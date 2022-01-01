Get Smashed 850 Roosevelt Rd

Smasher in Training

$7.99

FOR KIDS 12 AND UNDER. If you came here to GET SMASHED, the Smasher in Training is NOT for you! Here's why: When we first created our smasher, we tried it with only one patty and one slice of cheese. We quickly realized this would never be the crave-able masterpiece that would leave you so satisfied that you'd want to get smashed every day. And we can't be judged on one slab of meat alone. A minimum of TWO all beef patties and a minimum of TWO slices of gooey, melted cheese is where it's at! So unless you came here for a bread sandwich, we suggest you slap on some big people pants and order our Original Smasher! We promise not to tell the little ones that your smasher is better than theirs. We also promise not to tell them you were going to order a kids meal for yourself! You're Welcome! Kids smasher, One fresh ground beef smashed to perfection with cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Pickles on the side with fries & a drink.