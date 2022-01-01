Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sixty Three Clinton 63 Clinton st

review star

No reviews yet

63 Clinton st

NYC, NY 10002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Tasting Menu

Tasting Menu

$92.00

Taco

Caviar Handroll

$55.00

Mackerel

Beef

Congee

Sweet Potatoes

Turkey

Baked Alaska

Pairing Menu

$85.00

Pescatarian Entree

Vegetarian Entree

Penny For Your Thoughts

$0.01

Water

Still BTL

$5.00

Sparkling BTL

$5.00

Signature cocktails

Negroni

$20.00

Fall Fashion

$20.00

Daiquiri

$20.00

Umeboshi

$20.00

Temperance Cooler

$10.00

Dealer's Choice

$20.00

Milk Punch

$22.00Out of stock

Water

Still BTL

$5.00

Sparkling BTL

$5.00

N/A beverage

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Club Soda

$6.00

Tonic Water

$6.00

Yuzu Soda

$6.00

Ume Soda

$6.00

Ringo Soda

$6.00

By the Glass

Tarlant BTG

$25.00

Mignon BTG

$28.00

Viognier BTG

$22.00

Kumeau BTG

$24.00

Terre Nere BTG

$19.00

Railsback BTG

$22.00

Caprai BTG

$24.00

Hakugyokko BTG

$20.00

Tamagawa BTG

$24.00

Corkage Fee

$75.00

White

Venica Ronco Del Cero

$80.00

Leroux Aligote

$85.00

Morey Aligote

$100.00

Presquile Bien Nacido

$110.00

Schaefer Domprobst Spatlese 2020

$115.00

Janthial Bourgogne

$120.00

Plaisance La Grande Piece

$120.00

Naudet Vaillons 2020

$130.00

Beaurenard CdP Blanc

$140.00

Laroche Vaudevay 2020

$150.00

Chartron Saint Aubin

$150.00

Janthial Rully Vauvry

$150.00

Bernaudeau Les Ongles

$160.00

Boudier Pernand Vergelesses

$165.00

PYCM Saint Aubin

$170.00Out of stock

Leflaive Bourgogne 2018

$180.00

Leroux Meursault 2020

$200.00

Bodega Chacra Chardonnay 2020

$200.00

Pillot Saint Aubin Charmois 2020

$210.00

De Villaine Rully Rabource

$210.00

Chantereves Morgeot 2020

$250.00

Red

Leroux Bourgogne Rouge 2020

$95.00

Presquile Syrah 2019

$110.00

Bodega Chacra Sin Azufre

$125.00

Molettieri Taurasi Riserva 2012

$130.00

Cerbaie Brunello 2012

$130.00Out of stock

Presquile Pinot Noir 2020

$135.00

Chantereves Chorey Le Beaune

$155.00

Chene Bleu 2014

$180.00

Nervi Conterno 'Gattinara' 2018

$180.00

De La Cote Blooms Field

$200.00

Dal Forno 2016

$255.00

Trevallon Alpilles 2017

$270.00

Sparkling

Leclerc Briant 375mL

$60.00

Elemart Robion VB03

$120.00

Laherte Blanc De Noirs

$125.00

Renoir Le Terroir

$130.00

Mignon ADN De Meunier

$135.00

Tarlant Zero

$135.00

Miniere Influence

$140.00

Girard Bonnet A Mi Chemin

$145.00

Agrapart 7 Crus

$150.00

Paillard Terres Roses

$155.00

Moncuit 2008

$160.00

Lilbert Grand Cru

$160.00

Tarlant Rose

$165.00

Mouzon Leroux Ascendant

$175.00

Domaine Vincey 2017

$180.00

Laherte Les Beaudiers

$190.00

Fleury 30 Ans De Biodynamie

$195.00

Dehu La Rue Des Noyers

$210.00

Chartogne Taillet Saint Thierry

$225.00

Peters Oubliee

$240.00

Laval Cumieres

$240.00

Laherte Les 7

$250.00

Dhondt Grellet Nogers 2015

$250.00

Vilmart Coeur De Cuvee 2014

$300.00

Doyard 2013

$300.00

Leclerc Briant Basses Prieures

$325.00

Heidsieck Rose 2008

$340.00

Lilbert Perle

$350.00

Larmandier V.V. Du Levant

$350.00

Takacho Boidaimoto

$90.00

Haohiko Namazake

$120.00

Jikon Tokubetsu

$125.00

Tedorigawa Iki Na Onna

$130.00

Kokuryu Kuzuryu

$145.00

Jikon Omachi

$150.00

Sohomare Kimoto Junmai Daiginjo

$150.00

Masumai Nanago

$240.00

Rose & Orange

Jaimee Motley ‘Rorick Heritage Mondeuse’ 2019

$58.00

Pascal Cotat Chavignol Rosé 2020

$135.00

Reserve

Moncuit Chetillons 2015

$295.00

Mousse Special Club Rose

$300.00

Laurent Perrier Grand Siecle N.24

$320.00

Vilmart Emotion 2013

$325.00

Geoffroy Les Houtrants

$350.00

Chartogne Taillet Hors Serie

$350.00

Marguet Le Parc

$360.00

Marguet Les Bermonts

$360.00

Krug GC 169eme

$375.00

Ulysse Collin Les Mallions 2017

$375.00

Leclerc Briant Blanc De Meunier 2015

$375.00

Savart Haute Couture

$415.00

Egly Ouriet Milliseme 2011

$390.00

Dom Perignon 2010

$450.00

Bouchard La Haute Lemble 2013

$550.00

Sapience Oenotheque 2009

$700.00

Georges Laval Longues Violes 2013

$900.00

Krug 'Grand Cuvee' NV 1.5L

$975.00

Dom Perignon Rose 1996

$1,400.00

Jacques Selosse 1995

$4,725.00

Valentini Trebbiano 2017

$300.00

Gagnard Clos De Maltroye 2016

$325.00

Chartron Clos De Pucelle

$330.00

Domaine Roulot Meursault 2014

$400.00

Clos Rougeard Breze

$550.00

Boillot Moucheres 2008

$600.00

Leflaive Meursault Sous Le Dos D'Ane

$615.00

Leflaive Maltroie 2019

$645.00

Roulot Porusots 2019

$750.00

Morey Perrieres 2017

$800.00

Leflaive 'Bienvenues-Bâtard-Montrachet' Grand Cru 2017

$1,500.00

Chevillion Vaucrains 2011

$350.00

Parcellaires Gevrey 1er Cru 2018

$375.00

Dunn Howell Mountain 2017

$390.00

Egly Ouriet Coteaux Champenois 2018

$480.00

Biondi Santi 2016

$525.00

DAngerville Clos Des Ducs

$550.00

Clos Rougeard Poyeux 2012

$650.00

Clos Rougeard Le Bourg 2015

$720.00

Cos D'Estournel 2009

$850.00

Mugnier Chambolle Musigny 2019

$1,000.00

Jamet Cote Brune 2009

$1,000.00

DRC Vosne Romanee 2019

$1,050.00

Meo Camuzet Clos De Vougeot 2008

$1,125.00

Dujac Aux Combottes 2004

$1,350.00

J.L. Chave Hermitage 1998

$1,375.00

Fourrier Clos St. Jacques 2002

$1,700.00

Comte Liger Belair Aux Reignots 2003

$3,250.00

DRC Romanee St. Vivant 1993

$7,500.00

A la Carte

Caviar Handroll

$55.00

Breakfast Taco

$8.00

Veg Taco

$8.00

Oysters

$16.00

Seasonal Agnolotti

$22.00

Clam Flatbread

$18.00

Unagidon

$36.00

Bread

$9.00

Private Tasting

$175.00

Room Fee

$5,000.00

Caviar roll

$75.00

Caviar/Uni Roll

$75.00

Open Wine

Cotat @ Cost

$58.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Progressive American tasting menu featuring a wood fire oven and grill. Offering affordable curated beverage menu, in a refined yet relaxed atmosphere.

Location

63 Clinton st, NYC, NY 10002

Directions

Gallery
Sixty Three Clinton image
Sixty Three Clinton image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dudley's
orange starNo Reviews
85 Orchard Street New York City, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Sauce Restaurant - 78 Rivington Street
orange starNo Reviews
78 Rivington Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Williamsburg Pizza - LES
orange starNo Reviews
277 Broome Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Sauce Pizzeria - Rivington St - 84 RIVINGTON ST
orange starNo Reviews
84 RIVINGTON ST New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Doughnut Plant - LES
orange star4.5 • 7,378
379 Grand St. New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Butcher's Daughter - Nolita
orange star3.6 • 1,714
19 Kenmare St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in NYC

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near NYC
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston