Gezzo's West Coast Burrito - Locust Grove Locust Grove

Popular Items

**MILD CHIPOTLE CHICKEN RICE BOWL**
Lrg Queso
**MILD CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA**

FAMILY TACO KIT

Family Taco Kit for 4

Family Taco Kit for 4

$30.00

Plan ahead with our Family Taco Kits! Includes 8 soft flour tortillas, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle ranch and chips & fiesta salsa. Meats and Tortillas served cold and come with heating instructions!

Rice Bowls

A bowl filled with rice, beans and all your favorite toppings!

**MILD CHIPOTLE CHICKEN RICE BOWL**

$8.25

**SPICY JERK CHICKEN RICE BOWL**

$8.25

**GROUND BEEF RICE BOWL**

$8.25

**STEAK RICE BOWL**

$10.75

**MEAT-ATARIAN RICE BOWL**

$10.75

**SHRIMP RICE BOWL**

$10.49Out of stock

**FISH RICE BOWL**

$8.99Out of stock

**SURF & TURF RICE BOWL**

$12.25Out of stock

**HALF/HALF RICE BOWL**

$8.25

**VEGGIE RICE BOWL**

$8.25

**BEANY RICE BOWL**

$8.25

**TOFU RICE BOWL**

$8.25Out of stock

**TERIYAKI RICE BOWL**

$9.25

Burritos

West Coast Burritos with all all your favorite toppings!
**NEW SMOKEY BRISKET BURRITO**

**NEW SMOKEY BRISKET BURRITO**

$12.00Out of stock

Tender Brisket that is slow smoked over Hickory wood for 8 hours! Served in a flour tortilla with seasoned rice, black beans, grilled onion, corn, lettuce, cheese and Sweet Auburn BBQ sauce. Served with fresh chips and salsa!

**SPICY JERK CHICKEN BURRITO**

$8.25

**MILD CHIPOTLE CHICKEN BURRITO**

$8.25

**GROUND BEEF BURRITO**

$8.25

**STEAK BURRITO**

$10.75

**MEAT-ATARIAN BURRITO**

$10.75

**FISH BURRITO**

$8.99

**SHRIMP BURRITO**

$10.49

**SURF & TURF BURRITO**

$12.25

**HALF/HALF BURRITO**

$8.25

**BEANY BURRITO**

$8.25

**VEG HEAD BURRITO**

$8.25

**TOFU BURRITO**

$8.25

**TERIYAKI CHICKEN BURRITO**

$9.25

Nachos

A pile of yummy nachos with any of your favorite toppings!

**MILD CHIPOTLE CHICKEN NACHOS**

$8.99

**SPICY JERK CHICKEN NACHOS**

$8.99

**GROUND BEEF NACHOS**

$8.99

**STEAK NACHOS**

$11.49

**SHRIMP NACHOS**

$11.25

**FISH NACHOS**

$9.75

**HALF/HALF NACHOS**

$8.99

**VEGGIE NACHOS**

$8.99

**TOFU NACHOS**

$8.99

**CHEESE NACHOS**

$5.75

**LOADED NACHOS**

$10.10

Tacos

Family Taco Kit for 4

Family Taco Kit for 4

$30.00

Plan ahead with our Family Taco Kits! Includes 8 soft flour tortillas, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle ranch and chips & fiesta salsa. Meats and Tortillas served cold and come with heating instructions!

Mild Chipotle Chicken Taco

$3.99

Spicy Jerk Chicken Taco

$3.99

Ground Beef Taco

$3.99

Steak Taco

$5.25

Shrimp Taco

$5.13

Fish Taco

$4.39

Half n Half Taco

$3.99

Cheese Taco

$3.99

Veggie Taco

$3.99

Tofu Taco

$3.99

Taco Trio

$11.97

Seafood Trio

$15.39

Quesadillas

Choice of meat and toppings in a 10" Flour tortilla and grilled!

**MILD CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA**

$8.25

**SPICY JERK CHICKEN QUESADILLA**

$8.25

**GROUND BEEF QUESADILLA**

$8.25

**STEAK QUESADILLA**

$10.75

**SHRIMP QUESADILLA**

$10.49

**FISH QUESADILLA**

$8.99

**HALF/HALF QUESADILLA**

$8.25

**CHEESE QUESADILLA**

$5.75

**VEGGIE QUESADILLA**

$8.25

**SPINACH QUESADILLA**

$8.00

**TOFU QUESADILLA**

$8.25

**BEANY QUESADILLA**

$8.25

Salads

Served on a bed of lettuce and in our crunchy tortilla bowl, with choice of protein, veggies and dressing!

**MILD CHIPOTLE CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD**

$8.75

**SPICY JERK CHICKEN SALAD**

$8.75

**GROUND BEEF SALAD**

$8.75

**STEAK SALAD**

$11.25

**SHRIMP SALAD**

$10.99

**FISH SALAD**

$9.49

**HALF/HALF SALAD**

$8.75

**VEGGIE SALAD**

$8.75

**TOFU SALAD**

$8.75

Sides

Make your complete with any of our yummy sides!

Eggroll

$1.99

Eggroll 3 for $6

$6.00

4 oz Meat

$4.00

4oz Tofu

$2.00

4 oz Meat

$4.00

4 oz fajita veggie

$1.89

4 oz Veggie medley

$1.89

4 oz beans

$0.99

8oz beans

$1.99

4oz rice

$0.99

8oz Rice

$1.99

2oz dressing

$0.49

4 oz dressing

$0.99

8oz dressing

$2.99

Grilled fish

$3.00

Grilled Shrimp

$3.00

Salsa bowl (no chips)

$2.99

4lb chips

$1.99

6lb chips

$2.99

6" Tortilla

$0.70

12" Tortilla

$1.25

Dippers

Our dips are perfect for chips!

Sm Queso

$1.25

Med Queso

$2.50

Lrg Queso

$4.99

Sm Guac

$1.25

Med Guac

$2.50

Lrg Guac

$4.99

8oz Salsa & Chips

$4.50

24oz Salsa

$9.00

Kids

Little buddies love our fresh and yummy combo meals!

**KIDS BURRITO**

$5.50

**KIDS NACHO**

$6.75

**KIDS QUESADILLA**

$5.50

**KIDS TACO**

$5.50

Kids cup upgrade

$1.35

Add Fish

$2.00

Dessert

End off your meal with one of our tasty desserts!

Brownie

$2.00

Cheese cake

$3.50

Key lime pie

$3.50

Beverages

Thirst your quench with our many drink choices!

Drink

$2.49

Kids Drink

$1.25

Jarrito

$2.50

Dasani

$2.00

Water Cup

$0.30

Mexican Coke/sprite/fanta

$3.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve fresh West Coast Burritos, Tacos and more with friendly service! Come in and enjoy!

Location

4918 BILL GARDNER PARKWAY, LOCUST GROVE, GA 30248

Directions

Gallery
Gezzo's West Coast Burrito - Locust Grove image
Gezzo's West Coast Burrito - Locust Grove image
Gezzo's West Coast Burrito - Locust Grove image

