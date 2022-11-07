Ohana Poke Bowl

Restaurant info

Ohana Poke is a family owned operated Restaurant. Come in and enjoy one of our fresh, delicious Hawaiian inspired bowl. Poke is a fast served quality Hawaiian healthy food and is one of the main dishes of Native Hawaiian cuisine. Poke means ‘to slice or cut”and refers to the cubes, seasoned and marinated fish. Poke is sushi in a bowl, a healthier meal option when it comes to eating better, and it is served over various bases, with unlimited choices of toppings with a flexible degree of customization to suit the customers taste. You are invited to create your own bowl following easy steps or choose one of our own Signature bowl.