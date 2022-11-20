Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses

GG Steaks & Spirits

review star

No reviews yet

216 Middlebuster Rd

Gonzales, TX 78629

Order Again

DRINKS

Tea

$1.50+

Root Beer

$1.50+

Dr Pepper

$1.50+

Big Red

$1.50+

Cranberry

$1.50+

Lemonade

$1.50+

Sprite

$1.50+

Diet Coke

$1.50+

Coke

$1.50+

Coffee

$1.50+

Topo Chico

$2.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Large Tea

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Pineapple

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Small Powerade

$1.50

Small Water

Hot Cocoa

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Large Powerade

$2.50

Large Hot Tea

$2.50

SOUPS & SALADS

Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup

$3.00

Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00

GG Chopped Salad

$10.00

Cup Tomato Basil

$3.00Out of stock

Bowl Tomato Basil

$6.00Out of stock

Sub Soup For Side

Side Salad

$2.50

Side Caesar Salad

$2.50

Sub Side Salad

Sub Caesar Salad

Steak Salad

$5.00

Fiesta Salad

$10.00

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$10.00

GG Cobb Salad

$10.00

Small House Salad

$5.00

Large Dinner Salad

$8.00

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Large Caesar Salad

$8.00

Cup Creamy Chicken Pasta Soup

$3.00Out of stock

Bowl Creamy Chicken Pasta

$6.00Out of stock

Loaded Potato Soup Bowl

$6.00Out of stock

Cup Broccoli Cheese Bacoon

$3.00Out of stock

Bowl Broccoli Cheese Bacon

$6.00Out of stock

Cup Beef Veegie Soup

$3.00Out of stock

Bowl Beef Veggie Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Cup Chickn Noodle Soup

$3.00

Bowl Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00

APPETIZERS

Tradition Fried Chicken Wings

$8.75

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Southwest Chicken and Black Bean Egg Rolls

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$5.50

Loaded Fries

$3.99

GG’s Nachos

$8.00

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Chips

$2.00

Chicharrones

$4.99Out of stock

Cheese Sticks

$5.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$9.99

Chicken Eggrolls

$6.00

Chicken & Waffles

$9.99

ENTREES

Grilled Ora King Salmon

$16.00

Fried Catfish

$12.00

Fried Shrimp

$17.00

Seafood Platter

$17.00

CFS

$13.00

CFC

$11.00

GG Burger

$9.00

Chicken Alfredo

$13.00Out of stock

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.00Out of stock

Pasta Alfredo

$11.00Out of stock

Club

$7.99

Smothered Chicken

$7.99

Salisbury Steak

$9.00

Arnold Special Steak Fingers

$9.99

Chef E Special Grilled

$9.99

Chef E Special Crispy

$9.99

9" Chz Pizza

$6.99

9" Pepperoni Pizza

$7.99

9" Supreme Pizza

$9.99

16" Cheese Pizza

$12.99

16" Supreme Pizza

$18.00

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$14.99

Philly Chz Steak

$8.99

Spaghetti

$9.99

Meatloaf

$9.99Out of stock

Turkey Sandwich

$7.99Out of stock

Turkey Plate

$13.50

Boneless Short Rib

$18.00

GG'S Street Tacos

$8.99Out of stock

Carne Gusiada Plate

$12.99Out of stock

Smothered Pork Loin

$12.99Out of stock

STEAKS

8oz. Sirloin

$12.99

10 Oz Sirloin

$14.99

10 Oz Ribeye

$27.00

14 Oz Ribeye

$35.00

10 Oz NY Strip

$18.00

14 Oz NY Strip

$23.00

6 Oz Filet

$21.99

8 Oz Filet

$24.99

Sides (Copy)

Green Beans

$2.50

Carrots

$2.50

Mash Potatoes

$2.50

Baker

$2.50

Loaded BP

$1.50

Mac/Chz

$2.50

French Fries

$2.50

Onion Rings

$2.50

Zuccini

$2.50

Broccoli

$2.50

Wedges

$2.50

Asparagus (seasonal)

$2.50

Beets

$2.50

Rosemary Potatoes

$2.50Out of stock

Mixed Veggie

$2.50

Spanish Rice

$2.50

Sweet Potato

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Corn

$2.50

Loaded Fries

$4.00

Loaded Mash

$4.00

Rona Specials (Copy)

20 Wing Special

$25.00

40 Wing Special

$50.00Out of stock

6oz Burger Special

$7.99

2 6oz Burger Special

$16.00

4 6oz Burger Special

$32.00

2 CFC Special

$16.00

4 CFC Special

$32.00

Apache Meal Deals

Apache Chicken Strips

$6.00Out of stock

Apache Steak Fingers

$6.00Out of stock

Apache Burger Sliders

$6.00Out of stock

Apache CFC Sliders

$6.00Out of stock

Apache CFS Sliders

$6.00Out of stock

DAILY MEAL DEALS

GG Jr. Burger

$7.99

Taco Tuesday

$8.99

Tues Enchiladas

$9.99

Tuna Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

Edwar Jones Lunch

$11.00

Chef E 2pc Fried Chicken

$8.99Out of stock

Chef E 3pc Fried Chicken

$9.99Out of stock

Beef Fajitas Nachos

$13.00Out of stock

King Ranch Chicken A La Carte

$5.00Out of stock

King Ranch Chicken

$9.99Out of stock

Cranberry Chx Sandwich

$7.99Out of stock

Smothered Pork Loin

$12.99Out of stock

Fried Pork Sandwich

$7.99Out of stock

Turkey Salad Sandwich

$8.99

A LA CARTE

TURKEY

$65.00

HAM

$50.00

TURKEY GRAVY

$12.00

GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE

$35.00

MASHED POTATOES

$35.00

YAMS

$35.00

DRESSING

$35.00

Turkey Gravy

$12.00

Cranberry Sauce

$10.00

Pecan Pie

$13.00

Pumkin Pie

$13.00

Mash Quart

$15.00

Yams Quart

$15.00

Dressing Quart

$15.00

GB Cassorole Quart

$15.00

FAMILY THANKSGIVING MEALS

FAMILY OF 4

$80.00

FAMILY OF 8

$160.00

Salads

Side House

Side Caesar

Side Straw Salad

$5.00

Entrees

10 Oz V Sirloin

$17.50

Shrimp Scampi

$17.50

Herb Roasted Chicken

$17.50

Beer

Beer Tickets

$3.50

Budlight

$3.25

Coors

$3.25

Ultra

$3.25

Lone Star

$3.00

Dos XX

$3.75

Shiner Bock

$3.75

Domestic Bucket

$17.00

Import Bucket

$21.00

Wine

KJ Cab

$7.00

KJ Chard

$7.00

Wine Ticket

$7.00

Margarita

Margarita

$4.50

Margarita Ticket

$3.50

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Penne Alfredo

Chicken Penne Alfredo

$15.00

Shrimp Penne Alfredo

$18.00

Veggie Penne Alfredo

$13.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

216 Middlebuster Rd, Gonzales, TX 78629

Directions

Gallery
GG Steaks & Spirits image
GG Steaks & Spirits image

Map
