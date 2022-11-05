Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches
Salad
Get Fruity Cafe
1,051 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
We Make Healthy Taste Good! 🍑 FRESH Smoothies, Salads, Wraps and Patties College Park | Old National | Catering Order Online or on UberEats | GrubHub | DoorDash MyGetFruity.com
Location
3707 Main Street, College Park, GA 30337
Gallery
Popular restaurants in College Park
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
More near College Park