  • El Paso
  • Get Smoked Barbecue - 6725 Morningside Cir
Get Smoked Barbecue 6725 Morningside Cir

No reviews yet

9501 Dyer Street

El Paso, TX 79924

Order Again

Smoked baby back ribs

GS Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked Chicken

$13.99

GS Tenders3

$12.00

GS Tenders5

$14.00

Baby Back Ribs

$16.00

Beef Ribs

$16.99

Jumbo Smoked Turkey Leg

$17.99

Smoked Cheeseburger

$12.00

Extra Patty

$5.00

Jalapeno Sausage Plate

$12.00

Jalapenno Asadero

$12.00

Wings5

$11.00

Wings10

$16.99

Wings20

$30.99

Wings30

$40.99

Wings50

$68.99

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Cajun Fries Small

$3.50

Cajun Fries Large

$5.50

Potato Salad

$3.00

Corn Bread

$2.50

Seasoned Corn

$3.50

Collard Greens

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy El Paso's best BBQ spot

9501 Dyer Street, El Paso, TX 79924

