Get Hu'sum BBQ 856 Highway 141

856 Washington Highway 141

Husum, WA 98672

Popular Items

SANDWICH: BBQ Pork

SANDWICH: BBQ Pork

$12.50

Rubbed and slow smoked Carlton Farms pork butt Shredded and tossed with our GHB BBQ Sauce and served on a toasted roll topped with coleslaw. Pickle chips on the side.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Elbow macaroni noodles mixed with a Tillamook Cheddar cheese sauce with onions, garlic & spices. Baked and served with green onions garnish.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.00

Slow simmered red potatoes with red onions and celery. Tossed in our GHB dressing and finished with green onions.


MAIN MENU

BBQ Pork Ribs

BBQ Pork Ribs

$14.00+

Our pork ribs are rubbed and slow smoked to perfection. They are finished with our house GHB BBQ sauce and served with pickled cabbage, cornbread and choice of one side.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Our wings are brined, seasoned and smoked. They are tossed in a classic Buffalo Wing hot sauce & butter. 1lb of wings with house ranch dipping sauce & celery.

SANDWICH: BBQ Pork

SANDWICH: BBQ Pork

$12.50

Rubbed and slow smoked Carlton Farms pork butt Shredded and tossed with our GHB BBQ Sauce and served on a toasted roll topped with coleslaw. Pickle chips on the side.

SANDWICH: Carne Asada

SANDWICH: Carne Asada

$14.50

Marinated Tri-Tip Steak, smoked and then chopped. Served on a toasted bun with spicy mayo, peppers, onions & pickled cabbage. Pickle chips on the side.

The Meat Sweats Combo

The Meat Sweats Combo

$26.00

Sample platter built for 2. Get a taste of everything GHB has to offer. House sausage, (2) wings, pulled pork, (2) pork ribs, tri-tip carne asada. Choice of two sides. (no substitutions)

SAUSAGE: Smoked Cajun Andouille

SAUSAGE: Smoked Cajun Andouille

$12.50

House made andouille sausage, slow smoked and served on a toasted roll with chimichurri mayo, peppers, onions & pickled cabbage.

SPECIALS

WEEKLY SPECIAL : LIMITED QUANTITY
SALAD: Thai Cabbage

SALAD: Thai Cabbage

$10.00

Shredded cabbage, carrots and cilantro tossed in our Thai Lime Vinaigrette. Topped with smoked peanuts, toasted sesame seed & pickled red onions. Add house smoked pork belly | sausage | pork butt for an meal!

SIDES

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00

Our slaw is made in house with shaved green and red cabbage and carrots. It is tossed in our GHB slaw dressing with hints of horseradish and black pepper.

Cornbread

Cornbread

$2.50

We bake our cornbread daily. Buttermilk, butter and love go into making GHB cornbread some of the best you'll ever have. Topped with our smoked ancho honey butter.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Elbow macaroni noodles mixed with a Tillamook Cheddar cheese sauce with onions, garlic & spices. Baked and served with green onions garnish.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.00

Slow simmered red potatoes with red onions and celery. Tossed in our GHB dressing and finished with green onions.

Red Beans

Red Beans

$3.50

Slow simmered and seasoned red beans topped with lime crema & green onions.

Smoked Beets

Smoked Beets

$4.50

Red & Gold Beets, slow smoked over rock salt. Served cold with a touch of cotija cheese, lime crema and scallions.

DRINKS

ARNOLD PALMER

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

A delicious blend of our house tea & lemonade served over ice. It's summer in a glass.

Coffee

$3.00Out of stock
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50

Made in house. Slightly sweetened and served with a lemon wedge.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Made in house with fresh squeezed lemon juice.

Lime Fizzy

Lime Fizzy

$4.50

Fresh squeezed lime juice with simple syrup and soda water served over ice.

Soda Pop Can

Soda Pop Can

$2.50
STEWARTS | REEDS | JARRITOS

STEWARTS | REEDS | JARRITOS

$3.50

Assored glass bottles. Jarritos Tamarind & Orange, Reeds Ginger Beer and Stewarts Root Beer & Cream Soda.

Bottled Water

$2.00

When available. We encourage you to drink our tap water and enjoy the fact that you saved the ocean from another plastic bottle.

DESSERT

Dark Chocolate brownie.
Chocolate Chip & Oatmeal Cookie

Chocolate Chip & Oatmeal Cookie

$1.50

Dark chocolate chip cookie with oatmeal. Baked fresh daily.

K9

Extra Large Beef Marrow bones...slow smoked and available for leashed and well behaved dogs.
Smoked Dog Bones

Smoked Dog Bones

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Established in 2022, GHB is located onsite at River Drifters and open to the public where we serve smoked pork, beef, chicken, house-made sausage, and sauces, salads & sides made from scratch.

Location

856 Washington Highway 141, Husum, WA 98672

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

