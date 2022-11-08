Get Fruity Cafe Greenbriar

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Grilled Lamb
Grilled Caesar
Jerk Salmon Wrap

WRAPS

Avocado Chicken

Avocado Chicken

$9.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Tomatoes, Red Onions Finished w/Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette

Black Bean Burger Wrap

Black Bean Burger Wrap

$11.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Avocado, Carrots, Finished w/Our Sweet Vidalia Onion Vinagrette Dressing

Bo Wrap

$8.95

Grilled Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions, Parmesan Cheese, Italian Dressing

Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.95

Grilled Shrimp Drizzled w/Original Tabasco Sauce, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Tomatoes, & Red Onions, Topped w/Crumbled Blue Cheese and Dressing

Grilled Caesar

Grilled Caesar

$9.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Parmesan Cheese, Crouton Dust, Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing

Grilled Lamb

Grilled Lamb

$10.95

Grilled Lamb, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Tomatoes & Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Finished w/Tzatziki and Buffalo Hot Sauce, Sprinkled w/Parmesan Cheese

Health Conscious

$11.95

All vegetables available, Spinach, Option of Tuna/Chicken, Option of Pineapples, Grapes, or Strawberries

Jerk Painted Shrimp Wrap

Jerk Painted Shrimp Wrap

$11.95

Grilled Shrimp, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Topped w/Our Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing

Jerk Salmon Wrap

Jerk Salmon Wrap

$11.95

Grilled Salmon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Jerk BBQ Sauce and Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing

Jermakin Me Krazy

Jermakin Me Krazy

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, w/Sliced Red Tomatoes, Onions, Jerk BBQ Sauce & Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing

Salmon Caesar

$11.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Parmesan Cheese, Crouton Dust, Seasoned Salmon, Caesar Dressing

Shrimp Caesar

$11.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Parmesan Cheese, Crouton Dust, Jumbo Shrimp, Caesar Dressing

Spicy Buffalo Chicken

Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Breast Drizzled w/Original Tabasco Sauce, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Tomatoes & Red Onions, Topped w/Crumbled Blue Cheese Dressings

Tuna

Tuna

$9.95

Albacore White Tuna, w/Special Seasoning, Green Leaf Lettuce, Thinly Sliced Red Onions & Tomatoes

Wrap It Up

Wrap It Up

$9.95

Smoked Turkey, Sweet Red Pepper, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Layered w/Provolone Cheese and Dressing

SMOOTHIES

BRUTIS

$5.95+

Bananas, Peanut Butter, Butter Crunch Cookies, Fat Free Milk

Dude Shut Up

Dude Shut Up

$5.95+

Strawberries, Bananas, Butter Crunch Cookies, Fat Free Milk

HOLLA BERRY

$5.95+

Strawberries, Blueberries, Fat Free Milk

NAKED BABY

$5.95+

Bananas and Strawberries, Fat Free Milk

NOW THAT'S CRAZY

NOW THAT'S CRAZY

$5.95+

Blueberries, Strawberries and Banana, Fat Free Milk

WHAT'S POPPIN

$5.95+

Pineapples, Strawberries, Blueberries, Fat Free Milk

DAIRY FREE SMOOTHIES

Action Jackson

Action Jackson

$5.95+

Mango and Pineapple w/Honey

Havocado

Havocado

$5.95+

Mango, Pineapple, Avocado and Ginger w/Honey

It's a Holiday

$5.95+

Pineapple and Strawberries w/Honey

Love Jones

Love Jones

$5.95+

Pineapple, Mango, Strawberries and Oats w/Honey

Lucky Punch

$5.95+

Mango, Pineapple, Strawberries & Peaches, w/Honey

Me & My Shorty

Me & My Shorty

$5.95+

Mango, Pineapple, Strawberries w/Honey

That's Incredible

That's Incredible

$5.95+

Pineapple, Mango, Bananas, w/Fresh Spinach & Ginger w/Honey

Ya Mom's a Crook

Ya Mom's a Crook

$5.95+

Strawberries, Pineapple & Blueberries w/Honey

You Ain't the Bomb

$5.95+

Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana & Oats, w/Honey

SALADS

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Croutons

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

Chunky Turkey Salad

Chunky Turkey Salad

$10.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Onions, Smoked Turkey

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Black Olives, Feta Cheese

Health Conscious Salad

Health Conscious Salad

$14.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Pitted Black Olives and Croutons

House Salad

$9.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Carrots

Jerk Salmon & Shrimp Salad

Jerk Salmon & Shrimp Salad

$19.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapeños, Carrots and Avocado

Pineapple Habanero Salmon Over Spinach

Pineapple Habanero Salmon Over Spinach

$14.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapeños, Carrots and Avocado Pineapple Habanero Glaze

SANDWICHES

Albacore White Tuna on Croissant

Albacore White Tuna on Croissant

$7.95

Albacore White Tuna on Croissant

BLT

BLT

$6.75

Turkey Bacon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Mayonnaise, Tomatoes, Choice of Croissant or Honey Wheat Bread (Less Turkey)

Salmon Croissant

$7.95
Turkey BLT

Turkey BLT

$7.95

Turkey Bacon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Mayonnaise, Tomatoes, Choice ofCroissant or Honey Wheat Bread

PATTIES

BEEF

$3.50

COCO BREAD

$3.50

CURRY CHICKEN

$3.50

JERK CHICKEN

$3.50

SHRIMP

$4.50

SPINACH

$3.50

VEGGIE

$3.50

FRUIT SALADS

ACAI BOWL

$9.95

BANANA BERRY

$6.95

Strawberries, Bananas

GOLDEN DELUXE

$6.95

Pineapple, Melons, Kiwi, Strawberries, Grapes

GOLDEN KIWI SPECIAL

$6.95

Pineapples, Kiwi, Strawberries, Grapes

GOLDEN PINEAPPLE

$6.95

Pineapple

PINE / BERRY

$6.95

Pineapples, Strawberries

SWEET SEDUCTION

$6.95

Strawberries, Bananas, Hot Fudge

BEVERAGES

APPLE JUICE

$1.79

Arden's Garden Juice

$3.95

BOTTLE SODA

$1.99

CAN SODA

$1.00

Droplets

$20.00

ESSENTIAL

$2.50

GINGER VYNE

$5.95

Hot Green Tea

$1.99

ICE

$1.00

JAMAICAN SODA

$2.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.79

Life Water

$2.79
Majestea

Majestea

$7.50

MISTIC

$1.99
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$1.79
Powerade

Powerade

$1.99
RedBull Large

RedBull Large

$3.95
RedBull Small

RedBull Small

$2.95

SEA MOSS 16oz

$24.99

Sea Moss 8oz

$16.99

Alkaline Water

$2.09

SNAPPLE

$2.75
Starbucks Frappuccino

Starbucks Frappuccino

$2.95

SNACKS

Apple Crumb Muffin

Apple Crumb Muffin

$3.50
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50
Chocolate Muffin

Chocolate Muffin

$3.50
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.99
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.99
White Macadamia Cookie

White Macadamia Cookie

$2.99
Classic Lay's Chips

Classic Lay's Chips

$1.79
Sun Chips - Harvest Cheddar

Sun Chips - Harvest Cheddar

$1.79
Sun Chips - Original

Sun Chips - Original

$1.79
Sun Chips - Garden Salsa

Sun Chips - Garden Salsa

$1.79
Sun Chips - French Onion

Sun Chips - French Onion

$1.79
Miss Vickies Chips - Sea Salt

Miss Vickies Chips - Sea Salt

$1.79
Miss Vickies Chips - Salt & Vinegar

Miss Vickies Chips - Salt & Vinegar

$1.79
Miss Vickies Chips - BBQ

Miss Vickies Chips - BBQ

$1.79

Danish

$3.95

Breakfast

Avocado Spinach Breakfast Wrap

$8.95

Avocado Spinach Breakfast Wrap with Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Meat Wrapped on a Spinach Wrap.

Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$5.95

Classic Omelette

$8.95

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$4.75

Salmon Croissant

$7.95

Turkey Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$5.95

Turkey Sausage Egg and Cheese

$5.95

FRUIT PLATTERS

Fruit Platter (10 People)

$50.00

Fruit Platter (20 People)

$80.00

Fruit Platter (21+ People)

$3.75

WRAP PLATTERS

WRAP PLATTER (10)

$149.00

WRAP PLATTER (20)

$199.95

WRAP PLATTER FOR 21+

$8.75

GARDEN SALAD PLATTERS

Greek Salad (10 People)

$45.00

Greek Salad (20 People)

$80.00

Greek Salad (21+ People)

$4.75

Caesar Salad (10 People)

$45.00

Caesar Salad (20 People)

$80.00

Caesar Salad (21+ People)

$4.75

House Salad (10 People)

$45.00

House Salad (20 People)

$80.00

House Salad (21+ People)

$4.75
