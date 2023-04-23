Main picView gallery

Gettin Basted- Branson

No reviews yet

2845 W 76 Country Blvd

Branson, MO 65616

FOOD

Gettin' Started

Basted Nachos

$12.00

BBQ pulled pork or pulled chicken, wonton chips, jack cheese sauce, fried onion straws, dry slaw, and green onion

Basted Mac

$11.00

Crispy pork belly, BBQ drizzle, and green onion

1/2 LB Wings

$9.00

1 LB Wings

$16.00

Pork Tacos

$11.00

BBQ pulled pork, cilantro coleslaw and smoked pineapples

Pimento Cheese

$10.00

Served with wonton chips

Fried Okra

$9.00

Tossed up with BBQ rub, ancho drizzle, and a side of BBQ ranch

Giant Soft Pretzel

$9.00

Served with jack cheese sauce and ground mustard

not so Chili Fries

$10.00

Bowl of Chili

$6.00

Cup of Chili

$4.00

Mac N Chili

$11.00

Salads

Burnt & Bleu

$15.00

Spring mix, burnt ends, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, onion straws dressed with jalapeño vinaigrette

Pitmaster

$14.00

Spring mix, tomatoes, sharp cheddar, red onion, boiled egg, and BBQ ranch. Choice of meat: pork, turkey, chicken, or sausage

House

$10.00

Spring mix, tomatoes, chicharrones, onion straws, sharp cheddar and BBQ ranch

Yoko Salad

$15.00

Spring mix, pulled chicken, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, wonton strips dressed with teriyaki vinaigrette

Side Salad

$3.00

Spring mix, tomatoes, sharp cheddar, and red onion

Sandwiches

Porker

$16.00

Pork overload! Pulled pork, bacon, off-the-bone ribs, pork rinds, pickles, and onion

Miami

$12.00

Pulled pork, sliced ham, mustard, Swiss, and pickles. Pressed and toasty!

Blackout

$20.00Out of stock

Full pound of meat! Brisket, smoked turkey, sausage, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, slaw and pickles

Nashville Hot

$13.00

Fried chicken breast, hot BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, ltop, bacon and death dust. Hot!

Memphis

$13.00

Pulled pork or chicken, BBQ sauce, coleslaw and pickles

Pittsburgh

$11.00

Smoked bologna, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, and a fried egg

The 'Que

$12.00

Smoked brisket or burnt ends

Austin

$16.00Out of stock

Sliced brisket, BBQ sauce, fried onion straws, and jack cheese sauce

Berkeley

$14.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, spring mix, aioli, and bacon jam. Pressed and toasty!

St. Louis

$14.00

Off-the-bone ribs and pickled relish

TV Joe

$15.00

House-smoked turkey, jalapeño sausage, pepper jack cheese, hot BBQ, and onion straws

Wagyu Beef Burgers

Moo

$19.00Out of stock

Brisket, jack cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, onion, and pickle

Hatch

$14.00

Hatch chilis, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo

Moink

$16.00

Pulled pork, sharp cheddar, BBQ sauce, fried onion straws, bacon and pickles

HAFB

$15.00

Sharp cheddar, soft fried egg, bacon jam, and sriracha mayo

Molly

$14.00

American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and molly sauce

Melt

$15.00

Texas toast, housemade pimento cheese, fried onion straws, and molly sauce

Chili Cheesy Burger

$14.00

By the LB

1/2 Lb Burnt Ends

$16.50Out of stock

1/2 LB Pulled Pork

$8.00

1/2 LB Smoked Bologna

$6.00

1/2 LB Smoked Turkey

$9.00

1/2 LB Wagyu Brisket

$15.50

1/2 Rack St. Louis Cut Ribs

$15.00

1/2 Smoked Chicken

$12.00

1/4 Lb Brisket

$8.00

1/4 Lb Burnt Ends

$9.00Out of stock

1/4 LB Pulled Pork

$5.00

1/4 Lb Sausage Link

$4.00

1/4 Lb Turkey

$6.00

1/4 Smoked Chicken

$6.00

Add a bone

$3.00

Full LB Burnt Ends

$30.00Out of stock

Full LB Pulled Pork

$16.00

Full LB Smoked Bologna

$11.00

Full LB Smoked Turkey

$16.00

Full LB Wagyu Brisket

$29.00

Full Rack St Louis Cut Ribs

$27.00

Plates

Wagyu Brisket

$22.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork

$14.00

1/2 Rack St. Louis Cut Ribs

$21.00

Burnt Ends

$23.00Out of stock

Smoked Turkey

$15.00

Sausage Link

$15.00

Smoked Bologna

$12.00

Smoked Chicken

$17.00

Full Rack St. Louis Cut Ribs

$36.00

Specialty Plates

Judges Plate

$63.00

1/3 lb brisket, 1/3 lb pulled pork, 1/2 rack ribs, 1/4 chicken, sausage link, 1/3 lb turkey, choice of two large regular sides, and Texas toast

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Half smoked chicken, waffle cut sweet potato fries, real maple syrup, BBQ sauce served with one regular side and Texas toast

Ribs & Chicken

$20.00

1/3 rack of ribs, 1/4 smoked chicken with choice of two regular sides, and Texas toast

Basted Bitty Bites

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Mac 'N' Cheese

$5.00

1/4 Cheeseburger

$6.00

Chicken Strips

$6.00

Pulled Pork Sammy

$6.00

Signature Sides

Baked Beans

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Battered Fries

$4.00

House Chips

$4.00

Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Pork Rinds

$4.00

Mac 'N' Cheese

$4.00

Poblano Cream Corn Brûlée

$4.00

Waffle Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Onion Straws

$4.00

Sweet Potato Casserole

$4.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Add a bone

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Add Chili

$3.00

Sweet Treats

Cobbler N' Cream

$6.00

Warm blackberry cobbler & vanilla bean ice cream

Baker's Choice

$6.00

Ask your server what decadent delicacy we have in store!

Candy Bar Cheesecake

$6.00

Creamy cheesecake buried in caramel, snickers pieces and chocolate sauce. Yum yum get ya some!

NA BEV

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Coffee

$3.00

togo water

$0.50

BAR

Cocktails

Basted Mary

$15.00

House vodka, major peters bold and spicy mix infused with basted BBQ sauce, top with an overloaded meat skewer to feed an appetite!

Lake Water

$8.00

Don't worry we didn't snag it from table rock. Cruzan coconut & aged rum, Captain Morgan's, blue curacao, orange, and pineapple juice

Jackie Blue

$8.00

Ozark Mountain Daredevil's gin, blue curacao, sweet & sour, splash of lemon-lime

Cruzan Confusion

$6.00

Cruzan coconut rum, orange & pineapple juice

GFB Lemonade

$6.00

Made with house vodka

The Lebowski

$6.00

House vodka, Kahlua coffee liqueur, and half & half. Classic old school!

Piggy Punch

$8.00

House vodka, peach schnapps, pineapple & cranberry juice

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Cruzan rum, cherry juice & Dr. Pepper

Apple Mule

$8.00

Crown apple whiskey, gosling ginger beer

AMF

$8.00

House vodka, Cruzan rum, gin, blue curacao, sweet & sour

Margarita

$6.00

Sauza gold tequila, marg mixer with a splash of oj & orange liqueur

Makers Old Fashion

$10.00

Makers mark bourbon, bitters, the twist of orange

Captains Call

$8.00

Captain morgans rum, ginger beer with a splash of pineapple juice

Beer

BTL Bud Lt

$5.00

BTL Bud

$5.00

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Coors Lt

$5.00

BTL Miller MT

$5.00

BTL Mich Ultra

$5.00

BTL Busch LT

$5.00

BTL Basted Lager

$5.00

BTL DSPH Pale Ale

$5.00

BTL KC Dunkel

$5.00

BTL Yuengling

$5.00

Greene Ghost

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Hefeweizen

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Wine

Bota Cab

$5.00

Bota Chard

$5.00

Liquors

Absolut

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

Svedka

$5.00

Dare Devil's Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Milargo

$7.00

Sauza

$5.00

Altos

$6.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam Black

$5.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

Markers Mark

$7.00

Old Camp

$6.00

Paul Mason VSOP

$7.00

Glenfiddich

$7.00

Grants Ale Cask

$7.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Cruzan Coconut

$5.00

Cruzan Dark

$5.00

Cruzan Hurricane

$5.00

Cruzan Light Rum

$5.00

Sailor Jerry

$5.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Kahlua

$6.00

O3 Triple Sec

$5.00

Kerrygold Irish Cream

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

2845 W 76 Country Blvd, Branson, MO 65616

Main pic

