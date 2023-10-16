DRINKS

N/A Beverages

1/2 Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Apple Juice

$2.99

Arnorld Palmer

$2.99

Barq's Root Beer

$2.99

Bottle Water

$2.99

Coca Cola

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Coke Bottle

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Grape Soda

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Soda

$2.99

Powerade

$2.99

Red Flash

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

To Go Cup

$0.25

Vanilla Milk

$2.99

Cookies & Cream Milk

$2.99

Strawberry Milk

$2.99

Hot Co Co

$1.99

Beer

Bud Lite

$2.50

Coors Lite

$3.65

Corona Premier

$4.45

Dos Esquis

$4.45

Lone Star

$3.65

Lone Star Lite

$3.65

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Miller Lite

$3.65

Shiner Bock

$4.45

Shiner Straight Shooter

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.45Out of stock

Modelo

$4.45

Karbach RW

$4.45

Modelo RW

$4.45

Wine & Margarita

Cabernet

$4.99

Chardonnay

$4.99

Merlot

$4.99

Pinot Grigio

$4.99

White Zinfandel

$4.99

Bottle of Wine

$24.00

Margarita

$4.99

Strawberry Margarita

$4.99Out of stock

FOOD

Appetizers

Fried Green Tom

$9.89

App Chz Balls

$7.69

App Fr M/Rooms

$8.99

App Fr Pickles

$7.69

App Chili Chz Nachos

$9.89

App Fried Okra

$7.69

App Chz Nachos

$6.59

App Chili Chz FF

$7.19

App Chips & Salsa

$5.49

App On Rings Lg

$10.99

App On Rings Sm

$6.59

App Wings

$9.89

Cheese Fries

$6.59

Fr M/Rooms

$8.99

Frito Pie

$4.99

Onion Rings Large

$10.99

Onion Rings Small

$6.59

Pork Nachos

$8.99

Sampler App

$12.99

Homemade Soup

Bowl Homemade Soup

$5.99

Cup Homemade Soup

$4.99

Garden Fresh Salads

Grilled Chicken Strip Salad

$11.99

Chicken Fried Chicken Strip Salad

$11.99

Bacon, Ham & Turkey Club Salad

$11.99

Club Salad No Meat

$8.99

Sandwiches

Sliced OR Turkey Sandwich

$6.79

Sliced Deli Ham Sandwich

$6.79

Deluxe Sandwich

$9.29

BLT Sandwich

$7.29

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.69

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.29

Hoagies

Catfish Hoagie

$9.19

Chopped BBQ Beef Hoagie

$9.49

Deluxe Hoagie

$10.99

Fried Breast Hoagie

$9.19

Grill Breast Hoagie

$9.19

German Saus Hoagie

$9.49

Roast Beef Hoagie

$9.49

Shrimp Hoagie

$10.99

CFStk Hoagie

$12.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.99

Double Meat HB

$8.99

Chili Cheese Burger

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$8.08

Dbl Meat CB

$11.17

Swiss Burger

$8.08

Dbl Meat Sws Burger

$11.17

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.19

French Fries

$2.79

Fried Okra

$2.19

Fritos

$1.09

Green Beans

$2.19

Hot Sauerkraut

$2.19

Mash w/Br

$2.19

Mash w/Cr

$2.19

Peaches

$2.19

Potato Chips

$1.09

Potato Salad

$2.19

Tossed Garden Salad

$2.99

Mash GOS

$2.19

Mash No GR

$2.19

Sm On Rings

$6.59

Lg On Rings

$10.99

Chili Chz FF

$7.19

Extra Roll

$0.50

Veggie Of The Day

$1.99

Extras

Bacon Bits

$2.19

BBQ Sauce

$0.79

Rolls

Brown Gravy

$1.09

Cheese

$1.09

Cream Gravy

$1.09

Dressing 2 oz.

$0.79

Dressing 4 oz.

$1.19

Fried Egg

$1.09

Grilled Onions

$1.09

Ham

$2.99

Jalapenos

$0.59

Marinara Sauce

$1.09

Ranch 2 Oz

$0.79

Ranch 4 Oz.

$1.19

Roast Beef

$2.99

Salsa 2 oz.

$0.79

Salsa 4 oz.

$1.19

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.09

Turkey

$2.99

Sour Cream

$0.79

Sliced Bacon

$2.99

Brown Gravy

Cream Gravy

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.09

Cheese & Bits (Side Salad)

$1.09

Chili On Fries

$1.09

Chili On Burger

$1.09

Tortilla

$0.22

PLATES

Dinners

12 oz Rib Eye Steak

$24.39

BBQ Potatoe

$10.99

Chicken Fried Chicken Breast

$13.49

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.99

Chili Bowl

$7.99

Chili Cheese Nachos

$9.89

Chili Chz Potato

$10.99

Chili Cup

$6.99

Chopped Steak

$13.99

(ONE) Enchilada

$6.29

* ONE * Enchilada Delx

$7.29

Enchiladas (2)

$10.99

Enchiladas Delx (2)

$11.99

Fried Catfish

$13.99

Fried Chicken Strips

$13.49

Fried Pork Steak

$14.99

Fried Shrimp

$14.99

German Sausage

$13.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.49

Grilled Chicken Strips

$13.49

Grilled Pork Steak

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp

$14.99

Meatloaf

$10.99

KID'S MENU

Kiddos 12 & Under

Grilled Cheese

$6.39

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$7.69

Corn Dog

$5.49

6 Nuggets

$6.59

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.69

German Sausage & Peach Half

$6.59

Mac & Cheese

$6.59

12 Nuggets

$10.99

DESSERT

Desserts

Apple Pie

$5.59

Bread Pudding

$5.59

Banana Pudding

$5.59

Buttermilk Pie

$5.59

Cake

$3.99

Carrot Cake

$5.59

Cherry Pie

$5.59

Choc/Bourb/Pecan Pie

$5.59

Chocolate Cake

$5.59

Coconut Pie

$5.59

Cookies

$1.95

Cup Cake

$2.50

Fluffy Pie

$5.59

German Chocolate Cake

$5.59

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.99

Icebox Pie

$5.59

Italian Creme Cake

$5.59

Key Lime Pie

$5.59

Oreo Pie

$5.59

Oreo Pudding

$5.59

Parfait

$5.59

PB/Chocolate Pie

$5.59

Pecan Pie

$5.59

Pine/Mand Cake

$5.59

Pineapple Upsd Dwn Cake

$5.59

Pumpkin

$5.59

Pumpkin

$5.59

Sawdust Pie

$5.59

Strawberry Cake

$5.59

Whole Apple Pie

$22.99

Whole Banana Pudding Large

$59.99

Whole Banana Pudding Small

$29.99

Whole Banana Split Pie

$22.99

Whole Bread Pudding Large

$59.99

Whole Bread Pudding Small

$29.99

Whole Buttermilk Pie

$22.99

Whole Carrot Cake

$39.99

Whole Cherry Pie

$22.99

Whole Choc/Bourb/Pecan Pie

$24.99

Whole Chocolate Cake

$39.99

Whole Coconut Pie

$22.99

Whole Fluffy Pie

$22.99

Whole Fruit Cocktail Pie

$22.99

Whole Icebox Pie

$22.99

Whole Italian Creme Cake

$39.99

Whole Key Lime Pie

$22.99

Whole Lemon Meringue

$22.99

Whole Oreo Pie

$22.99

Whole PB/Chocolate Pie

$24.99

Whole Peanut Butter Cake

$39.99

Whole Pecan Pie

$24.99

Whole Pine/Mand Cake

$39.99

Whole Pineapple Upsd Dwn Cake

$24.99

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$22.99

Whole Sawdust Pie

$22.99

Whole Strawberry Cake

$39.99

Whole Strawberry Pie

$22.99

Mini Cake Single Layer

$9.99

Mini Cake 2 Layer

$13.99

Brownie (1)

$1.99

Brownies 2 For 3$

$3.00

Fudge

$2.99

A LA CARTE

Main Course Items

Gr Chicken Breast Only

$5.99

Fr Chicken Breast Only

$5.99

CF Stk Only

$8.99

Gr Pork Stk Only

$8.99

HB Patty Only

$2.99

1/4# Sausage

$3.49

1/2# Sausage

$6.99

1# Sausage

$9.99

Fr Pork Stk Only

$8.99

Chop Steak Only

$5.99

1/4# Chopped BBQ

$4.49

Misc. Food

3 Shrimp

$4.29

1 Enchilada

$4.29

Hushpuppies 2

$0.69

Fr Egg

$1.49

Corn Dog

$3.59

Sliced Bacon

$2.19

Garlic Bread

$0.79

BULK ITEMS

Quarts

Potato Salad

$6.99

Cole Slaw

$6.99

Vegetable of Day

$7.29

Salsa

$8.99

Salad Dressings

$8.99

Sauerkraut

$6.99

BBQ Sauce

$6.99

Tartar Sauce

$8.99

Chili

$14.99

Soup

$9.49

Mash Potatoes

$6.99

Cream Gravy

$6.99

Brown Gravy

$6.99

Turkey Gravy

$6.99

Turkey Dressing

$10.49

Pork Cuttlet

$10.99

Pints

Potato Salad

$4.19

Cole Slaw

$4.19

Sauerkraut

$4.19

Salad Dressings

$5.29

Veg of Day

$4.49

Chili

$7.99

Tartar Sauce

$5.29

BBQ Sauce

$4.19

Salsa

$5.29

Brown Gravy

$4.19

Cream Gravy

$4.19

Turkey Gravy

$4.19

Mash Potatoes

$4.19

Green Beans

$4.19

Soup

$5.99

RETAIL

Advertising Items

T-shirts

$15.00

Caps

$20.00

Koozies

$2.00

Grocery

Honey Sm Bear

$6.99

Honey Big Bear

$8.99

Honey Jar 1.5

$9.99

Homemade Bread

$5.00

Honey Quart

$12.99

Gift Cards

Gift Card-$5

$5.00

Gift Card-$10

$10.00

Gift Card-$15

$15.00

Gift Card-$20

$20.00

Gift Card-$30

$30.00

Gift Card-$35

$35.00

Gift Card-$50

$50.00

Gift Card-$75

$75.00

Gift Card-$100

$100.00

Gift Card-$25

$25.00

CANDY

Candy Bars Etc

Ande Mints

$0.10

Kit Kat

$0.92

M&M's

$0.92

Mint Patties

$0.25

Peanut M&M's

$0.92

Ring Pop

$0.60

Snickers

$0.92

Tootsie Roll Pop

$0.19

Gum

Bubble Gum

$0.05

Trident

$1.19

King Size

Kit Kat

$1.85

Snickers

$1.85

Peanut M&M's

$1.85