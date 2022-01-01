Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sauce Food Truck 456 Litchfield Street

review star

No reviews yet

456 Litchfield Street

Leominster, MA 01453

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Boneless fried chicken, cheese, house buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, served on a grilled potato bun with a side of fries.

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Boneless fried chicken, cheese, house teriyaki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles, topped with onion strings, served on a grilled potato bun with a side of fries. (Contains Soy.)

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Boneless fried chicken, cheese, house garlic sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles, served on a grilled potato bun with a side of fries.

Chicken Piccata Sandwich

$14.00

Boneless fried chicken, cheese, house piccata sauce, served on a grilled potato bun with a side of fries.

Steak

Steak Classic Sandwich

$14.00

Shaved steak, cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, served on a grilled potato bun with a side of fries.

Roni Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Shaved steak, cheese, house garlic sauce, pepperoni, topped with onion strings, served on a grilled potato bun with a side of fries.

BBQ Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Shaved steak, cheese, house BBQ sauce, topped with onion strings, served on a grilled potato bun with a side of fries.

Teriyaki Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Shaved steak, cheese, house teriyaki sauce, topped with onion strings, served on a grilled potato bun with a side of fries.

Burger

Burger Classic Sandwich

$14.00

TWO burger patties, cheese, house burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, served on a grilled potato bun with a side of fries.

Single Burger Classic Sandwich

$12.00

ONE burger patty, cheese, house burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, served on a grilled potato bun with a side of fries.

Triple Burger Classic Sandwich

$16.00

THREE burger patties, cheese, house burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, served on a grilled potato bun with a side of fries.

Bacon Burger Classic Sandwich

$15.00

TWO burger patties, bacon, cheese, house burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, served on a grilled potato bun with a side of fries. on,

Single Bacon Burger Classic Sandwich

$13.00

ONE burger patty, cheese, house burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, served on a grilled potato bun with a side of fries.

Triple Bacon Burger Classic Sandwich

$17.00

THREE burger patties, cheese, house burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, served on a grilled potato bun with a side of fries.

Buffalo Burger Sandwich

$14.00

TWO burger patties, blue cheese dressing, house buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, served on a grilled potato bun with a side of frie

Single Buffalo Burger Sandwich

$12.00

ONE burger patty, blue cheese dressing, house buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, served on a grilled potato bun with a side of fries.

Triple Buffalo Burger Sandwich

$16.00

THREE burger patties, blue cheese dressing, house buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, served on a grilled potato bun with a side of fries.

BBQ Burger Sandwich

$14.00

TWO burger patties, cheese, house BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, topped with onion strings served on a grilled potato bun with a side of fries.

SIngle BBQ Burger Sandwich

$12.00

ONE burger patties, cheese, house BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, topped with onion strings served on a grilled potato bun with a side of fries.

Triple BBQ Burger Sandwich

$16.00

THREE burger patties, cheese, house BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, topped with onion strings served on a grilled potato bun with a side of fries.

Fries

Cheeseburger Loaded Fries

$12.00

Chopped burger, cheese, and burger sauce on top of 1 lb. of french fries.

Chicken Piccata Loaded Fries

$12.00

Fried Chicken bites, House Piccata Sauce on top of 1 lb. of french fries.

BBQ Loaded Fries

$12.00

Steak, cheese, onion strings and BBQ sauce on top of 1 lb. of french fries.

Classic Chicken Loaded Fries

$12.00

Fried chicken, cheese and house sauce on top of 1 lb. of french fries.

Baked Potato Loaded Fries

$12.00

Bacon, cheese, sour cream, chives on top of 1 lb. of french fries.

Truck Load of French Fries

$9.00

1 lb. of french fries.

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)

Brownie

$3.00

Brownie (1)

Whoopie Pie

$3.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Two fried eggs, cheese, hash brown, bacon, drizzled with house garlic sauce, served on a toasted potato bun.

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Two fried eggs, cheese, hash brown, sausage, drizzled with house garlic sauce, served on a toasted potato bun.

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Two fried eggs, cheese, hash brown, ham, drizzled with house garlic sauce, served on a toasted potato bun.

Steak & Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Two fried eggs, shaved steak, cheese, hash brown, drizzled with house garlic sauce, served on a butter toasted potato bun.

Pancake Sandwich with Bacon

$8.00

Two fried eggs, bacon, drizzled with maple syrup and served on two pancakes.

Pancake Sandwich with Sausage

$8.00

Two fried eggs, sausage, drizzled with maple syrup and served on two pancakes.

Pancake Sandwich with Ham

$8.00

Two fried eggs, ham, drizzled with maple syrup and served on two pancakes.

Waffle Sandwich with Bacon

$8.00

Two fried eggs, bacon, drizzled with maple syrup and served on two waffles.

Waffle Sandwich with Sausage

$8.00

Two fried eggs, sausage, drizzled with maple syrup and served on two waffles.

Waffle Sandwich with Ham

$8.00

Two fried eggs, ham, drizzled with maple syrup and served on two waffles.

Big Bad John Sandwich

$25.00

Four fried eggs, two full pieces of fried chicken, 6 pieces of bacon, cheese, 6 hash browns, drizzled with house garlic sauce.

Breakfast Plate

Chicken Loaded Waffle

$9.00

Two fried eggs, fried chicken bites, drizzled with maple syrup and served on two waffles. Add a little kick...drizzle with honey stung sauce instead of syrup.

Eggs & English

$6.00

Two eggs, hash brown and English muffin.

Eggs & Bacon

$8.00

Two eggs, bacon, hash brown and English muffin.

Eggs & Sausage

$8.00

Two eggs, sausage, hash brown and English muffin.

Eggs & Ham

$8.00

Two eggs, ham, hash brown and English muffin.

Pancakes & Bacon

$8.00

Two pancakes, bacon.

Pancake & Sausage

$8.00

Two pancakes, sausage.

Pancake & Ham

$8.00

Two pancakes, ham.

Waffles & Bacon

$8.00

Two waffles, bacon.

Waffles & Sausage

$8.00

Two waffles, sausage.

Waffles & Ham

$8.00

Two waffles, ham.

Hash Loaded Hash Browns

$10.00

Two Fried Eggs, corned beef hash, house sauce.

Bacon & Egg Loaded Hash Browns

$10.00

Two Fried Eggs, Bacon and cheese on top of three hash browns.

Sausage & Egg Loaded Hash Browns

$10.00

Two Fried Eggs, Sausage and cheese on top of three hash browns.

Pastry

Crumb Cake

$3.00

Crumb cake (1)

Breakfast Side

English Muffin

$3.00

English Muffin (1)

Corned Beef Hash

$3.00

Side of corned beef hash

Drink

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We believe good food starts with great ingredients. We believe serving great food is a labor of love; an expression to be shared with family and friends. With this belief, passion, and determination, Sauce embarks on a mission to cater to the local community with scrumptious meals, great service, and one-of-a-kind Sauces.

Location

456 Litchfield Street, Leominster, MA 01453

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

New York Fried Chicken and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
23 Pleasant St Leominster, MA 01453
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1110 - Leominster
orange star4.4 • 541
35 Commercial Street Leominster, MA 01453
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5084 - Leominster
orange starNo Reviews
231 Mill Street Leominster, MA 01453
View restaurantnext
Barber's Crossing North - 175 Leominster Road
orange starNo Reviews
175 Leominster Road Sterling, MA 01564
View restaurantnext
Pammy’s Place
orange starNo Reviews
68 Airport Rd Unit 1 Fitchburg, MA 01420
View restaurantnext
Sandee's Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 390
162 Main Street Lancaster, MA 01523
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Leominster

Papa Gino's - 1110 - Leominster
orange star4.4 • 541
35 Commercial Street Leominster, MA 01453
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Leominster
Fitchburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
West Boylston
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Holden
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Groton
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Acton
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston