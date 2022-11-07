Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ohana Poke Bowl

163 North Evergreen Avenue

Arlington Heights, IL 60004

Popular Items

Build Your Own (1 Protein)
Ohana Bowl
Build Your Own (2 Proteins)

Signature House Bowl

Chicken or Shrimp, Pineapple, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Crispy Wonton, Soy Sauce, Teriyaki Sauce
Ohana Bowl

$15.00

Salmon, Ahi Tuna, Edamame, Mango, Seaweed(g), Cucumber, Scallions, Crunch Onion, Seseme Seeds, *Ohana Special Sauce, Ponzu sauce.

Kohala Bowl

$14.00

Ahi Tuna or *Spicy Tuna, Crab, Edamame, Pineapple, Cucumber, Scallions, Tobiko (g), Crispy Wonton, Sesame Seeds,*Spicy Aioli, Ponzu Sauce.

Mauka Bowl

$13.00

Chicken, Shrimp, Edamame, Pineapple, Cucumber, Carrots, Scallions, Corn, Crispy Wonton, Soy Sauce, Sweet Unagi

Vegetarian Bowl

$12.00

Tofu or *Spicy Tofu, Seaweed(g), Avocado, Edamame, Cucumber, Crunch Onion, Ponzu, Sweet Unagi.

Moana Kids Bowl

$9.00

Chicken or Shrimp, Pineapple, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Crispy Wonton, Soy Sauce, Teriyaki Sauce.

After Thoughts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

BYO

Five easy steps to create your fresh delicious bowl. Step one -Choose your base Step Two-Choose Ingredients Step Three-Choose a Protein Step Four- Choose Toppings Step Five- Choose Your Sauce

Build Your Own (1 Protein)

$12.00

One Protein

Build Your Own (2 Proteins)

$15.00

Two Proteins

Extras

Avocado

$1.25

Seaweed

$2.00

Crab Stick

$1.50

Tobiko

$1.00

Mango

$1.00

Spicy Salmon

$3.00

Salmon

$3.00

Spicy Tuna

$3.00

Ahi Tuna

$3.00

Chicken

$2.50

Spicy Chicken

$2.50

Spicy Shrimp

$3.00

Shrimp

$3.00

Spicy Tofu

$3.00

Tofu

$3.00

Drinks

Bottle water

$1.00
Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Mexican Coke

$2.50
LaCroix Lemon

$1.50
LaCroix Black Razzberry

$1.50
LaCroix Beach Plum

$1.50

LaCroix Guava

$1.50

Pure Leaf Iced Tea Unsweetened

$2.25

Pure Leaf Iced Sweet Tea

$2.25

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

$2.50

S. Pellegrino Essenza Blood Orange & Black Raspberry

$1.75Out of stock

S. Pellegrino Essenza Tangerine & Wild Strawberry

$1.75

S.Pelegrino Essenza Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate

$1.75Out of stock

Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$1.75

JOYBA Bubble Tea (Strawberry Lemonade Green Tea with popping BOBA)

$4.25

JOYBA Bubble Tea (Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea with popping BOBA )

$4.25

Catering

Platters Catering

$150.00

Feeds 10-15 People, 2 Bases 3 Lbs Of Proteins 2 Sauces Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance. Call our restaurant for large orders.

Build Your Own Catering

$13.50

ORDER LIMIT IS 20 BOWLS OR MORE PER ONE ORDER. 2 Proteins in each bowl. Must order 3 hours before.

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Ohana Poke is a family owned operated Restaurant. Come in and enjoy one of our fresh, delicious Hawaiian inspired bowl. Poke is a fast served quality Hawaiian healthy food and is one of the main dishes of Native Hawaiian cuisine. Poke means ‘to slice or cut”and refers to the cubes, seasoned and marinated fish. Poke is sushi in a bowl, a healthier meal option when it comes to eating better, and it is served over various bases, with unlimited choices of toppings with a flexible degree of customization to suit the customers taste. You are invited to create your own bowl following easy steps or choose one of our own Signature bowl.

163 North Evergreen Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60004

