. Served with French Fries

Caprese Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil and balsamic glaze. Served with French Fries

Pasta

Bucatini Marinara

$14.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$19.00

Served in slow cooked traditional meat sauce

Penne with Meatballs in homemade Ragu

$19.00

Capellini in Oil and Garlic

$14.00

Vodka Rigatoni

$19.00

Served in vodka sauce of prosciutto, cream, parmesan and marinara

Penne Melanzane

$19.00

Sauteed eggplant served in marinara and garnished with ricotta

Bucatini all'Amatriciana

$18.00

Traditional Roman pasta of pancetta and pecorino cheese in a spicy marinara sauce

Capellini Salsiccia

$19.00

Served with sausage and spinach in a roasted pepper cream sauce

Bucatini Carbonara

$18.00

Traditional Roman pasta of pancetta, pecorino cheese, and egg

Linguini and Clams

$24.00

Served in white wine garlic broth

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Served over capellini

Mussels over Linguini

$23.00

Served in your choice of marinara or white wine garlic broth

Linguini Gamberi

$22.00

Sauteed shrimp, long hot peppers, and cherry tomatoes served in white wine garlic broth

Frutti di Mare

$32.00

Clams, Mussels, Scallops, Shrimp and Calamari served over capellini in your choice of marinara or white wine garlic broth

Manicotti in homemade Ragu

$19.00

Stuffed with bolognese, spinach and ricotta

Ricotta Gnocchi in homemade Ragu

$17.00

Cavatelli with Sausage and Broccoli Rabe

$20.00

Served in oil and garlic

Stuffed Shells in Marinara

$19.00

Pasta shells stuffed with ricotta and topped with mozzarella

Cheese Ravioli in Marinara

$16.00

Entree

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

Breaded and topped with marinara and mozzarella

Veal Parmesan

$28.00

Breaded and topped with marinara and mozzarella

Chicken Francese

$21.00

Egg-battered and served in a lemon caper white wine sauce

Veal Francese

$28.00

Egg-battered and served in a lemon caper white wine sauce

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Sauteed in a mushroom demi glace sauce

Veal Marsala

$28.00

Sauteed in a mushroom demi glace sauce

Chicken Picatta

$21.00

Sauteed in a lemon caper white wine sauce

Veal Picatta

$28.00

Sauteed in a lemon caper white wine sauce

Chicken Sicilian

$22.00

Sauteed mushrooms and oil-cured olives in a cherry pepper demi glace sauce

Veal Sicilian

$29.00

Sauteed mushrooms and oil-cured olives in a cherry pepper demi glace sauce

Chicken Milanese

$24.00

Breaded and topped with arugula salad, long hot peppers, cherry tomatoes in a white balsamic vinaigrette

Veal Milanese

$31.00

Breaded and topped with arugula salad, long hot peppers, cherry tomatoes in a white balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Cacciatore

$25.00

Gervasio's classic bone-in chicken served in a rosemary mushroom demi glace

Chicken alla Romana

$25.00

Bone-in chicken served in a spicy pepper tomato sauce

Chicken Pepperoncini

$25.00

Bone-in chicken stewed with roasted potatoes and spicy pepperoncini peppers

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.00

Breaded and topped with marinara and mozzarella

Eggplant Involtini

$22.00

Stuffed with sauteed spinach and ricotta cheese baked in marinara

Flounder Oregonata

$28.00

Baked with white wine and lemon and topped with toasted seasoned breadcrumbs

Flounder Francese

$28.00

Egg-battered and served in a lemon caper white wine sauce

Salmon Puttanesca

$29.00

Seared and served with tomatoes, oil-cured olives, anchovies, garlic and capers

Salmon Bruschetta

$29.00

Seared and topped with fresh tomato and basil bruschetta

Shrimp and Scallop Portofino

$29.00

Sauteed with marinated artichokes hearts and roasted red peppers in a mushroom madeira wine sauce

Sides

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Topped with Mozzarella

Sauteed Broccoli

$7.00

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Meatballs

$9.00

3 Homemade Meatballs

Sausage

$9.00

3 sausage links braised in our homemade Ragu

Side Sauce

Kids

KD Ravioli Marinara

$8.00

KD Penne and Meatball in Ragu

$8.00

Served with one meatball

KD Capellini in butter

$7.00

KD Chicken Tenders and French Fries

$9.00

Served with a side of honey mustard

Trenton Tomato Pies

Small Pies

Small Tomato Pie

$15.00

Our Traditional Trenton Style Plain Pie

Small White Pie

$15.00

No sauce, just cheese

Large Pies

Large Tomato Pie

$16.00

Our Traditional Trenton Style Plain Pie

Large White Pie

$16.00

No sauce, just cheese

Sicilian Pies

Sicilian Tomato Pie

$19.00

Our Traditional Trenton Style Plain Pie

Sicilian White Pie

$19.00

No sauce, just cheese

Specialty Pies

Small Specialty Pies

Small Margherita Pie

$17.00

Fresh Mozzarella, basil and plum tomato sauce

Small Buffalo Chicken Pie

$18.00

Chicken and buffalo sauce served with a side of bleu cheese

Small Cheesesteak Pie

$18.00

Seasoned ribeye, mozzarella and american cheese

Small Bianca Pie

$20.00

White Pie with spinach, marinated artichoke hearts and roasted red peppers

Small Tony G Pie

$21.00

Trenton Tomato Pie topped with sausage, cherry peppers and garlic

Small Marie Pie

$15.00

No sauce, no cheese, topped with sliced tomatoes, basil, oil and garlic

Large Specialty Pies

Large Margherita Pie

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella, basil and plum tomato sauce

Large Buffalo Chicken Pie

$19.00

Chicken and buffalo sauce served with a side of bleu cheese

Large Cheesesteak Pie

$19.00

Seasoned ribeye, mozzarella and american cheese

Large Bianca Pie

$21.00

White Pie with spinach, marinated artichoke hearts and roasted red peppers

Large Tony G Pie

$22.00

Trenton Tomato Pie topped with sausage, cherry peppers and garlic

Large Marie Pie

$16.00

No sauce, no cheese, topped with sliced tomatoes, basil, oil and garlic

Sicilian Specialty Pies

Sicilian Margherita Pie

$21.00

Fresh Mozzarella, basil and plum tomato sauce

Sicilian Buffalo Chicken Pie

$22.00

Chicken and buffalo sauce served with a side of bleu cheese

Sicilian Cheesesteak Pie

$22.00

Sicilian Bianca Pie

$24.00

White Pie with spinach, marinated artichoke hearts and roasted red peppers

Sicilian Tony G Pie

$25.00

Trenton Tomato Pie topped with sausage, cherry peppers and garlic

Sicilian Marie Pie

$19.00

No sauce, no cheese, topped with sliced tomatoes, basil, oil and garlic

Sicilian Grandma Pie

$19.00

Thin Sicilian Pie with mozzarella, basil and plum tomato sauce

Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Birch Beer

$3.00

Red Cream Soda

$3.00

7-Up

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Water

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

DBL Espresso

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location

95 Saddle way units 400 & 500, Chesterfield, NJ 08515

Directions

