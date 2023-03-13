  • Home
Get Sum Dim Sum 1520 North Mountain Avenue B109

No reviews yet

1520 North Mountain Avenue B109

Ontario, CA 91762

STEAM HEAVEN

Crystal Shrimp Dumping | 水晶蝦餃

Crystal Shrimp Dumping | 水晶蝦餃

$5.99

Crystal Shrimp Dumplings are a type of Chinese dumplings that are made with a translucent wrapper filled with shrimp and seasonings. They typically come in packs of four pieces.

Siu Mai - Pork w/ Shrimp | 香菇燒賣

Siu Mai - Pork w/ Shrimp | 香菇燒賣

$5.99

Siu Mai is a type of steamed Chinese dumpling filled with ground pork and shrimp. They are usually served in packs of four pieces.

Leek Shrimp Dumplings | 鮮蝦韭菜餃

Leek Shrimp Dumplings | 鮮蝦韭菜餃

$5.69

Leek Shrimp Dumplings are a variation of the traditional Chinese dumpling filled with shrimp and leeks. They typically come in packs of three pieces.

Shanghai Soup Dumplings |上海小籠包

Shanghai Soup Dumplings |上海小籠包

$5.69

Shanghai Soup Dumplings are a type of Chinese dumplings that are filled with a mixture of ground pork and soup. When steamed, the soup inside the dumpling creates a flavorful broth that is consumed along with the dumpling. They usually come in packs of four pieces.

Garlic Spare Ribs w/ Taro | 蒜香芋頭排骨

Garlic Spare Ribs w/ Taro | 蒜香芋頭排骨

$5.69

Garlic Spare Ribs with Taro is a dish of steamed pork spare ribs with garlic and taro, a root vegetable. This dish is a staple in Chinese cuisine and is often served as a side dish.

Chicken Feet | 醬汁鳳爪

Chicken Feet | 醬汁鳳爪

$5.69

Chicken Feet are a popular snack food in Chinese cuisine that are often boiled or steamed and served with a spicy dipping sauce. They typically come in packs of three pieces.

Sticky Rice | 荷香糯米鷄

Sticky Rice | 荷香糯米鷄

$5.69

Sticky Rice is a type of glutinous rice that is steamed and often used as a base for various dishes, including Chinese dumplings. They typically come in packs of two pieces.

Tripe w/ Ginger & Green Onions | 薑葱牛百葉

Tripe w/ Ginger & Green Onions | 薑葱牛百葉

$5.69
Bean Curd Role in Oyster Sauce | 鮑汁鮮竹卷

Bean Curd Role in Oyster Sauce | 鮑汁鮮竹卷

$5.69

Bean Curd Roll in Oyster Sauce is a dish made from rolled bean curd skin filled with a mixture of ingredients such as mushrooms and carrots. It is then coated with oyster sauce and stir-fried until crispy

Sponge Cakes | 古法馬拉糕

Sponge Cakes | 古法馬拉糕

$5.99

Sponge Cakes are a type of Chinese dessert made from a light and fluffy sponge batter that is steamed until fully cooked. They typically come in packs of three pieces.

Steamed BBQ Pork Buns | 蜜汁叉燒包

Steamed BBQ Pork Buns | 蜜汁叉燒包

$5.69

Steamed BBQ Pork Buns are a type of Chinese bun filled with sweet, savory barbecued pork. They are steamed until fully cooked and typically come in packs of three pieces.

Lava Custard Bun | 爆漿流沙包

Lava Custard Bun | 爆漿流沙包

$5.99

Lava Custard Buns are a type of Chinese bun filled with a warm, gooey custard filling that spills out when bitten. They are steamed until fully cooked and typically come in packs of three pieces.

Beef Balls w/ Bean Curd | 陳皮牛肉丸

Beef Balls w/ Bean Curd | 陳皮牛肉丸

$5.99

Beef Balls with Bean Curd are a type of meatball made from ground beef and bean curd. They are typically steamed or boiled and served with a dipping sauce. They come in packs of three pieces.

Shrimp Rice Roll | 鮮蝦腸粉

Shrimp Rice Roll | 鮮蝦腸粉

$6.69

Shrimp Rice Roll is a type of Chinese dish made from a thin layer of glutinous rice rolled around a filling of shrimp.

Beef Rice Roll | 牛肉腸粉

Beef Rice Roll | 牛肉腸粉

$5.99

Beef Rice Roll is a similar dish to the shrimp rice roll but with a filling made from ground beef instead of shrimp.

BBQ Pork Rice Roll | 叉燒腸粉

BBQ Pork Rice Roll | 叉燒腸粉

$5.99

BBQ Pork Rice Roll is a type of Chinese dish made from a thin layer of glutinous rice rolled around a filling of barbecued pork.

Cilantro Rice Roll | 香菜腸粉

Cilantro Rice Roll | 香菜腸粉

$5.99

Cilantro Rice Roll is a type of Chinese dish made from a thin layer of glutinous rice rolled around a filling of cilantro.

Fry Cruller / Rice Roll | 炸兩腸粉

Fry Cruller / Rice Roll | 炸兩腸粉

$5.99

Fry Cruller/Rice Roll is a type of Chinese dish made from a deep-fried cruller that is rolled around a filling of glutinous rice.

DEEP FRY

Seaweed Shrimp Roll | 紫菜卷

Seaweed Shrimp Roll | 紫菜卷

$5.69

Seaweed Shrimp Roll - a snack that consists of a mixture of shrimp and other ingredients wrapped in seaweed and usually deep fried or crispy.

Ham Sui Gok | 鹹水角

Ham Sui Gok | 鹹水角

$5.69

Ham Sui Gok - a Cantonese savory fried doughnut made from glutinous rice flour with savory filling such as ground pork, mushrooms and scallions.

Sesame Balls | 芝麻球

Sesame Balls | 芝麻球

$5.69

Sesame Balls - sweet and crispy fried dough balls coated with sesame seeds and filled with sweet red bean paste.

Veggie Egg Roll | 素春捲

Veggie Egg Roll | 素春捲

$5.69

a vegetarian version of the traditional egg roll that is usually filled with vegetables and deep fried until crispy.

Fry Bread Stick | 油炸鬼

Fry Bread Stick | 油炸鬼

$3.99

Fry Bread Stick - a deep fried, chewy and crispy strip of dough that is often enjoyed as a snack or as an accompaniment to other dishes.

PORRIDGE

Pork w/ Preserved Eggs Porridge | 皮蛋瘦肉粥

Pork w/ Preserved Eggs Porridge | 皮蛋瘦肉粥

$9.99

Traditional Rice Porridge - a simple and comforting dish made by cooking rice in a large amount of water until it breaks down and forms a creamy, porridge-like consistency with preserved eggs

Traditional Rice Porridge | 明火白粥

Traditional Rice Porridge | 明火白粥

$6.99

Traditional Rice Porridge - a simple and comforting dish made by cooking rice in a large amount of water until it breaks down and forms a creamy, porridge-like consistency.

BAKED

Egg Tart | 酥皮焗蛋撻

Egg Tart | 酥皮焗蛋撻

$5.39

Egg Tart - a pastry consisting of a pastry shell filled with a sweet and creamy egg custard

Baked BBQ Pork Bun | 酥皮叉燒包

Baked BBQ Pork Bun | 酥皮叉燒包

$5.99

Baked BBQ Pork Bun - a steamed bun filled with savory barbecued pork and other ingredients, usually served warm

BOILED VEGGIES

Chinese Kale | 白灼芥蘭

Chinese Kale | 白灼芥蘭

$8.99

Chinese Kale - a type of leafy green vegetable that is commonly used in Chinese cuisine for stir-fry dishes, soups, and stews, also called Chinese broccoli.

Yu Choy Sum | 白灼油菜心

Yu Choy Sum | 白灼油菜心

$8.99

Yu Choy Sum - a type of leafy green vegetable that is commonly used in Chinese cuisine for stir-fry dishes, soups, and stews.

RICE & NODDLE SOUP

Spare-Ribs Steamed Rice | 排骨蒸飯

Spare-Ribs Steamed Rice | 排骨蒸飯

$8.59

Spare-Ribs Steamed Rice - a dish made of steamed rice topped with tender spareribs, typically flavored with sauces or seasonings

Chicken Feet Steamed Rice | 鳳爪蒸飯

Chicken Feet Steamed Rice | 鳳爪蒸飯

$8.59

Chicken Feet Steamed Rice - a dish made of steamed rice topped with steamed chicken feet, typically flavored with sauces or seasonings

Special Beef Stew Noddle Soup | 秘製牛腩面

Special Beef Stew Noddle Soup | 秘製牛腩面

$12.99

Special Beef Stew Noodle Soup - a soup made with beef stew and noodles, often flavored with spices and served with vegetables.

Pork Wonton Soup | 上湯豬肉雲吞

Pork Wonton Soup | 上湯豬肉雲吞

$7.99

Pork Wonton Soup - a soup made with wontons filled with pork and served in a flavorful broth.

Shrimp/Pork Wonton Soup | 上湯鮮蝦豬肉雲吞

Shrimp/Pork Wonton Soup | 上湯鮮蝦豬肉雲吞

$8.99

Shrimp/Pork Wonton Soup - a soup made with a mixture of shrimp and pork filled wontons served in a flavorful broth.

Shrimp/Pork Wonton Noddle Soup | 鮮蝦豬肉雲吞湯麵

Shrimp/Pork Wonton Noddle Soup | 鮮蝦豬肉雲吞湯麵

$10.99

Shrimp/Pork Wonton Noodle Soup - a soup made with a mixture of shrimp and pork filled wontons served with noodles in a flavorful broth.

Pork Wonton Noddle Soup | 豬肉雲吞湯麵

Pork Wonton Noddle Soup | 豬肉雲吞湯麵

$9.99

Pork Wonton Noodle Soup - a soup made with wontons filled with pork served with noodles in a flavorful broth.

Shrimp /Pork Wonton in Chili Oil | 紅油抄手（蝦+豬肉）

Shrimp /Pork Wonton in Chili Oil | 紅油抄手（蝦+豬肉）

$8.99

Shrimp/Pork Wonton in Chili Oil - a dish made with a mixture of shrimp and pork filled wontons that are boiled and then tossed in chili oil to give it a spicy flavor.

Pork Wonton in Chili Oil | 紅油抄手 （豬肉)

Pork Wonton in Chili Oil | 紅油抄手 （豬肉)

$7.99

Pork Wonton in Chili Oil - a dish made with wontons filled with pork that are boiled and then tossed in chili oil to give it a spicy flavor.

White rice

$2.50

PAN FRY

Pan Fried Dumplings | 鷄肉鍋貼

Pan Fried Dumplings | 鷄肉鍋貼

$6.99

Pan Fried Dumplings - a dish made with dumplings filled with chicken meat, pan-fried to crispy perfection

DESSERT

Wolfberry & Osmanthus Jelly | 枸杞桂花糕

Wolfberry & Osmanthus Jelly | 枸杞桂花糕

$4.99

Wolfberry & Osmanthus Jelly - a dessert made with wolfberries, osmanthus flowers, and a clear jelly that is typically served chilled

SODAS

COCA COLA

$2.25

COCA-COLA

PEPSI

$2.25

PEPSI

DIET COKE

$2.25

DIET COKE

DR PEPPER

$2.25

DR PEPPER

SPRITE

$2.25

SPRITE

COKE ZERO

$2.25

COKE ZERO

7-UP

$2.25

7-UP

SUN KIST

$2.25

SUN KIST

CHINESE HERBAL TEA

$3.25

CHINESE HERBAL TEA

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Traditional Chinese Dim Sum with a Modern Twist. Come and enjoy some delicious Dim Sum - Come Get Sum Dim Sum!

Location

1520 North Mountain Avenue B109, Ontario, CA 91762

Directions

