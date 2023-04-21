Main picView gallery

Gettin Basted- Branson

review star

No reviews yet

3242 S Stewart Ave

Springfield, MO 65806

FOOD

Gettin' Started

1 LB Wings

$16.00

1/2 LB Wings

$9.00

Basted Mac

$11.00

Crispy pork belly, BBQ drizzle, and green onion

Basted Nachos

$12.00

BBQ pulled pork or pulled chicken, wonton chips, jack cheese sauce, fried onion straws, dry slaw, and green onion

Bowl of Chili

$6.00

Cup of Chili

$4.00

Fried Okra

$9.00

Tossed up with BBQ rub, ancho drizzle, and a side of BBQ ranch

Giant Soft Pretzel

$9.00

Served with jack cheese sauce and ground mustard

Mac N Chili

$11.00

not so Chili Fries

$10.00

Pimento Cheese

$10.00

Served with wonton chips

Pork Tacos

$11.00

BBQ pulled pork, cilantro coleslaw and smoked pineapples

Salads

Burnt & Bleu

$15.00

Spring mix, burnt ends, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, onion straws dressed with jalapeño vinaigrette

House

$10.00

Spring mix, tomatoes, chicharrones, onion straws, sharp cheddar and BBQ ranch

Pitmaster

$14.00

Spring mix, tomatoes, sharp cheddar, red onion, boiled egg, and BBQ ranch. Choice of meat: pork, turkey, chicken, or sausage

Side Salad

$3.00

Spring mix, tomatoes, sharp cheddar, and red onion

Yoko Salad

$15.00

Spring mix, pulled chicken, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, wonton strips dressed with teriyaki vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Austin

$16.00

Sliced brisket, BBQ sauce, fried onion straws, and jack cheese sauce

Berkeley

$14.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, spring mix, aioli, and bacon jam. Pressed and toasty!

Blackout

$20.00

Full pound of meat! Brisket, smoked turkey, sausage, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, slaw and pickles

Memphis

$13.00

Pulled pork or chicken, BBQ sauce, coleslaw and pickles

Miami

$12.00

Pulled pork, sliced ham, mustard, Swiss, and pickles. Pressed and toasty!

Nashville Hot

$13.00

Fried chicken breast, hot BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, ltop, bacon and death dust. Hot!

Pittsburgh

$11.00

Smoked bologna, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, and a fried egg

Porker

$16.00

Pork overload! Pulled pork, bacon, off-the-bone ribs, pork rinds, pickles, and onion

St. Louis

$14.00

Off-the-bone ribs and pickled relish

The 'Que

$12.00

Smoked brisket or burnt ends

TV Joe

$15.00

House-smoked turkey, jalapeño sausage, pepper jack cheese, hot BBQ, and onion straws

American Wagyu Beef Burgers

Cheesy Chili Burger

$14.00

HAFB

$15.00

Sharp cheddar, soft fried egg, bacon jam, and sriracha mayo

Hatch

$14.00

Hatch chilis, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo

Melt

$15.00

Texas toast, housemade pimento cheese, fried onion straws, and molly sauce

Moink

$16.00

Pulled pork, sharp cheddar, BBQ sauce, fried onion straws, bacon and pickles

Molly

$14.00

American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and molly sauce

Moo

$19.00

Brisket, jack cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, onion, and pickle

Burger

$11.00

By The LB

Add a bone

$3.00

Brisket 1/4LB

$8.00

Burnt Ends 1/2LB

$16.50

Burnt Ends 1/4 LB

$9.00

Burnt Ends Full LB

$30.00

Pork 1/4LB

$5.00

Pulled Pork 1/2LB

$8.00

Pulled Pork Full LB

$16.00

Sausage Link 1/4 LB

$4.00

Smoked Bologna 1/2LB

$6.00

Smoked Bologna Full LB

$11.00

Smoked Chicken 1/2

$12.00Out of stock

Smoked Chicken 1/4

$6.00Out of stock

Smoked Turkey 1/2LB

$9.00

Smoked Turkey Full LB

$16.00

St Louis Cut Ribs Full Rack

$27.00

St. Louis Cut Ribs 1/2 Rack

$15.00

Turkey 1/4LB

$5.00

Wagyu Brisket 1/2LB

$15.50

Wagyu Brisket Full LB

$29.00

Pulled Chicken 1/4 LB

$5.00

Pulled Chicken 1/2 LB

$8.00

Pulled Chicken FULL LB

$16.00

Plates

1/2 Rack St. Louis Cut Ribs

$21.00

Burnt Ends

$23.00

Full Rack St. Louis Cut Ribs

$36.00

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Sausage Link

$15.00

Smoked Bologna

$12.00

Smoked Chicken

$17.00Out of stock

Smoked Turkey

$15.00

Wagyu Brisket

$22.00

Specialty Plates

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00Out of stock

Half smoked chicken, waffle cut sweet potato fries, real maple syrup, BBQ sauce served with one regular side and Texas toast

Judges Plate

$63.00

1/3 lb brisket, 1/3 lb pulled pork, 1/2 rack ribs, 1/4 chicken, sausage link, 1/3 lb turkey, choice of two large regular sides, and Texas toast

Ribs & Chicken

$20.00Out of stock

1/3 rack of ribs, 1/4 smoked chicken with choice of two regular sides, and Texas toast

Basted Bitty Bites

1/4 Cheeseburger

$6.00

Chicken Strips

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Mac 'N' Cheese

$5.00

Pulled Pork Sammy

$6.00

Signature Sides

Add a bone

$3.00

Chili

$4.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Battered Fries

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Fried Onion Straws

$4.00

House Chips

$4.00

Mac 'N' Cheese

$4.00

Poblano Cream Corn Brûlée

$4.00

Pork Rinds

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Casserole

$4.00

Waffle Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Family Sweet Cass

$12.00

Sweet Treats

Baker's Choice

$6.00

Ask your server what decadent delicacy we have in store!

Candy Bar Cheesecake

$6.00

Creamy cheesecake buried in caramel, snickers pieces and chocolate sauce. Yum yum get ya some!

Cobbler N' Cream

$6.00

Warm blackberry cobbler & vanilla bean ice cream

NA BEV

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Water

BAR

Cocktails

AMF

$8.00

House vodka, Cruzan rum, gin, blue curacao, sweet & sour

Apple Mule

$8.00

Crown apple whiskey, gosling ginger beer

Basted Mary

$15.00

House vodka, major peters bold and spicy mix infused with basted BBQ sauce, top with an overloaded meat skewer to feed an appetite!

Captains Call

$8.00

Captain morgans rum, ginger beer with a splash of pineapple juice

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Cruzan rum, cherry juice & Dr. Pepper

Cruzan Confusion

$6.00

Cruzan coconut rum, orange & pineapple juice

GFB Lemonade

$6.00

Made with house vodka

Jackie Blue

$8.00

Ozark Mountain Daredevil's gin, blue curacao, sweet & sour, splash of lemon-lime

Lake Water

$8.00

Don't worry we didn't snag it from table rock. Cruzan coconut & aged rum, Captain Morgan's, blue curacao, orange, and pineapple juice

Makers Old Fashion

$10.00

Makers mark bourbon, bitters, the twist of orange

Margarita

$6.00

Sauza gold tequila, marg mixer with a splash of oj & orange liqueur

Piggy Punch

$8.00

House vodka, peach schnapps, pineapple & cranberry juice

The Lebowski

$6.00

House vodka, Kahlua coffee liqueur, and half & half. Classic old school!

Beer Bottles

BTL Blue Moon

$5.00

BTL Bud

$5.00

BTL Bud Lt

$5.00

BTL Busch LT

$5.00

BTL Coors Lt

$5.00

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL KC Dunkel

$5.00

BTL Mich Ultra

$5.00

BTL Mich Ultra

$5.00

BTL Miller Lt

$5.00

BTL Yuengling

$5.00

Wine

Bota Cab

$5.00

Bota Chard

$5.00

Liquors

*Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$6.00

Hangar 1

$8.00

Lemon Shake Up

$6.00

Pinnacle Cherry

$6.00

Pinnacle Mango

$6.00

Pinnacle Orange

$6.00

Pinnacle Salted Caramel

$6.00

Pinnacle Strawberry

$6.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

*Well Brandy

$5.00

*Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Builders Gin

Dare Devil's Gin

$6.00

Hendrix

Plymouth Navy

Rieger Gin

*Well Tequila

$5.00

Del Maguey Crema De Mezcal

$8.50

Dobel Diamond

$12.00

Hornitos Black Barrel

$9.00

Milagro

$8.00

Sauza

$6.50

*Well Bourbon

$5.00

Basil Haydens

$10.00

Bradshaw

$9.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Giant 95

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$7.50

Grants Ale Cask

$7.00

Gullytown Single Malt

$12.00

Iowa Legend White Rye

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Black

$5.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00

Markers Mark

$7.00

Oilfire

$8.00

Old Camp

$6.00

Paul Mason VSOP

$7.00

Pendleton Canadian

$7.00

Rieger Whiskey

$9.50

Rogue Dead Guy

$11.00

Screwball

$8.00

Sons of Erin

$8.00

Templeton Rye

$8.00

Tullamore Dew Rum

$8.00

Whistlepig Piggyback

$11.00

Whistlepig Rye

$15.00

*Well Rum

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Cruzan Coconut

$6.00

Cruzan Dark

$6.00

Cruzan Hurricane

$6.00

Cruzan Light Rum

$6.00

Flor De Cana 12 Year

$11.00

Flor De Cana 18 Year

$13.00

Flor De Cana 4 Year

$6.00

Flor De Cana 7 Year

$7.00

Goslings 151

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.00

The Real McCoy

$8.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Black Raspberry Bols

$5.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Butterscotch Liqueur

$5.00

Creme de Banana

$5.00

Creme de Cocoa

$5.00

Elder Flower Bols

$5.00

Green Apple

$5.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Kerrygold Irish Cream

$6.00

Melon Liqueur

$5.00

Molly's Coconut Cream

$5.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$5.00

O3 Triple Sec

$5.00

Peach Schnapp's

$5.00

Rum Chata

$5.00

Draft

Basted Lager

$5.00

DSPH Pale Ale

$5.00

Great Divide

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lt

$5.00

Stone Hazy

$5.00

A-H Drinks

Bahama Mama

$8.25

Bay Breeze

$6.00

Between the Sheets

$7.25

Black Russian

$7.75

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Brandy Alexander

$8.50

Caribou Lou

$8.50

Colorado Bulldog

$7.75

Cubra Libra

$6.00

Finger Me Good

$7.75

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Georgia Peach

$8.00

I-R Drinks

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Long Beach Tea

$9.00

Long Island Tea

$9.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Planters Punch

$7.25

Purple Hooter

$8.00

Rattlesnake

$7.00

Rob Roy

$7.00

M-Z Drinks

Negroni

$7.00

Patio Pounder

$7.00

Poisoned Apple

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.50

Singapore Sling

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.50

Texas Tea

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3242 S Stewart Ave, Springfield, MO 65806

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

