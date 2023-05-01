Gettin Basted- Branson
No reviews yet
606 W Mount Vernon Ave
Nixa, MO 65714
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Gettin' Started
1 LB Wings
1/2 LB Wings
Basted Mac
Crispy pork belly, BBQ drizzle, and green onion
Basted Nachos
BBQ pulled pork or pulled chicken, wonton chips, jack cheese sauce, fried onion straws, dry slaw, and green onion
Bowl of Chili
Cup of Chili
Fried Okra
Tossed up with BBQ rub, ancho drizzle, and a side of BBQ ranch
Giant Soft Pretzel
Served with jack cheese sauce and ground mustard
Mac N Chili
Chili Fries
Pimento Cheese
Served with wonton chips
Pork Tacos
BBQ pulled pork, cilantro coleslaw and smoked pineapples
Salads
Burnt & Bleu
Spring mix, burnt ends, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, onion straws dressed with jalapeño vinaigrette
House
Spring mix, tomatoes, chicharrones, onion straws, sharp cheddar and BBQ ranch
Pitmaster
Spring mix, tomatoes, sharp cheddar, red onion, boiled egg, and BBQ ranch. Choice of meat: pork, turkey, chicken, or sausage
Side Salad
Spring mix, tomatoes, sharp cheddar, and red onion
Yoko Salad
Spring mix, pulled chicken, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, wonton strips dressed with teriyaki vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Austin
Sliced brisket, BBQ sauce, fried onion straws, and jack cheese sauce
Berkeley
Smoked turkey, bacon, spring mix, aioli, and bacon jam. Pressed and toasty!
Blackout
Full pound of meat! Brisket, smoked turkey, sausage, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, slaw and pickles
Memphis
Pulled pork or chicken, BBQ sauce, coleslaw and pickles
Miami
Pulled pork, sliced ham, mustard, Swiss, and pickles. Pressed and toasty!
Nashville Hot
Fried chicken breast, hot BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, ltop, bacon and death dust. Hot!
Pittsburgh
Smoked bologna, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, and a fried egg
Porker
Pork overload! Pulled pork, bacon, off-the-bone ribs, pork rinds, pickles, and onion
St. Louis
Off-the-bone ribs and pickled relish
The 'Que
Smoked brisket or burnt ends
TV Joe
House-smoked turkey, jalapeño sausage, pepper jack cheese, hot BBQ, and onion straws
American Wagyu Beef Burgers
Cheesy Chili Burger
HAFB
Sharp cheddar, soft fried egg, bacon jam, and sriracha mayo
Hatch
Hatch chilis, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo
Melt
Texas toast, housemade pimento cheese, fried onion straws, and molly sauce
Moink
Pulled pork, sharp cheddar, BBQ sauce, fried onion straws, bacon and pickles
Molly
American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and molly sauce
Moo
Brisket, jack cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, onion, and pickle
Burger
By The LB
Wagyu Brisket 1/4LB
Wagyu Brisket 1/2LB
Wagyu Brisket Full LB
Burnt Ends 1/4 LB
Burnt Ends 1/2LB
Burnt Ends Full LB
Pulled Pork 1/4LB
Pulled Pork 1/2LB
Pulled Pork Full LB
Smoked Chicken 1/4
Smoked Chicken 1/2
Pulled Chicken 1/4 LB
Pulled Chicken 1/2 LB
Pulled Chicken FULL LB
Turkey 1/4LB
Smoked Turkey 1/2LB
Smoked Turkey Full LB
Add a bone
St. Louis Cut Ribs 1/2 Rack
St Louis Cut Ribs Full Rack
Sausage Link 1/4 LB
Smoked Bologna 1/4LB
Smoked Bologna 1/2LB
Smoked Bologna Full LB
Plates
Specialty Plates
Chicken & Waffles
Half smoked chicken, waffle cut sweet potato fries, real maple syrup, BBQ sauce served with one regular side and Texas toast
Judges Plate
1/3 lb brisket, 1/3 lb pulled pork, 1/2 rack ribs, 1/4 chicken, sausage link, 1/3 lb turkey, choice of two large regular sides, and Texas toast
Ribs & Chicken
1/3 rack of ribs, 1/4 smoked chicken with choice of two regular sides, and Texas toast
Basted Bitty Bites
Signature Sides
Add a bone
Chili
Baked Beans
Battered Fries
Cole Slaw
Fried Okra
Fried Onion Straws
House Chips
Mac 'N' Cheese
Poblano Cream Corn Brûlée
Pork Rinds
Potato Salad
Seasonal Veggies
Side Salad
Sweet Potato Casserole
Waffle Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Treats
Family Sides
BAR
Cocktails
AMF
House vodka, Cruzan rum, gin, blue curacao, sweet & sour
Apple Mule
Crown apple whiskey, gosling ginger beer
Basted Mary
House vodka, major peters bold and spicy mix infused with basted BBQ sauce, top with an overloaded meat skewer to feed an appetite!
Captains Call
Captain morgans rum, ginger beer with a splash of pineapple juice
Cherry Bomb
Cruzan rum, cherry juice & Dr. Pepper
Cruzan Confusion
Cruzan coconut rum, orange & pineapple juice
GFB Lemonade
Made with house vodka
Jackie Blue
Ozark Mountain Daredevil's gin, blue curacao, sweet & sour, splash of lemon-lime
Lake Water
Don't worry we didn't snag it from table rock. Cruzan coconut & aged rum, Captain Morgan's, blue curacao, orange, and pineapple juice
Makers Old Fashion
Makers mark bourbon, bitters, the twist of orange
Margarita
Sauza gold tequila, marg mixer with a splash of oj & orange liqueur
Piggy Punch
House vodka, peach schnapps, pineapple & cranberry juice
The Lebowski
House vodka, Kahlua coffee liqueur, and half & half. Classic old school!
Beer Bottles
Liquors
*Well Vodka
Absolut
Ketel One
Stoli
Svedka
Titos
*Well Gin
Beefeater
Hendrick's
Paul Masson - Brandy
Seagram's
Altos
Milagro
Patron SIlver
Sauza
*Well Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Canadian Club
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Fireball
Glenfiddich
Grants Ale Cask
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Markers Mark
Paul Mason VSOP
Screwball
*Well Rum
Captain Morgan
Cruzan Coconut
Cruzan Dark
Cruzan Hurricane
Cruzan Light Rum
Sailor Jerry
Amaretto
Blue Curacao
Brady's Irish Cream
Butterscotch Liqueur
Creme de Banana
Creme de Cocoa
Green Apple
Kahlua
Kerrygold Irish Cream
O3 Triple Sec
Peach Schnapp's
Rum Chata
Draft
A-H Drinks
I-R Drinks
M-Z Drinks
Happy Hour
Drinks
HH Basted Lager
HH Big Wave
HH Bloody Mary
HH Blue Moon
HH Bud Light
HH Cab
HH Chard
HH Coors Light
HH DSPH Pale Ale
HH GFB Lemonade
HH Green Ghost
HH Margarita
HH Mich Ultra
HH Mich Ultra
HH Miller Lite
HH Moscato
HH Piggy Punch
HH Well Gin
HH Well Rum
HH Well Vodka
HH Well Whiskey
HH Yuengling
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
606 W Mount Vernon Ave, Nixa, MO 65714