- Home
- /
- Chesterfield
- /
- Gervasio's Italian Family Restaurant
Gervasio's Italian Family Restaurant
No reviews yet
95 Saddle way units 400 & 500
Chesterfield, NJ 08515
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Appetizers
Artichoke Francese
Marinated artichoke hearts sauteed in lemon caper sauce
Stuffed Long Hot Peppers
Spicy long hot peppers stuffed with sharp provolone and proscuitto
Zucchini Fritters
Zucchini and cannelini bean fritters served with marinara
Bruschetta
Crostini topped with fresh tomato and basil
Mussels
Served in your choice of marinara or white wine garlic broth
Hot Seafood Antipasto
Clams, Mussels, Scallops, Shrimp and Calamari in a cherry pepper white wine broth
Fried Calamari
Fried tender squid served with lemon and marinara
Spicy Calamari
Our fried calamari tossed with cherry peppers and roasted garlic topped with balsamic glaze
Chicken Wings
Ten wings in traditional buffalo or sweet and spicy balsamic and onion
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Served with bleu cheese and celery
Fried Mozzarella
Breaded bite-sized fresh mozzarella served with marinara
Salad
Lg House Salad
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, carrots, house vinaigrette
Lg Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, tossed in caesar dressing
Lg Special Salad
Our chopped Antipasto: crisp lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, egg, roasted beets, salami, provolone, house vinaigrette
Lg Roasted Beet Salad
Arugula, roasted beets, pistachios, ricotta salata, tossed in white balsamic dressing
Calzone
Sandwiches
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Served with French Fries
Veal Parmesan Sandwich
Served with French Fries
Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich
Served with French Fries
Meatball Parmesan Sandwich
Served with French Fries
South Philly Cutlet
Breaded chicken cutlet with broccoli rabe, provolone and long hot peppers. Served with French Fries
Godfather Cutlet
Breaded chicken cultlet with vodka sauce and fresh mozzarella. Served with French Fries
Sausage Peppers and Onions
Served with French Fries
Cheesesteak
Served with French Fries
Chicken Cheesesteak
Served with French Fries
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
American cheese, Buffalo Sauce and Bleu Cheese. Served with French Fries
Caprese Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil and balsamic glaze. Served with French Fries
Pasta
Bucatini Marinara
Rigatoni Bolognese
Served in slow cooked traditional meat sauce
Penne with Meatballs in homemade Ragu
Capellini in Oil and Garlic
Vodka Rigatoni
Served in vodka sauce of prosciutto, cream, parmesan and marinara
Penne Melanzane
Sauteed eggplant served in marinara and garnished with ricotta
Bucatini all'Amatriciana
Traditional Roman pasta of pancetta and pecorino cheese in a spicy marinara sauce
Capellini Salsiccia
Served with sausage and spinach in a roasted pepper cream sauce
Bucatini Carbonara
Traditional Roman pasta of pancetta, pecorino cheese, and egg
Linguini and Clams
Served in white wine garlic broth
Shrimp Scampi
Served over capellini
Mussels over Linguini
Served in your choice of marinara or white wine garlic broth
Linguini Gamberi
Sauteed shrimp, long hot peppers, and cherry tomatoes served in white wine garlic broth
Frutti di Mare
Clams, Mussels, Scallops, Shrimp and Calamari served over capellini in your choice of marinara or white wine garlic broth
Manicotti in homemade Ragu
Stuffed with bolognese, spinach and ricotta
Ricotta Gnocchi in homemade Ragu
Cavatelli with Sausage and Broccoli Rabe
Served in oil and garlic
Stuffed Shells in Marinara
Pasta shells stuffed with ricotta and topped with mozzarella
Cheese Ravioli in Marinara
Entree
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded and topped with marinara and mozzarella
Veal Parmesan
Breaded and topped with marinara and mozzarella
Chicken Francese
Egg-battered and served in a lemon caper white wine sauce
Veal Francese
Egg-battered and served in a lemon caper white wine sauce
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed in a mushroom demi glace sauce
Veal Marsala
Sauteed in a mushroom demi glace sauce
Chicken Picatta
Sauteed in a lemon caper white wine sauce
Veal Picatta
Sauteed in a lemon caper white wine sauce
Chicken Sicilian
Sauteed mushrooms and oil-cured olives in a cherry pepper demi glace sauce
Veal Sicilian
Sauteed mushrooms and oil-cured olives in a cherry pepper demi glace sauce
Chicken Milanese
Breaded and topped with arugula salad, long hot peppers, cherry tomatoes in a white balsamic vinaigrette
Veal Milanese
Breaded and topped with arugula salad, long hot peppers, cherry tomatoes in a white balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Cacciatore
Gervasio's classic bone-in chicken served in a rosemary mushroom demi glace
Chicken alla Romana
Bone-in chicken served in a spicy pepper tomato sauce
Chicken Pepperoncini
Bone-in chicken stewed with roasted potatoes and spicy pepperoncini peppers
Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded and topped with marinara and mozzarella
Eggplant Involtini
Stuffed with sauteed spinach and ricotta cheese baked in marinara
Flounder Oregonata
Baked with white wine and lemon and topped with toasted seasoned breadcrumbs
Flounder Francese
Egg-battered and served in a lemon caper white wine sauce
Salmon Puttanesca
Seared and served with tomatoes, oil-cured olives, anchovies, garlic and capers
Salmon Bruschetta
Seared and topped with fresh tomato and basil bruschetta
Shrimp and Scallop Portofino
Sauteed with marinated artichokes hearts and roasted red peppers in a mushroom madeira wine sauce
Sides
Kids
With App
Open Food
Trenton Tomato Pies
Small Pies
Large Pies
Sicilian Pies
Specialty Pies
Small Specialty Pies
Small Margherita Pie
Fresh Mozzarella, basil and plum tomato sauce
Small Buffalo Chicken Pie
Chicken and buffalo sauce served with a side of bleu cheese
Small Cheesesteak Pie
Seasoned ribeye, mozzarella and american cheese
Small Bianca Pie
White Pie with spinach, marinated artichoke hearts and roasted red peppers
Small Tony G Pie
Trenton Tomato Pie topped with sausage, cherry peppers and garlic
Small Marie Pie
No sauce, no cheese, topped with sliced tomatoes, basil, oil and garlic
Large Specialty Pies
Large Margherita Pie
Fresh Mozzarella, basil and plum tomato sauce
Large Buffalo Chicken Pie
Chicken and buffalo sauce served with a side of bleu cheese
Large Cheesesteak Pie
Seasoned ribeye, mozzarella and american cheese
Large Bianca Pie
White Pie with spinach, marinated artichoke hearts and roasted red peppers
Large Tony G Pie
Trenton Tomato Pie topped with sausage, cherry peppers and garlic
Large Marie Pie
No sauce, no cheese, topped with sliced tomatoes, basil, oil and garlic
Sicilian Specialty Pies
Sicilian Margherita Pie
Fresh Mozzarella, basil and plum tomato sauce
Sicilian Buffalo Chicken Pie
Chicken and buffalo sauce served with a side of bleu cheese
Sicilian Cheesesteak Pie
Sicilian Bianca Pie
White Pie with spinach, marinated artichoke hearts and roasted red peppers
Sicilian Tony G Pie
Trenton Tomato Pie topped with sausage, cherry peppers and garlic
Sicilian Marie Pie
No sauce, no cheese, topped with sliced tomatoes, basil, oil and garlic
Sicilian Grandma Pie
Thin Sicilian Pie with mozzarella, basil and plum tomato sauce
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
95 Saddle way units 400 & 500, Chesterfield, NJ 08515