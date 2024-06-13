- Home
Hicksville
- Get Baked New York 642 S Broadway
Get Baked New York 642 S Broadway
642 South Broadway
Hicksville, NY 11801
Cupcakes
- Apple Crumb Cupcake
Experience the decadent flavors of our apple crumb cupcake. Made with moist yellow cake and filled with a sweet apple filling, this treat is topped with a rich buttercream and garnished with a tantalizing blend of apple and vanilla crumb. The perfect balance of sophistication and sweetness for your taste buds.$6.99
- Boston Creme Cupcake
Transport yourself to a world of decadence with our Boston Creme Cupcake. Made from a perfect blend of marble cake, rich Bavarian cream filling, and creamy buttercream topping, finished with a sprinkle of brown crumb and pudding garnishment. A sensory indulgence for the sophisticated palate.$6.99
- Cannoli Cupcake
Satisfy your cravings with the ultimate gourmet dessert, our decadent Cannoli Cupcake. Experience the perfect harmony of delicate yellow cake, rich cannoli filling, and a luscious cannoli topping, topped off with a sprinkle of cannoli chips. Elevate your taste buds to a new level of luxury and sophistication.$6.99
- Carrot Cake Cupcake
Taste luxury with our handcrafted carrot cake cupcakes! A moist carrot cake base filled with decadent cream cheese, topped with a creamy and flavorful cream cheese topping. Finished with a delicate carrot buttercream sprinkle for an elegant touch. Treat yourself to the perfect combination of flavors and textures.$6.99
- Chocolate Oreo Cupcake
Experience the decadent flavors of our chocolate oreo cupcake. Made with rich chocolate cake, filled with chocolate pudding, and topped with more oreo buttercream and an oreo garnish. Satisfy your cravings with every bite.$6.99
- Coconut Cupcake
Indulge in the decadent delight of our luxurious coconut cupcake - a heavenly concoction of yellow cake, vanilla buttercream filling, and buttercream topping, adorned with delicate white coconut flakes. Experience the perfect balance of flavors and textures in every delectable bite. A must-try for any connoisseur of fine desserts.$6.99
- Dulce de Leche Cupcake
Indulge in the decadent delight of our luxurious Dulce de Leche cupcake - a heavenly concoction of marble cake, caramel mousse filling, and caramel whipped cream topping with caramel drizzle.$6.99
- Fudge Cupcake
Indulge in a decadent experience with our fudge cupcake. Moist yellow cake filled and topped with rich fudge, and adorned with chocolate chips. Elevate your taste buds with each bite. Treat yourself to this luxurious treat.$6.99
- German Chocolate Cupcake
Indulge in the decadent delight of our luxurious German Chocolate cupcake - chocolate cake with ganache filling, topped with German chocolate icing, chocolate drizzle and two whole almonds.$6.99
- Kids Specialty Cupcake (Assorted Sports)
Our kids specialty cupcakes made with yellow cake and filled with vanilla custard. Enjoy the awesomeness of our assorted sports themes!$6.99
- Kids Specialty Cupcake (Unicorn/Princess)
Our kids specialty cupcakes made with yellow cake and filled with vanilla custard. Enjoy the delight of Unicorns and rainbow colors!$6.99
- Lemon Raspberry Cupcake
Introducing our sweet and tangy Lemon Raspberry cupcake - a sophisticated combination of flavors with yellow cake, French cream & raspberry filling, and lemon mousse topping.$6.99
- Nutella Cupcake$6.99
- Pistachio Cupcake$6.99
- Rainbow Cookie Cupcake
Prepare to be amazed with a heavenly treat, our rainbow cookie cupcake! A moist rainbow cake, featuring a burst of raspberry jelly filling, a creamy cream cheese topping, and a colorful rainbow cookie garnish, this cupcake is sure to tantalize your taste buds and leave you wanting more. Don't miss out on this indulgent and delicious experience!$6.99
- Red Velvet Cupcake
Lose yourself in our exquisite red velvet cupcake, made from luxurious layers of red velvet cake, filled with creamy cream cheese, and topped with a decadent cream cheese topping. Finished off with a sprinkle of red crumbs for the perfect finishing touch. Satisfy your cravings with a touch of sophistication.$6.99
- S'mores Cupcake$6.99
- Strawberry Shortcake Cupcake
Experience sheer decadence with our premium strawberry shortcake cupcake. Each delectable treat is made with layers of moist yellow cake, luscious strawberry filling, and a delicate whip cream topping. Topped off with a scrumptious combination of strawberry and yellow crumb garnishment, every bite is a taste of luxury.$6.99
- Tiramisu Cupcake
Indulge in the mouthwatering delight of our tiramisu cupcake - a delectable concoction of yellow cake, tiramisu filling, whipped cream t