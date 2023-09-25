Specials

Rasta Pasta w/ Side Salad and Garlic Bread

$25.00

Alfredo w/ side Salad and Garlic Bread

$25.00

1/2 Chicken Platter, mac n cheese &

$17.00

Seafood Garlic Bread

$25.00

4 wings & fries

$12.00

Whiting & Fries

$12.00

2 Beef Hot dogs & Fries

$10.00

6pc Shrimp & Fries

$12.00

Steak Loaded Fries

$12.00

Cheeseburger & fries

$10.00

Sausage dog & fries

$15.00

6 wings ^ fries

$15.00

Shrimp & fries

$15.00

2 hot dogs & fries

$15.00

Steak Fries

$15.00

Chicken fries

$12.00

Fish & Fries

$15.00

Kabob platter late night

$20.00

GGs Sides

Cornbread Muffin

$2.00

Fresh cut fries

$5.00

Italian pasta salad

$5.00

C&B Baked beans

$5.00

Seafood Egg roll

$14.00

Collard Green Eggrolls w/ sweet chili sauce

$10.00

cooked with spices, smoked turkey & love

5 Cheese Mac n cheese

$5.00

OG Veggie Rice

$5.00

GGs Homemade Drinks

"No Cap In my City" Jamaican Lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry lemonade

$5.00

Pineapple Lemonade

$5.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$5.00

Raspberry Pomegranate Tea

$5.00

Orange - Mango

$5.00

Bottled water

$2.00

Wings

10 pc wings

$13.00

6pc Wing w/side

$16.00

6 Wings

$10.00

Handhelds

Doobie Buger w/ fries

$16.00

Big A$$ Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.00

Smack'n Salmon Burger

$14.00

Salmon Philly

$17.00

Honey Hot Chicken Boli

$13.00

Philly Steak Boli

$13.00

Shrimp & Rice Boli

$13.00

Diamond's Shrimp Burger w/fries

$16.00

GGs Rice Bowls

Chicken Rice Bowl

$14.00

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$14.00

Steak Rice Bowl

$14.00

Salmon Bowl

$16.00

Double Meat

$5.00

Triple Meat

$10.00

GGs Salads

Salmon Salad

$16.00

Steak Salad

$15.00

Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Marinated Chicken Salad

$15.00

GG Garden Salad

$10.00

GG's Platters

Beef Kabobs

$16.00

Chicken Kabobs over Veggie Rice

$16.00

Fried Fish & Shrimp Platter

$20.00

Coleslaw, Baked beans & cornbread muffin

Them Damn Lamb Chops Platter

$40.00

Well done over bed of rice and choice of 2 sides

Homemade Desserts

Red velvet Cake

$6.00

Blue velvet Cake

$6.00

Assorted Cheescakes

$6.00

Cinnamon chips w/ cream cheese icing

$5.00

Late Night Menu

Shrimp & Fries

$20.00

Cheeseburger & Fries

$20.00

5 Wings & Fries

$20.00

Fish & Fries

$20.00

Steak Rice Bowls

$20.00

Chicken or Beef Kabob over Rice

$20.00

Sausage Dog & Fries

$15.00

Salmon Burger

$20.00

Collard Egg Rolls

$10.00

2 Hotdogs &Fries

$10.00

Chicken Rice Bowl

$20.00