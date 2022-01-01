Get-Skewers
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Brazilian BBQ on the Skewers!
Location
433 Canton Road, suite 216, Cumming, GA 30040
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Get Skewers Food Truck - 645 Mullinax road Alpharetta
No Reviews
433 Canton Road Cumming, GA 30040
View restaurant
Marie's Italian Deli, Bakery & Market
No Reviews
580 Atlanta Road, Suite 34 Cumming, GA 30040
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cumming
Laredo's Mexican Bar and Grill - 770-886-6767 - http://laredosmexicanrestaurant.com
4.2 • 587
3480 Keith Bridge Rd Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurant