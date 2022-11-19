- Home
- /
- Canaan
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Great Falls Brewing Co. - North Canaan
Brewpubs & Breweries
Great Falls Brewing Co. North Canaan
No reviews yet
75 Main St.
Canaan, CT 06018
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Glassware
Misc Items
Blk/Pnk Hockey Lace Hoodie
Blk/Wht Hockey Lace Hoodie
Gry/Blk Hockey Lace Hoodie
Gry/Prpl Hockey Lace Hoodie
Blk/Grn In Your Corner Long Sleeve
Blk/Pnk In Your Corner Long Sleeve
Red Flannel Button Up
Grey Flannel Button Up
Blk CBL T-Shirt
Retro Pilsner T-Shirt
Pink GFBC T-Shirt
Pet Accessories
Purple CBL T-Shirt
Grey Onesie
Zip Up Hoodie - Grey
BBA Black Is Beautiful 750ml Btl
BBA Mere Morsel 750ml Btl
Adora Belgian Wit 4pk
Blackberry River Ale 4pk
Cassiopeia DIPA 4pk
Crazy Hazy IIIPA 4pk
Demeter Cream Ale 4pk
Double Luminosity DIPA 4pk
Fruit Snack Passionfruit, Plum, Pomegranate 4pk
Fruit Snack- Peach Crumble 4pk
Land Of The Long White Cloud 4pk
Layderhoz'n 4pk
Lazy Hazy NEIPA 4pk
Leben Helles Lager 6pk
Lime Rock Lager 4pk
Makin' Whoopie Stout 4pk
Pebble Session IPA 4pk
Rivulet Session IPA 2.0 4pk
Undermountain Black Lager 4pk
Wander Cold IPA 4pk
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Great Falls Brewing Company #weareinyourcorner
Location
75 Main St., Canaan, CT 06018
Gallery
More near Canaan
Torrington
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Litchfield
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Kent
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Simsbury
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Granby
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Southwick
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.