Brewpubs & Breweries

Great Falls Brewing Co. North Canaan

review star

No reviews yet

75 Main St.

Canaan, CT 06018

Order Again

Popular Items

Demeter Cream Ale 4pk
Layderhoz'n 4pk
Adora Belgian Wit 4pk

Athletic N/A Beer

N/A Upside Dawn GOLDEN

$6.00

N/A Free Wave HAZY IPA

$6.00Out of stock

N/A Cerveza Athletica

$6.00

N/A Athletic Lite

$6.00

Glassware

Branded Can Glass
$8.00

Branded Can Glass

$8.00
Branded Pint Glass
$7.00

Branded Pint Glass

$7.00
Branded Teku Stemmed Glass
$15.00

Branded Teku Stemmed Glass

$15.00
Branded Tulip Glass
$7.00

Branded Tulip Glass

$7.00

Hats

Charcoal Dad Hat
$18.00

Charcoal Dad Hat

$18.00
Camo Dad Hat

Camo Dad Hat

$18.00
Black Knit Hat
$18.00

Black Knit Hat

$18.00

Misc Items

Color Logo Sticker

$2.00

Black/White Logo Sticker

$2.00

Holographic Sticker

$2.00
Love Who You Want Sticker
$2.00

Love Who You Want Sticker

$2.00
Reservoir Sticker
$2.00

Reservoir Sticker

$2.00
Crossings Sticker
$1.00

Crossings Sticker

$1.00
Hops Grains Sticker
$2.00

Hops Grains Sticker

$2.00

GFBC Rectangle Sticker

$2.00

Blk/Pnk Hockey Lace Hoodie

Sml Blk/Pnk Hockey Lace Hoodie
$52.00

Sml Blk/Pnk Hockey Lace Hoodie

$52.00
Med Blk/Pnk Hockey Lace Hoodie

Med Blk/Pnk Hockey Lace Hoodie

$52.00Out of stock
Lg Blk/Pnk Hockey Lace Hoodie
$52.00

Lg Blk/Pnk Hockey Lace Hoodie

$52.00
XL Blk/Pnk Hockey Lace Hoodie
$52.00

XL Blk/Pnk Hockey Lace Hoodie

$52.00
XXL Blk/Pnk Hockey Lace Hoodie

XXL Blk/Pnk Hockey Lace Hoodie

$55.00Out of stock

Blk/Wht Hockey Lace Hoodie

Sml Blk/Wht Hockey Lace Hoodie
$52.00

Sml Blk/Wht Hockey Lace Hoodie

$52.00
Med Blk/Wht Hockey Lace Hoodie
$52.00

Med Blk/Wht Hockey Lace Hoodie

$52.00
Lg Blk/Wht Hockey Lace Hoodie
$52.00

Lg Blk/Wht Hockey Lace Hoodie

$52.00
XL Blk/Wht Hockey Lace Hoodie
$52.00

XL Blk/Wht Hockey Lace Hoodie

$52.00
2XL Blk/Wht Hockey Lace Hoodie
$55.00

2XL Blk/Wht Hockey Lace Hoodie

$55.00

Gry/Blk Hockey Lace Hoodie

Sml Gry/Blk Hockey Lace Hoodie
$52.00

Sml Gry/Blk Hockey Lace Hoodie

$52.00
Med Gry/Blk Hockey Lace Hoodie
$52.00

Med Gry/Blk Hockey Lace Hoodie

$52.00
Lg Gry/Blk Hockey Lace Hoodie
$52.00

Lg Gry/Blk Hockey Lace Hoodie

$52.00
XL Gry/Blk Hockey Lace Hoodie
$52.00

XL Gry/Blk Hockey Lace Hoodie

$52.00
2XL Gry/Blk Hockey Lace Hoodie
$55.00

2XL Gry/Blk Hockey Lace Hoodie

$55.00

Gry/Prpl Hockey Lace Hoodie

Sml Gry/Prpl Hockey Lace Hoodie
$52.00

Sml Gry/Prpl Hockey Lace Hoodie

$52.00
Med Gry/Prpl Hockey Lace Hoodie
$52.00

Med Gry/Prpl Hockey Lace Hoodie

$52.00
Lg Gry/Prpl Hockey Lace Hoodie
$52.00

Lg Gry/Prpl Hockey Lace Hoodie

$52.00
XL Gry/Prpl Hockey Lace Hoodie
$52.00

XL Gry/Prpl Hockey Lace Hoodie

$52.00
2XL Gry/Prpl Hockey Lace Hoodie

2XL Gry/Prpl Hockey Lace Hoodie

$55.00Out of stock

Blk/Grn In Your Corner Long Sleeve

Sml IYC Lng Slv Blk & Grn
$30.00

Sml IYC Lng Slv Blk & Grn

$30.00
Med IYC Lng Slv Blk & Grn
$30.00

Med IYC Lng Slv Blk & Grn

$30.00
Lg IYC Lng Slv Blk & Grn
$30.00

Lg IYC Lng Slv Blk & Grn

$30.00
XL IYC Lng Slv Blk & Grn
$30.00

XL IYC Lng Slv Blk & Grn

$30.00
XXL IYC Lng Slv Blk & Grn
$32.00

XXL IYC Lng Slv Blk & Grn

$32.00

Blk/Pnk In Your Corner Long Sleeve

Sml IYC Lng Slv Blk & Pnk
$30.00

Sml IYC Lng Slv Blk & Pnk

$30.00
Med IYC Lng Slv Blk & Pnk
$30.00

Med IYC Lng Slv Blk & Pnk

$30.00
Lg IYC Lng Slv Blk & Pnk
$30.00

Lg IYC Lng Slv Blk & Pnk

$30.00
XL IYC Lng Slv Blk & Pnk
$30.00

XL IYC Lng Slv Blk & Pnk

$30.00
XXL IYC Lng Slv Blk & Pnk
$32.00

XXL IYC Lng Slv Blk & Pnk

$32.00

Red Flannel Button Up

Sml Red Flannel Button Up

$45.00

Med Red Flannel Button Up

$45.00

Lg Red Flannel Button Up

$45.00

XL Red Flannel Button Up

$45.00

XXL Red Flannel Button Up

$47.00

Grey Flannel Button Up

Sml Grey Flannel Button Up

$45.00

Med Grey Flannel Button Up

$45.00

Lg Grey Flannel Button Up

$45.00

XL Grey Flannel Button Up

$45.00

XXL Grey Flannel Button Up

$47.00

Blk CBL T-Shirt

Sm Blk CBL T-shirt

$20.00

Med Blk CBL T-shirt

$20.00

Lg Blk CBL T-shirt

$20.00

XL Blk CBL T-shirt

$20.00

XXL Blk CBL T-Shirt

$20.00

3XL Blk CBL T-Shirt

$20.00

Retro Pilsner T-Shirt

Retro Tee SMALL

$18.00

Retro Tee MED

$18.00

Retro Tee LARGE

$18.00

Retro Tee XL

$18.00

Retro Tee XXL

$18.00

Pink GFBC T-Shirt

Sm Pink GFBC T-Shirt
$18.00

Sm Pink GFBC T-Shirt

$18.00
Med Pink GFBC T-Shirt
$18.00

Med Pink GFBC T-Shirt

$18.00
Lg Pink GFBC T-Shirt
$18.00

Lg Pink GFBC T-Shirt

$18.00
XL Pink GFBC T-Shirt
$18.00

XL Pink GFBC T-Shirt

$18.00
2XL Pink GFBC T-Shirt
$18.00

2XL Pink GFBC T-Shirt

$18.00

Pet Accessories

SM Logo Bandana
$10.00

SM Logo Bandana

$10.00
L Logo Bandana
$10.00

L Logo Bandana

$10.00

Purple CBL T-Shirt

Sml Purple CBL T-shirt

$20.00

Med Purple CBL T-shirt

$20.00

Lg Purple CBL T-shirt

$20.00Out of stock

XL Purple CBL T-shirt

$20.00Out of stock

XXL Purple CBL T-shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Grey Onesie

6mo Grey Onesie

$18.00

12mo Grey Onesie

$18.00

18mo Grey Onesie

$18.00Out of stock

24mo Grey Onesie

$18.00

Zip Up Hoodie - Grey

XXL Zip Up Hoodie- Grey

$40.00

BBA Black Is Beautiful 750ml Btl
$20.00

BBA Black Is Beautiful 750ml Btl

$20.00

BBA Mere Morsel 750ml Btl
$20.00

BBA Mere Morsel 750ml Btl

$20.00

Adora Belgian Wit 4pk
$14.00

Adora Belgian Wit 4pk

$14.00

Adora Case

$80.00

Blackberry River Ale 4pk
$15.00

Blackberry River Ale 4pk

Blackberry River Ale 4pk

$15.00

Blackberry River Case

$73.00

Cassiopeia DIPA 4pk
$20.00

Cassiopeia DIPA 4pk

$20.00

Cassiopea Case

$78.00

Crazy Hazy IIIPA 4pk

Crazy Hazy NE IIIPA 4pk

Crazy Hazy NE IIIPA 4pk

$21.00Out of stock

Demeter Cream Ale 4pk
$13.00

Demeter Cream Ale 4pk

Demeter Cream Ale 4pk

$13.00

Double Luminosity DIPA 4pk
$20.00

Double Luminosity DIPA 4pk

Double Luminosity DIPA 4pk

$20.00

Fruit Snack Passion, Plum, Pom 4pk
$17.00

Fruit Snack Passion, Plum, Pom 4pk

Fruit Snack Passion, Plum, Pom 4pk

$17.00

Fruit Snack- Peach Crumble 4pk
$17.00

Fruit Snack- Peach Crumble 4pk

Fruit Snack- Peach Crumble 4pk

$17.00

Land Of The Long White Cloud 4pk

Long White Cloud NEIPA 4pk

$17.00

Land Of The Long White Cloud

$100.00

Layderhoz'n 4pk
$13.00

Layderhoz'n 4pk

Layderhoz'n 4pk

$13.00

Layderhoz’n Case

$68.00

Lazy Hazy NEIPA 4pk
$19.00

Lazy Hazy NEIPA 4pk

Lazy Hazy NEIPA 4pk

$19.00

Lazy Hazy Case

$110.00

Leben Helles Lager 6pk

Leben Helles Lager 6pk

$12.00

Lime Rock Lager 4pk

Lime Rock Park Lager 4 pk
$12.00

Lime Rock Park Lager 4 pk

$12.00

Lime Rock Case

$70.00Out of stock

Makin' Whoopie Stout 4pk
$18.00

Makin' Whoopie Stout 4pk

Makin' Whoopie Stout 4pk

$18.00

Pebble Session IPA 4pk
$13.00

Pebble Session IPA 4pk

Pebble Session IPA 4pk

$13.00

Pebble Case

$75.00

Rivulet Session IPA 2.0 4pk

Rivulet 2.0 4pk
$15.00

Rivulet 2.0 4pk

$15.00

Undermountain Black Lager 4pk

Undermountain Blk Lager 4pk
$14.00

Undermountain Blk Lager 4pk

$14.00

Wander Cold IPA 4pk
$17.00

Wander Cold IPA 4pk

Wander Cold IPA 4pk

$17.00

Gift Sets

Decorative Wooden Box

$90.00

OG 3 Beer Bottle Box Set

$125.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Great Falls Brewing Company #weareinyourcorner

75 Main St., Canaan, CT 06018

Great Falls Brewing Co. image
Great Falls Brewing Co. image
Great Falls Brewing Co. image
