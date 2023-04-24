Lito's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Lito's is the first restaurant in Wichita of its kind! As we offer a full vegan menu, in addition to, a "traditional menu". We have a LITO bit of everything for everyone!
Location
756 N. Tyler Rd., Wichita, KS 67212
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Knolla's Pizza Cafe - Wichita - West Central and Ridge Road
4.4 • 327
7343 W Central Ave Wichita, KS 67212
View restaurant