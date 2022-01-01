Restaurant header imageView gallery

Get Smashed 850 Roosevelt Rd

66 Reviews

$

850 Roosevelt Rd

Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Popular Items

The Original Smasher
Glenbard Smasher
Smasher in Training

Smashers

The Original Smasher

The Original Smasher

$8.99

Two fresh ground beef meat balls smashed to perfection and layered with two slices of cheese on a toasted brioche bun & pickles on the side.

Glenbard Smasher

Glenbard Smasher

$10.99

Three fresh ground beef meat balls smashed to perfection and layered with three slices of cheese on a toasted brioche bun & pickles on the side.

Monster Smasher

Monster Smasher

$12.99

Four fresh ground beef meat balls smashed to perfection and layered with four slices of cheese on a toasted brioche bun & pickles on the side.

Smasher in Training

Smasher in Training

$7.99

FOR KIDS 12 AND UNDER. If you came here to GET SMASHED, the Smasher in Training is NOT for you! Here's why: When we first created our smasher, we tried it with only one patty and one slice of cheese. We quickly realized this would never be the crave-able masterpiece that would leave you so satisfied that you'd want to get smashed every day. And we can't be judged on one slab of meat alone. A minimum of TWO all beef patties and a minimum of TWO slices of gooey, melted cheese is where it's at! So unless you came here for a bread sandwich, we suggest you slap on some big people pants and order our Original Smasher! We promise not to tell the little ones that your smasher is better than theirs. We also promise not to tell them you were going to order a kids meal for yourself! You're Welcome! Kids smasher, One fresh ground beef smashed to perfection with cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Pickles on the side with fries & a drink.

Impossible Original

$12.49

Impossible Glenbard

$14.49

Impossible Montster

$16.49

Impossible Trainer

$11.49

Level Up Items

Bacon

$1.99

Ranch

$0.50

Bbq

$0.50

Get Sauced - THC Ranch

$0.69

Get Sauced - Kickin Bourbon BBQ

$0.69

Get Sauced - Garlic Parm

$0.69

XXX Jala

$0.69

Extras

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$2.99

24oz Soda

$2.25

Beer Cheese

$2.25

Kids Drink

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in or carry out and Get Smashed!

850 Roosevelt Rd, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Directions

