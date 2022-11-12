Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gathering Grounds Coffee Co.

review star

No reviews yet

13501 Hwy 52

Versailles, MO 65084

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Latte
Iced Latte
Breakfast Panini

Specialty Coffee

Roasted Sweet Potato Latte

Roasted Sweet Potato Latte

$6.00

Served hot, this cozy drink tastes like home & thanksgiving & good memories… Dine-in’s are served with a toasted marshmallow rim!

Affogato

Affogato

$4.50

Ice Cream. Espresso. Chocolate, caramel or peanut butter drizzle.

Red Eye

Red Eye

$4.50+

Brewed Coffee topped with Espresso

Flat White

Flat White

$4.00

Espresso and Steamed Milk

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

2 oz espresso, 2oz steamed half & half

Specialty Eats

Rosemary Sweet Potato Tart

Rosemary Sweet Potato Tart

$3.50

Layer of flaky pastry topped with roasted sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes, garnished with rosemary

Caramel Apple Loaf

Caramel Apple Loaf

$2.50

Water

Water

Water with lemon

Latte

Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$4.00+

Espresso, Flavor of your choice & your Milk of choice steamed to perfection Available in 12oz or 16oz

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.00+

Your choice of flavor, Espresso and cold milk over ice Available in 16oz or 24oz

Blended Latte

Blended Latte

$5.50+

Your choice of flavor, Espresso and half & half blended with ice Available in 16oz or 24oz

Cappuccino

Hot Cappuccino

Hot Cappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso, your flavor of choice with steamed milk (extra foamy) Available in 12oz or 16oz

Breve

Hot Breve

Hot Breve

$5.00+

Espresso, your flavor of choice & steamed half and half Available in 12oz or 16oz

Iced Breve

Iced Breve

$5.50+

Espresso, your flavor of choice & cold half & half over ice Available in 16oz or 24oz

Macchiato

Hot Macchiato

Hot Macchiato

$5.00+

Flavor, Steamed milk, Espresso on top, Sauce Drizzle Available in 12oz or 16oz

Iced Macchiato

Iced Macchiato

$5.50+

Flavor, milk, espresso layered over ice Available in 16oz or 24oz

Daily Brew

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Campfire Blend brewed fresh

Americano

Hot Americano

Hot Americano

$3.00+

Espresso in hot water 12 oz has 2 shots, 16 oz has 3 shots

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Espresso and water over ice

Espresso

Straight Espresso

Straight Espresso

$2.00

2 oz hot espresso

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+

This is our bold, big body Nicaragua Cabo Azul cold brew concentrate.

Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00+

Strawberry Smartfruit, blended with water and ice *No Sugar Added* *Boosted with Antioxidants* *no caffeine* *non-gmo* Can sub water for half and half or alternate milks

Peach Smoothie

Peach Smoothie

$5.00+

Peach Smartfruit, blended with water and ice *No Sugar Added* *Energy booster* *no caffeine* *non-gmo* Can sub water for half and half or alternate milks

Tropical Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie

$5.00+

Tropical Smartfruit, blended with water and ice Guava, papaya, and passionfruit *No Sugar Added* *Boosted with Aloe Vera* *no caffeine* *non-gmo* Can sub water for half and half or alternate milks

Berry Smoothie

Berry Smoothie

$4.00+

Berry Smartfruit, blended with water and ice Blueberry, Strawberry and Raspberry *No Sugar Added* *Antioxidant booster* *no caffeine* *non-gmo* Can sub water for half and half or alternate milks

Lotus

Berry Lotus

Berry Lotus

$5.50+

Blue Lotus with Berry Fruit Infusion, Club Soda Contains Caffeine, No Added Sugars

Tropical Lotus

Tropical Lotus

$5.50+

Red Lotus, Tropical fruit infusion, Club Soda Contains Caffeine, No Added Sugars

Strawberry Lotus

Strawberry Lotus

$5.50+

Purple Lotus, Strawberry Fruit Infusion, Club Soda Contains Caffeine, No Added Sugars

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.50+

Club Soda and Fruit Infusion over ice

Lemonade

Ice Cold Lemonade

Ice Cold Lemonade

$2.00+

Sweet and Tangy Lemonade Add flavor! Add Lotus Energy! Available blended

Chai Latte

Hot Chai Latte

Hot Chai Latte

$4.00+

Our sweetened, organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk Concentrate hand crafted by HUGO TEA

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50+

Our sweetened, organic masala chai concentrate with cold milk Chai concentrate hand crafted by HUGO TEA

London Fog

Hot London Fog

Hot London Fog

$4.00+

HUGO GRAY tea concentrate (sweetened slightly), with steamed milk

Iced London Fog

Iced London Fog

$4.50+

HUGO GRAY Tea concentrate (sweetened slightly), with cold milk over ice

Cocoa

Cold Cocoa

Cold Cocoa

$3.00+

Chocolate Milk

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

Mini Cocoa

Mini Cocoa

$2.00

Hot Chocolate steamed “not so hot”, perfect for your little one!

Tea

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Twinnings tea steeped to perfection.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Green or Black Tea cold-steeped to perfection. Add a fruit infusion for the perfect refreshing beverage.

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50+

Good as your mamma’s southern style sweet tea! Sweetened with raw cane sugar.

Matcha

Hot Matcha Latte

Hot Matcha Latte

$6.00+

HUGO TEA Ceremonial grade Matcha sonogi, your flavor/sweetener of choice & steamed milk

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.50+

HUGO TEA Ceremonial grade Matcha sonogi, your flavor/sweetener of choice & milk over ice

Blended Matcha Latte

Blended Matcha Latte

$6.50+

HUGO TEA Ceremonial grade Matcha sonogi, your flavor/sweetener of choice, ice and half & half blended & topped with whipped cream

Steamer

Steamer

Steamer

$2.00+

Steamed milk with flavor of choice

Pastries

Cheese Braid

Cheese Braid

$3.30Out of stock

Cream cheese filled pastry with lemon icing

GF Muffin

GF Muffin

$3.20

Tastes like coffee cake, except: NO DAIRY, NO EGG, NO GLUTEN Not certified.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.20

A classic cookie, with a coffee twist.

GF Pumpkin Muffin

GF Pumpkin Muffin

$3.20

Gluten Free Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Dairy Free

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$4.50

Homemade Greek Yogurt sweetened with Vanilla, Fruit, Homemade Granola

Panini

Flaky croissant, Egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado (Opt)
Breakfast Panini

Breakfast Panini

$7.50

Flaky croissant, Egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado (Opt), Signature sauce

Lunch Panini

Lunch Panini

$7.50

Organic 21 grain Bread, Cajun Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado (Opt), Signature Sauce

Toast

Sourdough Bread, Smashed Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg and/or Bacon optional
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$4.50

Sourdough Bread, Smashed Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg and/or Bacon optional

Coffee - Whole Bean

Campfire Blend - 12oz

Campfire Blend - 12oz

$12.50

Whole Bean - can be ground at no additional charge.

Osage Morning - 12oz

Osage Morning - 12oz

$12.50

Whole Bean - can be ground at no additional charge.

Campfire Blend - 2lb

Campfire Blend - 2lb

$30.00

Whole Bean - can be ground at no additional charge.

Brazil - 12oz

Brazil - 12oz

$14.00

Whole Bean - can be ground at no additional charge.

Ozark Mountain - 12oz

Ozark Mountain - 12oz

$12.50

Whole Bean - can be ground at no additional charge.

Ozark Espresso - 12oz

Ozark Espresso - 12oz

$14.00

Whole Bean - can be ground at no additional charge.

Columbia (Decaf)

Columbia (Decaf)

$16.00
Ethiopia - 12oz

Ethiopia - 12oz

$16.00

Whole Bean - can be ground at no additional charge.

Gifts

Vinyl Sticker

Vinyl Sticker

$2.00

Theo Chocolate

Salted Almond 45% Milk

$4.25

Raspberry 70% Dark

$4.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee, pastries & paninis

Location

13501 Hwy 52, Versailles, MO 65084

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Gathering Grounds Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

Shakers at Millstone
orange starNo Reviews
18086 Hwy O Gravois Mills, MO 65037
View restaurantnext
The Blue Cat Lounge at Alhonna Resort
orange starNo Reviews
677 Outer Drive Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Malted Monkey
orange starNo Reviews
Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark, MO 65049 Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
The Barn-B-Que Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
14 Ravenwood Road Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Stewart's - On the Strip - 1151 Bagnell Dam Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1151 Bagnell Dam Blvd Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Boondockz Lakefront Bar & Grill - 267 Runaway Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
267 Runaway Dr. Climax Springs, MO 65324
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Versailles
Sedalia
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Jefferson City
review star
No reviews yet
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Warrensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Blue Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston