Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches
Salad

Get Fruity Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

5015 OLD NATIONAL HWY SUITE I

College park, GA 30349

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Jerk Salmon Wrap
Lucky Punch
Grilled Caesar

WRAPS

Grilled Caesar

Grilled Caesar

$9.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Parmesan Cheese, Crouton Dust, Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing

Avocado Chicken

Avocado Chicken

$9.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Tomatoes, Red Onions Finished w/Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette

Tuna

Tuna

$9.95

Albacore White Tuna, w/Special Seasoning, Green Leaf Lettuce, Thinly Sliced Red Onions & Tomatoes

Bo Wrap

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions, Parmesan Cheese, Italian Dressing

Jermakin Me Krazy

Jermakin Me Krazy

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, w/Sliced Red Tomatoes, Onions, Jerk BBQ Sauce & Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing

Spicy Buffalo Chicken

Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Breast Drizzled w/Original Tabasco Sauce, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Tomatoes & Red Onions, Topped w/Crumbled Blue Cheese Dressings

Wrap It Up

Wrap It Up

$9.95

Smoked Turkey, Sweet Red Pepper, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Layered w/Provolone Cheese and Dressing

Salmon Caesar

$11.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Parmesan Cheese, Crouton Dust, Seasoned Salmon, Caesar Dressing

Jerk Salmon Wrap

Jerk Salmon Wrap

$11.95

Grilled Salmon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Jerk BBQ Sauce and Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing

Shrimp Caesar

$11.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Parmesan Cheese, Crouton Dust, Jumbo Shrimp, Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.95

Grilled Shrimp Drizzled w/Original Tabasco Sauce, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Tomatoes, & Red Onions, Topped w/Crumbled Blue Cheese and Dressing

Jerk Painted Shrimp Wrap

Jerk Painted Shrimp Wrap

$11.95

Grilled Shrimp, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Topped w/Our Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing

Grilled Lamb

Grilled Lamb

$10.95

Grilled Lamb, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Tomatoes & Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Finished w/Tzatziki and Buffalo Hot Sauce, Sprinkled w/Parmesan Cheese

Health Conscious

$11.95

All vegetables available, Spinach, Option of Tuna/Chicken, Option of Pineapples, Grapes, or Strawberries

Black Bean Burger Wrap

Black Bean Burger Wrap

$11.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Avocado, Carrots, Finished w/Our Sweet Vidalia Onion Vinagrette Dressing

SMOOTHIES

NAKED BABY

$5.95+

Bananas and Strawberries, Fat Free Milk

WHAT'S POPPIN

$5.95+

Pineapples, Strawberries, Blueberries, Fat Free Milk

Dude Shut Up

Dude Shut Up

$5.95+

Strawberries, Bananas, Butter Crunch Cookies, Fat Free Milk

NOW THAT'S CRAZY

NOW THAT'S CRAZY

$5.95+

Blueberries, Strawberries and Banana, Fat Free Milk

HOLLA BERRY

$5.95+

Strawberries, Blueberries, Fat Free Milk

BRUTIS

$5.95+

Bananas, Peanut Butter, Butter Crunch Cookies, Fat Free Milk

DAIRY FREE SMOOTHIES

That's Incredible

That's Incredible

$5.95+

Pineapple, Mango, Bananas, w/Fresh Spinach & Ginger

Me & My Shorty

Me & My Shorty

$5.95+

Mango, Pineapple, Strawberries

Lucky Punch

$5.95+

Mango, Pineapple, Strawberries & Peaches,

Action Jackson

Action Jackson

$5.95+

Mango and Pineapple

Love Jones

Love Jones

$5.95+

Pineapple, Mango, Strawberries and Oats

Ya Mom's a Crook

Ya Mom's a Crook

$5.95+

Strawberries, Pineapple & Blueberries

You Ain't the Bomb

$5.95+

Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana & Oats,

It's a Holiday

$5.95+

Pineapple and Strawberries

Havocado

Havocado

$5.95+

Mango, Pineapple, Avocado and Ginger

SALADS

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Black Olives, Feta Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Croutons

Health Conscious Salad

Health Conscious Salad

$14.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Pitted Black Olives and Croutons

House Salad

$9.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Carrots

Chunky Turkey Salad

Chunky Turkey Salad

$10.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Onions, Smoked Turkey

Pineapple Habanero Salmon Over Spinach

Pineapple Habanero Salmon Over Spinach

$14.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapeños, Carrots and Avocado Pineapple Habanero Glaze

Jerk Salmon & Shrimp Salad

Jerk Salmon & Shrimp Salad

$19.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapeños, Carrots and Avocado

SANDWICHES

Turkey BLT

Turkey BLT

$7.95

Turkey Bacon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Mayonnaise, Tomatoes, Choice ofCroissant or Honey Wheat Bread

BLT

BLT

$6.75

Turkey Bacon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Mayonnaise, Tomatoes, Choice of Croissant or Honey Wheat Bread (Less Turkey)

Albacore White Tuna on Croissant

Albacore White Tuna on Croissant

$7.95

Albacore White Tuna on Croissant

EGG AND CHEESE

$3.29

SALMON CROISSANT

$8.95

PATTIES

BEEF

$3.50

CURRY CHICKEN

$3.50

JERK CHICKEN

$3.50

SPINACH

$3.50

VEGGIE

$3.50

COCO BREAD

$3.50

FRUIT SALADS

GOLDEN DELUXE

$6.95

Pineapple, Melons, Kiwi, Strawberries, Grapes

PINE / BERRY

$6.95

Pineapples, Strawberries

SWEET SEDUCTION

$6.95

Strawberries, Bananas, Hot Fudge

GOLDEN KIWI SPECIAL

$6.95

Pineapples, Kiwi, Strawberries, Grapes

BANANA BERRY

$6.95

Strawberries, Bananas

GOLDEN PINEAPPLE

$6.95

Pineapple

ACAI BOWL

$9.95

BEVERAGES

APPLE JUICE

$1.79

BOTTLE SODA

$1.99

CAN SODA

$1.00

ESSENTIAL

$2.50

GINGERVYNE

$5.95

Hot Green Tea

$1.99Out of stock

ICE

$0.50Out of stock

JAMAICAN SODA

$2.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.79
Majestea

Majestea

$7.50

MISTIC

$1.99
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$1.79
Powerade

Powerade

$1.99
RedBull Large

RedBull Large

$3.95
RedBull Small

RedBull Small

$2.95

SEA MOSS - Large

$24.99

SEA MOSS - Small

$16.99

SMALL WATER

$1.00

SNAPPLE

$2.75
Starbucks Frappuccino

Starbucks Frappuccino

$2.95

SNACKS

Apple Crumb Muffin

Apple Crumb Muffin

$3.50
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50
Chocolate Muffin

Chocolate Muffin

$3.50
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.99
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.99
White Macadamia Cookie

White Macadamia Cookie

$2.99
Vanilla Chocolate Chip Cookie

Vanilla Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99Out of stock
Classic Lay's Chips

Classic Lay's Chips

$1.79
Sun Chips - Harvest Cheddar

Sun Chips - Harvest Cheddar

$1.79
Sun Chips - Original

Sun Chips - Original

$1.79
Sun Chips - Garden Salsa

Sun Chips - Garden Salsa

$1.79
Sun Chips - French Onion

Sun Chips - French Onion

$1.79
Miss Vickies Chips - Sea Salt

Miss Vickies Chips - Sea Salt

$1.79
Miss Vickies Chips - Salt & Vinegar

Miss Vickies Chips - Salt & Vinegar

$1.79
Miss Vickies Chips - BBQ

Miss Vickies Chips - BBQ

$1.79

Danish

$3.95

FRUIT PLATTERS

A sweet melody of fresh pineapple, kiwi, and grapes

Fruit Platter (10 People)

$50.00

Fruit Platter (20 People)

$80.00

Fruit Platter (21+ People)

$3.75

WRAP PLATTERS

WRAP PLATTER (10)

$149.95

WRAP PLATTER (20)

$199.95

WRAP PLATTER FOR 21+

$8.75

GARDEN SALAD PLATTERS

Greek Salad (10 People)

$45.00

Greek Salad (20 People)

$80.00

Greek Salad (21+ People)

$4.75

Caesar Salad (10 People)

$45.00

Caesar Salad (20 People)

$80.00

Caesar Salad (21+ People)

$4.75

House Salad (10 People)

$45.00

House Salad (20 People)

$80.00

House Salad (21+ People)

$4.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
We Make Healthy Taste Good! 🍑 FRESH Smoothies, Salads, Wraps and Patties College Park | Old National | Catering Order Online or on UberEats | GrubHub | DoorDash MyGetFruity.com

5015 OLD NATIONAL HWY SUITE I, College park, GA 30349

