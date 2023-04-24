Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lito's

review star

No reviews yet

756 N. Tyler Rd.

Wichita, KS 67212

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

N/A Bev

Soda

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Dr. Pepper

$3.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Sweet Tea

$3.99

Water

Traditional Menu

Appetizers

Carne Asada Fries

$12.00

Fries topped with carne asada, melted cheese, creama and pico de gallo.

Chicken Fries

$12.00

Fries with melted shredded cheese, chicken, creama and pico.

Smack Fries

$12.00

Fries with melted shredded cheese, buffalo chicken, and ranch dressing.

Beef Burgers

Beef American Burger

$13.99

All beef burger patty topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and pickles. Served with fries.

Beef Fajita Burger

$13.99

All beef burger patty topped with guacamole, bell peppers, and lettuce. Served with fries.

Beef Guac Burger

$13.99

All beef burger patty topped with cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and onion straws. Served with fries.

Beef Mushroom Burger

$13.99

All beef burger patty topped with mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, and onion. Served with fries.

Beef Spicy Burger

$13.99

All beef burger patty topped with jalapenos, jalapeno straws, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and creama. Served with fries.

Burritos

Chicken Buritto

$13.99

A 14" tortilla filled with chicken, rice, beans, creama, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese.

Beef Chorizo Burrito

$13.99

A 14" tortilla filled with beef chorizo, potatoes, eggs, beans, pico de gallo, creama, and shredded cheese.

Steak Asada Burrito

$13.99

A 14" tortilla filled with steak asada, rice, beans, creama, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese.

Salads

Carne Asada Salad

$12.00

A bed of lettuce topped with carne asada, cheese.

Chicken Salad

$12.00

A bed of lettuce topped with chicken and cheese.

Fajita Salad

$12.00

A bed of lettuce topped with beef, bell peppers, and pico de gallo.

Tacos

Carne Asada Fajita Tacos

$13.99

3 carne asada fajita tacos with red and green bell peppers and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.

Beef Chorizo Tacos

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$13.99

3 chicken tacos topped with buffalo sauce, lettuce, guacamole, pico. Drizzled with ranch. Served with rice and beans.

Carne Asada Tacos

$13.99

3 carne asada tacos with guacamole, pico, and creama. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Tacos

$13.99

3 chicken tacos with lettuce, pico, and creama. Served with beans and rice.

Beef & Potato Tacos

$13.99

3 tacos with hamburger, potatoes, onions, pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Black Bean Tacos

$13.99

3 tacos with black beansm lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and creama. Served with rice and beans.

Tostadas

Beef Tostada

$13.99

3 beef tostadas with refried beans, lettuce, avacados, feta cheese, creama, pico. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Tostada

$13.99

3 chicken tostadas with refried beans, lettuce, avacados, feta cheese, creama, pico. Served with rice and beans.

Steak Asada Tostada

$13.99

3 steak asada tostadas with refried beans, lettuce, avacados, feta cheese, creama, pico. Served with rice and beans.

Traditional Sides

Black Beans

$2.99

Fried Green Beans

$3.99

Fries

$3.99

Non Vegan Rice

$2.99

Okra

$3.99

Pinto Beans

$2.99

Vegetable Medley

$2.99

No Side

Vegan Menu

Vegan Appetizers

Mushroom Asada Fries

$12.00

Fries with mushroom asada, melted shredded cheese, creama, and pico.

Jackfruit Fries

$12.00

Fries topped with jackfruit, melted shredded cheese, creama, and pico.

Vegan Smack Fries

$12.00

Fries topped with melted shredded cheese, buffalo cauliflower, and ranch.

Vegan Burgers

Vegan American Burger

$13.99

Black bean burger patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and pickles. Served with fries.

Vegan Fajita Burger

$13.99

Black bean burger patty topped with guacamole, bell peppers, and lettuce. Served with fries.

Vegan Guac Burger

$13.99

Black bean burger patty topped with cheese, guacamole, pico, and onion straws. Served with fries.

Vegan Mushroom Burger

$13.99

Black bean burger patty topped with mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, and onion. Served with fries.

Vegan Spicy Burger

$13.99

Black bean burger patty topped with jalapenos, jalapeno straws, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and creama. Served with fries.

Vegan Burritos

Mushroom Asada Burrito

$13.99

A 14" tortilla filled with mushroom asada, rice, beans, creama, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese.

Jackfruit Burrito

$13.99

A 14" tortilla filled with jackfruit, rice, beans, creama, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese.

Soy Chorizo Burrito

$13.99

A 14" tortilla filled with soy chorizo, potatoes, eggless eggs, beans, pico de gallo, creama, and shredded cheese.

Vegan Salads

Jackfruit Salad

$12.00

Lettuce topped with jackfruit and feta cheese.

Black Bean Salad

$12.00

Lettuce topped with black beans and feta cheese.

Mushroom Asada Salad

$12.00

Lettuce topped with mushrooms and feta cheese.

Vegan Tacos

Asada Fajita Tacos

$14.99

3 mushroom asada fajita tacos with red and green bell peppers and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.

Black Bean Tacos

$13.99

3 black bean tacos with lettuce, guacamole, pico, and creama. Served with rice and beans.

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

$14.99

3 cauliflower tacos topped with buffalo sauce, lettuce, guacamole, and pico. Served with rice and beans.

Chorizo Soy Tacos

$14.99

3 Soy Meat Tacos with potatoes, eggless eggs, shredded cheese, and creama. Served with rice and beans.

Jackfruit Tacos

$14.99

3 Jackfruit tacos topped with creama and pico. Served with rice and beans.

Mushroom Asada Tacos

$14.99

3 mushroom asada tacos with guacamole, pico, and creama. Served with rice and beans.

Sweet Potato Quinoa Tacos

$14.99

3 sweet potato and quinoa tacos with onions and radish. Served with rice and beans.

Vegan Tostadas

Black Bean Tostada

$13.99

3 black bean tostadas with lettuce, avocado, feta cheese, creama, and pico. Served with rice and beans.

Jackfruit Tostada

$13.99

3 jackfruit tostadas w/ refried beans, lettuce, avacados, feta cheese, creama, pico. Served with rice and beans.

Mushroom Asada Tostada

$13.99

3 mushroom asada tostadas w/ refried beans, lettuce, avacados, feta cheese, creama, pico. Served with rice and beans.

Vegan Sides

Vegan Rice

$3.99

Black Beans

$3.99

Fries

$4.99

Vegetable Medley

$3.99

Pinto Beans

$2.99

No Side

Green Spaghetti

$4.99

Desserts

Shakes

Caramel Shake

$7.99

Chocolate Shake

$7.99

Vanilla Shake

$7.99

Oreo Shake

$7.99

Cheesecake

Regular Cheesecake

$7.99

Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.99

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.99

Caramel Cheesecake

$7.99

Cheesecake Shakes

Caramel Ultimate

$13.99

Chocolate Ultimate

$13.99

Oreo Ultimate

$13.99

Vanilla Ultimate

$13.99

Specials

Vegan Taco Tuesday

Jackfruit Taco

$4.00

Black Bean Taco

$3.00

Soy Chorizo

$4.00

Mushroom

$4.00

Buff Cauliflower

$4.00

Sweet Pot Quin

$4.00

"Trad" Taco Tuesday

Carne Asada Taco

$3.00

Beef Chorizo Taco

$3.00

Buff Chick Taco

$3.00

Ground Beef/Pot Taco

$3.00

Pollo Taco

$3.00

Black Bean Taco

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lito's is the first restaurant in Wichita of its kind! As we offer a full vegan menu, in addition to, a "traditional menu". We have a LITO bit of everything for everyone!

Location

756 N. Tyler Rd., Wichita, KS 67212

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Angry Elephant - Wichita
orange star4.4 • 1,323
756 N Tyler Rd Wichita, KS 67212
View restaurantnext
Knolla's Pizza Cafe - Wichita - West Central and Ridge Road
orange star4.4 • 327
7343 W Central Ave Wichita, KS 67212
View restaurantnext
Bionic Burger - 660 N Ridge Road
orange starNo Reviews
660 N Ridge Road Wichita, KS 67212
View restaurantnext
Maple Street Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
12111 West Maple Street #131 Wichita, KS 67235
View restaurantnext
Twelve Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
12111 W Maple St Wichita, KS 67235
View restaurantnext
Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
2441 N Maize Rd #101 Wichita, KS 67205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wichita

Gambino's Pizza - Wichita
orange star4.4 • 2,002
1520 South Webb Road Unit 120 Wichita, KS 67207
View restaurantnext
Chick N Max - West St.
orange star4.5 • 1,833
352 S. West St. Wichita, KS 67213
View restaurantnext
The Angry Elephant - Wichita
orange star4.4 • 1,323
756 N Tyler Rd Wichita, KS 67212
View restaurantnext
Chick N Max - Greenwich
orange star4.5 • 1,112
2350 N Greenwich Rd Wichita, KS 67226
View restaurantnext
Bella Vita Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,071
120 N West St Wichita, KS 67203
View restaurantnext
Lotus Leaf Cafe
orange star4.5 • 528
251 N WASHINGTON AVE WICHITA, KS 67202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wichita
Hutchinson
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Salina
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
No reviews yet
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Topeka
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (166 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston