Steakhouses
GG Steaks & Spirits
No reviews yet
216 Middlebuster Rd
Gonzales, TX 78629
DRINKS
Tea
$1.50+
Root Beer
$1.50+
Dr Pepper
$1.50+
Big Red
$1.50+
Cranberry
$1.50+
Lemonade
$1.50+
Sprite
$1.50+
Diet Coke
$1.50+
Coke
$1.50+
Coffee
$1.50+
Topo Chico
$2.50
Apple Juice
$1.50
Orange Juice
$1.50
Red Bull
$4.00
Large Tea
$2.50
Shirley Temple
$2.00
Milk
$2.00
Club Soda
$2.00
Pineapple
$1.50
Bottle Water
$1.00
Arnold Palmer
$2.00
Small Powerade
$1.50
Small Water
Hot Cocoa
$1.50
Hot Tea
$1.50
Large Powerade
$2.50
Large Hot Tea
$2.50
SOUPS & SALADS
Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup
$3.00
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
$6.00
GG Chopped Salad
$10.00
Cup Tomato Basil
$3.00Out of stock
Bowl Tomato Basil
$6.00Out of stock
Sub Soup For Side
Side Salad
$2.50
Side Caesar Salad
$2.50
Sub Side Salad
Sub Caesar Salad
Steak Salad
$5.00
Fiesta Salad
$10.00
Strawberry Spinach Salad
$10.00
GG Cobb Salad
$10.00
Small House Salad
$5.00
Large Dinner Salad
$8.00
Small Caesar Salad
$5.00
Large Caesar Salad
$8.00
Cup Creamy Chicken Pasta Soup
$3.00Out of stock
Bowl Creamy Chicken Pasta
$6.00Out of stock
Loaded Potato Soup Bowl
$6.00Out of stock
Cup Broccoli Cheese Bacoon
$3.00Out of stock
Bowl Broccoli Cheese Bacon
$6.00Out of stock
Cup Beef Veegie Soup
$3.00Out of stock
Bowl Beef Veggie Soup
$6.00Out of stock
Cup Chickn Noodle Soup
$3.00
Bowl Chicken Noodle Soup
$6.00
APPETIZERS
Tradition Fried Chicken Wings
$8.75
Spinach Artichoke Dip
$6.00
Chips & Salsa
$3.99
Southwest Chicken and Black Bean Egg Rolls
$6.00
Fried Pickles
$5.50
Loaded Fries
$3.99
GG’s Nachos
$8.00
Fried Mushrooms
$6.00
Chips
$2.00
Chicharrones
$4.99Out of stock
Cheese Sticks
$5.00
Shrimp Ceviche
$9.99
Chicken Eggrolls
$6.00
Chicken & Waffles
$9.99
ENTREES
Grilled Ora King Salmon
$16.00
Fried Catfish
$12.00
Fried Shrimp
$17.00
Seafood Platter
$17.00
CFS
$13.00
CFC
$11.00
GG Burger
$9.00
Chicken Alfredo
$13.00Out of stock
Shrimp Alfredo
$16.00Out of stock
Pasta Alfredo
$11.00Out of stock
Club
$7.99
Smothered Chicken
$7.99
Salisbury Steak
$9.00
Arnold Special Steak Fingers
$9.99
Chef E Special Grilled
$9.99
Chef E Special Crispy
$9.99
9" Chz Pizza
$6.99
9" Pepperoni Pizza
$7.99
9" Supreme Pizza
$9.99
16" Cheese Pizza
$12.99
16" Supreme Pizza
$18.00
16" Pepperoni Pizza
$14.99
Philly Chz Steak
$8.99
Spaghetti
$9.99
Meatloaf
$9.99Out of stock
Turkey Sandwich
$7.99Out of stock
Turkey Plate
$13.50
Boneless Short Rib
$18.00
GG'S Street Tacos
$8.99Out of stock
Carne Gusiada Plate
$12.99Out of stock
Smothered Pork Loin
$12.99Out of stock
STEAKS
Sides (Copy)
Green Beans
$2.50
Carrots
$2.50
Mash Potatoes
$2.50
Baker
$2.50
Loaded BP
$1.50
Mac/Chz
$2.50
French Fries
$2.50
Onion Rings
$2.50
Zuccini
$2.50
Broccoli
$2.50
Wedges
$2.50
Asparagus (seasonal)
$2.50
Beets
$2.50
Rosemary Potatoes
$2.50Out of stock
Mixed Veggie
$2.50
Spanish Rice
$2.50
Sweet Potato
$2.50
Cole Slaw
$2.50
Corn
$2.50
Loaded Fries
$4.00
Loaded Mash
$4.00
Rona Specials (Copy)
Apache Meal Deals
DAILY MEAL DEALS
GG Jr. Burger
$7.99
Taco Tuesday
$8.99
Tues Enchiladas
$9.99
Tuna Sandwich
$8.99Out of stock
Edwar Jones Lunch
$11.00
Chef E 2pc Fried Chicken
$8.99Out of stock
Chef E 3pc Fried Chicken
$9.99Out of stock
Beef Fajitas Nachos
$13.00Out of stock
King Ranch Chicken A La Carte
$5.00Out of stock
King Ranch Chicken
$9.99Out of stock
Cranberry Chx Sandwich
$7.99Out of stock
Smothered Pork Loin
$12.99Out of stock
Fried Pork Sandwich
$7.99Out of stock
Turkey Salad Sandwich
$8.99
A LA CARTE
FAMILY THANKSGIVING MEALS
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
216 Middlebuster Rd, Gonzales, TX 78629
Gallery
