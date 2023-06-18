Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Gezzo's Coastal Cantina Upper Westside

review star

No reviews yet

2260 Marietta Blvd NW

Suite 100

Atlanta, GA 30318

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Fajita Burrito

Carne Asada Taco Plate

$17.00

FOOD

FOR THE TABLE

Chips & Guacamole

$9.00

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Chips & Salsa Trio

$7.00

Loaded Nachos

Ceviche

$16.00

Baja Eggrolls

$10.00

Tator Toks

$10.00

Roasted Mushrooms

$11.00

Queso Fundido

$14.00

BOWLS

Rice BOWL

Coconut Curry Rice BOWL

$18.00

Farmer's Salad

TACOS

Chicken Taco Plate

$16.00

Carne Asada Taco Plate

$17.00

Charlos Taco Plate

$16.00

Tempura Fish Taco Plate

$18.00

Shrimp Taco Plate

$18.00

Veggie Taco Plate

$15.00

Solo Tempura Fish Taco

$6.00

BURRITOS

Fajita Burrito

Surf & Turf Burrito

$19.00

Meatatarian Burrito

$18.00

QUESADILLAS

Cheese Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

Spinach Quesadilla

A LA CARTE

Side 2oz Guac

$2.00

Side 2oz Queso

$2.00

Side 2oz Salsa

$2.00

Side 4oz Guac

$4.00

Side 4oz Queso

$4.00

Solo 4oz Salsa

$4.00

Side Black Beans

$4.00

Side Chef's Veggies

$6.00

Side Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Side Seasoned Rice

$4.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Solo Tempura Fish Taco

$6.00

Side Tortillas

$2.00

Chip Basket

$2.00

Gezzos Sticker

$1.00

DESSERTS

Coconut Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Churro Bread Pudding

$10.00

Mexican Chocolate Cake

$10.00Out of stock

KIDS

Kid Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Taco Plate

$9.00

Kids Tots

$8.00

BEVERAGES

N/A Bev

Fountain Coke

$3.00

Served with the Good Ice!

Fountain Diet Coke

$3.00

Served with the Good Ice!

Fountain Sprite

$3.00

Served with the Good Ice!

Jarritos

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Agua Frescas

Tamarind-Coconut AF

$5.00

Jamaica-Naranja AF

$5.00

Strawberry-Cucumber-Mint AF

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gezzo’s Coastal Cantina is a Mexican restaurant and cocktail bar inspired by the flavors, textures and energy of beaches in Latin America and beyond! Come in and relax with us!

Website

Location

2260 Marietta Blvd NW, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Flying Fish Sushi & Saigon Street Food - Flying Fish Sushi & Saigon Street Food
orange starNo Reviews
‪1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬ Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Banh Mi Station
orange starNo Reviews
1 ‪235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬ Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Cultivate Food + Coffee
orange star4.5 • 1,158
1952 Howell Mill Rd Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
R. Thomas Deluxe Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1812 Peachtree St NW Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
Oy! Cumberland - 2355 CUMBERLAND PARKWAY SE
orange starNo Reviews
2355 CUMBERLAND PARKWAY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen - 3205 Cumberland Blvd SE
orange starNo Reviews
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston