DRINKS
N/A Beverages
1/2 Tea
$2.99
Unsweet Tea
$2.99
Sweet Tea
$2.99
Water
Apple Juice
$2.99
Arnorld Palmer
$2.99
Barq's Root Beer
$2.99
Bottle Water
$2.99
Coca Cola
$2.99
Coffee
$2.99
Coke Bottle
$2.99
Coke Zero
$2.99
Diet Coke
$2.99
Diet Dr. Pepper
$2.99
Dr. Pepper
$2.99
Grape Soda
$2.99
Chocolate Milk
$2.99
Hot Tea
$2.99
Lemonade
$2.99
Orange Soda
$2.99
Powerade
$2.99
Red Flash
$2.99
Root Beer
$2.99
Sprite
$2.99
To Go Cup
$0.25
Vanilla Milk
$2.99
Cookies & Cream Milk
$2.99
Strawberry Milk
$2.99
Hot Co Co
$1.99
Beer
Wine & Margarita
FOOD
Appetizers
Fried Green Tom
$9.89
App Chz Balls
$7.69
App Fr M/Rooms
$8.99
App Fr Pickles
$7.69
App Chili Chz Nachos
$9.89
App Fried Okra
$7.69
App Chz Nachos
$6.59
App Chili Chz FF
$7.19
App Chips & Salsa
$5.49
App On Rings Lg
$10.99
App On Rings Sm
$6.59
App Wings
$9.89
Cheese Fries
$6.59
Fr M/Rooms
$8.99
Frito Pie
$4.99
Onion Rings Large
$10.99
Onion Rings Small
$6.59
Pork Nachos
$8.99
Sampler App
$12.99
Homemade Soup
Garden Fresh Salads
Sandwiches
Hoagies
Burgers
Sides
Baked Potato
$2.99
Cole Slaw
$2.19
French Fries
$2.79
Fried Okra
$2.19
Fritos
$1.09
Green Beans
$2.19
Hot Sauerkraut
$2.19
Mash w/Br
$2.19
Mash w/Cr
$2.19
Peaches
$2.19
Potato Chips
$1.09
Potato Salad
$2.19
Tossed Garden Salad
$2.99
Mash GOS
$2.19
Mash No GR
$2.19
Sm On Rings
$6.59
Lg On Rings
$10.99
Chili Chz FF
$7.19
Extra Roll
$0.50
Veggie Of The Day
$1.99
Extras
Bacon Bits
$2.19
BBQ Sauce
$0.79
Rolls
Brown Gravy
$1.09
Cheese
$1.09
Cream Gravy
$1.09
Dressing 2 oz.
$0.79
Dressing 4 oz.
$1.19
Fried Egg
$1.09
Grilled Onions
$1.09
Ham
$2.99
Jalapenos
$0.59
Marinara Sauce
$1.09
Ranch 2 Oz
$0.79
Ranch 4 Oz.
$1.19
Roast Beef
$2.99
Salsa 2 oz.
$0.79
Salsa 4 oz.
$1.19
Sauteed Mushrooms
$1.09
Turkey
$2.99
Sour Cream
$0.79
Sliced Bacon
$2.99
Brown Gravy
Cream Gravy
Hard Boiled Egg
$1.09
Cheese & Bits (Side Salad)
$1.09
Chili On Fries
$1.09
Chili On Burger
$1.09
Tortilla
$0.22
PLATES
Dinners
12 oz Rib Eye Steak
$24.39
BBQ Potatoe
$10.99
Chicken Fried Chicken Breast
$13.49
Chicken Fried Steak
$14.99
Chili Bowl
$7.99
Chili Cheese Nachos
$9.89
Chili Chz Potato
$10.99
Chili Cup
$6.99
Chopped Steak
$13.99
(ONE) Enchilada
$6.29
* ONE * Enchilada Delx
$7.29
Enchiladas (2)
$10.99
Enchiladas Delx (2)
$11.99
Fried Catfish
$13.99
Fried Chicken Strips
$13.49
Fried Pork Steak
$14.99
Fried Shrimp
$14.99
German Sausage
$13.99Out of stock
Grilled Chicken Breast
$13.49
Grilled Chicken Strips
$13.49
Grilled Pork Steak
$14.99
Grilled Shrimp
$14.99
Meatloaf
$10.99
DESSERT
Desserts
Apple Pie
$5.59
Bread Pudding
$5.59
Banana Pudding
$5.59
Buttermilk Pie
$5.59
Cake
$3.99
Carrot Cake
$5.59
Cherry Pie
$5.59
Choc/Bourb/Pecan Pie
$5.59
Chocolate Cake
$5.59
Coconut Pie
$5.59
Cookies
$1.95
Cup Cake
$2.50
Fluffy Pie
$5.59
German Chocolate Cake
$5.59
Ice Cream Scoop
$1.99
Icebox Pie
$5.59
Italian Creme Cake
$5.59
Key Lime Pie
$5.59
Oreo Pie
$5.59
Oreo Pudding
$5.59
Parfait
$5.59
PB/Chocolate Pie
$5.59
Pecan Pie
$5.59
Pine/Mand Cake
$5.59
Pineapple Upsd Dwn Cake
$5.59
Pumpkin
$5.59
Pumpkin
$5.59
Sawdust Pie
$5.59
Strawberry Cake
$5.59
Whole Apple Pie
$22.99
Whole Banana Pudding Large
$59.99
Whole Banana Pudding Small
$29.99
Whole Banana Split Pie
$22.99
Whole Bread Pudding Large
$59.99
Whole Bread Pudding Small
$29.99
Whole Buttermilk Pie
$22.99
Whole Carrot Cake
$39.99
Whole Cherry Pie
$22.99
Whole Choc/Bourb/Pecan Pie
$24.99
Whole Chocolate Cake
$39.99
Whole Coconut Pie
$22.99
Whole Fluffy Pie
$22.99
Whole Fruit Cocktail Pie
$22.99
Whole Icebox Pie
$22.99
Whole Italian Creme Cake
$39.99
Whole Key Lime Pie
$22.99
Whole Lemon Meringue
$22.99
Whole Oreo Pie
$22.99
Whole PB/Chocolate Pie
$24.99
Whole Peanut Butter Cake
$39.99
Whole Pecan Pie
$24.99
Whole Pine/Mand Cake
$39.99
Whole Pineapple Upsd Dwn Cake
$24.99
Whole Pumpkin Pie
$22.99
Whole Sawdust Pie
$22.99
Whole Strawberry Cake
$39.99
Whole Strawberry Pie
$22.99
Mini Cake Single Layer
$9.99
Mini Cake 2 Layer
$13.99
Brownie (1)
$1.99
Brownies 2 For 3$
$3.00
Fudge
$2.99
A LA CARTE
Main Course Items
Misc. Food
BULK ITEMS
Quarts
Pints
RETAIL
Advertising Items
Gift Cards
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
129 W San Antonio St, Marion, TX 78124
