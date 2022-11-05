- Home
- /
- Locust Grove
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Gezzo's West Coast Burrito - Locust Grove - Locust Grove
Gezzo's West Coast Burrito - Locust Grove Locust Grove
No reviews yet
4918 BILL GARDNER PARKWAY
LOCUST GROVE, GA 30248
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
FAMILY TACO KIT
Rice Bowls
**MILD CHIPOTLE CHICKEN RICE BOWL**
**SPICY JERK CHICKEN RICE BOWL**
**GROUND BEEF RICE BOWL**
**STEAK RICE BOWL**
**MEAT-ATARIAN RICE BOWL**
**SHRIMP RICE BOWL**
**FISH RICE BOWL**
**SURF & TURF RICE BOWL**
**HALF/HALF RICE BOWL**
**VEGGIE RICE BOWL**
**BEANY RICE BOWL**
**TOFU RICE BOWL**
**TERIYAKI RICE BOWL**
Burritos
**NEW SMOKEY BRISKET BURRITO**
Tender Brisket that is slow smoked over Hickory wood for 8 hours! Served in a flour tortilla with seasoned rice, black beans, grilled onion, corn, lettuce, cheese and Sweet Auburn BBQ sauce. Served with fresh chips and salsa!
**SPICY JERK CHICKEN BURRITO**
**MILD CHIPOTLE CHICKEN BURRITO**
**GROUND BEEF BURRITO**
**STEAK BURRITO**
**MEAT-ATARIAN BURRITO**
**FISH BURRITO**
**SHRIMP BURRITO**
**SURF & TURF BURRITO**
**HALF/HALF BURRITO**
**BEANY BURRITO**
**VEG HEAD BURRITO**
**TOFU BURRITO**
**TERIYAKI CHICKEN BURRITO**
Nachos
Tacos
Family Taco Kit for 4
Plan ahead with our Family Taco Kits! Includes 8 soft flour tortillas, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle ranch and chips & fiesta salsa. Meats and Tortillas served cold and come with heating instructions!
Mild Chipotle Chicken Taco
Spicy Jerk Chicken Taco
Ground Beef Taco
Steak Taco
Shrimp Taco
Fish Taco
Half n Half Taco
Cheese Taco
Veggie Taco
Tofu Taco
Taco Trio
Seafood Trio
Quesadillas
**MILD CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA**
**SPICY JERK CHICKEN QUESADILLA**
**GROUND BEEF QUESADILLA**
**STEAK QUESADILLA**
**SHRIMP QUESADILLA**
**FISH QUESADILLA**
**HALF/HALF QUESADILLA**
**CHEESE QUESADILLA**
**VEGGIE QUESADILLA**
**SPINACH QUESADILLA**
**TOFU QUESADILLA**
**BEANY QUESADILLA**
Salads
Sides
Eggroll
Eggroll 3 for $6
4 oz Meat
4oz Tofu
4 oz Meat
4 oz fajita veggie
4 oz Veggie medley
4 oz beans
8oz beans
4oz rice
8oz Rice
2oz dressing
4 oz dressing
8oz dressing
Grilled fish
Grilled Shrimp
Salsa bowl (no chips)
4lb chips
6lb chips
6" Tortilla
12" Tortilla
Dippers
Kids
Dessert
Beverages
FAMILY TACO KIT
Rice Bowls
**MILD CHIPOTLE CHICKEN RICE BOWL**
**SPICY JERK CHICKEN RICE BOWL**
**GROUND BEEF RICE BOWL**
**STEAK RICE BOWL**
**MEAT-ATARIAN RICE BOWL**
**SHRIMP RICE BOWL**
**FISH RICE BOWL**
**SURF & TURF RICE BOWL**
**HALF/HALF RICE BOWL**
**VEGGIE RICE BOWL**
**BEANY RICE BOWL**
**TOFU RICE BOWL**
**TERIYAKI RICE BOWL**
Burritos
**NEW SMOKEY BRISKET BURRITO**
Tender Brisket that is slow smoked over Hickory wood for 8 hours! Served in a flour tortilla with seasoned rice, black beans, grilled onion, corn, lettuce, cheese and Sweet Auburn BBQ sauce. Served with fresh chips and salsa!
**SPICY JERK CHICKEN BURRITO**
**MILD CHIPOTLE CHICKEN BURRITO**
**GROUND BEEF BURRITO**
**STEAK BURRITO**
**MEAT-ATARIAN BURRITO**
**FISH BURRITO**
**SHRIMP BURRITO**
**SURF & TURF BURRITO**
**HALF/HALF BURRITO**
**BEANY BURRITO**
**VEG HEAD BURRITO**
**TOFU BURRITO**
**TERIYAKI CHICKEN BURRITO**
Nachos
Tacos
Family Taco Kit for 4
Plan ahead with our Family Taco Kits! Includes 8 soft flour tortillas, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle ranch and chips & fiesta salsa. Meats and Tortillas served cold and come with heating instructions!
Mild Chipotle Chicken Taco
Spicy Jerk Chicken Taco
Ground Beef Taco
Steak Taco
Shrimp Taco
Fish Taco
Half n Half Taco
Cheese Taco
Veggie Taco
Tofu Taco
Taco Trio
Seafood Trio
Quesadillas
**MILD CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA**
**SPICY JERK CHICKEN QUESADILLA**
**GROUND BEEF QUESADILLA**
**STEAK QUESADILLA**
**SHRIMP QUESADILLA**
**FISH QUESADILLA**
**HALF/HALF QUESADILLA**
**CHEESE QUESADILLA**
**VEGGIE QUESADILLA**
**SPINACH QUESADILLA**
**TOFU QUESADILLA**
**BEANY QUESADILLA**
Salads
Sides
Eggroll
Eggroll 3 for $6
4 oz Meat
4oz Tofu
4 oz Meat
4 oz fajita veggie
4 oz Veggie medley
4 oz beans
8oz beans
4oz rice
8oz Rice
2oz dressing
4 oz dressing
8oz dressing
Grilled fish
Grilled Shrimp
Salsa bowl (no chips)
4lb chips
6lb chips
6" Tortilla
12" Tortilla
Dippers
Kids
Dessert
Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We serve fresh West Coast Burritos, Tacos and more with friendly service! Come in and enjoy!
4918 BILL GARDNER PARKWAY, LOCUST GROVE, GA 30248