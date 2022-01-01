Get-Skewers

Restaurant header imageView gallery

433 Canton Road

suite 216

Cumming, GA 30040

Chicken Bacon Combo

Bacon Wrapped Chicken 1 Skewers

Bacon Wrapped Chicken 1 Skewers

$15.00

Combo Chicken Wrapped Bacon with white rice, black beans and vinaigrette

Chicken Combo

Chicken Combo

Chicken Combo

$13.00

Combo Chicken with white rice, black beans and vinaigrette

Mignon Bacon Combo

Bacon Wrapped Mignon 1Skewers

Bacon Wrapped Mignon 1Skewers

$19.00

Combo Mignon Bacon with white rice, black beans and vinaigrette

Mignon Combo

Mignon 1 Skewer

Mignon 1 Skewer

$17.00

Combo Mignon with white rice, black beans and vinaigrette

Picanha Combo

Picanha 1 Skewer

Picanha 1 Skewer

$16.00

Combo Picanha (Top Sirloin) with white rice, black beans and vinaigrette

Tuscan Sausage Combo

Tuscan 1 Skewer

Tuscan 1 Skewer

$11.00

Combo Tuscan Italian Sausage with white rice, Black beans and Vinaigrette

Veggies Combo

Veggies Combo

$9.00

French Fries

French Fries

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Grilled Cheese Stick

Grilled Cheese Stick

$4.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$1.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.50
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$1.50
Sprite

Sprite

$1.50
Guarana

Guarana

$2.50
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$1.50
Canada Dry

Canada Dry

$1.50

Chicken

Chicken

$7.00

Chicken Bacon

Chicken Bacon

$9.00

Mignon

Mignon

$12.00

Mignon Bacon

Mignon Bacon

$14.00

Picanha

Picanha

$11.00

Sausage TUSCAN

Sausage TUSCAN

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Brazilian BBQ on the Skewers!

Location

433 Canton Road, suite 216, Cumming, GA 30040

Directions

